Historical photos show life in Palestine before the withdrawal of British troops in 1948
Palestine had a successful importing and exporting industry at the beginning of the 20th century.
The expansion of railroads throughout Palestine to neighboring countries helped the region’s growth in business.
The British occupation of Palestine created tension amongst citizens and soldiers.
At the end of World War I, the British occupied the formerly Ottoman-controlled Palestine and declared the establishment in Palestine of a national home for Jewish people. For the next two decades, over 100,000 Jews entered Palestine.
Tensions reached their boiling point after the British withdrew from Palestine in 1948 and the Arab-Israeli War began.
Despite moments of heavy tension and conflict within Palestine during British occupation, life and commerce continued. Historical photos offer a glimpse into everyday life in Palestine before the withdrawal of British troops.
In the 1920s, Jerusalem started to become an important commercial center.
In the 1920s, Jerusalem grew its reputation as a key commercial center, in tandem with the coastal cities of Jaffa and Gaza, which helped with the importing and exporting of goods.
Palestine became a trading hub, trading soap, grain, and cotton to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
Gaza and Jaffa imported goods from Egypt, Istanbul, China, India, and France.
Palestine utilized the new influx of commerce to build roads and railroads that connected Jerusalem to other ports and cities.
When railroads started being constructed in Palestine in the late 19th and early 20th century, connections became easier and faster, and employment opportunities grew. The trains connected Palestine to neighboring African, Asian, and European markets in a different way than their ports could.
Produce was bountiful and available to buy on a small or large scale.
It was sold at outdoor markets or processed in factories to be sold.
Investments from neighboring countries solidified a strong trade economy.
People would come to work for trade in the city or on the railways.
Locals ran food markets and bakeries.
People went about their daily lives, buying groceries and interacting with their neighbors.
The Friends of Ramallah, a Quaker organization, opened up schools for children.
A number of small schools were opened in different villages for girls in 1869. Later, the Friends of Ramallah would open a “Girls Training Home of Ramallah,” where girls from neighboring cities could stay and learn.
The Friends of Ramallah began the boys’ school in 1901 which was on a different site than the girls’ school. However, for an hour and a half each week, the boys and girls would engage in co-educational classes.
Women of different ages would gather to knit and spin wool at the Women’s Institute.
There were still constant reminders of the presence of a foreign occupier throughout the first half of the 20th century.
Despite a booming trade economy, British occupation still loomed heavily in the streets of Palestinian cities.
After the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in 1917, the British took control of Palestine and occupied the region for 30 years.
The British occupation also began the establishment in Palestine of a “national home for the Jewish people,” mandated by the Balfour Declaration, named after British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour.
Despite the civil unrest lurking in Palestine, there was also a sense of normal day-to-day life.
By the middle of the century, the British left Palestine and left the Arab and Jewish populations to settle land disputes on their own.
The time leading up to their withdrawal was filled with bombings, protests, and demonstrations. Despite the turmoil that filled those years, photos of Palestine during that time offer glimpses of day-to-day life in markets, homes, and businesses.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Are Russia and China going to destroy the US economy? Dave Ramsey’s got an answer, says only ‘bottled water and bullets’ would work under a worst-case scenario
For decades, the U.S. has carried out an important role on the global stage. But, as it turns out, other players have been waiting in the wings for a chance at their time in the spotlight.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Sochi earlier this month to address an international forum, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. At that event, he reportedly pledged to increase security and economic cooperation with China while denouncing “Western elites.”
As Russia and China continue to strengthen their alliance, along with the other so-called BRICS nations, many Americans are wondering whether there’s about to be a global power shift.
In fact, at the end of the group’s summer summit, along with Russia and China, the leaders of Brazil, India and South Africa jointly announced that Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Argentina would all be invited to join their ranks.
Many observers see these developments as potentially “catastrophic” for the U.S. economy. Among them is Kevin from Nashville, who recently called into The Ramsey Show for advice about how to plan for the worst-case scenario.
What is BRICS and why is it seen as a threat?
BRICS came together in 2009 as an informal association of countries that regularly discuss trade, economic co-operation and security issues. Some in the West see it as intended to confront U.S.- and Europe-orbiting multilateral organizations like NATO and the G7.
Prior to the August summit, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, had publicly stated that his nation was considering dropping the U.S. dollar as the currency it uses for trading oil, the country’s primary and most valuable natural resource.
If Saudi Arabia drops the dollar, Kevin theorized to hosts Dave Ramsey and Jade Warshaw, that “all the nations holding Treasury bonds to buy oil from the Saudis (would) ditch their dollars” by selling the bonds.
Thus, trillions worth of U.S. dollars would “come home,” as Kevin put it, effectively increasing the domestic money supply and creating conditions for “catastrophic inflation.
The question he posed to Ramsey was: How likely is this to happen? And if it does, how do you prepare for the total destruction of the U.S. economy?
Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how
BRICS won’t destroy the US
The theory that Saudi Arabia will join BRICS and then drop the U.S. dollar is broken for two key reasons, according to Ramsey.
First of all, he told his listeners, “the Saudis are probably way too smart to think they’re going to undermine the U.S. economy.” These countries, which represent 40% of the global population, are reliant on the U.S. economy and its vast consumer market, Ramsey argued, so destroying the U.S. would destroy BRICS in the process.
Secondly, “the idea that you can get all those communists to line up and not shoot each other is gonna be humorous,” he quipped.
The BRICS nations may be working on a scheme to destroy the dollar, but Ramsey believes it’s unlikely to happen in our lifetimes.
Apocalyptic planning
Ramsey went on to say that he doesn’t have “a meteorite plan.”
I don’t have a plan for apocalypse like you’re talking about,” he said, addressing his guest. “What you would have then is a total economic and governmental collapse, and the only plan then that works is bottled water and bullets.”
Under such conditions, in which the economy as we know it ceases to exist and the government and its laws no longer have any control over society, your money would mean nothing, Ramsey said. You couldn’t even find a safe haven in gold because “no one trades gold bars in the middle of a collapsed economy.
What they do is shoot you for your property, he said.
Control the controllables
However, he continued, all this catastrophe planning is a waste of physical and emotional energy. A better strategy, according to Ramsey and Warshaw, is to focus on controlling the controllables.
You can’t control what Saudi Arabia or the BRICS nations do, so there’s no sense in worrying about it. Instead, keep your focus on what is in your control, such as how much you spend, save and invest.
It’s understandable to be afraid of worst-case scenarios, but taking your eye off of your own financial health out of fear of the apocalypse is only going to reduce the likelihood that you experience your best-case scenario.
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposed gag order aimed at reining in Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric puts the judge overseeing his federal election interference case in a tricky position: She must balance the need to protect the integrity of the legal proceedings against the First Amendment rights of a presidential candidate to defend himself in public.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will hear arguments Monday in Washington over whether Trump has gone too far with remarks such as calling prosecutors a “team of thugs” and one possible witness “a gutless pig.”
It is the biggest test yet for Chutkan, underscoring the unprecedented complexities of prosecuting the former Republican president as the judge vows not to let political considerations guide her decisions.
Ending the stream of Trump’s harsh language would make the case easier to manage. But among the difficult questions Chutkan must navigate is how any gag order might be enforced and how one could be fashioned that does not risk provoking Trump’s base and fueling his claims of political persecution as he campaigns to retake the White House in 2024.
“She has to think about the serious risk that it’s not just his words that could trigger violence, but that she could play into the conspiracy theories that Trump’s followers tend to believe in, and that her act of issuing a gag order might trigger a very disturbing response,” said Catherine Ross, a George Washington University law school professor.
“If we allow that to stop a judge from doing what is called for, that’s a big problem for rule of law. But on the other hand, if I were the judge, I would certainly be thinking about it,” she said.
Short of issuing an order, Chutkan has already suggested that inflammatory comments could force her to move up the trial, now scheduled to begin in March, to guard against tainting the jury pool. Judges can threaten gag order violators with fines or jail time, but jailing a presidential candidate could prompt serious political blowback and pose logistical hurdles.
Chutkan, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, isn’t the first judge to confront the consequences of Trump’s speech. The judge in his civil fraud trial in New York recently imposed a limited gag order prohibiting personal attacks against court personnel following a social media post that maligned the judge’s principal clerk.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team envisions a broader order, seeking to bar Trump from making inflammatory and intimidating comments about lawyers, witnesses and others involved in the case that accuses the former president of illegally plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump’s lawyers call it a “desperate effort at censorship” that would prevent Trump from telling his side of the story while campaigning.
A complicating factor is that many of the potential witnesses in the case are themselves public figures. In the case of Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence is also running against Trump for the GOP nomination. That could open the door for Trump’s team to argue that he should be permitted to respond to public broadsides he sees on television or seek a competitive edge by denouncing a political rival for the White House.
Burt Neuborne, a longtime civil liberties lawyer who challenged gag orders on behalf of defendants and lawyers in other cases, questioned whether a formal order was necessary because witness intimidation is already a crime and the court can guard against a tainted jury by carefully questioning prospective jurors before trial. A gag order may also slow down the case because it’s likely Trump either violates it and the judge will want to punish him or Trump will challenge the order in advance, he said.
“And so in some sense, you may be playing directly into his hands by essentially creating yet another mechanism for him to try to push this until after the 2024 election because my sense is that any gag order that she issues will eventually reach the Supreme Court,” Neuborne said.
But Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney in Michigan, said she believes the judge can issue a narrow enough order that withstands legal challenges and protects both the case and Trump’s abilities to campaign.
“Especially in this case, where Donald Trump has made it apparent that he will say all kinds of outrageous and vitriolic things about the parties, about the judge, about witnesses unless she acts,” said McQuade, a University of Michigan Law School professor. “So in some ways she has, I think, a responsibility to act here.”
There is some limited precedent for restricting speech of political candidates who are criminal defendants.
In one case, a federal appeals court in 1987 lifted a gag order on U.S. Rep. Harold Ford Sr., a Tennessee Democrat charged in a fraud case. Ford, who was ultimately acquitted, claimed the case brought under Republican President Ronald Reagan’s administration was racially and politically motivated.
Ford’s gag order prohibited him from even sharing his opinion of or discussing facts of the case. The court noted that Ford would soon be up for reelection and said the gag order would unfairly prevent him from responding to attacks from his political opponents and block his constituents from hearing the “views of their congressman on this issue of undoubted public importance.”
Another appeals court in 2000 upheld a gag order challenged by then-Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Brown in a fraud case, noting the order allowed assertions of innocence and other general statements about the case.
The court, however, also noted that the judge briefly lifted the gag order to avoid interfering with Brown’s reelection campaign, saying that the “urgency of a campaign, which may well require that a candidate, for the benefit of the electorate as well as himself, have absolute freedom to discuss his qualifications, has passed.”
Chutkan herself has experience with gag orders.
In 2018, she imposed an order restricting the comments of lawyers in the case of Maria Butina, a Russian gun activist who pleaded guilty to working in America as a secret agent for Moscow. The order followed prosecutors’ admission that they had wrongly accused Butina of trading sex for access as well as public comments by her lawyer that Chutkan said had “crossed the line.”
The next year, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed a gag order on Trump ally Roger Stone in his obstruction and witness tampering case after he posted a photo of judge with what appeared to be crosshairs of a gun. Though she warned she could jail him if he violated the order, she instead barred him from using social media months later after he again publicly disparaged the case against him.
But that order was in direct response to a specific action, said Bruce Rogow, Stone’s attorney in that case. He said he was dubious that Trump’s attacks, “while in very poor taste,” posed the kind of danger to merit a gag order.
“Trump’s talk may be déclassé, but the First Amendment defends his right to present his distorted view of the world up to the point that he presents a true threat to people or the administration of justice. Not easy to measure,” Rogow wrote in an email. “Like obscenity, one knows it when you see it.”
Richer reported from Boston.
This billionaire says the US will need to change Social Security, cut federal health insurance to deal with its worsening debt crisis — are you ready?
Hedge fund honcho Paul Tudor Jones is warning Americans of the “big fiscal problem” ahead.
Appearing on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” this week, the founder and CIO of Tudor Investments said “there are obvious remedies” for the nation’s $33 trillion debt crisis — but not everyone’s going to like them.
Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds
‘A natural way to diversify’: Janet Yellen now says Americans should expect a decline in the USD as the world’s reserve currency — 3 ways you can prepare
Super-rich Americans are snatching up prime real estate abroad as US housing slumps — but here’s a sharp way to invest without having to move overseas
According to Tudor Jones, many politicians in the U.S. typically only look at one side of the equation — how to cut spending. He believes lawmakers are unwilling to look at the other remedy for the nation’s “big fiscal problem” — to “unequivocally raise taxes.”
The country’s tax-to-GDP ratio at the end of 2022 was 18.7%, according to the latest report from CEIC Data — which is significantly lower than the European Union (26.8%) and the United Kingdom (27%).
“There’s plenty of room for us to raise taxes,” said Tudor Jones during the interview.
But the needed support for any such notion is typically hard to find in Congress. And that may be especially true given that the House is currently in limbo as lawmakers try to install a new Speaker and continue to clash over the current budget — only narrowly avoiding a government shutdown at the start of October.
If Tudor Jones is onto something — and program cuts and tax hikes are lurking on the horizon — here are some ways to secure your finances and minimize the financial impact of any policy changes.
Figure out your Social Security benefits
“We’re going to have to sacrifice,” said Tudor Jones told CNBC. “We’re going to have to cut spending. We’re going to have to deal with entitlements. We’re going to have to change Social Security. We’re going to have to limit Medicare and Medicaid.”
In 2023, almost 67 million Americans will receive a monthly Social Security benefit, totaling about $1.4 trillion in benefits paid during the year, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).
Nearly 90% of Americans aged 65 or older were receiving a Social Security benefit as of June 30, according to SSA data, with the federal payments representing about 30% of their income.
But as Tudor Jones and some (mostly Republican) politicians have pointed out, it is a very expensive program to maintain, especially with the life expectancy of 65-year-olds currently sitting over 20 years. Furthermore, those costs could increase as the number of Americans in that age bracket is projected to grow from about 58 million in 2022 to about 75 million by 2035.
With that in mind, it can be confusing to find the optimal time to start claiming Social Security. The earliest Amercians can start claiming benefits is 62, but if you delay claiming, you will receive higher monthly payments, with the maximum benefits available to those who claim starting at age 70 or older.
While some Americans may not think they’ll live long enough to make the most of the benefits they’ve earned, some also worry that Social Security will run out of money — as suggested by Tudor Jones.
Just remember, as things currently stand, waiting to claim Social Security will get you a bigger monthly payout, which will come in handy if you are one the estimated 15% of Americans who rely solely on that benefit for at least 90% of their income during retirement.
Be careful with health care expenses
Four federal health insurance programs — Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace health insurance subsidies — account for 24% of the federal budget in 2023, or $1.5 trillion, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Half of that huge total, or $828 billion, is going to Medicare, which provides health coverage to around 66 million people who are aged 65 and older or have disabilities. Again, there have been repeated calls by certain politicians to cut funding for Medicare, but President Biden has countered with legislation that extends and strengthens the program.
As politicians debate over the cost of health care, there are things you can do to protect your financial security.
An emergency fund can help retirees weather financial storms, like extended hospital stays or illnesses where insurance or Medicare doesn’t cover the full cost.
Finally, if you’re insured under a high-deductible plan, consider opening a health savings account (HSA) to help you cover out-of-pocket medical, dental and vision costs. With an HSA, you must deposit pre-tax money from your paycheck, which you can then withdraw tax free for eligible expenses.
Invest your money wisely
Last but not least, with federal funding for social programs under scrutiny, it is critically important to save and invest your money wisely during your working life so that your finances are retirement ready.
Tax-advantaged investment accounts like a 401(k) or an individual retirement account (IRA) are great tools to help you get ahead. A 401(k), for example, allows you to steer a portion of your pay into an account where you can invest and grow your money — and get a tax break. If you’re still working, make sure you take advantage of any contribution matching available from your employer, which is about as close as it gets to free money.
You don’t have to be an investing mastermind to build a solid nest egg for retirement. You can start small by investing your spare change, or you can put your money to work over time through any number of investing apps or crowdfunding platforms.
Remember that diversifying your investment portfolio (and ultimately, your retirement income) with traditional stocks and bonds or alternative assets like real estate will also help you to set yourself up for success in retirement — regardless of any future entitlement reforms or cuts to social programs.
Palestine...
Are...
WASHINGTON...
'There's...
The...
A...
KYIV...
The...
Recently,...
A...
