Judge punishes Rudy Giuliani for flagrant disregard of court orders
The judge presiding over the upcoming damages trial against said Friday she will tell jurors that the former Trump lawyer intentionally hid financial documents and other records in defiance of court orders.
In a five-page ruling, U.S. District Judge said the move was necessary given “Giuliani’s continued and flagrant disregard of this Court’s August 30 Order that he produce financial-related documents concerning his personal and his businesses’ past and present assets” and other pertinent information.
That means jurors deciding how much Giuliani should pay two Georgia election workers he defamed will be told they can assume the worst about why the former New York City mayor has failed to turn over the court-ordered records.
“The jury will be instructed that it must, when determining an appropriate sum of compensatory, presumed, and punitive damages, infer that defendant Giuliani was intentionally trying to hide relevant discovery about the Giuliani Businesses’ finances for the purpose of shielding his assets from discovery and artificially deflating his net worth,” the judge wrote.
Additionally, Giuliani and his lawyer will be prohibited “from making any argument, or introducing any evidence, stating or suggesting that he is insolvent, bankrupt, judgment proof, or otherwise unable to defend himself” since he failed to hand over evidence that would show that’s true, the judge wrote.
Giuliani’s attorney and spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The ruling is the second in two months where the judge has blasted Giuliani for repeatedly failing to follow court orders and rules in the defamation lawsuit that was brought against him by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss.
While promoting his client and then-President Donald Trump’s false claims of a rigged 2020 election, Giuliani repeatedly — and falsely — accused Freeman and Moss of election fraud in Fulton County.
Giuliani had claimed the two were “passing around USB ports like they were vials of heroin or cocaine” as they were counting votes. A report published by the House Jan. 6 committee found that they were passing a ginger mint.
Both Freeman and Moss received death threats because of the false accusations.
In August, Howell ruled that Giuliani was liable for defaming the election workers over his repeated refusal to turn over certain documents. The judge then scheduled a Dec. 11 trial for damages, and ordered him to turn over financial information and documents to her lawyers. The trial will be held in Washington, D.C.
In a filing last month, Freeman’s attorneys said Giuliani “failed to take any of the actions” ordered by the court, including turning over $89,000 in legal fees.
“Consistent with his prior track record in this matter, Giuliani failed to file any response,” the judge wrote.
Friday’s ruling comes as Giuliani faces increased legal and financial problems. He’s been charged criminally in the Fulton County racketeering case with Trump and more than a dozen others. All but one of the 19 defendants has pleaded not guilty.
Giuliani’s also being sued by his former lawyers, who allege he owes them about $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees. Giuliani has called the bill excessive.
He also owes the IRS almost $550,000 in unpaid federal taxes. Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman said last week that he “has a formal agreement with the IRS to pay off the liability.”
This article was originally published on NBCNews.com
People Are Sharing The Signs That Immediately Show Someone Wasn’t Raised Right, And We Need To Talk About It
Recently, Twitter user @yeezyree asked: “What immediately tells you that a person wasn’t raised right?”
The responses ranged from everyday courtesy, like being kind to customer service workers, to deeper character flaws, like disrespecting their mother or children. So, let’s get into the most common replies:
1.
2.
3.
4.
Not having any bare minimum respect for others. Like mistreating waitresses, not tipping, not saying excuse me, or Thankyou. Not having ANY common courtesy whatsoever. https://t.co/eLaYsQx2xF
— Dyani🌱🦋 (@jaleeceee) September 10, 2023
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
cursing at or being disrespectful to your mother is just unnecessary to me. that’s a huge character flaw that I cannot look pass.
— Tara Baby 💋 (@comingoutmybody) September 9, 2023
10.
Having kids only to neglect or abandon them.
— Efi Chéri (@yeezyree) September 7, 2023
11.
Their reaction when you tell them “no” to the simplest thing.
— 😍Justbribaby😍 (@Justbribaby1) September 7, 2023
12.
13.
Taking videos of random people on the street
— Rhodesgf🧞♀️💕 (@Dazzleeee_) September 8, 2023
14.
15.
16. And lastly:
For me it’s definitely people that litter .People that find cruelty funny .Leaving shopping carts in non practical locations when they can easily just return it .Putting empty cartons back in the fridge . Lack of self awareness . Or not understanding the concept of personal…
— Efi Chéri (@yeezyree) September 7, 2023
What signs show you that someone wasn’t raised right? Let me know in the comments!
Montana man to return home from hospital weeks after grizzly bear bit off lower jaw
A Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear that bit off the front of his lower jaw is ready to return home after five weeks in a Utah hospital, a physician and his family said Friday during a news conference.
Rudy Noorlander, who answered most questions at the University of Utah hospital by writing on a white board, is looking forward to having a root beer float, reuniting with his Yorkshire terrier Sully, returning to the outdoors and maybe even being able to attend the rivalry football game next month between the Montana Grizzlies and his beloved Montana State Bobcats.
“And he’s developed a whole new hatred toward the University of Montana,” his daughter Katelynn Noorlander Davis said, referring to the team’s mascot.
Noorlander can speak briefly, but it hurts “a little,” he said. He will need speech therapy, his surgeon, Dr. Hilary McCrary said.
Noorlander didn’t want to take questions about the attack because he wants to tell the story himself and write a book. And he’d like to have actor Cole Hauser from the “Yellowstone” television series play his character in the movie adaptation.
Noorlander’s adult daughters — Ashley Noorlander and Davis — sat on either side of him during the news conference, recounting the ups and downs of the past five weeks.
Davis read a statement her father wrote, thanking people for the support, love, prayers and kindness he’s received from friends and strangers.
“I truly feel blessed to be surrounded by such amazing people,” Davis said, reading her father’s statement. “I also want to say that the first root beer float is going to taste so amazing and soon I’m going to be a free-range chicken and won’t be hooked up to anything.”
The family is hoping he’ll be able to return home on Monday.
Noorlander was attacked by a grizzly bear on Sept. 8 after joining two people to look for a deer they had shot and wounded. The bear came upon him so quickly, he did not have time to deploy bear spray and his gun misfired, according to reports at the time.
The attack happened south of Big Sky, a popular resort area about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Yellowstone National Park, where Noorlander has a business renting out all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. It took several hours for him to be removed from the area via helicopter. He was taken to the hospital in Bozeman, where he underwent a tracheostomy to create an airway through his trachea, McCrary said. Then he was flown to the hospital in Utah.
Noorlander’s jaw and lower lip were reconstructed during a 10-hour operation on Sept. 28 using a portion of his lower leg bone and transplanted skin, said McCrary. He also got dental implants during that surgery.
McCrary said she was amazed by Noorlander’s determination to recover when she met him the day after the attack.
“He was very adamant that he was going to fight this thing and get through it. And at that point, he was still on a ventilator and had a chest tube and lots of lines everywhere,” McCrary said.
Noorlander wrote that his family and life motivated him to keep fighting and, showing his sense of humor, added “I will win Round 2,” with the bear.
Noorlander was asked why he wanted to share his story.
“Only by the hands of God am I here,” Noorlander wrote. “Believe it or not, I believe that this attack was an answer to my prayers and that potentially it could help somebody else going through something similar.”
He said he was also glad it was him that was attacked, rather than four older hikers he saw on the same trail that day.
Noorlander still has a small wound under his chin that will need to heal and doctors are working on getting him ready to eat without risking infection, McCrary said.
“And maybe if he’s really lucky, we’ll have a root beer float waiting for you in the room,” she told Noorlander.
Joran van der Sloot expected to plead guilty in Natalee Holloway extortion case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Court records filed Friday indicate , the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, intends to plead guilty in a federal case accusing him of trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother.
A federal judge set an Oct. 18 plea and sentencing hearing for van der Sloot in Birmingham, Alabama. He had previously entered a plea of not guilty in the case.
Emails sent to van der Sloot’s attorney and a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors were not immediately returned Friday evening
Van der Sloot was extradited to Alabama from Peru, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman in 2010.
Holloway went missing during a high school graduation trip with classmates to Aruba. The Alabama teen was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, a student at an international school on the island. The mysterious disappearance sparked years of news coverage and countless true-crime podcasts. Van der Sloot was identified as a main suspect and was detained for questioning but no charges were filed in the case.
A judge declared Holloway dead but her body has never been found.
U.S. prosecutors say that in 2010, van der Sloot sought money from to disclose the location of her daughter’s body. A grand jury indicted him that year.
