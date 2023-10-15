News
Kevin O’Leary says you should do this 1 thing with your 401(k) in order to ‘succeed into retirement’
At 69, Kevin O’Leary is perhaps past the traditional retirement age, and he’s showing no signs of swapping his suit for sweatpants. But when the “Shark Tank” star and entrepreneur does choose to hang it up, he’ll have a tidy nest egg waiting for him, which he set up long before hitting his senior years.
And he has some advice for his fellow Americans if they want the same peace of mind: put at least 15% of your salary into a 401(k) account — and he isn’t accepting any excuses.
Don’t miss
“Stop buying all that crap you don’t need. You have to adjust your lifestyle to make sure you put 15% away,” Mr. Wonderful insisted on an episode of Good Morning America’s Swimming with Sharks.
“You’ll end up with $1.5 million in the bank after a career.”
Research shows Americans require over $1M for retirement
A recent study from Northwestern Mutual found adults 18 and older expect they need $1.27 million in savings to retire comfortably — an increase from $1.25 million last year.
While many experts, including O’Leary, advocate for setting retirement funds aside as early as possible, most Americans are juggling other financial responsibilities, like mortgages or student loans.
O’Leary says he used to advise students to pay their loans off first before saving for retirement, but he’s since changed his tune.
“You have to do both — pay your loans off and invest a portion of your income every year,” he says, explaining this strategy helps folks get into the discipline of saving money early on.
“That’s how you succeed into retirement.”
Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here’s how
Contributing 15% to your 401(k) each year
Of course, not all companies offer 401(k) plans — but there are other options for saving for retirement, like a traditional IRA or Roth IRA. Just bear in mind that these plans come with significantly lower contribution limits and option of employer matches.
As of 2022, 69% of private industry workers had access to retirement plans through their employer, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, but a quarter of that group chose not to take advantage of them.
And a recent CNBC Your Money Survey found that some workers aren’t necessarily making the most out of their employer-sponsored plans, with 8% saving only the automatic default amount, and 24% putting away as much as their employer will match.
O’Leary says Americans should be investing 15% of their annual salary — assuming an average salary of around $60,000 a year — into a 401(k) at minimum, in order to successfully retire.
He points to the abundance of investment apps, which make investing in the stock market far more accessible to the average person than it used to be.
“It compounds with market returns of 6%-8%,” he adds, explaining that the power of compound interest could get you a cool $1.5 million in the bank by the time you retire.
Mercer projects contribution limits will increase by $500 next year to $23,000 a year, so prospective retirees could contribute even more to their 401(k) plans if they’re able.
What to read next
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
News
The Fed’s next ‘rate hike’ is already here — as surging Treasury yields
This is The Takeaway from today’s Morning Brief, which you can sign up to receive in your inbox every morning along with:
Another interest rate increase is creeping its way through the economy. But this time it didn’t come from the Federal Reserve. Spooky season is upon us, and so is the phantom rate hike.
The recent surge in Treasury yields has unleashed an array of anxiety goblins, from fears of a stock market slump to worries about ballooning interest payments on government debt.
But policymakers also see rising yields as a way to slow the economy without having to go through the trouble of raising rates again.
In effect, elevated yields can do the work of central bankers for them — functioning as a rate hike without instituting an actual rate hike.
This isn’t the only time recently where we’ve seen a phantom rate hike. In March Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the bank failures and associated turmoil essentially acted as another rate hike.
Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards
Long-term Treasury yields have a direct influence on households and businesses. They impact the cost of mortgages, car loans, and taking on other types of debt. So increasing yields have a tightening effect, slowing economic activity.
Though it’s receded this week, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) has risen to levels last seen in 2007, climbing roughly 30 basis points since the Fed’s meeting in September.
Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson pointed to the rise in yields and their impact in a speech earlier this week, pledging to “remain cognizant of the tightening in financial conditions through higher bond yields … as I assess the future path of policy.”
Jefferson said that the Fed is in a particularly sensitive period of managing risk, having to balance between the twin risks of too loose and too tight.
Other Fed officials have chimed in on the bond market acting like a pinch-hitter.
“We’re just kind of keeping a very close eye on that, and then we’ll see how these higher rates feed into what we’re trying to do in policy,” said Fed Governor Chris Waller on Wednesday.
But as with the Fed’s previous rate increases, a rise in inflation or other unfavorable observations could force the central bank to move. And if yields slide, their tightening effect would diminish, creating a greater need for the Fed to enact a genuine hike instead of relying on a substitute.
There’s a circular logic to all of this, which means it can turn on a dime.
As Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said earlier this week, it’s possible higher bond yields will mean less work for the Fed. But if those yields are higher because the market’s expectations for the Fed are changing, the Fed might have to follow through on those expectations to keep those yields high.
In other words, there’s a wobbly Jenga tower of expectations.
“It’s hard for me to say definitively that because they moved, we don’t have to move,” Kashkari said. “I don’t know yet.”
For now, as some Fed officials think the focus of the tightening campaign should shift from how high to raise the policy rate to how long to hold the policy rate at restrictive levels, the latest data might support more of a let-the-bond-market-do-the-work approach.
While the likelihood of a rate hike next month has fallen, that may be because one has already come through. It just didn’t come from the Fed.
Hamza Shaban is a reporter for Yahoo Finance covering markets and the economy. Follow Hamza on Twitter @hshaban.
Click here for the latest economic news and indicators to help inform your investing decisions.
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
News
Skeletons from 1918 flu pandemic reveal clues about those most likely to die, study finds
The skeletons of people who were alive during the 1918 flu pandemic have revealed new clues about people who were more likely to die from the virus.
Known as the deadliest in history, the 1918 flu pandemic — also referred to as the Spanish flu — killed an estimated 50 million people.
It’s long been assumed that the 1918 flu primarily affected young, healthy adults — but a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences seems to contradict that, suggesting that frail or unhealthy people were more vulnerable.
DOCTORS URGE VACCINATIONS AHEAD OF THIS YEAR’S FLU SEASON, WHICH COULD BE ‘FAIRLY BAD,’ EXPERTS SAY
Researchers from McMaster University in Canada and the University of Colorado Boulder examined the skeletal remains of 369 individuals housed at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
All of these individuals died either soon before or during the 1918 pandemic, according to a press release from McMaster. The sample was divided into two groups: a control group who had died before the pandemic; and another group who died during the pandemic, according to the release.
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
They examined the bones for lesions that would have indicated stress or inflammation, which could have been caused by physical trauma, infection or malnutrition, the release stated.
“By comparing who had lesions, and whether these lesions were active or healing at the time of death, we get a picture of what we call frailty, or who is more likely to die,” said Sharon DeWitte, a biological anthropologist at the University of Colorado Boulder and co-author on the study.
“Our study shows that people with these active lesions are the most frail.”
FLU PREVENTION TIPS FROM FLORIDA’S SURGEON GENERAL: A ‘DAY-TO-DAY’ HEALTHY LIFESTYLE IS KEY
Lead study author Amanda Wissler, an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology at McMaster, said the study highlights how cultural, social and biological circumstances affect the likelihood of death.
“Even in a novel pandemic — one to which no one is supposed to have prior immunity — certain people are at a greater risk of getting sick and dying, and this is often shaped by culture,” she said in an interview with Fox News Digital.
The researcher noted that this same phenomenon was seen during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
“The news was full of reports about how people who had been minoritized, or [had] decreased access to social services, often had greater rates of getting very sick or dying,” she said.
The findings of the study were not surprising to the researchers, Wissler said.
“‘Healthy’ people are not supposed to die,” she said. “We have a term called ‘selective mortality,’ which says that certain people are more likely to die than others.”
COVID-19 PATIENTS FACE INCREASED HEALTH RISKS FOR UP TO 2 YEARS, STUDY FINDS
“Many studies have found that certain people are more likely to die in all kinds of contexts, including other pandemics like the Black Death, and also in natural disasters,” the researcher continued.
“I would actually have been somewhat surprised if people who were healthy had a greater risk of death in 1918.”
One key limitation of the study, according to Wissler, is that the researchers only had information on people who died from the pandemic — but none on people who got infected but survived.
“We don’t know if being unhealthy or stressed may have caused a person to be more likely to [have been] infected with the 1918 flu,” she said.
Additionally, the individuals who were studied all came from Cleveland, Ohio, Wissler noted.
“This study only provides a snapshot of a certain time and place of the experience of the 1918 flu,” she said.
“We don’t know yet if what we found here can be generalized to every city.”
COVID-19, FLU AND RSV VACCINES ARE ALL AVAILABLE THIS FALL: SEE WHAT SOME DOCTORS RECOMMEND AND WHY
MarkAlain Déry, DO, an infectious disease physician in New Orleans, noted that the study raises some questions. He was not involved in the research.
Initially, Déry said he was “super excited” about the new research, which highlighted “that people who experience health inequities have higher rates of illness and mortality.”
The research is “more or less saying what we already know, which is that people in vulnerable communities and in lower socioeconomic statuses have a greater level of frailty and mortality as a result of the 1918 influenza outbreak,” Déry said.
The key issue, however, is that it’s not known whether the people who were examined died of influenza, he pointed out.
Also, the size of the study was relatively small, he said.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER
Overall, the researchers noted that the project highlights the importance of studying the past.
“Studying past pandemics and epidemics provides us with a time depth to our understanding of how these diseases affect humans and how we, in turn, affect diseases,” Wissler told Fox News Digital.
“A lot of the time, we find that the risk factors for disease that we have today were the same in the past.”
To protect against today’s strains of influenza, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual vaccination.
For more Health articles, visit foxnews.com/health
Original article source: Skeletons from 1918 flu pandemic reveal clues about those most likely to die, study finds
News
Ukraine hits Russian Buyan cruise missile carrier and Pavel Derzhavin vessel with drones
The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Ukrainian Navy, has attacked the Buyan cruise missile carrier and the ship Pavel Derzhavin using experimental weapons on uncrewed surface vessels.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that the 13 October attack on the Russian Buyan missile carrier and the blowing up of the Pavel Derzhavin on 11 October were the work of the SSU in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy.
The Security Service has not disclosed any details yet but added that both vessels were hit by Sea Baby drones with experimental weapons.
Quote from one of the organisers of the special operation: “After the first explosion, Russian minesweepers and divers were unable to detect our know-how. Yesterday, the Alrosa submarine was lucky and managed to escape our inventions so far.
The Buyan cruise missile carrier was unable to repeat Alrosa’s ‘heroic deed’ and was hit by experimental Sea Baby drone weapons at the Sevastopol raid today.
The SSU warns the Muscovites not to sail in Ukrainian waters if they want to preserve at least some remnants of their fleet.”
Previously: As Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities) reported, a massive explosion occurred in the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea on 13 October, and it was heard even in remote parts of the city.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham “head” of Sevastopol, claimed that the explosions were supposedly related to Russian military exercises.
The Crimean Wind Telegram channel initially reported an explosion on a Russian Buyan-M missile carrier and posted a video of the ship in smoke.
On 11 October, the Pavel Derzhavin, a patrol vessel from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was damaged in the Black Sea near occupied Sevastopol.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Kevin O’Leary says you should do this 1 thing with your 401(k) in order to ‘succeed into retirement’
The Fed’s next ‘rate hike’ is already here — as surging Treasury yields
Skeletons from 1918 flu pandemic reveal clues about those most likely to die, study finds
Ukraine hits Russian Buyan cruise missile carrier and Pavel Derzhavin vessel with drones
North Korea raises the specter of nuclear strike over US aircraft carrier’s arrival in South Korea
A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision
Police officer killed in shooting after break-in at Philadelphia airport garage, authorities say
Colorado judge strikes down Trump’s attempt to toss a lawsuit seeking to bar him from the ballot
El Salvador is gradually filling its new mega prison with alleged gang members
Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
Kevin O’Leary says you should do this 1 thing with your 401(k) in order to ‘succeed into retirement’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ‘You’ll...
The Fed’s next ‘rate hike’ is already here — as surging Treasury yields
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp This...
Skeletons from 1918 flu pandemic reveal clues about those most likely to die, study finds
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Ukraine hits Russian Buyan cruise missile carrier and Pavel Derzhavin vessel with drones
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
North Korea raises the specter of nuclear strike over US aircraft carrier’s arrival in South Korea
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp SEOUL,...
A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp KIBBUTZ...
Police officer killed in shooting after break-in at Philadelphia airport garage, authorities say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp PHILADELPHIA...
Colorado judge strikes down Trump’s attempt to toss a lawsuit seeking to bar him from the ballot
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp DENVER...
El Salvador is gradually filling its new mega prison with alleged gang members
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp TECOLUCA,...
Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp FORT...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News1 day ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News3 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News4 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News3 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News1 day ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News3 days ago
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
-
News5 days ago
Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher