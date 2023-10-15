News
North Korea raises the specter of nuclear strike over US aircraft carrier’s arrival in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea lashed out Friday at the arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier battle group in South Korea, calling it a provocation and again raising the specter of using nuclear weapons to defend itself.
Emboldened by its advancing nuclear arsenal, North Korea has increasingly issued threats to use such weapons preemptively. But the North is still outgunned by U.S. and South Korean forces, and experts say it is unlikely to use its nukes first, though it will continue to upgrade those arms without returning to diplomacy for the time being.
The North’s latest nuclear threat came a day after the USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group arrived at South Korea’s southeastern port of Busan, following U.S.-South Korean-Japanese naval exercise in international waters earlier this week.
South Korean defense officials said the carrier is to be docked at Busan for five days as part of an agreement to increase the temporary deployments of powerful U.S. military assets in response to the North’s growing nuclear program.
On Friday, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency called the aircraft carrier’s arrival “an undisguised military provocation” that proves a U.S. plan to attack North Korea is being realized. It threatened to respond in line with its escalatory nuclear doctrine that authorizes the preemptive use of nuclear weapons.
“The (North Korean) doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons already opened to public allows the execution of necessary action procedures in case a nuclear attack is launched against it or it is judged that the use of nuclear weapons against it is imminent,” the KCNA dispatch said.
North Korea’s “most powerful and rapid first strike will be given to the ‘extended deterrence’ means, used by the U.S. to hallucinate its followers, and the bases of evil in the Korean peninsula and its vicinity,” KCNA added.
North Korea has argued it was forced to develop nuclear weapons to cope with what it calls the U.S. and South Korean plots to invade. It has often responded furiously to the deployment of U.S. strategic assets such as aircraft carriers, long-range bombers and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as U.S. joint training exercises with South Korean forces.
Many experts say North Korea heightens tensions with its rivals to provide a pretext for expanding its nuclear arsenal and then uses the arms as leverage to wrest greater outside concessions.
Since last year, North Korea has conducted more than 100 missile tests in the name of responding to the expanded U.S.-South Korean military drills. Washington and Seoul say their drills are defensive in nature.
Last year, North Korea adopted a law that stipulates a broad range of situations in which it can use nuclear weapons, including when it determines that its leadership faces imminent attack by hostile forces or when it needs to prevent an unspecified catastrophic crisis to its people and government.
The U.S. and South Korean governments have repeatedly warned that any attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would result in the end of the North’s government led by Kim Jong Un.
On Friday, North Korea also accused the U.S. of being behind what it calls “a groundless and false rumor” that Hamas used North Korean weapons in its recent attack on Israel. Some media outlets including Radio Free Asia, a U.S. government-funded news service, earlier reported about Hamas’ suspected use of North Korean weapons such as F-7 high-explosive fragmentation rockets.
“What should not be overlooked is that the U.S. is resorting to its stereotyped smear campaign against (North Korea) to deliberately link the recent Middle East crisis to the latter,” KCNA said in an article attributed to Ri Kwang Song, a commentator on international affairs of North Korea.
Ri said the U.S. administration’s “reptile press bodies and quasi-experts” are spreading the rumors but didn’t name them.
A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision
KIBBUTZ RE’IM, Israel (AP) — The two militants were just ahead of him, spraying gunfire from their motorcycle at passing cars. One militant was driving, the 50-year-old man said, and the other sat behind, shooting at any target he saw. At least one wore body armor.
“He didn’t see me,” Michael Silberberg said. So Silberberg made a decision.
He and two friends had already managed to escape the slaughter at the Tribe of Nova music festival, where hundreds of militants from the Palestinian group Hamas had swarmed through crowds, killing at least 260 people and taking an unknown number hostage.
They survived another attack a few minutes later, with two hiding in a roadside air-raid shelter while the other hid outside.
Soon after that they were driving away in Silberberg’s car, trying to get far from the massacre, when they saw the motorcycle.
“I knew it’s either I hit him or I know I die, or other people die, or somebody will die,” Silberberg said.
So he stepped on the accelerator and slammed into the motorcycle with his four-door sedan.
The shooter, he said, died immediately. The driver survived, but they left him crawling in the street badly injured.
“They were neutralized,” Silberberg said.
The men quickly drove away, with the vehicle’s front end badly dented, the car alarm blaring and smoke billowing from everywhere. They drove like that for 20 minutes until they reached a friend’s house and found safety.
Silberberg, an Israeli-born German, said he had long been politically liberal, hoping for a peace that gave Palestinians their own homeland.
“You know: ‘All good. Let’s live all together. Let’s give them the land.’”
But not anymore.
“My mind has changed. I’m sorry — I’m not sorry,” he said, sitting in his seafront Tel Aviv apartment where he and his two friends hunkered down after the attack.
“You can’t make peace with these people,” he said. “They don’t want to coexist with us. They want to kill us.”
Early Saturday morning, Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip blasted through the Israeli security fence and streamed into Israel. The attack killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, with subsequent Israeli airstrikes killing more than 1,530 people in Gaza. Israel says roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed inside Israel.
In the days since the assault, Israel has hammered the Gaza Strip with airstrikes as it prepares for a possible ground assault. Israel has also cut off food, fuel and medicine from Gaza’s 2.3 million people, leading aid groups to warn of an impending humanitarian catastrophe. Israel says the siege will remain in place until the hostages are freed.
The Tribe of Nova festival, held in the semi-wooded fields outside Kibbutz Re’im, just a few miles from Gaza, was one of the first Hamas targets.
Videos show militants arriving on trucks and motorcycles, with gunmen charging into crowds and firing on people as they tried to flee into the fields.
Israeli communities near the festival also came under attack, with Hamas gunmen kidnapping people — soldiers, civilians, the elderly and young children — and killing scores of others.
The carnage stunned Israel, which had not seen bloodshed like this for decades.
On Thursday, a man who had been tending bar at the festival came back to the scene of the attack. He said he had no choice.
“I feel I owe them, you know, all the people that were here and murdered,” Peleg Horev told an Associated Press journalist allowed to visit the scene. “I’m alive, I stayed alive. I have to tell their story. Each and every one of them.”
The bodies have been cleared away from the festival grounds, but the wreckage of the attack is everywhere.
Bullet-riddled cars, many with their windows shot out, are scattered through the festival area and nearby roads. Clothing spills from broken suitcases. A woman’s shirt remains in a tree where it had been hung to dry. A pair of eyeglasses sit on a windowsill. Ticket booths are pocked with gunfire.
“Lost and Found” announces a festival poster hanging from a fence. “Camping Area,” says another.
Leaves blow in a gentle breeze as soldiers patrol the area, occasionally dropping to the ground at the sound of distant gunfire. Security forces worry that militants could attack again, or that some could still be hiding in the fields and brush.
Peleg escaped by walking for hours, deeper into Israel. He avoided the roads, where many who tried to escape by car were killed when they were stuck behind other vehicles that had come under attack.
“All of this time you’re hearing gunshots and screaming from afar,” he said. “We just go as far as we can as fast as we can.”
He is deeply shaken by the reality that he survived and so many others did not.
“I owe them, really.”
McNeil reported from Tel Aviv.
Police officer killed in shooting after break-in at Philadelphia airport garage, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed and a second officer was wounded when they confronted people breaking into a car at Philadelphia International Airport, police said.
Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said veteran officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz had just arrived at work around 11 p.m. Thursday when they heard breaking glass and saw several people breaking into a vehicle in the parking garage area. A confrontation ensued, and Mendez was shot multiple times. Ortiz was shot once in his arm, Stanford said, and one of the suspects was also wounded.
Both officers were taken to hospitals, but Mendez was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, Stanford said. Ortiz remained hospitalized Friday in stable condition. Both were assigned to the airport unit.
The suspects fled the scene in an SUV that authorities later learned had been reported stolen in the city about a week ago. The vehicle was later seen at a hospital in Philadelphia dropping off 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, who authorities say was believed to be involved in the confrontation with the officers. Duran was shot in the chest, abdomen and left arm and was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
It wasn’t clear if any other suspects were wounded in the shooting, authorities said, or how many of them had fired weapons.
The shooting took place in the garage for the airport’s Terminal D, which was temporarily closed during the initial investigation but later reopened. Stanford noted that the shooting came only a week after three officers were shot and wounded while responding to a call.
“A numb, numb moment for us, to again encounter something like this,” he said.
Mendez, 50, was a 22-year veteran of the force and was married with one daughter. His gun has not been located, Stanford said, and it’s not yet known if anyone fired the weapon during the confrontation.
Ortiz, 60, is a 20-year veteran of the department. He is married with three children.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said law enforcement staff across multiple agencies were working to identify those responsible but said they lacked the ability to match crime scene ballistics to firearms through a database of gun sales, citing a lack of gun regulation. Pennsylvania state law prevents law enforcement and government agencies from having firearm registries.
Joseph Regan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, mourned the officer’s death and said members were praying for the wounded officer.
“We lost a hero,” Regan said.
A reward of $148,500 was being offered for information leading to an arrest. Two local police unions — Philadelphia’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and Lodge 27 in Delaware County — initially provided a combined $30,000 to fund the reward. They soon received donations from numerous police groups, businesses and residents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The reward would be in addition to a $20,000 reward that the city has offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Speaking Friday at a news conference to announce the police unions’ reward, Lodge 5 President John McNesby said the city’s police force was “undermanned” and said more officers were needed in the streets. He also was critical of the district attorney’s office, saying that if violent offenders are not prosecuted “that sends a message they can do what they want.”
Calling the two officers “standouts” and noting their long service to the city, McNesby said the loss was a tough one for their colleagues and the department.
“I saw more tears last night than I’ve ever seen in all my years here,” McNesby said.
President Joe Biden, who was in Philadelphia on Friday, offered his condolences the families of the officers.
“They put their lives on the line to protect this community,” he said.
Bruce Shipkowski reported from Toms River, New Jersey.
Colorado judge strikes down Trump’s attempt to toss a lawsuit seeking to bar him from the ballot
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge has rejected an attempt by former President to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to keep him off the state ballot, ruling that his objections on free-speech grounds did not apply.
Trump’s attorneys argued that a Colorado law protecting people from being sued over exercising their free speech rights shielded him from the lawsuit, but Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace said that law doesn’t apply in this case.
The law also conflicted with a state requirement to get the question about Trump’s eligibility resolved quickly — before a Jan. 5 deadline for presidential candidates’ names to certified for the Colorado primary, Wallace wrote.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington claims in its lawsuit that putting Trump on the ballot in Colorado would violate a provision of the 14th Amendment that bars people who have “engaged in insurrection” against the Constitution from holding office.
The group’s chief counsel, Donald K. Sherman, welcomed Wallace’s decision, which was made late Wednesday. He called it a “well-reasoned and very detailed order” in a statement Thursday. A Denver-based attorney for Trump, Geoffrey Blue, didn’t immediately return a phone message Thursday seeking comment.
The Colorado case is one of several involving Trump that stand to test the Civil War-era constitutional amendment, which has never been ruled on by the U.S. Supreme Court. Along with lawsuits filed in Minnesota and Michigan, it has a good chance of reaching the nation’s high court.
The lawsuits also involve one of Trump’s arguments in criminal cases filed against him in Washington, D.C., and Georgia for his attempt to overturn his 2020 loss — that he is being penalized for engaging in free speech to disagree with the validity of the vote tally.
The Colorado case will focus in part on the meaning of “insurrection” under the 14th Amendment, whether it applies only to waging war on the U.S. or can apply to Trump’s goading of a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.
Trump’s attorneys dispute that it applies to his attempt to undo the election results. They also assert that the 14th Amendment requires an act of Congress to be enforced and that it doesn’t apply to Trump, anyway.
Trump swore a presidential oath to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution, but the text of the 14th Amendment says it applies to those who have sworn oaths to “support” the Constitution, Blue pointed out the sematic difference in an Oct. 6 filing in the case.
Both oaths “put a weighty burden on the oath-taker,” but those who wrote the amendment were aware of the difference, Blue argued.
“The framers of the 14th Amendment never intended for it to apply to the President,” he wrote.
The trial to determine Trump’s eligibility for the Colorado ballot is scheduled to start Oct. 30.
Gruver reported from Cheyenne, Wyoming.
