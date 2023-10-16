News
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposed gag order aimed at reining in Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric puts the judge overseeing his federal election interference case in a tricky position: She must balance the need to protect the integrity of the legal proceedings against the First Amendment rights of a presidential candidate to defend himself in public.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will hear arguments Monday in Washington over whether Trump has gone too far with remarks such as calling prosecutors a “team of thugs” and one possible witness “a gutless pig.”
It is the biggest test yet for Chutkan, underscoring the unprecedented complexities of prosecuting the former Republican president as the judge vows not to let political considerations guide her decisions.
Ending the stream of Trump’s harsh language would make the case easier to manage. But among the difficult questions Chutkan must navigate is how any gag order might be enforced and how one could be fashioned that does not risk provoking Trump’s base and fueling his claims of political persecution as he campaigns to retake the White House in 2024.
“She has to think about the serious risk that it’s not just his words that could trigger violence, but that she could play into the conspiracy theories that Trump’s followers tend to believe in, and that her act of issuing a gag order might trigger a very disturbing response,” said Catherine Ross, a George Washington University law school professor.
“If we allow that to stop a judge from doing what is called for, that’s a big problem for rule of law. But on the other hand, if I were the judge, I would certainly be thinking about it,” she said.
Short of issuing an order, Chutkan has already suggested that inflammatory comments could force her to move up the trial, now scheduled to begin in March, to guard against tainting the jury pool. Judges can threaten gag order violators with fines or jail time, but jailing a presidential candidate could prompt serious political blowback and pose logistical hurdles.
Chutkan, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, isn’t the first judge to confront the consequences of Trump’s speech. The judge in his civil fraud trial in New York recently imposed a limited gag order prohibiting personal attacks against court personnel following a social media post that maligned the judge’s principal clerk.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team envisions a broader order, seeking to bar Trump from making inflammatory and intimidating comments about lawyers, witnesses and others involved in the case that accuses the former president of illegally plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump’s lawyers call it a “desperate effort at censorship” that would prevent Trump from telling his side of the story while campaigning.
A complicating factor is that many of the potential witnesses in the case are themselves public figures. In the case of Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence is also running against Trump for the GOP nomination. That could open the door for Trump’s team to argue that he should be permitted to respond to public broadsides he sees on television or seek a competitive edge by denouncing a political rival for the White House.
Burt Neuborne, a longtime civil liberties lawyer who challenged gag orders on behalf of defendants and lawyers in other cases, questioned whether a formal order was necessary because witness intimidation is already a crime and the court can guard against a tainted jury by carefully questioning prospective jurors before trial. A gag order may also slow down the case because it’s likely Trump either violates it and the judge will want to punish him or Trump will challenge the order in advance, he said.
“And so in some sense, you may be playing directly into his hands by essentially creating yet another mechanism for him to try to push this until after the 2024 election because my sense is that any gag order that she issues will eventually reach the Supreme Court,” Neuborne said.
But Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney in Michigan, said she believes the judge can issue a narrow enough order that withstands legal challenges and protects both the case and Trump’s abilities to campaign.
“Especially in this case, where Donald Trump has made it apparent that he will say all kinds of outrageous and vitriolic things about the parties, about the judge, about witnesses unless she acts,” said McQuade, a University of Michigan Law School professor. “So in some ways she has, I think, a responsibility to act here.”
There is some limited precedent for restricting speech of political candidates who are criminal defendants.
In one case, a federal appeals court in 1987 lifted a gag order on U.S. Rep. Harold Ford Sr., a Tennessee Democrat charged in a fraud case. Ford, who was ultimately acquitted, claimed the case brought under Republican President Ronald Reagan’s administration was racially and politically motivated.
Ford’s gag order prohibited him from even sharing his opinion of or discussing facts of the case. The court noted that Ford would soon be up for reelection and said the gag order would unfairly prevent him from responding to attacks from his political opponents and block his constituents from hearing the “views of their congressman on this issue of undoubted public importance.”
Another appeals court in 2000 upheld a gag order challenged by then-Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Brown in a fraud case, noting the order allowed assertions of innocence and other general statements about the case.
The court, however, also noted that the judge briefly lifted the gag order to avoid interfering with Brown’s reelection campaign, saying that the “urgency of a campaign, which may well require that a candidate, for the benefit of the electorate as well as himself, have absolute freedom to discuss his qualifications, has passed.”
Chutkan herself has experience with gag orders.
In 2018, she imposed an order restricting the comments of lawyers in the case of Maria Butina, a Russian gun activist who pleaded guilty to working in America as a secret agent for Moscow. The order followed prosecutors’ admission that they had wrongly accused Butina of trading sex for access as well as public comments by her lawyer that Chutkan said had “crossed the line.”
The next year, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed a gag order on Trump ally Roger Stone in his obstruction and witness tampering case after he posted a photo of judge with what appeared to be crosshairs of a gun. Though she warned she could jail him if he violated the order, she instead barred him from using social media months later after he again publicly disparaged the case against him.
But that order was in direct response to a specific action, said Bruce Rogow, Stone’s attorney in that case. He said he was dubious that Trump’s attacks, “while in very poor taste,” posed the kind of danger to merit a gag order.
“Trump’s talk may be déclassé, but the First Amendment defends his right to present his distorted view of the world up to the point that he presents a true threat to people or the administration of justice. Not easy to measure,” Rogow wrote in an email. “Like obscenity, one knows it when you see it.”
____
Richer reported from Boston.
News
This billionaire says the US will need to change Social Security, cut federal health insurance to deal with its worsening debt crisis — are you ready?
Hedge fund honcho Paul Tudor Jones is warning Americans of the “big fiscal problem” ahead.
Appearing on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” this week, the founder and CIO of Tudor Investments said “there are obvious remedies” for the nation’s $33 trillion debt crisis — but not everyone’s going to like them.
Don’t miss
-
Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds
-
‘A natural way to diversify’: Janet Yellen now says Americans should expect a decline in the USD as the world’s reserve currency — 3 ways you can prepare
-
Super-rich Americans are snatching up prime real estate abroad as US housing slumps — but here’s a sharp way to invest without having to move overseas
According to Tudor Jones, many politicians in the U.S. typically only look at one side of the equation — how to cut spending. He believes lawmakers are unwilling to look at the other remedy for the nation’s “big fiscal problem” — to “unequivocally raise taxes.”
The country’s tax-to-GDP ratio at the end of 2022 was 18.7%, according to the latest report from CEIC Data — which is significantly lower than the European Union (26.8%) and the United Kingdom (27%).
“There’s plenty of room for us to raise taxes,” said Tudor Jones during the interview.
But the needed support for any such notion is typically hard to find in Congress. And that may be especially true given that the House is currently in limbo as lawmakers try to install a new Speaker and continue to clash over the current budget — only narrowly avoiding a government shutdown at the start of October.
If Tudor Jones is onto something — and program cuts and tax hikes are lurking on the horizon — here are some ways to secure your finances and minimize the financial impact of any policy changes.
Figure out your Social Security benefits
“We’re going to have to sacrifice,” said Tudor Jones told CNBC. “We’re going to have to cut spending. We’re going to have to deal with entitlements. We’re going to have to change Social Security. We’re going to have to limit Medicare and Medicaid.”
In 2023, almost 67 million Americans will receive a monthly Social Security benefit, totaling about $1.4 trillion in benefits paid during the year, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).
Nearly 90% of Americans aged 65 or older were receiving a Social Security benefit as of June 30, according to SSA data, with the federal payments representing about 30% of their income.
But as Tudor Jones and some (mostly Republican) politicians have pointed out, it is a very expensive program to maintain, especially with the life expectancy of 65-year-olds currently sitting over 20 years. Furthermore, those costs could increase as the number of Americans in that age bracket is projected to grow from about 58 million in 2022 to about 75 million by 2035.
With that in mind, it can be confusing to find the optimal time to start claiming Social Security. The earliest Amercians can start claiming benefits is 62, but if you delay claiming, you will receive higher monthly payments, with the maximum benefits available to those who claim starting at age 70 or older.
While some Americans may not think they’ll live long enough to make the most of the benefits they’ve earned, some also worry that Social Security will run out of money — as suggested by Tudor Jones.
Just remember, as things currently stand, waiting to claim Social Security will get you a bigger monthly payout, which will come in handy if you are one the estimated 15% of Americans who rely solely on that benefit for at least 90% of their income during retirement.
**Read more:**Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2023
Be careful with health care expenses
Four federal health insurance programs — Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace health insurance subsidies — account for 24% of the federal budget in 2023, or $1.5 trillion, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Half of that huge total, or $828 billion, is going to Medicare, which provides health coverage to around 66 million people who are aged 65 and older or have disabilities. Again, there have been repeated calls by certain politicians to cut funding for Medicare, but President Biden has countered with legislation that extends and strengthens the program.
As politicians debate over the cost of health care, there are things you can do to protect your financial security.
An emergency fund can help retirees weather financial storms, like extended hospital stays or illnesses where insurance or Medicare doesn’t cover the full cost.
Finally, if you’re insured under a high-deductible plan, consider opening a health savings account (HSA) to help you cover out-of-pocket medical, dental and vision costs. With an HSA, you must deposit pre-tax money from your paycheck, which you can then withdraw tax free for eligible expenses.
Invest your money wisely
Last but not least, with federal funding for social programs under scrutiny, it is critically important to save and invest your money wisely during your working life so that your finances are retirement ready.
Tax-advantaged investment accounts like a 401(k) or an individual retirement account (IRA) are great tools to help you get ahead. A 401(k), for example, allows you to steer a portion of your pay into an account where you can invest and grow your money — and get a tax break. If you’re still working, make sure you take advantage of any contribution matching available from your employer, which is about as close as it gets to free money.
You don’t have to be an investing mastermind to build a solid nest egg for retirement. You can start small by investing your spare change, or you can put your money to work over time through any number of investing apps or crowdfunding platforms.
Remember that diversifying your investment portfolio (and ultimately, your retirement income) with traditional stocks and bonds or alternative assets like real estate will also help you to set yourself up for success in retirement — regardless of any future entitlement reforms or cuts to social programs.
What to read next
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
News
This city cut traffic deaths to zero after making a major change to its driving rules — here’s why other cities should take note
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has recently faced criticism from political opponents for seeking to expand “ultra-low emission zones” in the city.
If you drive a car in certain areas of the United Kingdom’s capital and it doesn’t comply with ULEZ standards — which follow European emissions standards — you may be liable to a £12.50 (around $15.75) daily charge.
The move is intended to help reduce toxic air pollution in the city, which Khan noted in a 2021 article for The New Statesman is a contributing factor to worsening asthma and potentially increasing the risk of dementia.
Despite opposition from local councils and drivers of cars powered by internal-combustion engines — which produce a number of harmful emissions that damage public health and exacerbate global heating — there are very obvious benefits of trying to keep polluting vehicles off the roads.
In Spain, for example, one city banned most cars in 1999 and has seen some remarkable changes.
As of 2022, Pontevedra, in northern Spain, had seen no car-related deaths for over 10 years. According to comments made by the city’s mayor, Miguel Anxo Fernández Lores, in a Político article, total air pollution had been reduced by as much as 67%.
“We decided to redesign the city for people instead of cars, and we’ve been reaping the rewards ever since,” Fernández Lores said.
Parking has since been moved from outside of the city center, with a number of underground parking areas emerging to deal with the vehicles of residents. A 2018 video from the World Economic Forum cited information from Smart Cities that said 70% of travel in the city was on foot at the time.
“Adopting these kind of measures initially requires political courage,” Fernández Lores said. “But fear of losing elections shouldn’t condition the actions that responsible politicians take.”
Since the introduction of ULEZs in London, the city’s government has reported a 50% reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution; between 2016 and 2020, the pollution rate decreased five times faster than in the rest of the U.K. It’s also said that 1 million hospital admissions were avoided thanks to the policy.
It’s obvious that encouraging the takeup of tailpipe-emission-free electric cars or just simply banning cars from city spaces can deliver significant benefits to residents. Pontevedra has seen it already, and London is hoping the expansion of ULEZs will produce similar results by cutting the presence of toxic gases in the city’s air.
Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.
News
Retired Israeli general who rescued his family under siege from Hamas is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in ‘Taken’
-
A grandfather and retired IDF general rescued his granddaughters from their kibbutz as Hamas attacked.
-
Noam Tibon, 62, is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in “Taken.”
-
On the way, Tibon helped kill Hamas militants and then fought his way onto the kibbutz to save his family.
A former Israeli general’s rescue of his son’s family from Hamas fighters during a terrrorist attack on their kibbutz is being compared to Liam Neeson in “Taken” on social media.
Award-winning journalist Amir Tibon was at home in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz bordering Gaza, when Hamas attacked communities along the border on October 7.
As the sounds of gunfire came closer to the safe room Amir’s family was sheltering, he rang his father, Noam Tibon, a 62-year-old retired major-general living in Tel Aviv.
On hearing the news, the grandfather, who spent his military career specializing in counter-terrorism, replied to his son: “Trust me, I will come.'” He knew that I would come. This is my profession, nobody can stop me,” Noam told NBC Nightly News.
He immediately left Tel Aviv with his wife, armed only with a handgun, and drove south intent on saving his family, battling Hamas gunmen along the way, rescuing survivors of the music festival massacre, and helping wounded Israeli soldiers.
His son Amir told The Atlantic, “After 10 hours, we hear a large bang on the window, and we hear the voice of my father. Galia, my oldest daughter, says, ‘Saba higea’ — ‘Grandfather is here.’ And that’s when we all just start crying. And that’s when we knew that we were safe.”
Noam’s outstanding bravery has been hailed on social media, with users declaring him a real-life Bryan Mills, a former black ops specialist played by Liam Neeson in the 2008 movie “Taken” who rescues his teenage daughter from human trafficking kidnappers.
Many compared Tibon’s comment, “This is my profession, nobody can stop me,” to the oft-quoted line from Mills to his daughter’s captor: “If you are looking for ransom, I can tell you I don’t have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.”
The grandfather fought his way through a land of death and chaos
In an interview with The Atlantic, Amir described in detail how his father rescued him and his family.
Amir, his wife Miri, and their two daughters were asleep at their kibbutz when they heard the sound of a mortar about to explode at about 6 a.m.
The couple ran to their safe room, built to withstand direct hits from mortars or rockets, where they put their daughters, three-year-old Galia, and one-year-old Carmel, to bed every night.
Then Amir described the gunfire they heard from the fields as “the most chilling noise” he had heard in his lifetime. Eventually, he and his wife realized Hamas militants had infiltrated their kibbutz.
The Tibons and their daughters waited together in silence and in darkness, unsure if anyone was coming to rescue them. Amir texted his parents “There are terrorists outside.”
His parents started driving from Tel Aviv and arrived in the town of Sderot to find people walking barefoot on the road. They were young people who had fled the music festival that Hamas fighters had attacked early that morning, massacring 260 people. “My parents put the survivors in their car and took them farther away from the border,” Amir said.
The couple then plowed on through the war zone, picking up a soldier along the way. Soon, they ran into a gunbattle between Israeli forces and a “Hamas cell.”
“My father has a pistol with him, and he and this other soldier join the soldiers who are fighting. They help kill them, and now they’re very close to my kibbutz,” said Amir.
But the battle has left two soldiers wounded. Noam puts them in his car, and Amir’s mother then took the wounded soldiers to the hospital.
“My father took weapons from the wounded soldiers, who gave them to him because he told them, ‘I’m going back in,'” Amir said.
Then, amid the chaos, Amir said his father ran into another retired former general, Israel Ziv, who had donned his uniform and immediately headed to join the fighting when the Hamas invasion started.
“These two guys over the age of 60 are driving in a regular car like people take on the New Jersey Turnpike on their way to work,” Amir told The Atlantic.
Back in Nahal Oz, the Tibon family, sitting in the darkness of their safe room, could hear a battle that had begun outside. “My father is coming. They’re fighting. He’s with these soldiers,” Amir told his wife.
Noam had joined up with a cohort of Israeli soldiers sent to liberate the kibbutz.
“When I came to the area of my son’s house there was at least five bodies of terrorists and a brave Israeli soldier. When I came to their apartment I knock on the security window and I say ‘Amir. It’s father, you can open.”
Israel said that 1,300 people were killed during Hamas’ deadly raids, terrorist attacks and rocket barrages that began on October 7. The Palestinian death toll as a result of retaliatory bombing by Israel of Gaza is at least 1,900, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Read the original article on Business Insider
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
This billionaire says the US will need to change Social Security, cut federal health insurance to deal with its worsening debt crisis — are you ready?
This city cut traffic deaths to zero after making a major change to its driving rules — here’s why other cities should take note
Retired Israeli general who rescued his family under siege from Hamas is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in ‘Taken’
No letup in Russian strikes on Ukrainian town of Avdiivka
Judge punishes Rudy Giuliani for flagrant disregard of court orders
People Are Sharing The Signs That Immediately Show Someone Wasn’t Raised Right, And We Need To Talk About It
Montana man to return home from hospital weeks after grizzly bear bit off lower jaw
Joran van der Sloot expected to plead guilty in Natalee Holloway extortion case
Gas balloon crashed into Texas power lines while attempting to land amid gunfire, pilot says
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp WASHINGTON...
This billionaire says the US will need to change Social Security, cut federal health insurance to deal with its worsening debt crisis — are you ready?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ‘There’s...
This city cut traffic deaths to zero after making a major change to its driving rules — here’s why other cities should take note
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Retired Israeli general who rescued his family under siege from Hamas is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in ‘Taken’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
No letup in Russian strikes on Ukrainian town of Avdiivka
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp KYIV...
Judge punishes Rudy Giuliani for flagrant disregard of court orders
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
People Are Sharing The Signs That Immediately Show Someone Wasn’t Raised Right, And We Need To Talk About It
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Recently,...
Montana man to return home from hospital weeks after grizzly bear bit off lower jaw
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Joran van der Sloot expected to plead guilty in Natalee Holloway extortion case
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp BIRMINGHAM,...
Gas balloon crashed into Texas power lines while attempting to land amid gunfire, pilot says
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News6 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News2 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News6 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News5 days ago
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
-
News4 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News2 days ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News2 days ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice