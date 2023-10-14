News
South Carolina man pleads guilty to ambush that killed 2 officers and wounded 5
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A 79-year-old South Carolina man avoided a possible death sentence Thursday by agreeing to plead guilty to ambushing police officers coming to his home, killing two of the officers and wounding five others.
Frederick Hopkins court appearance was unannounced and reporters following the widely publicized case were not in the courtroom in Aiken County, some 120 miles (169 kilometers) from where the October 2018 attack took place.
Hopkins was charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.
Hopkins will be sentenced later, but his attorney Boyd Young told media outlets after the hearing that prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table. Hopkins would face 30 years to life in prison for murder.
Three Florence County deputies told Hopkins they were coming to his home in an upscale subdivision to execute a search warrant against his son for possible sexual abuse charges.
Hopkins, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, armed himself in a upstairs window and fired at the deputies as they got out of their car. He kept shooting as more officers rushed to the scene to save their comrades.
So many rounds were fired with such powerful weapons that it took up to 30 minutes to get an armored vehicle close enough to rescue the wounded officers. He used three firearms in the ambush, and more than 100 guns were found in his home.
Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died the day of the shooting and Florence County Sheriff’s deputy Farrah Turner died nearly three weeks later from her wounds.
The son, 33-year-old Seth Hopkins, pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is serving 20 years in prison.
Frederick Hopkins’ lawyers, prosecutors and the judge have kept much of the case away from reporters. In June, they all agreed to close the courtroom from the media and the public during pre-trial hearings and kept all motions and records off South Carolina’s public court records site.
When cameras have been at Hopkins hearings, his behavior has been erratic. A disbarred attorney, Hopkins called prosecutor Ed Clements “Fat Eddie” several times during a hearing where the prosecution announced they would seek the death penalty and Hopkins did not have a lawyer present.
In a later hearing, Hopkins was in a wheelchair and had a device to help him hear the proceedings.
6-Year-Old Rescued From Car After Mom Crashes: Cops
A little boy is rescued after police say the car his mom was driving crashed. Once the child was out of the car and on the ground, the responding officer with the West Milton Police Department walks over to where the mother was lying on the ground. “Wake up,” he shouts at her. Police say the car was driving recklessly and crashed. The 6-year-old wasn’t buckled in and the 2-year-old sibling was ok in the car seat.
Why some women can’t orgasm according to experts
Sexual experiences don’t need to culminate in an orgasm in order to be enjoyable, but for some women, crossing that so-called finish line is important — and yet frustratingly elusive.
According to the Mayo Clinic, orgasmic disorder, or anorgasmia, refers to “delayed, infrequent or absent orgasms — or significantly less-intense orgasms — after sexual arousal and adequate sexual stimulation.”
But getting a diagnosis means acknowledging that your struggles with orgasm are a problem, which is not easy for many women to admit, either to themselves or to their partners or doctors. Further, given that between 10% and 15% of women have never had an orgasm, it’s possible that many believe it’s not possible.
Sex and relationship therapist Deb Laino, author of The Missing Link: A Fusion of Sexuality, Psychology, Lifespan Development and You, says that an orgasmic disorder diagnosis typically comes only after a person experiences significant stress from their inability to reach climax. She tells Yahoo Life: “If someone’s in a relationship and they have really low desire, and it doesn’t cause any problems in the relationship, we wouldn’t make a diagnosis with that. A problem is only a problem if it causes marked distress.”
There are many reasons why women may struggle with orgasms, and the first step is to understand exactly what the issue is for the individual.
According to Dr. Laura Purdy, the Chief Medical Officer at Wisp, a sexual and reproductive telehealth company, female orgasmic disorder is classified into different types: primary, which refers to those who have never experienced an orgasm; secondary, which refers to people who have previously experienced an orgasm but are now struggling; and situational, which refers to those who can orgasm only in certain situations, like when they are masturbating.
Figuring out one’s relationship to orgasm can help narrow down what might be behind the disorder, and whether there are physical or psychological issues at play.
Physical issues
Laino says it’s important to first evaluate whether there may be physical issues affecting one’s ability to orgasm. This can include pain disorders, such as dyspareunia, or painful intercourse, or vaginismus, a disorder in which the muscles around the vagina tighten, making penetration painful. If sex is painful — or if sexual activity becomes associated with pain — it can be very hard for a person to relax enough to climax.
There are other factors that can make orgasm challenging. Medications, such as serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which are used to treat depression, can make it hard to reach orgasm, as well as impact your overall ability to become aroused.
Menopause can also make orgasm more difficult to achieve, as blood fills the genitals more slowly. When one does achieve orgasm, it also may feel less intense. More direct stimulation of the clitoris may be needed in order to combat this issue.
Psychological issues
Often, psychological issues stop people from orgasming — and these can even include cultural attitudes about sex.
For people who’ve experienced sexual trauma, it can be challenging to allow oneself to see sex as something pleasurable — which is why it’s important to see a sex therapist who can help navigate these emotions. However, experience with sexual trauma is not necessary when being impacted by shame-inducing attitudes about sex.
Laurie Mintz, sexual psychologist and author of the book Becoming Cliterate: Why Orgasm Equality Matters — and How to Get It, notes that in purity culture, in which premarital sex is seen as something that should be avoided, sex is often considered “dirty.” A sex therapist can help a client “get rid of any sexual shame,” which may affect one’s ability to fully enjoy sex and reach orgasm.
For people dealing with psychological issues blocking their ability to reach orgasm, Mintz says it’s vital to get people connected to their bodies, as well as educate them on their genital anatomy — specifically, “the vulva, where our touch-sensitive nerve endings are most likely to result in orgasm.”
Mintz says that a sex therapist will assign patients some “homework” — aka “sending the woman home with instructions to pleasure herself and masturbate.”
Most of the time, Mintz says, people will eventually orgasm through self-pleasure and that it often entails use of a vibrator. “There are physicians who say we could even call vibrators medical devices,” she says, noting that “our genitals have special corpuscles that respond to vibration.”
One reason why some women might not reach orgasm with a partner is also the misguided notion that penetrative sex should lead to an orgasm — which, for most women, it doesn’t on its own. Clitoral stimulation is necessary for most women to achieve orgasm, which is why many say they can reach orgasm during masturbation but not with a partner.
“The most essential step to orgasm with a partner is getting the same type of stimulation as you get alone,” Mintz says. “Women who bridge that gap are more orgasmic with a partner. I often tell my clients that there is no masturbation technique that can’t be transferred to partner sex with creativity and communication.”
‘I Have Nothing In My Pocket Now’
The UK beauty supply shop owner caught on camera restraining a Black woman by the neck inside his store says he and his family are struggling.
Sohail Sindho, owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics in London, told local media that he “lost everything” after a video went viral of him tussling with a Black woman inside the shop last month.
The footage recorded by a bystander shows a man, later identified as Sindho, appearing to grab the woman by her neck while walking into the store. The woman fights back and starts hitting him in the head with a green basket. The owner then begins to hold her hands behind her back.
The eyewitness who recorded the altercation said it happened after the woman requested a refund, but Sindho only offered her store credit. That person added that when the woman attempted to leave the store, he “proceeded to drag her” back inside, and the situation escalated.
Sindho said he was trying to stop the woman from leaving the shop because she grabbed additional items after he offered her the store credit instead of the refund. He told a news website that he grabbed her by the throat to “neutralize” her while they waited for police.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.
The incident sparked a wave of demonstrations outside his store, calling out violence against Black women. Now Sindho has told MyLondon that he has no customers, sold the shop, and is about £700,000 (about $855,823.50 USD) in the hole. He also said he plans to leave South London and take his children out of school as a safety measure.
“I have nothing in my pocket now, and I’m living off loans from my friends and family,” Sindho said during an interview with the news website. “Things are getting worse every day. My kids haven’t had a warm meal in a month. They have been eating bread with jam and chocolate.”
According to the Daily Mail, when the store opened under new management on Sunday, Oct. 9, they were forced to close due to the demonstrators potentially turning customers away.
“We will be out here every day making sure that you do not serve people. So we are ready for you. We are ready,” one protestor said, the outlet reported. The group added: “‘You touch one, you touch all.”
However, when police arrived on Tuesday, they said the protesters were “peaceful and good-natured,” Daily Mail reported.
