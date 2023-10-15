News
Skeletons from 1918 flu pandemic reveal clues about those most likely to die, study finds
The skeletons of people who were alive during the 1918 flu pandemic have revealed new clues about people who were more likely to die from the virus.
Known as the deadliest in history, the 1918 flu pandemic — also referred to as the Spanish flu — killed an estimated 50 million people.
It’s long been assumed that the 1918 flu primarily affected young, healthy adults — but a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences seems to contradict that, suggesting that frail or unhealthy people were more vulnerable.
DOCTORS URGE VACCINATIONS AHEAD OF THIS YEAR’S FLU SEASON, WHICH COULD BE ‘FAIRLY BAD,’ EXPERTS SAY
Researchers from McMaster University in Canada and the University of Colorado Boulder examined the skeletal remains of 369 individuals housed at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
All of these individuals died either soon before or during the 1918 pandemic, according to a press release from McMaster. The sample was divided into two groups: a control group who had died before the pandemic; and another group who died during the pandemic, according to the release.
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
They examined the bones for lesions that would have indicated stress or inflammation, which could have been caused by physical trauma, infection or malnutrition, the release stated.
“By comparing who had lesions, and whether these lesions were active or healing at the time of death, we get a picture of what we call frailty, or who is more likely to die,” said Sharon DeWitte, a biological anthropologist at the University of Colorado Boulder and co-author on the study.
“Our study shows that people with these active lesions are the most frail.”
FLU PREVENTION TIPS FROM FLORIDA’S SURGEON GENERAL: A ‘DAY-TO-DAY’ HEALTHY LIFESTYLE IS KEY
Lead study author Amanda Wissler, an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology at McMaster, said the study highlights how cultural, social and biological circumstances affect the likelihood of death.
“Even in a novel pandemic — one to which no one is supposed to have prior immunity — certain people are at a greater risk of getting sick and dying, and this is often shaped by culture,” she said in an interview with Fox News Digital.
The researcher noted that this same phenomenon was seen during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
“The news was full of reports about how people who had been minoritized, or [had] decreased access to social services, often had greater rates of getting very sick or dying,” she said.
The findings of the study were not surprising to the researchers, Wissler said.
“‘Healthy’ people are not supposed to die,” she said. “We have a term called ‘selective mortality,’ which says that certain people are more likely to die than others.”
COVID-19 PATIENTS FACE INCREASED HEALTH RISKS FOR UP TO 2 YEARS, STUDY FINDS
“Many studies have found that certain people are more likely to die in all kinds of contexts, including other pandemics like the Black Death, and also in natural disasters,” the researcher continued.
“I would actually have been somewhat surprised if people who were healthy had a greater risk of death in 1918.”
One key limitation of the study, according to Wissler, is that the researchers only had information on people who died from the pandemic — but none on people who got infected but survived.
“We don’t know if being unhealthy or stressed may have caused a person to be more likely to [have been] infected with the 1918 flu,” she said.
Additionally, the individuals who were studied all came from Cleveland, Ohio, Wissler noted.
“This study only provides a snapshot of a certain time and place of the experience of the 1918 flu,” she said.
“We don’t know yet if what we found here can be generalized to every city.”
COVID-19, FLU AND RSV VACCINES ARE ALL AVAILABLE THIS FALL: SEE WHAT SOME DOCTORS RECOMMEND AND WHY
MarkAlain Déry, DO, an infectious disease physician in New Orleans, noted that the study raises some questions. He was not involved in the research.
Initially, Déry said he was “super excited” about the new research, which highlighted “that people who experience health inequities have higher rates of illness and mortality.”
The research is “more or less saying what we already know, which is that people in vulnerable communities and in lower socioeconomic statuses have a greater level of frailty and mortality as a result of the 1918 influenza outbreak,” Déry said.
The key issue, however, is that it’s not known whether the people who were examined died of influenza, he pointed out.
Also, the size of the study was relatively small, he said.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER
Overall, the researchers noted that the project highlights the importance of studying the past.
“Studying past pandemics and epidemics provides us with a time depth to our understanding of how these diseases affect humans and how we, in turn, affect diseases,” Wissler told Fox News Digital.
“A lot of the time, we find that the risk factors for disease that we have today were the same in the past.”
To protect against today’s strains of influenza, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual vaccination.
For more Health articles, visit foxnews.com/health
Original article source: Skeletons from 1918 flu pandemic reveal clues about those most likely to die, study finds
News
Ukraine hits Russian Buyan cruise missile carrier and Pavel Derzhavin vessel with drones
The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Ukrainian Navy, has attacked the Buyan cruise missile carrier and the ship Pavel Derzhavin using experimental weapons on uncrewed surface vessels.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that the 13 October attack on the Russian Buyan missile carrier and the blowing up of the Pavel Derzhavin on 11 October were the work of the SSU in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy.
The Security Service has not disclosed any details yet but added that both vessels were hit by Sea Baby drones with experimental weapons.
Quote from one of the organisers of the special operation: “After the first explosion, Russian minesweepers and divers were unable to detect our know-how. Yesterday, the Alrosa submarine was lucky and managed to escape our inventions so far.
The Buyan cruise missile carrier was unable to repeat Alrosa’s ‘heroic deed’ and was hit by experimental Sea Baby drone weapons at the Sevastopol raid today.
The SSU warns the Muscovites not to sail in Ukrainian waters if they want to preserve at least some remnants of their fleet.”
Previously: As Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities) reported, a massive explosion occurred in the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea on 13 October, and it was heard even in remote parts of the city.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham “head” of Sevastopol, claimed that the explosions were supposedly related to Russian military exercises.
The Crimean Wind Telegram channel initially reported an explosion on a Russian Buyan-M missile carrier and posted a video of the ship in smoke.
On 11 October, the Pavel Derzhavin, a patrol vessel from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was damaged in the Black Sea near occupied Sevastopol.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
News
North Korea raises the specter of nuclear strike over US aircraft carrier’s arrival in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea lashed out Friday at the arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier battle group in South Korea, calling it a provocation and again raising the specter of using nuclear weapons to defend itself.
Emboldened by its advancing nuclear arsenal, North Korea has increasingly issued threats to use such weapons preemptively. But the North is still outgunned by U.S. and South Korean forces, and experts say it is unlikely to use its nukes first, though it will continue to upgrade those arms without returning to diplomacy for the time being.
The North’s latest nuclear threat came a day after the USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group arrived at South Korea’s southeastern port of Busan, following U.S.-South Korean-Japanese naval exercise in international waters earlier this week.
South Korean defense officials said the carrier is to be docked at Busan for five days as part of an agreement to increase the temporary deployments of powerful U.S. military assets in response to the North’s growing nuclear program.
On Friday, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency called the aircraft carrier’s arrival “an undisguised military provocation” that proves a U.S. plan to attack North Korea is being realized. It threatened to respond in line with its escalatory nuclear doctrine that authorizes the preemptive use of nuclear weapons.
“The (North Korean) doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons already opened to public allows the execution of necessary action procedures in case a nuclear attack is launched against it or it is judged that the use of nuclear weapons against it is imminent,” the KCNA dispatch said.
North Korea’s “most powerful and rapid first strike will be given to the ‘extended deterrence’ means, used by the U.S. to hallucinate its followers, and the bases of evil in the Korean peninsula and its vicinity,” KCNA added.
North Korea has argued it was forced to develop nuclear weapons to cope with what it calls the U.S. and South Korean plots to invade. It has often responded furiously to the deployment of U.S. strategic assets such as aircraft carriers, long-range bombers and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as U.S. joint training exercises with South Korean forces.
Many experts say North Korea heightens tensions with its rivals to provide a pretext for expanding its nuclear arsenal and then uses the arms as leverage to wrest greater outside concessions.
Since last year, North Korea has conducted more than 100 missile tests in the name of responding to the expanded U.S.-South Korean military drills. Washington and Seoul say their drills are defensive in nature.
Last year, North Korea adopted a law that stipulates a broad range of situations in which it can use nuclear weapons, including when it determines that its leadership faces imminent attack by hostile forces or when it needs to prevent an unspecified catastrophic crisis to its people and government.
The U.S. and South Korean governments have repeatedly warned that any attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would result in the end of the North’s government led by Kim Jong Un.
On Friday, North Korea also accused the U.S. of being behind what it calls “a groundless and false rumor” that Hamas used North Korean weapons in its recent attack on Israel. Some media outlets including Radio Free Asia, a U.S. government-funded news service, earlier reported about Hamas’ suspected use of North Korean weapons such as F-7 high-explosive fragmentation rockets.
“What should not be overlooked is that the U.S. is resorting to its stereotyped smear campaign against (North Korea) to deliberately link the recent Middle East crisis to the latter,” KCNA said in an article attributed to Ri Kwang Song, a commentator on international affairs of North Korea.
Ri said the U.S. administration’s “reptile press bodies and quasi-experts” are spreading the rumors but didn’t name them.
News
A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision
KIBBUTZ RE’IM, Israel (AP) — The two militants were just ahead of him, spraying gunfire from their motorcycle at passing cars. One militant was driving, the 50-year-old man said, and the other sat behind, shooting at any target he saw. At least one wore body armor.
“He didn’t see me,” Michael Silberberg said. So Silberberg made a decision.
He and two friends had already managed to escape the slaughter at the Tribe of Nova music festival, where hundreds of militants from the Palestinian group Hamas had swarmed through crowds, killing at least 260 people and taking an unknown number hostage.
They survived another attack a few minutes later, with two hiding in a roadside air-raid shelter while the other hid outside.
Soon after that they were driving away in Silberberg’s car, trying to get far from the massacre, when they saw the motorcycle.
“I knew it’s either I hit him or I know I die, or other people die, or somebody will die,” Silberberg said.
So he stepped on the accelerator and slammed into the motorcycle with his four-door sedan.
The shooter, he said, died immediately. The driver survived, but they left him crawling in the street badly injured.
“They were neutralized,” Silberberg said.
The men quickly drove away, with the vehicle’s front end badly dented, the car alarm blaring and smoke billowing from everywhere. They drove like that for 20 minutes until they reached a friend’s house and found safety.
Silberberg, an Israeli-born German, said he had long been politically liberal, hoping for a peace that gave Palestinians their own homeland.
“You know: ‘All good. Let’s live all together. Let’s give them the land.’”
But not anymore.
“My mind has changed. I’m sorry — I’m not sorry,” he said, sitting in his seafront Tel Aviv apartment where he and his two friends hunkered down after the attack.
“You can’t make peace with these people,” he said. “They don’t want to coexist with us. They want to kill us.”
Early Saturday morning, Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip blasted through the Israeli security fence and streamed into Israel. The attack killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, with subsequent Israeli airstrikes killing more than 1,530 people in Gaza. Israel says roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed inside Israel.
In the days since the assault, Israel has hammered the Gaza Strip with airstrikes as it prepares for a possible ground assault. Israel has also cut off food, fuel and medicine from Gaza’s 2.3 million people, leading aid groups to warn of an impending humanitarian catastrophe. Israel says the siege will remain in place until the hostages are freed.
The Tribe of Nova festival, held in the semi-wooded fields outside Kibbutz Re’im, just a few miles from Gaza, was one of the first Hamas targets.
Videos show militants arriving on trucks and motorcycles, with gunmen charging into crowds and firing on people as they tried to flee into the fields.
Israeli communities near the festival also came under attack, with Hamas gunmen kidnapping people — soldiers, civilians, the elderly and young children — and killing scores of others.
The carnage stunned Israel, which had not seen bloodshed like this for decades.
On Thursday, a man who had been tending bar at the festival came back to the scene of the attack. He said he had no choice.
“I feel I owe them, you know, all the people that were here and murdered,” Peleg Horev told an Associated Press journalist allowed to visit the scene. “I’m alive, I stayed alive. I have to tell their story. Each and every one of them.”
The bodies have been cleared away from the festival grounds, but the wreckage of the attack is everywhere.
Bullet-riddled cars, many with their windows shot out, are scattered through the festival area and nearby roads. Clothing spills from broken suitcases. A woman’s shirt remains in a tree where it had been hung to dry. A pair of eyeglasses sit on a windowsill. Ticket booths are pocked with gunfire.
“Lost and Found” announces a festival poster hanging from a fence. “Camping Area,” says another.
Leaves blow in a gentle breeze as soldiers patrol the area, occasionally dropping to the ground at the sound of distant gunfire. Security forces worry that militants could attack again, or that some could still be hiding in the fields and brush.
Peleg escaped by walking for hours, deeper into Israel. He avoided the roads, where many who tried to escape by car were killed when they were stuck behind other vehicles that had come under attack.
“All of this time you’re hearing gunshots and screaming from afar,” he said. “We just go as far as we can as fast as we can.”
He is deeply shaken by the reality that he survived and so many others did not.
“I owe them, really.”
___
McNeil reported from Tel Aviv.
Skeletons from 1918 flu pandemic reveal clues about those most likely to die, study finds
Ukraine hits Russian Buyan cruise missile carrier and Pavel Derzhavin vessel with drones
North Korea raises the specter of nuclear strike over US aircraft carrier’s arrival in South Korea
A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision
Police officer killed in shooting after break-in at Philadelphia airport garage, authorities say
Colorado judge strikes down Trump’s attempt to toss a lawsuit seeking to bar him from the ballot
El Salvador is gradually filling its new mega prison with alleged gang members
Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case
Montreal woman verbally attacks driver with Palestine flag
Dallas police chase ends in crash, car theft suspect killed
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
Skeletons from 1918 flu pandemic reveal clues about those most likely to die, study finds
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Ukraine hits Russian Buyan cruise missile carrier and Pavel Derzhavin vessel with drones
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
North Korea raises the specter of nuclear strike over US aircraft carrier’s arrival in South Korea
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp SEOUL,...
A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp KIBBUTZ...
Police officer killed in shooting after break-in at Philadelphia airport garage, authorities say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp PHILADELPHIA...
Colorado judge strikes down Trump’s attempt to toss a lawsuit seeking to bar him from the ballot
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp DENVER...
El Salvador is gradually filling its new mega prison with alleged gang members
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp TECOLUCA,...
Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp FORT...
Montreal woman verbally attacks driver with Palestine flag
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Author...
Dallas police chase ends in crash, car theft suspect killed
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp DALLAS...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News1 day ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News2 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News4 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News3 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News22 hours ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News3 days ago
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
-
News5 days ago
Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher