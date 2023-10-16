News
Canadians call on York University to dismiss student body after Palestine support statement
York University denounced the public ‘statement of solidarity with Palestine’ issued by three student unions in which they referred to the attack by Hamas on Israel as “a strong act of resistance.”
York Federation of Students, The York University Graduate Students Association and the Glendon College Students Union issued a statement on Thursday in which they referred to Israel as “so-called Israel” while appearing to applaud the attack by Hamas.
The university condemned the “inflammatory statement” and called upon the heads of the student bodies to rectify their collective statement.
“We call upon the executives of the York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association, and the Glendon College Student Union to immediately clarify that they firmly reject any acts of violence or discrimination against Jewish students or other members of the community, and to reaffirm their commitment to non-violence and the safety of all of their members,” the university posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
We call upon the executives of the York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association, and the Glendon College Student Union to immediately clarify that they firmly reject any acts of violence or discrimination (3/4)
— York University (@YorkUniversity) October 13, 2023
The institute’s response, while welcomed, was not seen as enough by people online, with many calling for the expulsion of the students responsible.
“As a parent paying tuition to @YorkUniversity I would hope you are doing more than this tweet. Those students should be expelled at the very least,” posted a disgruntled user on X.
As a parent paying tuition to @YorkUniversity I would hope you are doing more than this tweet. Those students should be expelled at the very least.
— erin abbatangelo (@e3abba) October 13, 2023
“Hate speech if not crime. Expel is the answer,” said Chantelle Bryson, who is a Lawyer as per her X bio.
Hate speech if not crime
Expel is the answer
— Chantelle Bryson (@BrysonChantelle) October 13, 2023
“Freedom of expression has limits and comes with responsibilities.”
The time for clarification is long past. Their letter was crystal clear.
Now is the time for consequences. @YorkUniversity needs to expel these students if it ever hopes to stamp out antisemitism on its campus,” wrote another user.
“Freedom of expression has limits and comes with responsibilities.”
The time for clarification is long past. Their letter was crystal clear.
Now is the time for consequences. @YorkUniversity needs to expel these students if it ever hopes to stamp out antisemitism on its campus. https://t.co/95ygdYmhJW
— David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) October 13, 2023
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather shared his disbelief at the latest developments unfolding at York University.
“Jewish communities across the country are very alarmed by threats made by Hamas. It has been disgusting to see demonstrations within our own country celebrating a terrorist group and its murderous activities and statements like the one from York University’s student union which I have denounced,” Housefather told Yahoo News Canada.
When asked if the calls to expel students is justified, the Liberal MP responded saying “I have not called for that. I would just say these people should not be leaders of the students association.”
Canada on edge over threat of hate crimes to Muslim, Jewish communities
This comes as major cities across the United States and Canada boost security following calls for a global day of “anger” by a former Hamas leader in the wake of the ongoing war in the Middle East, according to The Guardian.
“[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,” Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas’s diaspora office, former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal said in a recorded statement sent to Reuters.
The so-called global day, which has also been dubbed as the “Day of Rage” by users online, called on the Muslim world to carry out protests on Friday in support of the Palestinians in their fight against Israel.
The Toronto Police on Wednesday assured the public in a media address of “a high visibility presence of officers across the city” amid the increasing tensions between the Israeli and Palestinian communities.
“Since this past weekend, all officers have been advised to have their uniforms ready and be available for deployment, and this morning I spoke with all Unit Commanders to underline this priority,” Chief of Police Myron Demkiw said.
As we communicated earlier this week, in response to the terror attack in Israel, the Service immediately increased patrols in Jewish communities and we have now expanded that increased visibility to include cultural centres, synagogues, mosques, schools and other places of worship across the city.Toronto Police Service
On Thursday, the RCMP called for “increased vigilance” among Canadians saying they are aware of threats to the local Jewish community.
“Now is the time for increased vigilance. We will not tolerate any form of intimidation, harassment, or harmful targeting of communities or individuals in Canada,” according to an RCMP statement released on Thursday.
“Any threats made towards Canadian citizens are taken seriously and investigated as warranted,” the statement said.
Yahoo News Canada checked if Toronto Police were implementing changes in their approach following the RCMP statement to which they said “our priority is the safety and security of Toronto residents, and our message to them has not changed. At this moment, we will not be commenting on information provided by the RCMP.”
Like Canada, the US too is being extra vigilant considering the passionate but divided communities coming face-to-face in the last few days, especially at colleges and University campuses.
Female sergeant demoted for pulling down colleague’s trousers and licking her forehead as ‘banter’
A female sergeant has been demoted for pulling down a colleague’s trousers and licking her forehead as “banter”, a court-martial heard.
Staff Sergeant Kayleigh Preston allegedly pulled down the lower-ranked soldier’s trousers at work. She then grabbed Sergeant Louise St Louis’s underwear and pointed out it matched the colour of her trousers, the hearing was told.
At another meeting SSgt Preston licked her junior colleague’s forehead, but claimed it was just “banter”.
She was later disciplined and found guilty of ill-treatment of a subordinate which led to her being reduced in rank to sergeant and ordered to pay her victim £800.
SSgt Preston is now appealing against the decision.
The hearing at Bulford Military Court, Wilts, was told Sgt St Louis started working at the Army Welfare Service in Tidworth, Wilts, in November 2021.
‘She pulled out my underwear’
She told the court that in May or June 2022, SSgt Preston, who was her supervisor, approached her while she was on a Skype call. “[SSgt Preston] pulled my shirt from my trousers and lowered my trousers with her other hand,” she said.
“At which point she grabbed my underwear, pulled it out and said ‘You are wearing blue underwear’.”
Defending, Derek Johashen said SSgt Preston did lick Sgt St Louis but it was in fact during a hug.
He said: “It was just more of the same banter that would go on in the office.” In response, Sgt St Louis said: “I don’t think that licking a forehead is banter.”
The hearing continues.
Georgia woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in child care death of 4-month-old
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a 4-month-old who died after she placed him to sleep on his abdomen in the child care center she operated out of her basement.
A judge sentenced Amanda Hickey, 48, on Friday after families of children she was accused of abusing gave emotional testimony against her.
”I know that there is nothing I can say in words to take away their pain, except take responsibility and express extreme sorrow for what I’ve done,” Hickey told DeKalb County Superior Court Chief Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This is my legacy now.”
Charlie Cronmiller was being cared for in Hickey’s Little Lovey child care center when he died on Feb. 3, 2021. Hickey didn’t check on him for more than two hours before finding him covered in vomit and not breathing. The infant was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Hickey operated the child care center from the basement of her Dunwoody home. She initially told investigators that she put the baby down on his back, in line with state regulations, but that the child rolled over onto his abdomen. Security video, however, showed Hickey actually placed the infant facedown.
Video showed her swinging other babies by their feet, slamming them into the ground, pulling their hair, pushing and tripping toddlers, and placing others in unsafe positions for sleep, prosecutors said. The victims ranged in age from 6 to 18 months.
Hickey was licensed to care for six children, but prosecutors said 10 were inside her home the day Charlie died.
She pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to seven counts of first-degree child cruelty, seven counts of reckless conduct, one count of second-degree child cruelty and three counts of battery. Hickey entered an Alford plea, which allows a person to maintain her innocence while acknowledging that it is in her best interest to plead guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree child cruelty related to Cronmiller’s death.
“There is no remorse,” the baby’s mother, Stephanie Cronmiller, told the court Friday. “The only thing she’s sorry about is that she got caught. I focus on forgiving myself because I chose her. How could I not think this was my fault?”
Hickey was taken into custody immediately after the hearing. Jackson ordered that once Hickey is released from prison, she can’t have contact with the victims or any children younger than 13, and can’t gain financially from the case.
Scientists issue sobering warning about the invasive species wreaking havoc on our communities: ‘An extremely costly mistake’
A new report showed how thousands of invasive species are decimating ecosystems across the globe — with dire consequences for the environment, human health, and our food and water supplies.
The data, compiled by an international conglomerate of scientists, revealed the distressing problem and potential solutions we could take to combat it.
What’s happening?
After more than four years of compiling research, the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services released a comprehensive report compiled by 86 experts from 49 countries. Their write-up details the sobering extent of costs and damages caused by invasive species worldwide.
The report warned of “multibillion-dollar losses and extinctions” with economic costs exceeding $400 billion a year, according to El Paîs.
Invasive species are introduced by humans through travel and trade, intentionally or unintentionally hitching a ride as people and goods move around the globe. Some species were introduced as pets or ill-fated attempts at biocontrol that quickly grew out of hand.
Of the estimated 37,000 established non-native species, 3,500 are considered harmful and invasive. The water hyacinth — a South American plant that grows rapidly and clogs up waterways — tops the list of plant and animal species wreaking havoc on every continent.
Why is the report concerning?
Invasive species are a major cause of biodiversity loss, an issue that threatens the planet’s ability to sustain life. Robust biodiversity is essential to maintaining our ability to produce enough food to feed the growing population, and invasive species are one of the five key drivers diminishing global biodiversity.
Invasive species outcompete native plants and animals for resources like food or water and lack natural predators or parasites that would keep the population in check.
The water hyacinth, for example, blocks plants growing beneath it from receiving vital sunlight. Those plants then decay, using up oxygen in the water and killing fish.
Biological invasion by plants and animals can also harm human health by spreading disease, decreasing food and water security, and interfering with people’s livelihoods and economic development.
What is being done?
While they do suggest potential solutions, the authors are adamant that current measures are insufficient to tackle this issue. The Washington Post noted, based on the report, that “only about a sixth of the world’s nations [have] laws or regulations on the books addressing invasive plants and animals,” and Science reported that nearly half of all countries do not invest in managing invasive species.
“It would be an extremely costly mistake to regard biological invasions only as someone else’s problem,” Anibal Pauchard, one of the report’s authors, said in a statement.
Prevention is the most efficient and cost-effective option, but eradication, containment, and control methods have seen success.
To address invasive species, the authors of the report advised governments and organizations to streamline policies, increase public awareness and engagement through citizen science initiatives, and share important information to help fill knowledge gaps.
Meanwhile, we can do our part by advocating for policies and programs that protect biodiversity, learning about invasive species, and paying close attention when choosing new plants for our yards.
Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.
