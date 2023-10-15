News
One of the sunniest parts of the U.S. is threatening to pull the plug on solar
The News
Arizona regulators voted on Wednesday to consider lowering the rates that electric utilities must pay homeowners with rooftop solar for their excess power. Clean energy advocates say the move will undermine the state’s booming solar industry and unfairly pad utilities’ profits.
The decision follows a deep cut to solar benefits in neighboring California, an indication of how states with high rates of rooftop solar — regardless of their political leanings — are struggling to integrate solar power with the legacy electric grid.
“It was a straight-up dumpster fire,” Jason Gallagher, chief operating officer for Chandler-based solar installer Fusion Power, told Semafor of the Arizona meeting.
Tim’s view
The decision in Arizona illustrates how solar power, in spite of its plummeting global price and unprecedented federal backing, is still subject to local political whims and the rehashing of decade-old arguments.
In Arizona, as in most states, when a home’s rooftop solar panels generate more electricity than the house needs, the excess can be sold into the grid, a practice called net metering. The rate utilities offer for that power differs between jurisdictions; usually it’s the same rate the house would pay to buy power from the grid, or a bit less. In 2016, after an expensive lobbying campaign by the state’s biggest utility, regulators adopted a plan that would gradually step down the rate over time (pre-2016 customers were able to keep a grandfathered higher rate). The justification was that the retail rate, being higher than the wholesale rate utilities would typically pay to acquire electricity, raised utilities’ costs in a way that was eventually passed on to non-solar customers.
Over the last few years, Arizona’s net metering rate has now fallen the wholesale rate, such that excess rooftop solar power is actually a bargain buy for utilities. Yet the perception that net metering constitutes an unfair cost-shift or subsidy has persisted in some corners. At Wednesday’s hearing of the Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates the state’s utilities, chairman Jim O’Connor, a Republican, argued that anyone wanting a solar roof “shouldn’t do that at the expense of their neighbors and communities.” O’Connor, along with two other Republicans on the five-member commission, voted to reopen the 2016 policy and potentially allow for much steeper annual cuts in the net metering rate.
The decision makes solar a hard sell for homeowners in one of the country’s sunniest states, Gallagher said, because it makes it impossible to calculate a realistic payback period, and most likely extends any such period. That view was echoed in a filing by Tesla, which sells solar and battery systems in the state and said the decision will “harm investor and customer confidence in Arizona.” Even the utility companies that originally pushed to lower the rate were against reopening the existing policy.
“They’re setting a precedent that whatever they decide in one meeting doesn’t really matter,” Gallagher said, because it’s liable to be re-litigated every two years when the commissioners are up for reelection. “There is no major renewable energy company in the nation that, if they looked at what happened [on Wednesday], would feel comfortable investing in Arizona.”
Room for Disagreement
In defending his vote, O’Connor pointed to the example of California, which in April deeply slashed its net metering rates in spite of its liberal, climate-focused politics. That state is by far the country’s top solar market, and net metering had become a legitimate problem for the grid. Midday peak solar production in California is now so high that it sometimes more than covers the entire state’s electricity needs — but then forces power companies to massively ramp up other forms of generation as the sun goes down, raising costs and the risk of blackouts.
In the new system, the net metering rate is variable, increasing at times of low solar production and falling to almost zero at midday. The effect is essentially a subsidy for home battery systems that can preserve excess solar, explained Kunal Girotra, CEO of California-based home-battery startup Lunar Energy: “Utilities are going to insist on storage so they can take the power when they want it, not when the weather dictates.” Variable metering rates will be coming soon across the U.S., Girota predicts. For now, that idea isn’t being discussed in Arizona.
The View From New York
Renewable energy also suffered a setback from regulators this week in New York state. On Thursday, the state’s Public Service Commission voted against raising the price offshore wind developers can charge utilities for their power. Orsted, Equinor, and other large wind companies are locked into power delivery contracts at rates set over the last few years that are now too low for them to turn a profit, as inflation and supply chain bottlenecks have increased the developers’ costs. The message from New York this week: Too bad. The position is easy to understand from the perspective of regulators who otherwise would have to explain up to $12 billion in extra costs for ratepayers. But it could put the state’s ambitious clean energy targets at risk if offshore wind companies pull the plug.
Notable
-
The global price of solar would be even lower, an Oxford University lecturer wrote this week, if not for a century-old kidnapping. George Cove was a Canadian engineer in New York who invented the first solar panels in 1909, to much publicity, and was shortly thereafter kidnapped, with a term of his release being that he give up his solar patent. After his release, he never returned to the idea. In a paper, economist Sugandha Srivastav argues that if he had continued, solar would have become cheaper than coal power by 2002, 14 years earlier than it did in reality.
News
Ex-Trump CFO’s testimony abruptly halted after he’s accused of perjury
Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg’s testimony came to a screeching and unexpected halt Thursday afternoon just hours after a Forbes writer accused him of perjuring himself during an earlier day on the witness stand, The Messenger reports. Weisselberg testified Tuesday that he “never focused” on calculating the square footage of former President Donald Trump’s three-floor penthouse in an effort to distance himself from Trump’s false computation, which sized the property nearly three times greater than its actual square footage.
On Thursday, however, Forbes’ senior editor Dan Alexander reported that emails and reporter notes not currently in the New York attorney general’s possession contradict Weisselberg’s testimony. “Weisselberg absolutely thought about Trump’s apartment—and played a key role in trying to convince Forbes over the course of several years that it was worth more than it really was,” Alexander wrote, adding that considering their discussions continued for years and the ex-CFO was very hands-on, “it defies all logic to think he truly believes what he is now saying in court.”
Hours after the story’s publication, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron convened privately with attorneys for both parties in a huddle but details of the discussion remain unknown. Weisselberg was excused for the day shortly after the meeting. A source close to the New York attorney general, who brought the suit against the Trumps, Weisselberg and another company executive, confirmed that her office is looking into Forbes’ report. “Weisselberg testimony seems highly problematic-and the AG elicited evidence of his substantial monetary reasons he may have to tailor his story- he is still owed hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of his agreement with the Trump co,” former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissman wrote of the revelation on X, formerly Twitter.
News
‘Just To Set The Record Straight, I Did Have A Relationship With This Woman’
In the glitzy realm of billionaires and high-profile romances, the tale of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy Award-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez stands out. The couple’s love story started amid scandal, but now they’re happily engaged.
Their relationship’s early days were riddled with controversy. In 2018, whispers of their affair began to circulate, even though Bezos’s 25-year marriage to MacKenzie Scott had not yet formally ended. Amplifying these rumors were reports from the National Enquirer magazine, suggesting that Bezos and Sanchez’s shared passion for helicopters brought them closer.
Don’t Miss:
Sanchez, a former Fox News anchor, owned Black Ops Aviation and is a qualified pilot. She accompanied Bezos during the ninth test flight of the New Shepard rocket for his secret Blue Origin venture in Texas in July 2018. This timeline was further complicated by the fact that Sanchez was still married to talent magnate Patrick Whitesell, who introduced the duo in 2016. While the specifics of when their romance began remain murky, their association attracted its fair share of attention and speculation.
Despite the buzz, Bezos attempted to maintain a sense of normalcy. He celebrated his wife MacKenzie’s birthday in an ice hotel in Norway in April 2018. Yet, by fall, those close to him noted his increasing distraction. His sudden interest in helicopters, leading to the purchase of one for his holding company, was particularly surprising. This fascination even influenced Amazon’s plans for a new headquarters in Long Island City, featuring helipads.
Trending: Get equity and front row seats to the startups and small businesses you love — for as little as $100.
Once news of the affair broke, Bezos remarked to his executives, “Just to set the record straight, I did have a relationship with this woman. But the story is completely wrong and out of order. MacKenzie and I have had good, healthy adult conversations about it. She is fine. The kids are fine. The media is having a field day. All of this is very distracting, so thank you for being focused on the business.”
This scandal came to a head on Jan. 9 when the Bezoses took to X to announce their decision to end their 25-year-long marriage, emphasizing their intention to remain friends. Their unified front, however, was called into question when the National Enquirer soon afterward released what they claimed were “sleazy” texts between Bezos and Sanchez during the marriage. US Weekly claimed Sanchez and Bezos were “relieved” their affair went public and described it as a dark cloud that had been looming over their relationship.
Looking at Bezos’s journey with Sanchez, one can’t help but also recall his pricey divorce from Scott. They didn’t have a prenup when they divorced in 2019, which led to a massive $38 billion settlement, the largest in history. The settlement is a reminder of the complexities intertwining business, money and love.
Recognizing the financial complexities of his past, Bezos is reportedly taking no chances this time and plans to have a prenup with Sanchez.
This careful approach mirrors another essential aspect of Bezos’s life: investing. Bezos’s journey from starting Amazon in a garage to building it into a global behemoth underscores the importance of strategic investing. Not just in mega-corporations, but also in startups. Young companies, with the right backing and guidance, can transform into industry leaders. Investing wisely, whether it’s in relationships or in business, can shape futures and leave lasting legacies.
Bezos was able to quickly bounce back from his divorce financially, ranking second on the 2023 Forbes 400 list with a net worth of $161 billion.
Read Next:
Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Jeff Bezos Cheated On His Ex-Wife With His Now-Fiancée Lauren Sanchez — It Led To The Most Expensive Divorce In History, But He Always Owned Up To The Affair: ‘Just To Set The Record Straight, I Did Have A Relationship With This Woman’ originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
News
A student was excited to move to Florida for college. Then she realized she’d applied to Miami University — in Ohio.
-
An international student from Vietnam thought she’d applied to study in Miami, Florida.
-
But when she got her acceptance letter, she realized she’d applied to Miami University in Ohio.
-
Some people criticized her for not doing enough research, but she said it’d worked out for the best.
When Valerie Do, 19, applied to study at Miami University in 2021, she was excited by the prospect of spending her days lounging on beaches in the sun in Florida, surrounded by palm trees like she’d seen in the movies.
As an international student living in Vietnam, she couldn’t visit the university before applying. So when the university sent her an acceptance letter welcoming her to Ohio, Do felt confused.
At first, she wondered whether Ohio might be a district or a county in Florida. But after a quick Google search, her beach fantasy was shattered when she realized she wouldn’t be going to the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, as she’d initially thought. She’d be going to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Miami University in Ohio was founded in 1809 and named after the Great Miami River in southwestern Ohio. The name of the city of Miami, Florida, is derived from the Native Tequesta name “Mayaimi,” believed to mean “big water” or “sweet water,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
“I realized there are no beaches; it’s just a cornfield in the middle of nowhere in the Midwest of America,” Do told Insider.
After spending some time researching, Do said she realized Miami University had a good business school. She decided to accept the offer, and she moved from Vietnam to Ohio.
In her job as a campus tour guide at her university, Do often told students the story behind how she’d ended up there. People found the story funny, so when she heard the trending TikTok sound “I’m Already There” by Lonestar — a song about being somewhere in spirit even though you can’t be physically present — she decided to use it to make fun of herself for the mistake.
In the video posted on October 4, Do is sitting in front of her laptop as she mimes along to the song and gestures dramatically. In the text overlaying the video, she wrote: “When someone says ‘go to hell’ but I am studying abroad at Miami University of Ohio. I thought it was Miami Florida and did not realize. There are no beaches here it’s just corn field and in the middle of nowhere.”
The video went viral and has more than 1.5 million views as people commented that they found the video funny or wrote “love and honor,” which is Miami University’s tagline, as an ode to the school.
One viewer asked her if she’d Googled the school, and Do responded in a follow-up video. She said she hadn’t researched the university until she’d been accepted but that she’d decided to accept the offer because of the financial aid she was offered, the scholarship they gave her, the safety of the area, and the business program.
“Especially for international students, the most important part is obviously the money. They gave me a lot of money, and my parents can afford the tuition. So I ended up in Ohio,” she told viewers.
Do said that she didn’t expect her video to blow up as much as it did and that the reaction from viewers had been interesting. “A lot of people make fun of me and tell me, ‘Oh, it’s your fault, it’s on you,” she said.
But she told Insider the criticism didn’t bother her because she was happy she ended up in Ohio instead of Florida. She said she and her friends had visited Miami, Florida, during spring break of her freshman year and that despite the nice beaches and the great city life, she didn’t feel as safe as she does in Ohio.
“We literally had to switch our Airbnb to another one because we thought that there was some person trying to break in in the middle of the night,” she said.
Do said the video was just a “silly, funny TikTok” that she’d made to make people laugh. “I really love my school, and I have a good time here,” she said. “It was a great mistake to make.”
Correction: October 13, 2023 — An earlier version of this story misstated the year Valerie Do applied to Miami University. It was 2021, not 2019.
Read the original article on Insider
One of the sunniest parts of the U.S. is threatening to pull the plug on solar
Ex-Trump CFO’s testimony abruptly halted after he’s accused of perjury
‘Just To Set The Record Straight, I Did Have A Relationship With This Woman’
A student was excited to move to Florida for college. Then she realized she’d applied to Miami University — in Ohio.
3 more crucial things you must say goodbye to in retirement — most Americans can’t do it. But can you?
Popular New Hampshire ski area will not open for 2023-2024 season
Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand their influence and comments on Israel-Hamas war
Hezbollah says calls for it not to intervene in war ‘will have no effect’
Putin cautions Israel against using tactics in Gaza like Nazi siege of Leningrad
Kevin O’Leary says you should do this 1 thing with your 401(k) in order to ‘succeed into retirement’
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
One of the sunniest parts of the U.S. is threatening to pull the plug on solar
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Ex-Trump CFO’s testimony abruptly halted after he’s accused of perjury
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Former...
‘Just To Set The Record Straight, I Did Have A Relationship With This Woman’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp In...
A student was excited to move to Florida for college. Then she realized she’d applied to Miami University — in Ohio.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp An...
3 more crucial things you must say goodbye to in retirement — most Americans can’t do it. But can you?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp No...
Popular New Hampshire ski area will not open for 2023-2024 season
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand their influence and comments on Israel-Hamas war
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Russian...
Hezbollah says calls for it not to intervene in war ‘will have no effect’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp BEIRUT...
Putin cautions Israel against using tactics in Gaza like Nazi siege of Leningrad
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp BISHKEK...
Kevin O’Leary says you should do this 1 thing with your 401(k) in order to ‘succeed into retirement’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ‘You’ll...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News2 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News3 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News5 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News3 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News4 days ago
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
-
News1 day ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News1 day ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice