Russia suffers heavy losses in blitzkrieg failure
Russia has suffered heavy losses in a large-scale armoured assault to encircle a strategically important town in Ukraine’s eastern Donestsk region, open source analysis has shown.
Analysts said Kyiv’s forces took out dozens of tanks and other armoured vehicles during Moscow’s two-day offensive operation to encircle the settlement of Avdiivka.
Russian troops attempted a blitzkrieg-style advance on the town in what was seemingly a shift away from its previous reluctance to use heavy armour in an attempt to make sweeping gains.
Geolocated footage showed the Russians had made gains five miles to the north-west of Avdiivka and four miles to the north and west of the settlement.
The bulk of Moscow’s forces are concentrated south-west of the town, according to military analysts.
Vitaliy Barabash, head of the town’s administration, has described the Russian push as “the largest-scale offensive action in our sector since the full-fledged war began”.
But the advance has seemingly faltered after hitting Ukrainian defensive lines consisting of minefields and anti-tank positions.
Ukraine’s general staff said that up to three Russian battalions, supported by tanks and armoured vehicles, had launched the assault on Avdiivka.
Battlefield footage on social media in recent days appeared to show Ukrainian efforts to bring the offensive back under control.
In one clip, a Russian armoured advance of at least a dozen vehicles north of Avdiivka was spotted by a Ukrainian drone before artillery fire was able to halt the advance.
Another clip, apparently captured by a Ukrainian reconnaissance team, shows a Russian column moving along a road, before the lead vehicle slips over the side of a pontoon bridge.
A bridge between Horlivka and Yasynuvata, two towns to the east of the assault, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces.
In one picture of the incident, a Russian 3-STS “Akhmat” armoured vehicle can be seen destroyed under the wreckage of the fallen crossing.
Ukrainian military analysts have estimated that Moscow lost at least 36 vehicles in the two-day assault on Avdiivka.
Russian losses included at least one of each of their four main table tanks: the T-62, T-72, T-80 and T-90.
‘We are holding our ground’
Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, said on Thursday: “We are holding our ground. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end. We must all remember this.”
The town, once home to 30,000 people, is seen as an important point in Ukraine’s defensive lines and considered the “gateway to Donetsk”.
It is a suburb of the city of Donetsk and has been on the front line of the war since the initial Donbas invasion in 2014.
Russian sources claimed the advance was made possible by Russian forces applying lessons they had learned from earlier battles with Ukraine in the south.
Instead of using human wave attacks, Moscow’s commanders were able to integrate assault groups, aerial reconnaissance and artillery fire in order to advance.
Sen. John Fetterman Mercilessly Mocks Republicans With Scathing 1-Liner
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) ripped some Republicans in Congress when Stephen Colbert questioned him on his “excellent meme game” during Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”
Colbert asked Fetterman if it was awkward seeing those people he’s “put up a devastating meme about” around the Capitol.
“You all should need to know that America is not sending their best and brightest to Washington, D.C.,” replied Fetterman.
“Like, sometimes you literally just can’t believe these people are making the decisions that are determining the government here. It’s actually scary, too,” he continued, noting how the federal government came this close to shutting down thanks to a handful of Republicans.
He added, “You have some very less gifted kinds of people there that are willing to shut down the government just to score points on Fox.”
A couple who won a $2.7 million home on a TV show claim the prize has been a nightmare: report
An Australian couple won a $2.7 million home as part of a TV show, according to multiple reports.
But they accused the original owner of removing luxury items including a treadmill and wine fridge.
The owner said the items were added for staging purposes and were not listed in the giveaway.
A couple who won a $2.7 million home say they are furious because it has been stripped of decorative and luxury items, according to multiple reports.
Kevin and Andrea Griffin won the multimillion-dollar home in Gisborne, a town close to Melbourne, Australia, as part of a reality TV show called “The Block,” MailOnline reported.
The original owner of the house was Melbourne businessman Adrian Portelli who announced last year that he would raffle it off as a prize through his online business LMCT+.
But after arriving in the house, the couple accused Portelli of removing more than $64,800 worth of goods from the home, which included a wine fridge, a meat smoker, a treadmill, and luxury kitchen appliances, MailOnline reported.
Security footage, obtained by MailOnline, appears to show Portelli and his team carrying some of these items out of the home.
“We were just like, what the hell?” Andrea Griffin told the Herald Sun. “Why has he done this?”
The Griffins are creating a website detailing their account, entitled “Our LMCT nightmare,” according to MailOnline.
Portelli clapped back at their accusations, saying that the items “weren’t part of the giveaway,” the report said.
“It was just part of the show, it wasn’t in our T’s and C’s,” he added. “Our T’s and C’s say this is a fully-furnished house, which is what we delivered on.”
Portelli said that it is “up to me” to decide what to do with the items.
“Wherever I want to use them personally or I want to use them to stage future giveaway houses, who bloody cares,” he said.
He has since announced a $1 giveaway for all the items that were removed from the house.
Portelli and the Griffins did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
LMCT+, which Portelli founded in 2018, is best known for its monthly member giveaways of luxury cars, houses, and cash prizes. Most of the giveaways are posted on social media.
The couple had been paying a $20 per month membership with LMCT+ for over a year before they won the home through a giveaway, reports claim.
The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) and South Australia’s Consumer and Business Services (CBS) said earlier this week that LMCT+ is under investigation following complaints made about the company.
It is unclear whether the complaints are related to the claims made by the Griffin couple.
Read the original article on Insider
It’s Official: Here’s Your Social Security Raise for 2024
In 2022, inflation wreaked havoc on consumers, leading the Federal Reserve to take action by hiking up interest rates in an effort to cool the economy. And the Fed’s efforts seem to have worked. Inflation levels moderated in 2023, resulting in much-needed relief for cash-strapped consumers.
Meanwhile, in early 2023, Social Security recipients saw their benefits rise 8.7% in conjunction with the largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to come down the pike in decades. Last year’s COLA far surpassed the 5.9% COLA beneficiaries got in 2022 — and that was considered huge at the time.
Now it’s been clear for a while that cooling inflation was apt to result in a much smaller COLA for 2024. And for months on end, seniors have been wondering what their upcoming COLA would look while economic experts have been trying to narrow down a number.
Today, however, we have our answer thanks to the release of September’s Consumer Price Index. Social Security COLAs are based on third-quarter data from a subset of that index — the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. And based on that data, the Social Security Administration was able to put out an official COLA announcement.
Next year’s COLA will be 3.2%
In early 2024, seniors on Social Security will see their benefits rise by 3.2%. Clearly, that’s a far cry from the raise they received at the start of the current year. But let’s also give that raise some context.
While it’s not as robust as 8.7%, it’s worth noting that in recent years, we’ve seen COLAs that have been much smaller. Since 2008, in fact, seniors have had three years with no COLA at all. And in 2021, Social Security recipients only got a 1.3% boost. So by comparison, 3.2% doesn’t seem so terrible.
Medicare will be the deciding factor
A 3.2% COLA could still do a fair amount of good for Social Security beneficiaries — that is, if a giant Medicare Part B hike doesn’t ruin things. Seniors who are enrolled in Medicare and Social Security at the same time have their Part B premiums deducted from their benefits automatically. But a significant rise in the cost of Part B could eat away at next year’s COLA.
Worse yet, Medicare Part B costs are expected to rise in 2024 because of added costs the program is expected to incur. By contrast, in 2023, the cost of Medicare Part B actually decreased, allowing Social Security recipients to enjoy their COLA in full. So after accounting for a rise in Part B costs, next year’s Social Security raise may not end up being so much to write home about.
There is, however, a silver lining. Social Security COLAs are directly tied to inflation. And the fact that inflation is cooling is apt to provide seniors with a world of relief. So while Social Security benefits may not increase to such a notable degree, seniors who rely on the program may find that they’re still able to make ends meet in 2024.
