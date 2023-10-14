News
Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting of two young boys at 8200 Gulck Lane on Tuesday.
Police say Addrian Nicolas Garcia, 22, is responsible for shooting the boys.
Garcia told investigators the juveniles stole his car from his home. Police say, once Garcia located the boys, he confronted them, which lead to shooting.
According to officials, Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the juveniles to the hospital, and they are expected to survive their injuries.
Detective Q. Nguyen of the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division said patrol officers responded to the shooting and found the two boys with gunshot wounds.
Officials say after investigating and consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Garcia was charged with two counts of aggravated assault-serious bodily injury.
This Woman Just Schooled Us On The Smart Way To Buy A Car, And I’m Actually Amazed At All The Ways Car Dealerships Try To Screw You Over
Roxy Stylez is a 28-year-old nurse from Alberta, Canada. But before working in healthcare, she had the unique experience of working at a car dealership. “I worked for multiple dealerships over the course of 4 years. I was the desk poster and backend finance assistant. So, I saw everything that was done with every single deal, ” Roxy told BuzzFeed.
Throughout her time working for dealerships, she witnessed PLENTY of unsuspecting buyers enter into bad deals pushed by car salesmen, essentially screwing them over and putting them upside down on their car loans. So, in the spirit of transparency, Roxy recently shared this now-viral video detailing exactly how to buy a car from a dealership without being taken advantage of.
“Hey bestie, I’m gonna teach you how to buy a f—ing car, okay?” Roxy kicks off in the video. “I’ve seen this car dealership bury 18-year-olds in their vehicle for LIFE. Meaning they’re never gonna get a return on it, they’re never gonna be able to pay if off, and any time they trade it in, they’re gonna carry over all the negative equity that they’ve acquired from [the car salesman] overselling an overpriced car that’s worth nothing onto their new vehicle. So you’ll owe $50,000 on a $10,000 car.”
“Don’t let that happen to you. I’m not going to let that happen to you,” Roxy says.
Before going any further, let’s do a quick crash course on buying a car from a dealership. You can obviously buy the car outright, but most of us don’t have $30–$40K lying around. So, instead, you get a car loan, put a lump sum of money towards the car as a down payment, and then pay off the rest of the car loan with monthly payments. The loans have an interest rate that is either set by the bank (if you get pre-approved) or the dealership. Seems pretty simple and straightforward, but there are PLENTY of ways car salesmen manipulate the situation to their advantage, which Roxy discusses in her video.
Roxy then launches into her plan on how to buy a car from a dealership without getting royally screwed over. “First thing you’re gonna do, DO NOT tell them you have a trade-in vehicle, even though you do. Do not tell them that. Say you’re not interested in trading your car, you’re just interested in buying this car off the lot. We’re gonna bring out the lie later.”
Next, “Go on Autotrader, and look up the vehicle that you’re buying, and the vehicle that you’re trading in — but don’t tell them that — and look at the price. Exact kilometers, exact year, make, and model, and look at the price. That is the price you should be paying, and that is the price you should be getting for your trade-in. You are going to swindle these motherf—ers down to that price. If they try pulling things like, ‘Oh, but we need to replace the windshield,’ they legally have to do that!”
After negotiating a price with the car salesman, they’re going to bring out paperwork for you to sign. “When they come out with that piece of paper, and slide it out to you, and say, ‘this is the price we’re giving you,’ you say, ‘f— no,’ get up, and pretend like you’re leaving! If you sign that piece of paper, it’s called ‘first pencil.’ It means they got you on their ‘first pencil,’ and you got f—ed. Drop it down by like five grand. …And that’s if it’s close to the price you saw on Autotrader. Get it close to the price you saw on Autotrader.”
Next, Roxy explains how to deal with car salesmen who won’t budge on the price. “If they’re like, ‘No, I can’t do that,’ stand up out of your chair, and say, ‘No problem. I already have a dealership that I just called, that will do this. …I’m going to take ownership of that goddamn pencil, I’m going to write the price that I want to pay, I’m going to slide it back over, and I’m gonna say, ‘this is the price that I’m going to pay, or else I’m going to go to the other dealership where they’ve already given me that price.’ If they tell you that they own all the dealerships, they’re LYING. They’re all privately owned!”
But the fight isn’t over yet. Roxy continues, “If they come back and they’re like, ‘Okay, we’ll give you that price but we can’t give you any of the extras,’ yes you can! You want that price with the f—ing mats, with the extras, with the lifetime oil change, and never, ever, ever buy extra warranty — at full price, because did you know, you can also negotiate the price of your warranty?! That warranty cost that motherf—er $899, and they’re gonna try to sell it to you for $4,000. I would not pay more than $1,500 for warranty, end of story.”
After you’ve negotiated the price of your new vehicle with all the extras and signed the paperwork, Roxy says that this is the time to bring up your trade-in vehicle. “Say, ‘Oh, actually, I do want to trade in my car. Funny, I just changed my mind.’ Then, these motherf—ers cannot bury any extra money that they’re not making off of you into the vehicle you just purchased, because you already have a price guaranteed on that one.” Roxy also makes a point to say that you should stick to the trade-in price you saw on Autotrader, no matter how many excuses the salesmen try to give you to lower the trade-in price.
“If they say no, get up out of your goddamn chair and start walking to your vehicle. …If they let you leave, they’re gonna call you back at month end, when their numbers are down, and they need to get their sales up to hit their bonuses.”
Roxy shares even more helpful tips in the video, like the 30-day guarantee for new car owners that allows you to bring your car back if you’re not satisfied, and — if you live in Alberta, Canada — the existence of a dealership policing system called AMVIC that you can call to report anything sketchy or illegal you think your dealership might have done. But she closes on another very important aspect of the car buying process: your interest rate. “They can change the interest rate that the bank has offered you,” Roxy explains. “If you get a prime rate, they can f—ing change it, and then they pocket the rest. …So you make sure to call your bank, and see what rate they’re actually approving you at before you sign those f—ing papers.”
Over 13 million people watched Roxy’s video, and over 23,000 people commented, many asking if Roxy can just come with them the next time they need to buy a car because she clearly has the process down to a science.
Others confirmed the tips she mentioned in the video.
Roxy told BuzzFeed that she was inspired to share her insight on TikTok because, “I’m tired of seeing car dealerships ruin families’ lives because they are uneducated in this lucrative business.” She also mentioned some of the shadiest practices she’s seen from car salesmen while working at a dealership:
—”When finance managers would change the original % rate the bank approved the clients for to something higher to profit off the total sale.”
—”Lying about the style of vehicle to someone who wasn’t aware and then refuse a trade-in after the deal was signed, or signing someone on a car they have never seen.”
—”Adding value to the purchase or undervaluing the trade. They would usually do this to women or the elderly.”
As for what she thinks are her most important tips, Roxy shared, “Always do your research and look online for other similarly priced models to make sure you don’t over spend,” and to stand up and leave if you get any pushback on your demands because, “there are many other places willing to work for your money.”
Roxy closed the interview by advising potential car buyers, “Be smart! And bring my video in with you as a reminder.”
As someone who’s in the market to buy a new car soon and has never done it before, I’m SO thankful for Roxy’s video. You can follow her on TikTok and Instagram to see more of her content.
Pet Buck Euthanized by Police After Attacking Man in Florida Neighborhood
A young whitetail buck living in a Florida neighborhood had to be put down by law enforcement on Oct. 5 after it attacked a man in his yard. Some residents of the Palm Coast community were upset with the way officers handled the situation, according to the Observer. Video footage recorded that day shows the sheriff’s deputies tying the buck to a telephone pole, using a knife to cut its throat, and letting it bleed out over the next 15 to 20 minutes.
Authorities were first notified of the incident around 9:39 a.m. Thursday. A 911 caller reported that their neighbor had been mauled by the buck while he was working in his garden. The buck then tried to attack the caller and wouldn’t leave the front yard. Meanwhile, the victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission dispatched wildlife officers within the hour, but deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene first. The FWC had advised the deputies to “put it down” if they got there first, but told them not to shoot the deer in the head since it had to be tested for chronic wasting disease, according to a report secured by the Observer. (The state’s post-mortem CWD protocol requires the agency to remove samples from the brain stem.)
Footage from a body camera worn by one of the Sheriff’s deputies shows what happened next. The footage is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.
At the beginning of the roughly 27-minute clip, the small forkhorned buck walks right up to the deputy holding the catch pole and allows him to slip the loop over its neck. The deer goes wild when the noose is tightened, jumping and charging at the deputy as it tries to break free. The deputy’s partner then grabs a lariat and gets another loop around the deer’s midsection. They take the other end of the rope and wrap it around a telephone pole in the front yard to keep the buck in place.
By this point some of the surrounding neighbors have heard the commotion and stepped outside to watch. Roughly three to four minutes into their recorded struggle with the deer, the deputy with the catch pole holds the buck down while his partner slits its throat with a pocketknife.
“This is what happens when people feed deer around here,” one of the deputies tells an onlooker. “Now we gotta put a deer down because somebody wants to feed him.”
While the buck bleeds in the grass in the victim’s front yard, the victim’s wife steps outside her door to watch and ask questions.
“The sad part is we have to make sure nothing is wrong with him inside,” the deputy explains to her. “So that’s why we can’t shoot him in the head.”
The deer bleeds out over the next 12 to 13 minutes and then a wildlife officer with the FWC arrives. After more than five minutes of debate about how to put the suffering deer out of its misery, another wildlife officer shows up, grabs the deputy’s knife, and cuts all the way through the buck’s throat. By this point, the victim has returned home from the hospital and he tells the authorities about his experience with the buck.
“I wasn’t feeding him, but someone was,” the victim says. “Want to know a story I heard on this guy? Somebody raised him.”
The euthanized buck was well known in the neighborhood, and some residents had named it “Baboo,” according to the Observer. The local news outlet also reports that on Oct. 1, just four days before the attack, a man in the neighborhood had called the local sheriff’s office to complain about the buck. He told them the deer was living in someone’s backyard as a pet, and he expressed his concern that it was becoming dangerously comfortable around humans. The sheriff’s office reportedly told the man that wildlife problems were under FWC’s purview.
In an emailed statement, an FWC spokesperson told the Observer that the deer “was humanely euthanized after it did not retreat and was sent to Gainesville for testing.”
Warren Buffett’s Daughter Once Asked Him For A Loan To Remodel Her Kitchen To Make Room For Her Baby’s High Chair — He Told Her, ‘Go To The Bank And Do It Like Everyone Else’
Legendary investor Warren Buffett, known for his investment acumen and frugality, has always shown a different perspective on wealth and legacy. Living in the same home for over six decades, he epitomizes the adage that it’s not about how much you have but what you do with it.
His daughter Susan shared a glimpse of this philosophy on “Good Morning America” in 2006. After requesting a $41,000 loan for a kitchen renovation to fit her daughter’s high chair, her father’s response was straightforward: “Go to the bank and do it like everyone else.” Such anecdotes are emblematic of Buffett’s stance on dollar-based legacies.
In 1977, each of the three Buffett offspring received $90,000. This sum wasn’t a gift from their father but rather their inheritance from the sale of their late grandfather’s farm. Aside from Christmas presents, this inheritance stands as the only significant monetary gift Buffett has confirmed giving his children.
This mindset does not stem from a lack of generosity. It’s actually the exact opposite. Buffett’s announcement to donate approximately $37 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was a testament to his commitment to social welfare. While the world was shocked, his children were not. They had known and supported their father’s intentions. “It would be insane to leave us that much money,” said Susan Buffett, aligning with her father’s ethos.
Buffett is set to grant a cumulative $1 billion to his children’s charitable organizations. From the Susan A. Buffett Foundation, focusing on early education for underprivileged children, and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which has extended assistance to 42 nations, to the Novo Foundation helmed by Peter Buffett, the children are set to continue the Buffett legacy in their own way.
Howard Buffett appreciates his father’s wisdom. “He’s given us the kind of money that we can use to help many in the world.”
But his children’s inheritance isn’t just financial. A heartfelt letter from the magnate expressed his pride in their humanitarian endeavors, stating, “I am proud of what you are doing, and your mother would be proud as well.”
Recollections from their childhood echo this ethos. From a mere 75 cents in allowance to the attic slot machine that ensured Buffett always won it back, the lessons were clear.
Forbes reports that Buffett has donated over $51 billion to various causes, aiming to give away 99% of his entire fortune. Rejecting the concept of legacy wealth, Buffett’s philosophy resonates with many who admire him.
Buffett’s latest annual letter to his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders reinforced this philosophy. The 2023 report highlighted a 3,787,464% growth in the market value of Berkshire Hathaway stock from 1964-2022, dramatically contrasting the 24,708% for the S&P 500. More than investment insights, the emphasis was on approaching savings as the cornerstone of generational wealth.
Buffett’s financial philosophy is more than frugality and strategic giving. At the heart of it, Buffett teaches the world about the wisdom of long-term investment, a principle he’s upheld with business partner Charlie Munger for decades. Rather than being swayed by the capricious nature of stock prices, they’ve consistently focused on the underlying business value.
Buffett’s belief is that investing in companies with strong business models and potential will, given enough time, yield solid returns. It’s not about quick wins or fleeting market trends but about investing in a business’s inherent value.
This philosophy can also extend to startups. Today, the next big idea could lie in healthcare innovations, artificial intelligence breakthroughs or the surge of electric vehicles. Investing in these startups doesn’t just mean putting money into trendy industries but backing strong business models with longevity and potential to reshape the future.
Anyone can become part of this wave of change by investing in startups through platforms like StartEngine. There’s tremendous potential in being part of the next significant innovation. As Buffett emphasizes, it’s crucial to look beyond immediate gratification and seek out opportunities with lasting value. Whether it’s an established corporation or a fresh startup, the key lies in understanding its true worth, not just its current price tag.
This article Warren Buffett’s Daughter Once Asked Him For A Loan To Remodel Her Kitchen To Make Room For Her Baby’s High Chair — He Told Her, ‘Go To The Bank And Do It Like Everyone Else’ originally appeared on Benzinga.com
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
