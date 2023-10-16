News
Montana man to return home from hospital weeks after grizzly bear bit off lower jaw
A Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear that bit off the front of his lower jaw is ready to return home after five weeks in a Utah hospital, a physician and his family said Friday during a news conference.
Rudy Noorlander, who answered most questions at the University of Utah hospital by writing on a white board, is looking forward to having a root beer float, reuniting with his Yorkshire terrier Sully, returning to the outdoors and maybe even being able to attend the rivalry football game next month between the Montana Grizzlies and his beloved Montana State Bobcats.
“And he’s developed a whole new hatred toward the University of Montana,” his daughter Katelynn Noorlander Davis said, referring to the team’s mascot.
Noorlander can speak briefly, but it hurts “a little,” he said. He will need speech therapy, his surgeon, Dr. Hilary McCrary said.
Noorlander didn’t want to take questions about the attack because he wants to tell the story himself and write a book. And he’d like to have actor Cole Hauser from the “Yellowstone” television series play his character in the movie adaptation.
Noorlander’s adult daughters — Ashley Noorlander and Davis — sat on either side of him during the news conference, recounting the ups and downs of the past five weeks.
Davis read a statement her father wrote, thanking people for the support, love, prayers and kindness he’s received from friends and strangers.
“I truly feel blessed to be surrounded by such amazing people,” Davis said, reading her father’s statement. “I also want to say that the first root beer float is going to taste so amazing and soon I’m going to be a free-range chicken and won’t be hooked up to anything.”
The family is hoping he’ll be able to return home on Monday.
Noorlander was attacked by a grizzly bear on Sept. 8 after joining two people to look for a deer they had shot and wounded. The bear came upon him so quickly, he did not have time to deploy bear spray and his gun misfired, according to reports at the time.
The attack happened south of Big Sky, a popular resort area about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Yellowstone National Park, where Noorlander has a business renting out all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. It took several hours for him to be removed from the area via helicopter. He was taken to the hospital in Bozeman, where he underwent a tracheostomy to create an airway through his trachea, McCrary said. Then he was flown to the hospital in Utah.
Noorlander’s jaw and lower lip were reconstructed during a 10-hour operation on Sept. 28 using a portion of his lower leg bone and transplanted skin, said McCrary. He also got dental implants during that surgery.
McCrary said she was amazed by Noorlander’s determination to recover when she met him the day after the attack.
“He was very adamant that he was going to fight this thing and get through it. And at that point, he was still on a ventilator and had a chest tube and lots of lines everywhere,” McCrary said.
Noorlander wrote that his family and life motivated him to keep fighting and, showing his sense of humor, added “I will win Round 2,” with the bear.
Noorlander was asked why he wanted to share his story.
“Only by the hands of God am I here,” Noorlander wrote. “Believe it or not, I believe that this attack was an answer to my prayers and that potentially it could help somebody else going through something similar.”
He said he was also glad it was him that was attacked, rather than four older hikers he saw on the same trail that day.
Noorlander still has a small wound under his chin that will need to heal and doctors are working on getting him ready to eat without risking infection, McCrary said.
“And maybe if he’s really lucky, we’ll have a root beer float waiting for you in the room,” she told Noorlander.
Joran van der Sloot expected to plead guilty in Natalee Holloway extortion case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Court records filed Friday indicate , the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, intends to plead guilty in a federal case accusing him of trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother.
A federal judge set an Oct. 18 plea and sentencing hearing for van der Sloot in Birmingham, Alabama. He had previously entered a plea of not guilty in the case.
Emails sent to van der Sloot’s attorney and a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors were not immediately returned Friday evening
Van der Sloot was extradited to Alabama from Peru, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman in 2010.
Holloway went missing during a high school graduation trip with classmates to Aruba. The Alabama teen was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, a student at an international school on the island. The mysterious disappearance sparked years of news coverage and countless true-crime podcasts. Van der Sloot was identified as a main suspect and was detained for questioning but no charges were filed in the case.
A judge declared Holloway dead but her body has never been found.
U.S. prosecutors say that in 2010, van der Sloot sought money from to disclose the location of her daughter’s body. A grand jury indicted him that year.
Gas balloon crashed into Texas power lines while attempting to land amid gunfire, pilot says
The pilot of a gas balloon that crashed into power lines in North Texas earlier this week said he and his co-pilot were being shot at and attempted to make an emergency landing.
“We heard more and more automatic guns. It was not one shot. It was, ‘Do, do, do, do, do, do!’” Krzystotf Zapart, who along with Pjotr Halas, were competing for the Polish national team in the Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race, told FOX 4 Dallas-Forth Worth.
The men’s hydrogen-filled balloon burst into flames after it hit the power lines Monday, but they were saved by some good Samaritans.
“You looked in the basket and could barely see because of the flames and the smoke,” Israel Alfaro, a Dallas English teacher who helped with the rescue, said. “The gentleman in the basket couldn’t help us with his weight because his legs were broken. When we pulled him out, we had to drag him through some of the fire.”
HOT AIR BALLOON LANDS ON VERMONT HIGHWAY MEDIAN AFTER MID-FLIGHT STALL: UNCOMMON AND UNPLANNED LOCATION
He said two others had already helped Zapart get out.
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
Zapart suffered cuts and burns and an injury to his ribcage. Halas has more serious burns and a broken bone, FOX 4 reported.
Alfaro later visited Halas in the hospital. ” “It was relieving being able to see him in much better condition than the night of the accident,” he said. “We thank God we were able to help him out. And there at the right time.”
PILOT’S DRUG USE CONTRIBUTED TO DEADLY NEW MEXICO HOT-AIR BALLOON CRASH: NTSB
Halas has been upgraded from critical condition to serious, a hospital spokesperson told FOX 4.
Zapart told the station he was worried someone might think they were a Chinese spy balloon.
“Most people in the West thinking about Chinese spy balloons,” he said. “I think it is a big problem for us.”
He said they were looking for a place to land but couldn’t avoid the power lines.
The Crandall Police Department told FOX 4 it had not heard about shots being fired at the balloon. Fox News Digital has reached out to the department.
The NTSB is investigating the crash.
“Both of these pilots are very experienced in gas ballooning, and we obviously are hoping for their quick recovery,” a race spokesperson told FOX 4.
Canadians call on York University to dismiss student body after Palestine support statement
York University denounced the public ‘statement of solidarity with Palestine’ issued by three student unions in which they referred to the attack by Hamas on Israel as “a strong act of resistance.”
York Federation of Students, The York University Graduate Students Association and the Glendon College Students Union issued a statement on Thursday in which they referred to Israel as “so-called Israel” while appearing to applaud the attack by Hamas.
The university condemned the “inflammatory statement” and called upon the heads of the student bodies to rectify their collective statement.
“We call upon the executives of the York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association, and the Glendon College Student Union to immediately clarify that they firmly reject any acts of violence or discrimination against Jewish students or other members of the community, and to reaffirm their commitment to non-violence and the safety of all of their members,” the university posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
We call upon the executives of the York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association, and the Glendon College Student Union to immediately clarify that they firmly reject any acts of violence or discrimination (3/4)
— York University (@YorkUniversity) October 13, 2023
The institute’s response, while welcomed, was not seen as enough by people online, with many calling for the expulsion of the students responsible.
“As a parent paying tuition to @YorkUniversity I would hope you are doing more than this tweet. Those students should be expelled at the very least,” posted a disgruntled user on X.
As a parent paying tuition to @YorkUniversity I would hope you are doing more than this tweet. Those students should be expelled at the very least.
— erin abbatangelo (@e3abba) October 13, 2023
“Hate speech if not crime. Expel is the answer,” said Chantelle Bryson, who is a Lawyer as per her X bio.
Hate speech if not crime
Expel is the answer
— Chantelle Bryson (@BrysonChantelle) October 13, 2023
“Freedom of expression has limits and comes with responsibilities.”
The time for clarification is long past. Their letter was crystal clear.
Now is the time for consequences. @YorkUniversity needs to expel these students if it ever hopes to stamp out antisemitism on its campus,” wrote another user.
“Freedom of expression has limits and comes with responsibilities.”
The time for clarification is long past. Their letter was crystal clear.
Now is the time for consequences. @YorkUniversity needs to expel these students if it ever hopes to stamp out antisemitism on its campus. https://t.co/95ygdYmhJW
— David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) October 13, 2023
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather shared his disbelief at the latest developments unfolding at York University.
“Jewish communities across the country are very alarmed by threats made by Hamas. It has been disgusting to see demonstrations within our own country celebrating a terrorist group and its murderous activities and statements like the one from York University’s student union which I have denounced,” Housefather told Yahoo News Canada.
When asked if the calls to expel students is justified, the Liberal MP responded saying “I have not called for that. I would just say these people should not be leaders of the students association.”
Canada on edge over threat of hate crimes to Muslim, Jewish communities
This comes as major cities across the United States and Canada boost security following calls for a global day of “anger” by a former Hamas leader in the wake of the ongoing war in the Middle East, according to The Guardian.
“[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,” Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas’s diaspora office, former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal said in a recorded statement sent to Reuters.
The so-called global day, which has also been dubbed as the “Day of Rage” by users online, called on the Muslim world to carry out protests on Friday in support of the Palestinians in their fight against Israel.
The Toronto Police on Wednesday assured the public in a media address of “a high visibility presence of officers across the city” amid the increasing tensions between the Israeli and Palestinian communities.
“Since this past weekend, all officers have been advised to have their uniforms ready and be available for deployment, and this morning I spoke with all Unit Commanders to underline this priority,” Chief of Police Myron Demkiw said.
As we communicated earlier this week, in response to the terror attack in Israel, the Service immediately increased patrols in Jewish communities and we have now expanded that increased visibility to include cultural centres, synagogues, mosques, schools and other places of worship across the city.Toronto Police Service
On Thursday, the RCMP called for “increased vigilance” among Canadians saying they are aware of threats to the local Jewish community.
“Now is the time for increased vigilance. We will not tolerate any form of intimidation, harassment, or harmful targeting of communities or individuals in Canada,” according to an RCMP statement released on Thursday.
“Any threats made towards Canadian citizens are taken seriously and investigated as warranted,” the statement said.
Yahoo News Canada checked if Toronto Police were implementing changes in their approach following the RCMP statement to which they said “our priority is the safety and security of Toronto residents, and our message to them has not changed. At this moment, we will not be commenting on information provided by the RCMP.”
Like Canada, the US too is being extra vigilant considering the passionate but divided communities coming face-to-face in the last few days, especially at colleges and University campuses.
