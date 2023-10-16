News
Female sergeant demoted for pulling down colleague’s trousers and licking her forehead as ‘banter’
A female sergeant has been demoted for pulling down a colleague’s trousers and licking her forehead as “banter”, a court-martial heard.
Staff Sergeant Kayleigh Preston allegedly pulled down the lower-ranked soldier’s trousers at work. She then grabbed Sergeant Louise St Louis’s underwear and pointed out it matched the colour of her trousers, the hearing was told.
At another meeting SSgt Preston licked her junior colleague’s forehead, but claimed it was just “banter”.
She was later disciplined and found guilty of ill-treatment of a subordinate which led to her being reduced in rank to sergeant and ordered to pay her victim £800.
SSgt Preston is now appealing against the decision.
The hearing at Bulford Military Court, Wilts, was told Sgt St Louis started working at the Army Welfare Service in Tidworth, Wilts, in November 2021.
‘She pulled out my underwear’
She told the court that in May or June 2022, SSgt Preston, who was her supervisor, approached her while she was on a Skype call. “[SSgt Preston] pulled my shirt from my trousers and lowered my trousers with her other hand,” she said.
“At which point she grabbed my underwear, pulled it out and said ‘You are wearing blue underwear’.”
Defending, Derek Johashen said SSgt Preston did lick Sgt St Louis but it was in fact during a hug.
He said: “It was just more of the same banter that would go on in the office.” In response, Sgt St Louis said: “I don’t think that licking a forehead is banter.”
The hearing continues.
News
Georgia woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in child care death of 4-month-old
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a 4-month-old who died after she placed him to sleep on his abdomen in the child care center she operated out of her basement.
A judge sentenced Amanda Hickey, 48, on Friday after families of children she was accused of abusing gave emotional testimony against her.
”I know that there is nothing I can say in words to take away their pain, except take responsibility and express extreme sorrow for what I’ve done,” Hickey told DeKalb County Superior Court Chief Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This is my legacy now.”
Charlie Cronmiller was being cared for in Hickey’s Little Lovey child care center when he died on Feb. 3, 2021. Hickey didn’t check on him for more than two hours before finding him covered in vomit and not breathing. The infant was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Hickey operated the child care center from the basement of her Dunwoody home. She initially told investigators that she put the baby down on his back, in line with state regulations, but that the child rolled over onto his abdomen. Security video, however, showed Hickey actually placed the infant facedown.
Video showed her swinging other babies by their feet, slamming them into the ground, pulling their hair, pushing and tripping toddlers, and placing others in unsafe positions for sleep, prosecutors said. The victims ranged in age from 6 to 18 months.
Hickey was licensed to care for six children, but prosecutors said 10 were inside her home the day Charlie died.
She pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to seven counts of first-degree child cruelty, seven counts of reckless conduct, one count of second-degree child cruelty and three counts of battery. Hickey entered an Alford plea, which allows a person to maintain her innocence while acknowledging that it is in her best interest to plead guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree child cruelty related to Cronmiller’s death.
“There is no remorse,” the baby’s mother, Stephanie Cronmiller, told the court Friday. “The only thing she’s sorry about is that she got caught. I focus on forgiving myself because I chose her. How could I not think this was my fault?”
Hickey was taken into custody immediately after the hearing. Jackson ordered that once Hickey is released from prison, she can’t have contact with the victims or any children younger than 13, and can’t gain financially from the case.
News
Scientists issue sobering warning about the invasive species wreaking havoc on our communities: ‘An extremely costly mistake’
A new report showed how thousands of invasive species are decimating ecosystems across the globe — with dire consequences for the environment, human health, and our food and water supplies.
The data, compiled by an international conglomerate of scientists, revealed the distressing problem and potential solutions we could take to combat it.
What’s happening?
After more than four years of compiling research, the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services released a comprehensive report compiled by 86 experts from 49 countries. Their write-up details the sobering extent of costs and damages caused by invasive species worldwide.
The report warned of “multibillion-dollar losses and extinctions” with economic costs exceeding $400 billion a year, according to El Paîs.
Invasive species are introduced by humans through travel and trade, intentionally or unintentionally hitching a ride as people and goods move around the globe. Some species were introduced as pets or ill-fated attempts at biocontrol that quickly grew out of hand.
Of the estimated 37,000 established non-native species, 3,500 are considered harmful and invasive. The water hyacinth — a South American plant that grows rapidly and clogs up waterways — tops the list of plant and animal species wreaking havoc on every continent.
Why is the report concerning?
Invasive species are a major cause of biodiversity loss, an issue that threatens the planet’s ability to sustain life. Robust biodiversity is essential to maintaining our ability to produce enough food to feed the growing population, and invasive species are one of the five key drivers diminishing global biodiversity.
Invasive species outcompete native plants and animals for resources like food or water and lack natural predators or parasites that would keep the population in check.
The water hyacinth, for example, blocks plants growing beneath it from receiving vital sunlight. Those plants then decay, using up oxygen in the water and killing fish.
Biological invasion by plants and animals can also harm human health by spreading disease, decreasing food and water security, and interfering with people’s livelihoods and economic development.
What is being done?
While they do suggest potential solutions, the authors are adamant that current measures are insufficient to tackle this issue. The Washington Post noted, based on the report, that “only about a sixth of the world’s nations [have] laws or regulations on the books addressing invasive plants and animals,” and Science reported that nearly half of all countries do not invest in managing invasive species.
“It would be an extremely costly mistake to regard biological invasions only as someone else’s problem,” Anibal Pauchard, one of the report’s authors, said in a statement.
Prevention is the most efficient and cost-effective option, but eradication, containment, and control methods have seen success.
To address invasive species, the authors of the report advised governments and organizations to streamline policies, increase public awareness and engagement through citizen science initiatives, and share important information to help fill knowledge gaps.
Meanwhile, we can do our part by advocating for policies and programs that protect biodiversity, learning about invasive species, and paying close attention when choosing new plants for our yards.
News
Republican Voters Who Don’t Want To Vote for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis Are Choosing This Surprising Candidate
For some Republican voters, and Florida Gov. aren’t at the top of their list for the GOP nomination in 2024. There are conservative Americans who are looking to support a different candidate in the presidential race, including Sen. , who isn’t a fan of the former president. That’s where Nikki Haley enters the chat.
The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador is starting to see her star shine for what The Atlantic describes as “her chance to consolidate the anti-Trump support in the GOP.” She’s currently trailing behind Donald Trump (naturally) and DeSantis, but she is showing signs of pulling ahead of the Florida governor, which is not good news for his campaign. Haley’s no-nonsense approach in the debate has been one of her strong suits and while she is fine with criticizing Donald Trump, she isn’t swallowed up by the one-note message like Chris Christie is.
The other crucial detail she has benefited from is DeSantis’ “dramatic flameout.” Instead of Donald Trump’s heir apparent being “a charismatic, crusading figure,” DeSantis has turned into a major disappointment. His robotic speeches and Florida politics do not translate well to the national stage even though they’ve tried to use his wife, Casey DeSantis, as his “secret weapon.” The voters and the donors are starting to move away at a brisk pace.
Haley’s massive hurdle is trying to overcome Donald Trump’s astonishing lead. It would take a miracle right now to beat him unless his legal challenges finally sideline him. For some Republicans, the effort to support Haley is worth it because they don’t see much of a future with Donald Trump or DeSantis in the White House.
