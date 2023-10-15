News
3 more crucial things you must say goodbye to in retirement — most Americans can’t do it. But can you?
No matter how much you prepare, the realities of retirement are likely to surprise you as you prepare for and enter that phase of your life.
It is, after all, one of the biggest milestone changes to your lifestyle and financial situation.
Don’t miss
Moneywise has previously reported on important lifestyle changes many retirees are confronted with: the need to downsize their homes, managing a budget with less disposable income and the challenge of disentangling their identities from their careers — but the changes don’t stop there.
Whether your retirement is still a few years off or you’re getting very close to that last day on the job, here are three more crucial things you must say goodbye to as you officially greet your golden years.
1. Aggressive investment strategies
After decades of aggressively accumulating capital, it can be difficult to adopt a more conservative investment strategy and “wealth-preservation” mindset.
A survey found that nearly one-third of Americans over the age of 50 invested in volatile cryptocurrencies as part of their early retirement plan. One in five retirees over the age of 85 have their entire portfolio in stocks, which is considered risky by most financial advisors, according to a Vanguard survey.
This is risky behavior at any age, but is particularly dangerous for seniors living on retirement savings, pension plans or Social Security benefits. It took stocks roughly four years to recover from the 2008 crash and Bitcoin is still trading well below its 2021 peak. If you’re nearing or in retirement, you don’t want to be waiting years to recoup major losses.
Retirement is an opportunity to shift away from volatile, higher-risk investment strategies to reliable, income-producing strategies. Shifting to bonds and fixed income securities, asset-backed funds and real estate could be a better way to preserve wealth and secure your lifestyle as you transition out of the workforce.
2. A predictable health care budget
As you age, the chances that you’ll find yourself in a hospital emergency room or doctor’s clinic rise substantially. In fact, 92% of seniors have at least one chronic condition, while 77% have two or more, according to the American Psychological Association.
And nearly two-thirds of bankruptcies are caused by medical expenses, making it the leading cause of financial ruin for people in the U.S., according to RetireGuide.
Read more: Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2023
Despite these worrying numbers, studies show millions of Americans wouldn’t be able to cover even a small emergency expense without going into debt.
This is why financial experts like Suze Orman recommend regularly contributing to an emergency fund for unexpected costs that may arise both now and in retirement.
3. The typical tax plan
Traditional tax plans are designed for income-earning adults. But what happens when you retire and your income stops? What happens when you derive less income from work and much more from other sources such as dividends or income from a rental property?
Tax-planning for retirement years can get complex. Instead of income taxes, you’ll likely need to prepare to pay taxes on any social security benefits as well as some of your investments.
If you’re wealthy, your retirement tax plan also needs a new layer that wasn’t needed before: estate planning. A 2023 study from senior living site Caring.com shows that despite a 3% increase over 2022 in Americans who have an estate plan, only 34% of Americans have an estate plan and 46% of Americans over the age of 55 have a will.
If you do have a will, any assets or money you leave behind is subject to applicable taxes. While only people with more than $12.92 million in assets would be subject to a federal estate tax ranging from 18% to 40%, it is worth noting that 17 states and the District of Columbia also have either an estate or inheritance tax.
Other changes to your tax plan might include complex strategies such as setting up a Roth conversion ladder. Not only are these tax plans complicated, they’re also subject to change over the years.
It’s worth considering finding an financial adviser or accountant who can guide you through the changing tax landscape so you can ensure everything is in order and you have peace of mind while you enjoy your golden years.
What to read next
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
News
Popular New Hampshire ski area will not open for 2023-2024 season
A popular New Hampshire ski area will not open for the 2023-2024 season.
Black Mountain Ski Area announced on its Facebook page that the area will not open for the 2024 season.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control, including soaring energy costs, unpredictable weather, extreme staffing shortages throughout the region, and many other challenges, we have made the very difficult decision to cease operations,” the post stated.
Skiers who bought season passes will reimbursed soon.
“To all of our past and present team members, all season pass holders and guests, extended family and friends – thank you for your support over the years, we will miss you,” The Fichera Family wrote. “Thank you for being the true spirit of skiing and keeping the dream alive.”
Black Mountain has been open since 1936.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
News
Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand their influence and comments on Israel-Hamas war
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a Friday summit of a Moscow-dominated alliance of several ex-Soviet nations and commended the growing cooperation between them despite Western sanctions against Russia.
Putin met in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, with the leaders of most fellow members of the Commonwealth of Independent States. He told reporters that economic exchanges between Russia and the alliance’s other nations have increased despite Western threats to punish them for maintaining ties with Moscow.
He specifically hailed a new deal on joint air defenses with Kyrgyzstan, saying it would help further bolster military ties. Kyrgyzstan, a member of a Moscow-led security pact, already hosts a Russian air base.
At the same time, Putin sought to downplay Armenian Prime Minister ‘s failure to attend the summit in Bishkek. He noted that Pashinyan has a lot on his plate after Azerbaijan reclaimed control last month of Nagorno-Karabakh, sparking a mass exodus of the breakaway region’s ethnic Armenian population.
Pashinyan has accused Russian peacekeepers in the region of failing to prevent the hostilities, criticism that added to widening tensions with Moscow. Russia also has been irked by Armenia’s move to recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court after it indicted Putin in March for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine.
While the indictment would oblige any country that is party to the court to arrest him on their soil, Armenian officials have argued that the move wasn’t aimed against Russia and offered to sign a bilateral agreement that would assuage Moscow’s concern.
In a statement that appeared to indicate a desire to mend fences, Putin said he has Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia and might do so later.
Addressing the participants of the summit in Bishkek, Putin emphasized that “it is important to work together, together with like-minded people from other regions of the world — with the countries of the so-called world majority, the Global South, whose views are very close to us.”
The Russian leader also commented on the Israel-Hamas war. Putin argued that Israel has the right to defend itself after an attack by Hamas that was “unprecedented not only in its scale, but also its cruelty.”
“Israel certainly has the right to ensure its security,” he said.
At the same time, Putin said it was unacceptable for the Israeli military onslaught on Gaza to “make all of its residents suffer, including women and children.” He stressed that Russia has longtime ties with both Israel and the Palestinians and could help negotiate a settlement.
Asked about unconfirmed allegations that some Western weapons supplied to Ukraine ended up in the hands of Hamas militants, Putin said he wouldn’t be surprised if some weapons from Ukraine were sold on the black market but that he did not think it would happen with the knowledge of Ukrainian officials.
“I don’t have any doubt that there have been arms leaks from Ukraine,” Putin said, without providing details. “I certainly have no sympathy for the current leadership of Ukraine, but I doubt that it’s being done on the level of Ukrainian leadership.”
News
Hezbollah says calls for it not to intervene in war ‘will have no effect’
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Hezbollah deputy chief said on Friday that the group would not be swayed by calls for it to stay on the sidelines of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, saying the party was “fully ready” to contribute to the fighting.
“The behind-the-scenes calls with us by great powers, Arab countries, envoys of the United Nations, directly and indirectly telling us not to interfere will have no effect,” he told supporters gathered in the southern Beirut suburb for a rally.
“Hezbollah knows its duties perfectly well. We are prepared and ready, fully ready,” Qassem said.
The group has already clashed with Israel across the Lebanese border multiple times in the past week in the deadliest confrontations since they fought a month-long war in 2006.
The cross-border rocket fire and shelling followed the assault by Palestinian faction Hamas against Israeli towns and Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
But sources say Hezbollah has designed its moves so far to be limited in scope, preventing a big spillover into Lebanon while keeping Israeli forces occupied.
“The question being asked, which everyone is waiting for, is: what Hezbollah will do and what will its contribution be?” Qassem said. “We will contribute to the confrontation within our plan… when the time comes for any action, we will carry it out.”
Qassem spoke at a rally where hundreds of people had gathered in solidarity with Palestinians, waving the flags of Palestine and of Hezbollah.
Other rallies were organized in Palestinian camps as well as cities across southern and eastern Lebanon where Hezbollah has a strong presence. Fearing a breakaway group might try to cross the border, the Lebanese army deployed units across the south.
Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has not yet commented on developments. He met on Friday morning with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that Iran’s allies in the region would respond to Israeli “crimes” against Palestinians, and that Israel would then have to bear the consequences.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alex Richardson and Christina Fincher)
3 more crucial things you must say goodbye to in retirement — most Americans can’t do it. But can you?
Popular New Hampshire ski area will not open for 2023-2024 season
Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand their influence and comments on Israel-Hamas war
Hezbollah says calls for it not to intervene in war ‘will have no effect’
Putin cautions Israel against using tactics in Gaza like Nazi siege of Leningrad
Kevin O’Leary says you should do this 1 thing with your 401(k) in order to ‘succeed into retirement’
The Fed’s next ‘rate hike’ is already here — as surging Treasury yields
Skeletons from 1918 flu pandemic reveal clues about those most likely to die, study finds
Ukraine hits Russian Buyan cruise missile carrier and Pavel Derzhavin vessel with drones
North Korea raises the specter of nuclear strike over US aircraft carrier’s arrival in South Korea
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
3 more crucial things you must say goodbye to in retirement — most Americans can’t do it. But can you?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp No...
Popular New Hampshire ski area will not open for 2023-2024 season
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand their influence and comments on Israel-Hamas war
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Russian...
Hezbollah says calls for it not to intervene in war ‘will have no effect’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp BEIRUT...
Putin cautions Israel against using tactics in Gaza like Nazi siege of Leningrad
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp BISHKEK...
Kevin O’Leary says you should do this 1 thing with your 401(k) in order to ‘succeed into retirement’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ‘You’ll...
The Fed’s next ‘rate hike’ is already here — as surging Treasury yields
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp This...
Skeletons from 1918 flu pandemic reveal clues about those most likely to die, study finds
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Ukraine hits Russian Buyan cruise missile carrier and Pavel Derzhavin vessel with drones
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
North Korea raises the specter of nuclear strike over US aircraft carrier’s arrival in South Korea
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp SEOUL,...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News2 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News3 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News5 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News3 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News4 days ago
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
-
News1 day ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News1 day ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice