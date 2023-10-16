News
Israel attacks Syrian international airport again
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) struck and disabled Aleppo International Airport on the night of 15 October.
Source: The Times of Israel, referring to Syrian media
Quote: “A Syrian pro-government media outlet says Israel’s military has attacked the international airport of the northern city of Aleppo, putting it out of service.”
Details: Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reports that the strike hit the runway of Aleppo airport, rendering it unfit for use just hours after it was repaired following a similar Israeli strike on Thursday.
The attack on Aleppo airport came shortly after two missiles were fired from Syria on the Golan Heights.
Background:
4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners
Edwin Castro, winner of a $2 billion Powerball prize, is making a big financial mistake, according to financial experts. Castro has purchased multiple mansions in California and even a vintage Porsche 911, as reported by the New York Post in April.
I’m a 27-Year-Old Hedge Fund Founder Managing Almost $1 Billion: Here’s Why I Prefer Alternative Investments to Stocks
Read more: Jeff Bezos’ Advice for Millennials Who Want to Get Rich
After winning the Powerball jackpot in November 2022, Castro chose the almost $1 billion cash option and walked away with $628 million after paying the required federal tax withholdings, Fortune reported. Financial advisors typically recommend collecting the payout through an annuity over 29 years.
According to Annuity.org, lottery winners have lump sum or annuity options, and the choice can affect how much the winner gets by millions of dollars. The lump sum option allows for immediate investments, and many opt for this to avoid long-term tax implications. However, annuity payments provide tax benefits, prevent overspending and provide a steady stream of income over time.
Since winning, Castro has purchased a three-story $25.5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills, which Fortune estimated at $255,000 to over $1 million annually on upkeep. The home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a game room, wine cellar, home theater, wet bar, gym, cold plunge, steam shower and sauna. Weeks later, Castro purchased a $4 million Japanese-inspired house in Altadena, California, and then a $47 million mansion in Los Angeles earlier in September 2023.
But that’s not all. Castro also spent $250,000 on a vintage Porsche 911.
Financial advisors recommend lottery winners or anyone else coming into a large amount of wealth consult with a financial adviser, tax attorney or other experts to create a plan, Fortune said.
“Don’t make any visible life changes. Don’t quit your job, don’t go out and buy a Ferrari, don’t buy a mansion,” Emily Irwin, managing director of advice and planning at Wells Fargo’s investing and wealth management division, previously told Fortune.
“Maybe you have student loans you want to pay off, that makes sense. But try to avoid that mega-purchase,” Irwin added.
Iran warns of ‘far-reaching consequences’ if Israel not stopped
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Iran warned in a social media post on Saturday that if Israel’s “war crimes and genocide” are not stopped then the situation could spiral out of control with “far-reaching consequences.”
The post on X by Iran’s mission to the United Nations came after Axios reported Tehran warned Israel – in a message sent via the U.N. – that it would have to respond if Israel carries out a ground offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
“If the Israeli apartheid’s war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences – the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end,” Iran’s U.N. mission posted.
Israel was preparing on Saturday to launch a ground assault against Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip, after telling Palestinians living in the densely populated territory to flee south towards a closed border with Egypt.
Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for an attack by the Palestinian Islamist group a week ago. Hamas stormed Israeli towns, killing 1,300 people and seizing scores of hostages – the worst attack on civilians in Israel’s history.
Israeli jets and artillery have already subjected Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege. Gaza authorities say more than 2,200 people have been killed.
The United States has been working to keep Iran out of the conflict and broader international diplomacy has been focused on preventing it from spilling over – particularly into Lebanon – and sparking a regional war.
Lebanon’s Iran-backed, heavily armed Hezbollah group has clashed with Israel across the Lebanese border multiple times in the past week in the deadliest confrontations since they fought a month-long war in 2006.
U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beirut on Saturday, the United Nations said. Abdollahian then met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar, Al Jazeera TV reported.
When asked about the Axios report, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “All of (Wennesland’s) meetings have been to discuss diplomatic efforts to release hostages, secure humanitarian access and prevent a spillover of the conflict to the wider region. This includes his recent meetings in Lebanon.”
Israel’s mission to the United Nations declined to comment on the Axios report or the social media post by Iran.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Paul Grant and Chizu Nomiyama)
Canadian-Israeli woman missing since music festival attack now dead, family says
A Canadian-Israeli woman who has been missing since Hamas militants attacked a music festival last weekend is dead, according to her family.
Shir Georgy, 22, went missing after Hamas ambushed the Tribe of Nova music festival, which took place in southern Israel near Kibbutz Re’im last Saturday.
Hundreds of militants from the Palestinian group had swarmed the event, killing at least 260 people and taking an unknown number of others hostage.
Georgy’s aunt, Michal Bouganim, said the family is a mess and heartbroken, according to the Canadian Press. The family is also preparing to hold Georgy’s funeral in Israel tonight.
“My family received the terrible news. It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we announce the murder of our beloved Shir,” Bouganim shared in an Instagram post.
In the comments of the post, people shared their sympathy towards Bouganim and the family’s loss.
“Just horrible news. She was a beautiful young woman and may her memory be a blessing,” someone penned.
“My deepest sympathies to you and your family,” someone else shared.
“I’m really sad, I have no words to console you. Indescribable. My heart aches for you,” one person wrote, translated from French.
People on X, formerly known as Twitter, also expressed their sympathy, including Canadian Conservative Party leader and former York Centre MP Michael Levitt.
Tragic news from 🇮🇱 as the family of 22 year-old, Israeli-Canadian Shir Georgy, confirms she’s dead. Shir was murdered by Hamas terrorists, alongside 100s of innocent partygoers. Sending love and prayers to her family. May her memory forever be a blessing.https://t.co/WqhZGVh71j
— Michael Levitt 🇨🇦 (@LevittMichael) October 14, 2023
Thinking of the family and friends of Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy who was brutally murdered at the hands of the terrorist death cult, Hamas.
May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/DDzTvWITDQ
— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 14, 2023
My heart is broken for this beautiful young girl and her family. Condolences seem so inadequate in the face of such a loss. My heart is with you and your family.
— dee (@dholow) October 14, 2023
Georgy is the fourth Canadian to have died in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Adi Vital-Kaploun, a 33-year-old Israeli-Canadian with ties to Ottawa, was the third Canadian confirmed to have been killed following Hamas’ attack.
Vancouver’s Ben Mizrachi, 22, was also at the music festival and was among the hundreds of people gunned down, along with 33-year-old former Montreal resident Alexandre Look.
Around 150 people — most of whom are Canadians — have asked Ottawa for help escaping Gaza. A possible exit agreement to help Canadians and other foreigners flee Gaza through Rafah Crossing into Egypt on Saturday has fallen through.
There are 6,500 Canadians registered in Israel and another 485 in both Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza, according to Global Affairs Canada’s Julie Sunday.
The combined death toll of Israelis and Palestinians killed after Hamas’ attack on Israel last weekend has surpassed 2,800.
