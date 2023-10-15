News
Republican Voters Who Don’t Want To Vote for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis Are Choosing This Surprising Candidate
For some Republican voters, and Florida Gov. aren’t at the top of their list for the GOP nomination in 2024. There are conservative Americans who are looking to support a different candidate in the presidential race, including Sen. , who isn’t a fan of the former president. That’s where Nikki Haley enters the chat.
The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador is starting to see her star shine for what The Atlantic describes as “her chance to consolidate the anti-Trump support in the GOP.” She’s currently trailing behind Donald Trump (naturally) and DeSantis, but she is showing signs of pulling ahead of the Florida governor, which is not good news for his campaign. Haley’s no-nonsense approach in the debate has been one of her strong suits and while she is fine with criticizing Donald Trump, she isn’t swallowed up by the one-note message like Chris Christie is.
The other crucial detail she has benefited from is DeSantis’ “dramatic flameout.” Instead of Donald Trump’s heir apparent being “a charismatic, crusading figure,” DeSantis has turned into a major disappointment. His robotic speeches and Florida politics do not translate well to the national stage even though they’ve tried to use his wife, Casey DeSantis, as his “secret weapon.” The voters and the donors are starting to move away at a brisk pace.
Haley’s massive hurdle is trying to overcome Donald Trump’s astonishing lead. It would take a miracle right now to beat him unless his legal challenges finally sideline him. For some Republicans, the effort to support Haley is worth it because they don’t see much of a future with Donald Trump or DeSantis in the White House.
North Dakota lawmakers must take ‘painful way’ as they try to fix budget wiped out by court
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers were already scrambling to fill a giant hole in state government operations left by a surprising state Supreme Court ruling that voided a major budget bill, and their job got even tougher this week when the court issued a new ruling rejecting a request to give officials more time to deal with the budget mess.
Lawmakers might be back at the state Capitol as soon as the week of Oct. 23 for a three- to five-day session, Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue told The Associated Press on Friday.
After the court’s Sept. 28 decision put funding for parts of the state government in jeopardy, the justices on Thursday issued a subsequent opinion denying the Republican-controlled Legislature’s requested delay of the court’s decision. The court also rescinded a previous stay that a majority of the justices had apparently granted until Oct. 28.
The upcoming session is likely to pull Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, who is running for president, off the campaign trail to focus on the legislation.
The state’s attorney general on Friday decried the court rescinding its stay.
“They reverse themselves from two weeks ago — now it’s going to be done the painful way with a lot of anxiety for state employees and people throughout the government,” North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley told the AP.
Burgum has directed state agencies to mostly refrain from actions requiring budget expenditures from the bill “until a resolution is reached.”
Lawmakers, who usually meet from January through April every two years, are now figuring out scheduling conflicts with crop harvests, scheduled surgeries, weddings and overseas vacations, Hogue said.
Burgum in a statement expressed confidence in the Legislature resolving the situation before Nov. 1 “to avoid any interruptions to state government operations.”
He also told state agency leaders that he and Republican legislative majority leaders don’t expect interruptions to state employees’ pay or operations or impacts to previously approved pay raises.
The Supreme Court invalidated the funding bill for the state Office of Management and Budget, which is usually the last one passed in the biennial session, and often used as a catchall or cleanup bill.
The court ruled the bill was “unconstitutionally enacted and is void” because it goes against a provision limiting bills to just one subject.
The Legislature afterward asked the court to clarify the date that the decision is effective, and for a delay on the ruling’s effective date until Dec. 18, for time for the Legislature to meet.
The Legislature could reconvene using the five days remaining from its constitutional limit of 80 days every two years to meet in session. Otherwise, Burgum could call a special session.
No decision has been made as to a reconvened or special session, Hogue said.
Funding in the voided bill totaled about $322 million for the state’s 2023-25 budget cycle, according to Legislative Budget Analyst and Auditor Allen Knudson.
Many transfers in the bill have already been made or committed, said Republican state Treasurer Thomas Beadle, whose office is documenting where all the money has gone if funds have to be reconciled or “clawed back.”
Not everything in the final bill passed. Burgum in May vetoed some items, including major policy changes for the state’s $9 billion oil tax savings.
The Legislature may be able to include all of the voided bill’s provisions into 14 bills, Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said Friday. A top legislative panel is set to meet Tuesday to discuss session plans.
The court ruled on the bill because of a lawsuit brought by the board that oversees the state’s government retirement plans. The board argued it’s unconstitutional for state lawmakers to sit on the board, and targeted a section of the bill that increased legislative membership from two to four.
An all-Republican House-Senate panel negotiated the final version of the bill, which passed before 3 a.m. on a weekend, ending the session after four months.
Parents of Michigan school shooter lose bid to leave jail to attend his sentencing
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request by two parents to leave jail and attend the sentencing of their son who killed four students at Michigan’s Oxford High School.
Judge Cheryl Matthews filed the one-page order Friday, according to online case entries in Oakland County court.
Ethan Crumbley, 17, could be sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 8. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter, have had no contact with their son for nearly two years, though all three are being held at a suburban Detroit jail.
“Understandably, this hearing is of paramount importance, and would be to any parent, no matter what their child has done,” defense lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said in a court filing Thursday.
Prosecutors were opposed to having the Crumbley parents in court, saying their presence would be a distraction, especially for victims who plan to speak at the sentencing, the Detroit Free Press reported.
The Crumbleys instead could be allowed to watch the hearing online in jail, assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said.
The parents have been in custody since shortly after the November 2021 shooting, unable to afford a $500,000 bond. They are accused of contributing to the tragedy by making a gun accessible to their son at home and ignoring his mental health needs.
Their trial begins on Jan. 23.
Four students were killed at Oxford High School and six more students and a staff member were wounded. The shooter pleaded guilty to terrorism and murder. A judge said he is eligible for life in prison without parole, though a shorter sentence is also possible.
One of the sunniest parts of the U.S. is threatening to pull the plug on solar
The News
Arizona regulators voted on Wednesday to consider lowering the rates that electric utilities must pay homeowners with rooftop solar for their excess power. Clean energy advocates say the move will undermine the state’s booming solar industry and unfairly pad utilities’ profits.
The decision follows a deep cut to solar benefits in neighboring California, an indication of how states with high rates of rooftop solar — regardless of their political leanings — are struggling to integrate solar power with the legacy electric grid.
“It was a straight-up dumpster fire,” Jason Gallagher, chief operating officer for Chandler-based solar installer Fusion Power, told Semafor of the Arizona meeting.
Tim’s view
The decision in Arizona illustrates how solar power, in spite of its plummeting global price and unprecedented federal backing, is still subject to local political whims and the rehashing of decade-old arguments.
In Arizona, as in most states, when a home’s rooftop solar panels generate more electricity than the house needs, the excess can be sold into the grid, a practice called net metering. The rate utilities offer for that power differs between jurisdictions; usually it’s the same rate the house would pay to buy power from the grid, or a bit less. In 2016, after an expensive lobbying campaign by the state’s biggest utility, regulators adopted a plan that would gradually step down the rate over time (pre-2016 customers were able to keep a grandfathered higher rate). The justification was that the retail rate, being higher than the wholesale rate utilities would typically pay to acquire electricity, raised utilities’ costs in a way that was eventually passed on to non-solar customers.
Over the last few years, Arizona’s net metering rate has now fallen the wholesale rate, such that excess rooftop solar power is actually a bargain buy for utilities. Yet the perception that net metering constitutes an unfair cost-shift or subsidy has persisted in some corners. At Wednesday’s hearing of the Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates the state’s utilities, chairman Jim O’Connor, a Republican, argued that anyone wanting a solar roof “shouldn’t do that at the expense of their neighbors and communities.” O’Connor, along with two other Republicans on the five-member commission, voted to reopen the 2016 policy and potentially allow for much steeper annual cuts in the net metering rate.
The decision makes solar a hard sell for homeowners in one of the country’s sunniest states, Gallagher said, because it makes it impossible to calculate a realistic payback period, and most likely extends any such period. That view was echoed in a filing by Tesla, which sells solar and battery systems in the state and said the decision will “harm investor and customer confidence in Arizona.” Even the utility companies that originally pushed to lower the rate were against reopening the existing policy.
“They’re setting a precedent that whatever they decide in one meeting doesn’t really matter,” Gallagher said, because it’s liable to be re-litigated every two years when the commissioners are up for reelection. “There is no major renewable energy company in the nation that, if they looked at what happened [on Wednesday], would feel comfortable investing in Arizona.”
Room for Disagreement
In defending his vote, O’Connor pointed to the example of California, which in April deeply slashed its net metering rates in spite of its liberal, climate-focused politics. That state is by far the country’s top solar market, and net metering had become a legitimate problem for the grid. Midday peak solar production in California is now so high that it sometimes more than covers the entire state’s electricity needs — but then forces power companies to massively ramp up other forms of generation as the sun goes down, raising costs and the risk of blackouts.
In the new system, the net metering rate is variable, increasing at times of low solar production and falling to almost zero at midday. The effect is essentially a subsidy for home battery systems that can preserve excess solar, explained Kunal Girotra, CEO of California-based home-battery startup Lunar Energy: “Utilities are going to insist on storage so they can take the power when they want it, not when the weather dictates.” Variable metering rates will be coming soon across the U.S., Girota predicts. For now, that idea isn’t being discussed in Arizona.
The View From New York
Renewable energy also suffered a setback from regulators this week in New York state. On Thursday, the state’s Public Service Commission voted against raising the price offshore wind developers can charge utilities for their power. Orsted, Equinor, and other large wind companies are locked into power delivery contracts at rates set over the last few years that are now too low for them to turn a profit, as inflation and supply chain bottlenecks have increased the developers’ costs. The message from New York this week: Too bad. The position is easy to understand from the perspective of regulators who otherwise would have to explain up to $12 billion in extra costs for ratepayers. But it could put the state’s ambitious clean energy targets at risk if offshore wind companies pull the plug.
Notable
-
The global price of solar would be even lower, an Oxford University lecturer wrote this week, if not for a century-old kidnapping. George Cove was a Canadian engineer in New York who invented the first solar panels in 1909, to much publicity, and was shortly thereafter kidnapped, with a term of his release being that he give up his solar patent. After his release, he never returned to the idea. In a paper, economist Sugandha Srivastav argues that if he had continued, solar would have become cheaper than coal power by 2002, 14 years earlier than it did in reality.
