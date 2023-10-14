News
SPAC to return remaining $533 million raise for Trump social media deal
By Helen Coster
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s media and technology company, said this week it would return to investors $533 million raised for the deal, after some have already backtracked on $467 million of commitments.
The development means the end of the so-called private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction that would have delivered Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Trump’s Truth Social platform, $1 billion as part of its merger with Digital World.
A SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), or blank-check firm, is a publicly listed shell company that raises funds to merge with a private company.
Digital World raised the $1 billion PIPE last year but failed to complete the merger with TMTG by a September 2022 deadline, as U.S. financial regulators held up the deal over Digital World’s disclosures to investors. That gave the PIPE investors the right to cancel their commitments.
TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said in a press release that terminating the PIPE was “in the best interest of TMTG’s equity holders and completing our merger with DWAC as soon as possible.”
A TMTG spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday that the PIPE’s termination was “a key step toward completing our merger.” She did not respond to a question on why terminating the PIPE ahead of the merger was positive for TMTG.
An Aug. 9 amendment of TMTG’s deal with Digital World called for the unwinding of the PIPE. This amendment gives Trump new shares in Digital World with more voting power.
The unwinding of the PIPE would leave Digital World with the $293 million cash it had raised in its initial public offering in September 2021, which is set to go to TMTG upon the deal’s closing. That pot of money could also shrink if investors opt for redemptions.
The TMTG spokesperson did not respond to a question on whether the company plans to raise additional funds. TMTG previously raised $22.8 million in financing from private investors, Reuters reported last October.
Digital World and TMTG have tweaked their merger agreement so that either side can terminate the deal between Oct. 31 and Nov. 21, if their boards no longer believe the merger will benefit shareholders. Trump controls 90% of TMTG, according to a Feb. 2, 2021 services agreement.
Digital World has faced several challenges since its October 2021 deal with TMTG. It has been the target of investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, ousted its chief executive, and shook up its board.
In September, Digital World investors voted to give an extension of up to one year to complete the TMTG deal, the deadline for which had been pushed back several times. It remains unclear when and if Digital World will ask its shareholders to vote on the deal with TMTG, a necessary step for its completion.
Shares of Digital World dropped 2% on Thursday to $15.54, far below their peak of around $97 a share in March 2022.
(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Josie Kao and Rod Nickel)
News
Jordan’s king and Palestinian leader warn against escalation in Gaza
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian called on Thursday for steps to prevent a deterioration in the Gaza crisis and they condemned what they called Israel’s “collective punishment” of Palestinians.
In a statement after a meeting in Amman, they also warned against a “rise in violence and its spread” as a humanitarian crisis worsens amid Israel’s intense bombing campaign in Gaza after a devastating cross-border attack by Hamas.
Both leaders met ahead of talks with U.S. Secretary of State who was expected to arrive later on Thursday from Israel and meet the king and Abbas to discuss ways to defuse the Gaza crisis, officials said.
Abdullah and Abbas also called on the international community to pressure Israel to allow humanitarian corridors into Gaza to allow food and aid as NGOs and aid groups warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.
Israel announced a total siege on Gaza on Monday, home to 2.3 million people, blocking the entry of food, fuel and water into the coastal territory and shuttering all crossing points.
Jordan has sent a military plane with medical aid to the Egyptian city of Rafah in Sinai, Egypt, to try to get Israel to allow the cargo into the enclave through a single border crossing with Gaza.
Jordan’s interior ministry also said they would not allow protesters planning anti-Israeli marches to reach the border zone with the West Bank, where it said this area was a closed to civilians.
Amman, which lost the West Bank including East Jerusalem to Israel during the 1967 Middle East war, is worried widening violence could have repercussions with a large percentage of Jordan’s population made up of Palestinians.
The outpouring of anger against Israel also fueled a large rally on Tuesday in downtown Amman. Security has been stepped up ahead of a large rally on Friday called by the Islamist movement, Jordan’s main political opposition, officials said.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis)
News
A truck drove around Harvard displaying names and photos of students it said were involved with the letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks
-
More than 30 Harvard student groups signed a letter blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks.
-
A driver rode around Harvard in a truck with names and images of students it linked to the letter.
-
Faculty, students, and people online have been critical of the truck tactic.
On Sunday, dozens of Harvard student groups cosigned a letter blaming Israel for the brutal Hamas attacks over the weekend. The letter’s release sparked a backlash against the student groups that now apparently includes a doxing effort involving a truck.
The Harvard Crimson reported that a truck was spotted being driven through campus on Wednesday featuring a digital billboard claiming to show faces and names of students associated with the letter. Images on social media appear to show that the students’ names and images appeared alongside the title “Harvard’s leading antisemites.”
It’s not clear how long the truck was being driven through campus. Insider was not able to verify that all names and images displayed on the truck were involved in the letter.
The university released a statement Wednesday saying it had been in contact with students and organizations to provide support but did not directly mention the truck. Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.
The president of the conservative watchdog Accuracy in Media has claimed responsibility for the stunt, writing on X that his team was “removing the names of students from groups that withdrew but are also adding new names every hour.”
Accuracy in Media used the truck to advertise a link to its website and a petition calling for Harvard to expel the students whose organizations cosigned the letter. Its website also displayed the full names of students it said were associated with the letter.
The organization did not make clear how it sourced the students’ names. Accuracy in Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.
The truck has drawn significant backlash. One user on X wrote, “This is so grotesque and depraved.” Another added that the truck represented “intimidation & harassment of appalling proportions.”
In a post on X on Wednesday, Jason Furman, a Harvard Kennedy School professor, condemned the letter but criticized the doxing of students. Furman also shared a redacted photo of the truck online.
“Publishing lists of students and personal information under the headings ‘terrorist,’ ‘genocidal murderer’ and ‘anti semite’ is just wrong in any circumstance, especially when many of the people named have nothing to do with the statement,” Furman wrote.
The letter at the heart of the controversy was cosigned by more than 30 Harvard student groups. “We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” the letter read.
The billionaire investor Bill Ackman has been one of the loudest voices leading the backlash against the organizations that signed the letter. He called on Harvard to identify student members of groups that cosigned the letter so CEOs would not “inadvertently hire” them.
The Harvard Crimson reported that at least four websites had doxed students by publishing their names, hometowns, photos, and social-media profiles online.
Read the original article on Business Insider
News
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of Wisconsin’s Assembly refused to back down Thursday from possibly impeaching a newly elected liberal state Supreme Court justice over her refusal to step aside in a redistricting case, even after two former conservative justices advised him against the unprecedented move.
Assembly Speaker originally threatened to impeach Justice if she did not recuse from the redistricting challenge, which is backed by Democrats seeking to throw out Republican-drawn electoral maps. But Protasiewicz said last week she’s staying on the case.
Now, Vos is tying possible impeachment to how she rules on the case, emphasizing the importance of following past precedent.
“If they decide to inject their own political bias inside the process and not follow the law, we have the ability to go to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Vos said, “and we also have the ability to hold her accountable to the voters of Wisconsin.”
Oral arguments in the redistricting case are set for Nov. 21. A ruling likely won’t come until after the Dec. 1 deadline for calling a special election to replace Protasiewicz, if she were removed from office or resigned. That means Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would appoint her replacement, who would almost certainly be another liberal.
Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said Vos’s comments are a signal that Republicans are backing off from impeaching Protasiewicz “and moving the goal posts.” He called the impeachment threat “an outrageous attempt at political extortion.”
“Time will tell if it’s just an attempt to save face,” Wikler said. “But right now, it’s a climb-down.”
Vos first floated the possibility of impeachment in August after Protasiewicz called the Republican-drawn legislative boundary maps “rigged” and “unfair” during her campaign. Impeachment has drawn bipartisan opposition and two former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices, asked by Vos to investigate the possibility, told him in the past week it was not warranted. Vos refused to say what advice he got from the third retired justice.
Wisconsin’s Assembly districts rank among the most gerrymandered nationally, with Republicans routinely winning far more seats than would be expected based on their average share of the vote, according to an Associated Press analysis.
The legislative electoral maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 cemented the party’s majorities, which now stand at 64-35 in the Assembly and a 22-11 supermajority in the Senate. Republicans adopted maps last year that were similar to the existing ones.
The lawsuit before the state Supreme Court asks that all 132 state lawmakers be up for election in 2024 in newly drawn districts.
Vos also said Protasiewicz’s acceptance of nearly $10 million from the Wisconsin Democratic Party would unduly influence her ruling.
Protasiewicz last week rejected those arguments, noting that other justices have accepted campaign cash and not recused from cases. She also noted that she never promised or pledged to rule on the redistricting lawsuit in any way. A state judiciary disciplinary panel has rejected several complaints against Protasiewicz that alleged she violated the judicial code of ethics with comments she made during the campaign.
Other justices, both conservative and liberal, have spoken out in the past on issues that could come before the court, although not always during their run for office like Protasiewicz did. Current justices have also accepted campaign cash from political parties and others with an interest in court cases and haven’t recused themselves. But none of them has faced threats of impeachment.
SPAC to return remaining $533 million raise for Trump social media deal
Jordan’s king and Palestinian leader warn against escalation in Gaza
A truck drove around Harvard displaying names and photos of students it said were involved with the letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
Federal Agency Addresses Alleged Bigfoot Footage Claiming to Show Creature in Broad Daylight
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
Russia suffers heavy losses in blitzkrieg failure
Sen. John Fetterman Mercilessly Mocks Republicans With Scathing 1-Liner
A couple who won a $2.7 million home on a TV show claim the prize has been a nightmare: report
It’s Official: Here’s Your Social Security Raise for 2024
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
SPAC to return remaining $533 million raise for Trump social media deal
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Jordan’s king and Palestinian leader warn against escalation in Gaza
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
A truck drove around Harvard displaying names and photos of students it said were involved with the letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp More...
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp MADISON,...
Federal Agency Addresses Alleged Bigfoot Footage Claiming to Show Creature in Broad Daylight
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Russia suffers heavy losses in blitzkrieg failure
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Russia...
Sen. John Fetterman Mercilessly Mocks Republicans With Scathing 1-Liner
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Sen....
A couple who won a $2.7 million home on a TV show claim the prize has been a nightmare: report
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp An...
It’s Official: Here’s Your Social Security Raise for 2024
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp In...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News4 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News2 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News2 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News12 hours ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News5 hours ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News3 days ago
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
-
News4 days ago
Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher