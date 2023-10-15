News
A student was excited to move to Florida for college. Then she realized she’d applied to Miami University — in Ohio.
An international student from Vietnam thought she’d applied to study in Miami, Florida.
But when she got her acceptance letter, she realized she’d applied to Miami University in Ohio.
Some people criticized her for not doing enough research, but she said it’d worked out for the best.
When Valerie Do, 19, applied to study at Miami University in 2021, she was excited by the prospect of spending her days lounging on beaches in the sun in Florida, surrounded by palm trees like she’d seen in the movies.
As an international student living in Vietnam, she couldn’t visit the university before applying. So when the university sent her an acceptance letter welcoming her to Ohio, Do felt confused.
At first, she wondered whether Ohio might be a district or a county in Florida. But after a quick Google search, her beach fantasy was shattered when she realized she wouldn’t be going to the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, as she’d initially thought. She’d be going to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Miami University in Ohio was founded in 1809 and named after the Great Miami River in southwestern Ohio. The name of the city of Miami, Florida, is derived from the Native Tequesta name “Mayaimi,” believed to mean “big water” or “sweet water,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
“I realized there are no beaches; it’s just a cornfield in the middle of nowhere in the Midwest of America,” Do told Insider.
After spending some time researching, Do said she realized Miami University had a good business school. She decided to accept the offer, and she moved from Vietnam to Ohio.
In her job as a campus tour guide at her university, Do often told students the story behind how she’d ended up there. People found the story funny, so when she heard the trending TikTok sound “I’m Already There” by Lonestar — a song about being somewhere in spirit even though you can’t be physically present — she decided to use it to make fun of herself for the mistake.
In the video posted on October 4, Do is sitting in front of her laptop as she mimes along to the song and gestures dramatically. In the text overlaying the video, she wrote: “When someone says ‘go to hell’ but I am studying abroad at Miami University of Ohio. I thought it was Miami Florida and did not realize. There are no beaches here it’s just corn field and in the middle of nowhere.”
The video went viral and has more than 1.5 million views as people commented that they found the video funny or wrote “love and honor,” which is Miami University’s tagline, as an ode to the school.
One viewer asked her if she’d Googled the school, and Do responded in a follow-up video. She said she hadn’t researched the university until she’d been accepted but that she’d decided to accept the offer because of the financial aid she was offered, the scholarship they gave her, the safety of the area, and the business program.
“Especially for international students, the most important part is obviously the money. They gave me a lot of money, and my parents can afford the tuition. So I ended up in Ohio,” she told viewers.
Do said that she didn’t expect her video to blow up as much as it did and that the reaction from viewers had been interesting. “A lot of people make fun of me and tell me, ‘Oh, it’s your fault, it’s on you,” she said.
But she told Insider the criticism didn’t bother her because she was happy she ended up in Ohio instead of Florida. She said she and her friends had visited Miami, Florida, during spring break of her freshman year and that despite the nice beaches and the great city life, she didn’t feel as safe as she does in Ohio.
“We literally had to switch our Airbnb to another one because we thought that there was some person trying to break in in the middle of the night,” she said.
Do said the video was just a “silly, funny TikTok” that she’d made to make people laugh. “I really love my school, and I have a good time here,” she said. “It was a great mistake to make.”
Correction: October 13, 2023 — An earlier version of this story misstated the year Valerie Do applied to Miami University. It was 2021, not 2019.
Read the original article on Insider
3 more crucial things you must say goodbye to in retirement — most Americans can’t do it. But can you?
No matter how much you prepare, the realities of retirement are likely to surprise you as you prepare for and enter that phase of your life.
It is, after all, one of the biggest milestone changes to your lifestyle and financial situation.
Don’t miss
Moneywise has previously reported on important lifestyle changes many retirees are confronted with: the need to downsize their homes, managing a budget with less disposable income and the challenge of disentangling their identities from their careers — but the changes don’t stop there.
Whether your retirement is still a few years off or you’re getting very close to that last day on the job, here are three more crucial things you must say goodbye to as you officially greet your golden years.
1. Aggressive investment strategies
After decades of aggressively accumulating capital, it can be difficult to adopt a more conservative investment strategy and “wealth-preservation” mindset.
A survey found that nearly one-third of Americans over the age of 50 invested in volatile cryptocurrencies as part of their early retirement plan. One in five retirees over the age of 85 have their entire portfolio in stocks, which is considered risky by most financial advisors, according to a Vanguard survey.
This is risky behavior at any age, but is particularly dangerous for seniors living on retirement savings, pension plans or Social Security benefits. It took stocks roughly four years to recover from the 2008 crash and Bitcoin is still trading well below its 2021 peak. If you’re nearing or in retirement, you don’t want to be waiting years to recoup major losses.
Retirement is an opportunity to shift away from volatile, higher-risk investment strategies to reliable, income-producing strategies. Shifting to bonds and fixed income securities, asset-backed funds and real estate could be a better way to preserve wealth and secure your lifestyle as you transition out of the workforce.
2. A predictable health care budget
As you age, the chances that you’ll find yourself in a hospital emergency room or doctor’s clinic rise substantially. In fact, 92% of seniors have at least one chronic condition, while 77% have two or more, according to the American Psychological Association.
And nearly two-thirds of bankruptcies are caused by medical expenses, making it the leading cause of financial ruin for people in the U.S., according to RetireGuide.
Read more: Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2023
Despite these worrying numbers, studies show millions of Americans wouldn’t be able to cover even a small emergency expense without going into debt.
This is why financial experts like Suze Orman recommend regularly contributing to an emergency fund for unexpected costs that may arise both now and in retirement.
3. The typical tax plan
Traditional tax plans are designed for income-earning adults. But what happens when you retire and your income stops? What happens when you derive less income from work and much more from other sources such as dividends or income from a rental property?
Tax-planning for retirement years can get complex. Instead of income taxes, you’ll likely need to prepare to pay taxes on any social security benefits as well as some of your investments.
If you’re wealthy, your retirement tax plan also needs a new layer that wasn’t needed before: estate planning. A 2023 study from senior living site Caring.com shows that despite a 3% increase over 2022 in Americans who have an estate plan, only 34% of Americans have an estate plan and 46% of Americans over the age of 55 have a will.
If you do have a will, any assets or money you leave behind is subject to applicable taxes. While only people with more than $12.92 million in assets would be subject to a federal estate tax ranging from 18% to 40%, it is worth noting that 17 states and the District of Columbia also have either an estate or inheritance tax.
Other changes to your tax plan might include complex strategies such as setting up a Roth conversion ladder. Not only are these tax plans complicated, they’re also subject to change over the years.
It’s worth considering finding an financial adviser or accountant who can guide you through the changing tax landscape so you can ensure everything is in order and you have peace of mind while you enjoy your golden years.
What to read next
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
Popular New Hampshire ski area will not open for 2023-2024 season
A popular New Hampshire ski area will not open for the 2023-2024 season.
Black Mountain Ski Area announced on its Facebook page that the area will not open for the 2024 season.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control, including soaring energy costs, unpredictable weather, extreme staffing shortages throughout the region, and many other challenges, we have made the very difficult decision to cease operations,” the post stated.
Skiers who bought season passes will reimbursed soon.
“To all of our past and present team members, all season pass holders and guests, extended family and friends – thank you for your support over the years, we will miss you,” The Fichera Family wrote. “Thank you for being the true spirit of skiing and keeping the dream alive.”
Black Mountain has been open since 1936.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand their influence and comments on Israel-Hamas war
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a Friday summit of a Moscow-dominated alliance of several ex-Soviet nations and commended the growing cooperation between them despite Western sanctions against Russia.
Putin met in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, with the leaders of most fellow members of the Commonwealth of Independent States. He told reporters that economic exchanges between Russia and the alliance’s other nations have increased despite Western threats to punish them for maintaining ties with Moscow.
He specifically hailed a new deal on joint air defenses with Kyrgyzstan, saying it would help further bolster military ties. Kyrgyzstan, a member of a Moscow-led security pact, already hosts a Russian air base.
At the same time, Putin sought to downplay Armenian Prime Minister ‘s failure to attend the summit in Bishkek. He noted that Pashinyan has a lot on his plate after Azerbaijan reclaimed control last month of Nagorno-Karabakh, sparking a mass exodus of the breakaway region’s ethnic Armenian population.
Pashinyan has accused Russian peacekeepers in the region of failing to prevent the hostilities, criticism that added to widening tensions with Moscow. Russia also has been irked by Armenia’s move to recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court after it indicted Putin in March for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine.
While the indictment would oblige any country that is party to the court to arrest him on their soil, Armenian officials have argued that the move wasn’t aimed against Russia and offered to sign a bilateral agreement that would assuage Moscow’s concern.
In a statement that appeared to indicate a desire to mend fences, Putin said he has Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia and might do so later.
Addressing the participants of the summit in Bishkek, Putin emphasized that “it is important to work together, together with like-minded people from other regions of the world — with the countries of the so-called world majority, the Global South, whose views are very close to us.”
The Russian leader also commented on the Israel-Hamas war. Putin argued that Israel has the right to defend itself after an attack by Hamas that was “unprecedented not only in its scale, but also its cruelty.”
“Israel certainly has the right to ensure its security,” he said.
At the same time, Putin said it was unacceptable for the Israeli military onslaught on Gaza to “make all of its residents suffer, including women and children.” He stressed that Russia has longtime ties with both Israel and the Palestinians and could help negotiate a settlement.
Asked about unconfirmed allegations that some Western weapons supplied to Ukraine ended up in the hands of Hamas militants, Putin said he wouldn’t be surprised if some weapons from Ukraine were sold on the black market but that he did not think it would happen with the knowledge of Ukrainian officials.
“I don’t have any doubt that there have been arms leaks from Ukraine,” Putin said, without providing details. “I certainly have no sympathy for the current leadership of Ukraine, but I doubt that it’s being done on the level of Ukrainian leadership.”
