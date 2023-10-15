Connect with us

El Salvador is gradually filling its new mega prison with alleged gang members

El Salvador is gradually filling its new mega prison with alleged gang members

TECOLUCA, El Salvador (AP) — With tattoo-covered faces, and wearing white shirts and shorts, gang members captured during El Salvador’s state of exception are gradually filling the country’s new mega prison.

Unveiled earlier this year, the prison 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of the capital now holds some 12,000 accused or convicted gang members, barely a quarter of its 40,000 capacity.

Prisoners here do not receive visits. There are no programs preparing them for reinsertion into society after their sentences, no workshops or educational programs.

The exceptions are occasional motivational talks from prisoners who have gained a level of trust from prison officials. Prisoners sit in rows in the corridor outside their cells for the talks or are led through exercise regimens under the supervision of guards. They are never allowed outside.

President Nayib Bukele ordered its construction when El Salvador began making massive arrests early last year in response to a surge in gang violence. Since then, more than 72,000 people have been arrested for being alleged gang members or affiliates.

Human rights organizations have said that thousands have been unjustly detained without due process and dozens have died in prisons.

When Bukele unveiled the Terrorism Confinement Center in February, he tweeted: “El Salvador has managed to go from being the world’s most dangerous country, to the safest country in the Americas. How did we do it? By putting criminals in jail. Is there space? There is now.” His justice minister said later those imprisoned there would never return to communities.

The prison’s massive scale and lack of any sort of rehabilitation have been criticized by human rights organizations.

Bukele’s security policies are widely popular among Salvadorans. Many neighborhoods are enjoying life out from under the oppressive control of gangs for the first time in years.

Walking through one of the prison’s eight sprawling pavilions Thursday, some prisoners acknowledged a group of journalists with a nod of the head or slight wave. Journalists were not allowed to speak with them or to cross a yellow line two yards from each cell. Guards’ faces were covered with black masks.

Each cell holds 65 to 70 prisoners. Steel walkways cross atop the cells so guards can watch prisoners from above. The prison does have dining halls, break rooms, a gym and board games, but those are for guards.

“We’re watching here all day, there’s no way to escape, from here you don’t get out,” said a guard with his face covered.

Melvin Alexander Alvarado, a 34-year-old “soldier” in the Barrio 18 Sureño gang serving a 15-year sentence for extortion, was the only prisoner that prison officials allowed to speak with journalists. He said prisoners were treated well and were fed.

Alvarado, his shaved head and his arms completely covered in gang tattoos, said he hoped people would help him find a job when he gets out and give him a chance at a new life. He planned to speak to young people, discouraging them from joining a gang.

“I lost everything here, I lost my family, everything,” he said.

Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case

Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A judge on Thursday scolded federal prosecutors in the classified documents case against Donald Trump as she postponed a hearing to determine if the lawyer for one of the former president’s co-defendants had a conflict of interest.

U.S District Judge admonished prosecutors for “wasting the court’s time,” telling them they had presented arguments during Thursday’s hearing that had not been properly raised in earlier court filings.

She said she would continue the hearing at a later date for Walt Nauta, a Trump valet charged with conspiring with Trump to conceal classified documents from investigators.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team had asked for hearings to ensure that Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira were aware of potential conflicts because their lawyers have represented other key figures in the case. Both men were charged alongside Trump with obstructing government efforts to recover classified documents hoarded at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida estate.

Prosecutors have said in court filings that the multiple representations could create a conflict by causing a lawyer to betray the confidences of a current or former client, or to “pull punches,” during cross-examination.

In Nauta’s case, his attorney, Stanley Woodward, has represented at least seven other witnesses in the probe, prosecutors say, including a Mar-a-Lago information technology worker the Justice Department says was asked to delete the surveillance video.

That individual retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers, struck a cooperation deal and provided information that incriminated Trump and helped produce a new indictment in July against the former president, Nauta and De Oliveira, prosecutors have said.

During Thursday’s hearing, prosecutor David Harbach, a member of Smith’s team, said that worker would be called as a government witness and questioned — and also cross-examined — about his change in testimony.

He said it would be a conflict for Woodward, who as the worker’s former lawyer would presumably be privy to the confidences of his one-time client, to be permitted to cross-examine his client — a point Cannon said had not been previously argued.

Woodward has denied any conflict and said prosecutors have no way of knowing what he knows or doesn’t know about what his client communicated to him.

At a hearing earlier in the day, De Oliveira said under questioning from Cannon that he understood the concerns arising from his lawyer’s former representation of three government witnesses. Nonetheless, he wanted to keep his attorney, John Irving. Cannon ruled that he could.

Irving told the judge he did not foresee a conflict, saying there was nothing the witnesses — who are now represented by a new lawyer — could reveal that is not already known by the government or that would be problematic for De Oliveira.

De Oliveira is accused of lying to investigators when he claimed — falsely, prosecutors say — he hadn’t even seen boxes moved into Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House. Prosecutors say he also conspired with Trump and Nauta to try to delete surveillance footage from the property to prevent it from being turned over to the grand jury. De Oliveira has pleaded not guilty.

The criminal case is one of four Trump faces. He’s also charged in state and federal cases with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and is accused in New York of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to a porn actor.

Tucker reported from Washington.

Montreal woman verbally attacks driver with Palestine flag

Yahoo News Canada

Author in Montreal lashed out at a Palestinian woman bearing a flag on her car. She has since apologized for her “unreasonable” outburst.

Warning: This story features video and details that are offensive in nature and may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

Groups representing Jewish, Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities in Canada are expressing feelings of isolation and fear, in light of the war between Israel and Hamas.

A video that went viral this week of a Montreal woman with a Palestinian flag on her car being yelled at by another woman, who wishes sexual violence on her. Yahoo News Canada will not reveal the identity of either of the parties in the video.

The driver tells the woman that she should be sexually assaulted and dragged through the streets in front of her kids, along with other strongly worded and demeaning names.

Many in the comments expressed shock and concern, calling out rhetoric on the situation in the Middle East, as well as the double standard.

This is what happens when every politician coast to coast, including and lead by our PM, eschews nuance and puffs their chest to conflate any and all support of Palestine and Palestinians with *terrorism* and we’re going to continue seeing this vitriol.Instagram commenter @noorieb

“So she’s against the torture of others but wants us to be tortured?! Make that make sense,” wrote another.

Woman in shocking video offers apology

The woman in the viral video provided a statement to Global News, in which she apologized to the victim and described her actions as “unwarranted and unreasonable conduct.”

“To the woman who was the unfortunate recipient of my unwarranted and unreasonable conduct yesterday. From my heart to yours, I want to sincerely apologize to you, although, at this point, it feels like it’s not enough. I lashed out at you with words that are not in keeping with my values.

“My anger was unfairly directed at you. I said terrible things to you, words that I still can’t believe left my mouth. I’m living with the shame of what I’ve done.

“We are in a very tense time that I wish was not our reality. The video of my anger will live on forever, but I need you to know from human to human, I am deeply sorry and I genuinely hope for peace for everyone.”

RELATED: Canadians split after Air Canada pilot removed over Palestine demonstration posts

Islamophobia, anti-Semitism on the rise in Canada since attacks

Uthman Quick is the director of communications with the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM).

He says since Oct. 7, the NCCM has seen a doubling of reports of Islamophobia, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian racism.

“With the conflict happening in the Middle East, we’re hearing from the community that the conflict is bleeding over here in Canada,” he tells Yahoo News Canada in an interview. “It’s creating tension and division. It’s setting back the work we’ve done innumerably.”

Our community is telling us that they’ve felt isolated and blamed. We have students who’ve been in class at school and universities who’ve been asked to explain the actions of Hamas, which is absurd.Uthman Quick, Director of Communications, National Council of Canadian Muslims

He says rhetoric and misinformation is a huge driver of the tension, and Canada authorities should be pushing for peace.

‘Incredibly concerning and disheartening’ behaviour

Rich Robertson, with Jewish Human Rights organization B’nai Brith, says, similarly, there’s been a rise in incidents of concern against the Jewish community. He says this includes occurrences at weekend rallies in support of Israel, in which Hamas flags were displayed.

The militant organization’s charter explicitly calls for the destruction of Jewish individuals.

Robertson says that there was also anti-Israel graffiti on a bus shelter located in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto.

“Of course many Jews in Canada harbour Zionist beliefs…but to target Canadian Jewry, some of whom have no connections to Israel and all of whom are proud of Canadian citizens, for the most part, because of a conflict going on thousands of kilometres away, is incredibly concerning and disheartening,” he says.

Robertson adds that the call for international worldwide action in support of Hamas, scheduled for Oct. 13, can lead to the targeting of Jewish institutions and members of the community.

At this time of unprecedented trauma in the Jewish community in Canada, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the Holocaust, any form of additional grievance against us is debilitating. That’s what we’re nervous for. We’re still grieving at this moment.Rich Robertson, B’nai Brith representative

Should Trudeau warn Canadians?

Both groups aren’t looking for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to warn against potential violence, but would appreciate support.

“There are calls for peace, unity and for the temperature to be lowered here in Canada, in schools and society, so that every day Muslims do not feel threatened and isolated because that’s what we’re hearing from our community,” says Quick.

Robertson agrees.

“Something affirmative from our officials is always reassuring in a time of need,” he says.

Dallas police chase ends in crash, car theft suspect killed

Dallas police chase ends in crash, car theft suspect killed

DALLASA suspect is dead after Dallas police said he crashed his vehicle into an innocent driver while fleeing from police in Pleasant Grove.

Police said the situation started shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, when officers found a stolen vehicle near the corner of South Buckner and Lake June.

As officers walked up to the truck, the suspect, identified as 40-year-old John Carter, backed up, ramming a patrol vehicle, then sped off.

During the short pursuit, police said the suspect struck a city marshal’s vehicle, before going on to crash into the innocent driver.

A camera perched atop a business along Elam Road captured the moment a truck, fleeing police, slammed into another driver.

Moments later, police units involved in the chase arrived on scene.

Footage later from SKY 4 shows the extent of the damage to both vehicles, and the area, as there was a mangled mess that would take hours to clean up.

According to police, the innocent driver and officers were not hurt.

Police have not said whether this is a suspect they’ve dealt with in the past, and whether they were looking for this vehicle or simply came upon it.

Trending