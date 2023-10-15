News
Montreal woman verbally attacks driver with Palestine flag
Warning: This story features video and details that are offensive in nature and may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.
Groups representing Jewish, Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities in Canada are expressing feelings of isolation and fear, in light of the war between Israel and Hamas.
A video that went viral this week of a Montreal woman with a Palestinian flag on her car being yelled at by another woman, who wishes sexual violence on her. Yahoo News Canada will not reveal the identity of either of the parties in the video.
The driver tells the woman that she should be sexually assaulted and dragged through the streets in front of her kids, along with other strongly worded and demeaning names.
Many in the comments expressed shock and concern, calling out rhetoric on the situation in the Middle East, as well as the double standard.
This is what happens when every politician coast to coast, including and lead by our PM, eschews nuance and puffs their chest to conflate any and all support of Palestine and Palestinians with *terrorism* and we’re going to continue seeing this vitriol.Instagram commenter @noorieb
“So she’s against the torture of others but wants us to be tortured?! Make that make sense,” wrote another.
Woman in shocking video offers apology
The woman in the viral video provided a statement to Global News, in which she apologized to the victim and described her actions as “unwarranted and unreasonable conduct.”
“To the woman who was the unfortunate recipient of my unwarranted and unreasonable conduct yesterday. From my heart to yours, I want to sincerely apologize to you, although, at this point, it feels like it’s not enough. I lashed out at you with words that are not in keeping with my values.
“My anger was unfairly directed at you. I said terrible things to you, words that I still can’t believe left my mouth. I’m living with the shame of what I’ve done.
“We are in a very tense time that I wish was not our reality. The video of my anger will live on forever, but I need you to know from human to human, I am deeply sorry and I genuinely hope for peace for everyone.”
RELATED: Canadians split after Air Canada pilot removed over Palestine demonstration posts
Islamophobia, anti-Semitism on the rise in Canada since attacks
Uthman Quick is the director of communications with the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM).
He says since Oct. 7, the NCCM has seen a doubling of reports of Islamophobia, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian racism.
“With the conflict happening in the Middle East, we’re hearing from the community that the conflict is bleeding over here in Canada,” he tells Yahoo News Canada in an interview. “It’s creating tension and division. It’s setting back the work we’ve done innumerably.”
Our community is telling us that they’ve felt isolated and blamed. We have students who’ve been in class at school and universities who’ve been asked to explain the actions of Hamas, which is absurd.Uthman Quick, Director of Communications, National Council of Canadian Muslims
He says rhetoric and misinformation is a huge driver of the tension, and Canada authorities should be pushing for peace.
‘Incredibly concerning and disheartening’ behaviour
Rich Robertson, with Jewish Human Rights organization B’nai Brith, says, similarly, there’s been a rise in incidents of concern against the Jewish community. He says this includes occurrences at weekend rallies in support of Israel, in which Hamas flags were displayed.
The militant organization’s charter explicitly calls for the destruction of Jewish individuals.
Robertson says that there was also anti-Israel graffiti on a bus shelter located in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto.
“Of course many Jews in Canada harbour Zionist beliefs…but to target Canadian Jewry, some of whom have no connections to Israel and all of whom are proud of Canadian citizens, for the most part, because of a conflict going on thousands of kilometres away, is incredibly concerning and disheartening,” he says.
Robertson adds that the call for international worldwide action in support of Hamas, scheduled for Oct. 13, can lead to the targeting of Jewish institutions and members of the community.
At this time of unprecedented trauma in the Jewish community in Canada, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the Holocaust, any form of additional grievance against us is debilitating. That’s what we’re nervous for. We’re still grieving at this moment.Rich Robertson, B’nai Brith representative
Should Trudeau warn Canadians?
Both groups aren’t looking for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to warn against potential violence, but would appreciate support.
“There are calls for peace, unity and for the temperature to be lowered here in Canada, in schools and society, so that every day Muslims do not feel threatened and isolated because that’s what we’re hearing from our community,” says Quick.
Robertson agrees.
“Something affirmative from our officials is always reassuring in a time of need,” he says.
Dallas police chase ends in crash, car theft suspect killed
DALLAS – A suspect is dead after Dallas police said he crashed his vehicle into an innocent driver while fleeing from police in Pleasant Grove.
Police said the situation started shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, when officers found a stolen vehicle near the corner of South Buckner and Lake June.
As officers walked up to the truck, the suspect, identified as 40-year-old John Carter, backed up, ramming a patrol vehicle, then sped off.
During the short pursuit, police said the suspect struck a city marshal’s vehicle, before going on to crash into the innocent driver.
A camera perched atop a business along Elam Road captured the moment a truck, fleeing police, slammed into another driver.
Moments later, police units involved in the chase arrived on scene.
Footage later from SKY 4 shows the extent of the damage to both vehicles, and the area, as there was a mangled mess that would take hours to clean up.
According to police, the innocent driver and officers were not hurt.
Police have not said whether this is a suspect they’ve dealt with in the past, and whether they were looking for this vehicle or simply came upon it.
South Carolina man pleads guilty to ambush that killed 2 officers and wounded 5
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A 79-year-old South Carolina man avoided a possible death sentence Thursday by agreeing to plead guilty to ambushing police officers coming to his home, killing two of the officers and wounding five others.
Frederick Hopkins court appearance was unannounced and reporters following the widely publicized case were not in the courtroom in Aiken County, some 120 miles (169 kilometers) from where the October 2018 attack took place.
Hopkins was charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.
Hopkins will be sentenced later, but his attorney Boyd Young told media outlets after the hearing that prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table. Hopkins would face 30 years to life in prison for murder.
Three Florence County deputies told Hopkins they were coming to his home in an upscale subdivision to execute a search warrant against his son for possible sexual abuse charges.
Hopkins, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, armed himself in a upstairs window and fired at the deputies as they got out of their car. He kept shooting as more officers rushed to the scene to save their comrades.
So many rounds were fired with such powerful weapons that it took up to 30 minutes to get an armored vehicle close enough to rescue the wounded officers. He used three firearms in the ambush, and more than 100 guns were found in his home.
Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died the day of the shooting and Florence County Sheriff’s deputy Farrah Turner died nearly three weeks later from her wounds.
The son, 33-year-old Seth Hopkins, pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is serving 20 years in prison.
Frederick Hopkins’ lawyers, prosecutors and the judge have kept much of the case away from reporters. In June, they all agreed to close the courtroom from the media and the public during pre-trial hearings and kept all motions and records off South Carolina’s public court records site.
When cameras have been at Hopkins hearings, his behavior has been erratic. A disbarred attorney, Hopkins called prosecutor Ed Clements “Fat Eddie” several times during a hearing where the prosecution announced they would seek the death penalty and Hopkins did not have a lawyer present.
In a later hearing, Hopkins was in a wheelchair and had a device to help him hear the proceedings.
6-Year-Old Rescued From Car After Mom Crashes: Cops
A little boy is rescued after police say the car his mom was driving crashed. Once the child was out of the car and on the ground, the responding officer with the West Milton Police Department walks over to where the mother was lying on the ground. “Wake up,” he shouts at her. Police say the car was driving recklessly and crashed. The 6-year-old wasn’t buckled in and the 2-year-old sibling was ok in the car seat.
