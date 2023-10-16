News
Canadian-Israeli woman missing since music festival attack now dead, family says
A Canadian-Israeli woman who has been missing since Hamas militants attacked a music festival last weekend is dead, according to her family.
Shir Georgy, 22, went missing after Hamas ambushed the Tribe of Nova music festival, which took place in southern Israel near Kibbutz Re’im last Saturday.
Hundreds of militants from the Palestinian group had swarmed the event, killing at least 260 people and taking an unknown number of others hostage.
Georgy’s aunt, Michal Bouganim, said the family is a mess and heartbroken, according to the Canadian Press. The family is also preparing to hold Georgy’s funeral in Israel tonight.
“My family received the terrible news. It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we announce the murder of our beloved Shir,” Bouganim shared in an Instagram post.
In the comments of the post, people shared their sympathy towards Bouganim and the family’s loss.
“Just horrible news. She was a beautiful young woman and may her memory be a blessing,” someone penned.
“My deepest sympathies to you and your family,” someone else shared.
“I’m really sad, I have no words to console you. Indescribable. My heart aches for you,” one person wrote, translated from French.
People on X, formerly known as Twitter, also expressed their sympathy, including Canadian Conservative Party leader and former York Centre MP Michael Levitt.
Tragic news from 🇮🇱 as the family of 22 year-old, Israeli-Canadian Shir Georgy, confirms she’s dead. Shir was murdered by Hamas terrorists, alongside 100s of innocent partygoers. Sending love and prayers to her family. May her memory forever be a blessing.https://t.co/WqhZGVh71j
— Michael Levitt 🇨🇦 (@LevittMichael) October 14, 2023
Thinking of the family and friends of Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy who was brutally murdered at the hands of the terrorist death cult, Hamas.
May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/DDzTvWITDQ
— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 14, 2023
My heart is broken for this beautiful young girl and her family. Condolences seem so inadequate in the face of such a loss. My heart is with you and your family.
— dee (@dholow) October 14, 2023
Georgy is the fourth Canadian to have died in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Adi Vital-Kaploun, a 33-year-old Israeli-Canadian with ties to Ottawa, was the third Canadian confirmed to have been killed following Hamas’ attack.
Vancouver’s Ben Mizrachi, 22, was also at the music festival and was among the hundreds of people gunned down, along with 33-year-old former Montreal resident Alexandre Look.
Around 150 people — most of whom are Canadians — have asked Ottawa for help escaping Gaza. A possible exit agreement to help Canadians and other foreigners flee Gaza through Rafah Crossing into Egypt on Saturday has fallen through.
There are 6,500 Canadians registered in Israel and another 485 in both Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza, according to Global Affairs Canada’s Julie Sunday.
The combined death toll of Israelis and Palestinians killed after Hamas’ attack on Israel last weekend has surpassed 2,800.
An American mom and daughter are missing in Israel. Their family says Hamas is holding them hostage
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Judith Raanan and her teenage daughter, Natalie Raanan, were excited to travel to Israel to celebrate a relative’s 85th birthday and the Jewish holiday season, according to their rabbi.
The pair had been sending updates as the trip progressed and were enjoying “this really special mom and daughter time together,” Meir Hecht said.
The family hasn’t heard from either mother or daughter since a week ago, after Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack. The community in their suburb north of Chicago fears they are among roughly 150 people abducted by Hamas militants.
“We received this terrible news that Judith and her daughter Natalie are missing and apparently were most likely taken as hostages to Gaza,” Hecht said. “It feels like our community has been violated.”
They had been celebrating Simchat Torah, a festive Jewish holiday that marks the conclusion of the annual reading of the Torah. They were in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz in Israel about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the Gaza border.
Natalie Raanan, 17, recently graduated from high school and was looking forward to taking a break and visiting family overseas, her uncle, Avi Zamir, said at a community event for the Raanans in Evanston on Thursday evening.
“Kind person. She’s a sweetheart. She loves animals,” Zamir said. “We fear for her. We pray for her. We hope she’s together with her mom.”
Through tears, Natalie Raanan’s aunt, Sigal Zamir, said: “I pray for them to come back alive. They’re innocent and loving, and they didn’t do anything.”
Just before she left for Israel, Judith Raanan dropped off a pink prayer book for the Hechts’ 7-year-old daughter, who loves the color, said Yehudis Hecht, the rabbi’s wife and Judith’s friend.
“Judith, we’re thinking of you. Of your resilience, your hope, your love, your generosity, your faith and strength,” Yehudis Hecht said. “We know you’re a strong woman and we pray that we see you safely very soon with your dear Natalie.”
___
Savage reported from Chicago and is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Historical photos show life in Palestine before the withdrawal of British troops in 1948
-
Palestine had a successful importing and exporting industry at the beginning of the 20th century.
-
The expansion of railroads throughout Palestine to neighboring countries helped the region’s growth in business.
-
The British occupation of Palestine created tension amongst citizens and soldiers.
At the end of World War I, the British occupied the formerly Ottoman-controlled Palestine and declared the establishment in Palestine of a national home for Jewish people. For the next two decades, over 100,000 Jews entered Palestine.
Tensions reached their boiling point after the British withdrew from Palestine in 1948 and the Arab-Israeli War began.
Despite moments of heavy tension and conflict within Palestine during British occupation, life and commerce continued. Historical photos offer a glimpse into everyday life in Palestine before the withdrawal of British troops.
In the 1920s, Jerusalem started to become an important commercial center.
In the 1920s, Jerusalem grew its reputation as a key commercial center, in tandem with the coastal cities of Jaffa and Gaza, which helped with the importing and exporting of goods.
Palestine became a trading hub, trading soap, grain, and cotton to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
Gaza and Jaffa imported goods from Egypt, Istanbul, China, India, and France.
Palestine utilized the new influx of commerce to build roads and railroads that connected Jerusalem to other ports and cities.
When railroads started being constructed in Palestine in the late 19th and early 20th century, connections became easier and faster, and employment opportunities grew. The trains connected Palestine to neighboring African, Asian, and European markets in a different way than their ports could.
Produce was bountiful and available to buy on a small or large scale.
It was sold at outdoor markets or processed in factories to be sold.
Investments from neighboring countries solidified a strong trade economy.
People would come to work for trade in the city or on the railways.
Locals ran food markets and bakeries.
People went about their daily lives, buying groceries and interacting with their neighbors.
The Friends of Ramallah, a Quaker organization, opened up schools for children.
A number of small schools were opened in different villages for girls in 1869. Later, the Friends of Ramallah would open a “Girls Training Home of Ramallah,” where girls from neighboring cities could stay and learn.
The Friends of Ramallah began the boys’ school in 1901 which was on a different site than the girls’ school. However, for an hour and a half each week, the boys and girls would engage in co-educational classes.
Women of different ages would gather to knit and spin wool at the Women’s Institute.
There were still constant reminders of the presence of a foreign occupier throughout the first half of the 20th century.
Despite a booming trade economy, British occupation still loomed heavily in the streets of Palestinian cities.
After the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in 1917, the British took control of Palestine and occupied the region for 30 years.
The British occupation also began the establishment in Palestine of a “national home for the Jewish people,” mandated by the Balfour Declaration, named after British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour.
Despite the civil unrest lurking in Palestine, there was also a sense of normal day-to-day life.
By the middle of the century, the British left Palestine and left the Arab and Jewish populations to settle land disputes on their own.
The time leading up to their withdrawal was filled with bombings, protests, and demonstrations. Despite the turmoil that filled those years, photos of Palestine during that time offer glimpses of day-to-day life in markets, homes, and businesses.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Are Russia and China going to destroy the US economy? Dave Ramsey’s got an answer, says only ‘bottled water and bullets’ would work under a worst-case scenario
For decades, the U.S. has carried out an important role on the global stage. But, as it turns out, other players have been waiting in the wings for a chance at their time in the spotlight.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Sochi earlier this month to address an international forum, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. At that event, he reportedly pledged to increase security and economic cooperation with China while denouncing “Western elites.”
Don’t miss
As Russia and China continue to strengthen their alliance, along with the other so-called BRICS nations, many Americans are wondering whether there’s about to be a global power shift.
In fact, at the end of the group’s summer summit, along with Russia and China, the leaders of Brazil, India and South Africa jointly announced that Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Argentina would all be invited to join their ranks.
Many observers see these developments as potentially “catastrophic” for the U.S. economy. Among them is Kevin from Nashville, who recently called into The Ramsey Show for advice about how to plan for the worst-case scenario.
What is BRICS and why is it seen as a threat?
BRICS came together in 2009 as an informal association of countries that regularly discuss trade, economic co-operation and security issues. Some in the West see it as intended to confront U.S.- and Europe-orbiting multilateral organizations like NATO and the G7.
Prior to the August summit, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, had publicly stated that his nation was considering dropping the U.S. dollar as the currency it uses for trading oil, the country’s primary and most valuable natural resource.
If Saudi Arabia drops the dollar, Kevin theorized to hosts Dave Ramsey and Jade Warshaw, that “all the nations holding Treasury bonds to buy oil from the Saudis (would) ditch their dollars” by selling the bonds.
Thus, trillions worth of U.S. dollars would “come home,” as Kevin put it, effectively increasing the domestic money supply and creating conditions for “catastrophic inflation.
The question he posed to Ramsey was: How likely is this to happen? And if it does, how do you prepare for the total destruction of the U.S. economy?
Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here’s how
BRICS won’t destroy the US
The theory that Saudi Arabia will join BRICS and then drop the U.S. dollar is broken for two key reasons, according to Ramsey.
First of all, he told his listeners, “the Saudis are probably way too smart to think they’re going to undermine the U.S. economy.” These countries, which represent 40% of the global population, are reliant on the U.S. economy and its vast consumer market, Ramsey argued, so destroying the U.S. would destroy BRICS in the process.
Secondly, “the idea that you can get all those communists to line up and not shoot each other is gonna be humorous,” he quipped.
The BRICS nations may be working on a scheme to destroy the dollar, but Ramsey believes it’s unlikely to happen in our lifetimes.
Apocalyptic planning
Ramsey went on to say that he doesn’t have “a meteorite plan.”
I don’t have a plan for apocalypse like you’re talking about,” he said, addressing his guest. “What you would have then is a total economic and governmental collapse, and the only plan then that works is bottled water and bullets.”
Under such conditions, in which the economy as we know it ceases to exist and the government and its laws no longer have any control over society, your money would mean nothing, Ramsey said. You couldn’t even find a safe haven in gold because “no one trades gold bars in the middle of a collapsed economy.
What they do is shoot you for your property, he said.
Control the controllables
However, he continued, all this catastrophe planning is a waste of physical and emotional energy. A better strategy, according to Ramsey and Warshaw, is to focus on controlling the controllables.
You can’t control what Saudi Arabia or the BRICS nations do, so there’s no sense in worrying about it. Instead, keep your focus on what is in your control, such as how much you spend, save and invest.
It’s understandable to be afraid of worst-case scenarios, but taking your eye off of your own financial health out of fear of the apocalypse is only going to reduce the likelihood that you experience your best-case scenario.
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
