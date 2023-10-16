News
Retired Israeli general who rescued his family under siege from Hamas is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in ‘Taken’
A grandfather and retired IDF general rescued his granddaughters from their kibbutz as Hamas attacked.
Noam Tibon, 62, is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in “Taken.”
On the way, Tibon helped kill Hamas militants and then fought his way onto the kibbutz to save his family.
A former Israeli general’s rescue of his son’s family from Hamas fighters during a terrrorist attack on their kibbutz is being compared to Liam Neeson in “Taken” on social media.
Award-winning journalist Amir Tibon was at home in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz bordering Gaza, when Hamas attacked communities along the border on October 7.
As the sounds of gunfire came closer to the safe room Amir’s family was sheltering, he rang his father, Noam Tibon, a 62-year-old retired major-general living in Tel Aviv.
On hearing the news, the grandfather, who spent his military career specializing in counter-terrorism, replied to his son: “Trust me, I will come.'” He knew that I would come. This is my profession, nobody can stop me,” Noam told NBC Nightly News.
He immediately left Tel Aviv with his wife, armed only with a handgun, and drove south intent on saving his family, battling Hamas gunmen along the way, rescuing survivors of the music festival massacre, and helping wounded Israeli soldiers.
His son Amir told The Atlantic, “After 10 hours, we hear a large bang on the window, and we hear the voice of my father. Galia, my oldest daughter, says, ‘Saba higea’ — ‘Grandfather is here.’ And that’s when we all just start crying. And that’s when we knew that we were safe.”
Noam’s outstanding bravery has been hailed on social media, with users declaring him a real-life Bryan Mills, a former black ops specialist played by Liam Neeson in the 2008 movie “Taken” who rescues his teenage daughter from human trafficking kidnappers.
Many compared Tibon’s comment, “This is my profession, nobody can stop me,” to the oft-quoted line from Mills to his daughter’s captor: “If you are looking for ransom, I can tell you I don’t have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.”
The grandfather fought his way through a land of death and chaos
In an interview with The Atlantic, Amir described in detail how his father rescued him and his family.
Amir, his wife Miri, and their two daughters were asleep at their kibbutz when they heard the sound of a mortar about to explode at about 6 a.m.
The couple ran to their safe room, built to withstand direct hits from mortars or rockets, where they put their daughters, three-year-old Galia, and one-year-old Carmel, to bed every night.
Then Amir described the gunfire they heard from the fields as “the most chilling noise” he had heard in his lifetime. Eventually, he and his wife realized Hamas militants had infiltrated their kibbutz.
The Tibons and their daughters waited together in silence and in darkness, unsure if anyone was coming to rescue them. Amir texted his parents “There are terrorists outside.”
His parents started driving from Tel Aviv and arrived in the town of Sderot to find people walking barefoot on the road. They were young people who had fled the music festival that Hamas fighters had attacked early that morning, massacring 260 people. “My parents put the survivors in their car and took them farther away from the border,” Amir said.
The couple then plowed on through the war zone, picking up a soldier along the way. Soon, they ran into a gunbattle between Israeli forces and a “Hamas cell.”
“My father has a pistol with him, and he and this other soldier join the soldiers who are fighting. They help kill them, and now they’re very close to my kibbutz,” said Amir.
But the battle has left two soldiers wounded. Noam puts them in his car, and Amir’s mother then took the wounded soldiers to the hospital.
“My father took weapons from the wounded soldiers, who gave them to him because he told them, ‘I’m going back in,'” Amir said.
Then, amid the chaos, Amir said his father ran into another retired former general, Israel Ziv, who had donned his uniform and immediately headed to join the fighting when the Hamas invasion started.
“These two guys over the age of 60 are driving in a regular car like people take on the New Jersey Turnpike on their way to work,” Amir told The Atlantic.
Back in Nahal Oz, the Tibon family, sitting in the darkness of their safe room, could hear a battle that had begun outside. “My father is coming. They’re fighting. He’s with these soldiers,” Amir told his wife.
Noam had joined up with a cohort of Israeli soldiers sent to liberate the kibbutz.
“When I came to the area of my son’s house there was at least five bodies of terrorists and a brave Israeli soldier. When I came to their apartment I knock on the security window and I say ‘Amir. It’s father, you can open.”
Israel said that 1,300 people were killed during Hamas’ deadly raids, terrorist attacks and rocket barrages that began on October 7. The Palestinian death toll as a result of retaliatory bombing by Israel of Gaza is at least 1,900, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Read the original article on Business Insider
No letup in Russian strikes on Ukrainian town of Avdiivka
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia’s military pressed on with fierce assaults on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka on Saturday, with shelling so fierce that emergency crews were unable to recover the dead from wrecked buildings, the town’s top administrative official said.
It was the fifth straight day of assaults on the town in Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbas, focal point of Moscow’s 19-month-old invasion of its neighbour.
Both Russia and the United States have described the upsurge in violence around Avdiivka as a new Russian offensive.
Fighting intensified in other sectors of the 1,000-km-long (600-mile) front. One top Ukrainian commander said clashes further north had “significantly worsened”, while another said Russian losses were mounting in the war’s southern sectors.
Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, said residents had experienced a rare overnight respite from air strikes, but attacks had resumed at daybreak.
“They are striking with everything they have. Bouts of shooting, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and a lot of aircraft,” Barabash told national television.
All rescue operations had been halted, he said, amid reports of people believed to be trapped under rubble of buildings levelled by shelling and air strikes.
“Operations cannot take place in such conditions. It is frightening to leave because the road is under fire. And no easier to stay as there is no place, no basement that can withstand the strikes.”
Barabash said 1,620 residents remained in Avdiivka, a town with a large coking plant and a pre-war population of 32,000.
Oleksandr Stupun, a military spokesperson, said Avdiivka was important for Moscow “because it is the only chance to show some kind of victory. They have no other options.”
Russian forces in the area, he told national television, “have been increasing for four days in a row. That’s why the enemy is taking revenge on the civilian population.”
The town, 20 km (12 miles) west of the Russian-held town of Donetsk, has become a watchword for resistance. It held off attacks in 2014 when Russian-backed separatists seized areas of eastern Ukraine and has undergone serious fortification since.
A four-month-old Ukrainian counteroffensive has made some progress in both the east, near the shattered city of Bakhmut, taken by Russian troops in May, and in the south, where Kyiv hopes to reach the Sea of Azov. But gains have been incremental.
Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, visited troops near Kupiansk further north and said Russian forces had regrouped after suffering losses.
“The main objective of the enemy is the defeat of a grouping of our troops, the encirclement of Kupiansk and to reach the Oskil River,” a military platform quoted him as saying.
A four-month-old Ukrainian counteroffensive has made some progress in the east, near Bakhmut, and in the south, where Kyiv hopes to reach the Sea of Azov, but gains have been incremental.
General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, head of forces in the south, wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian troops were advancing southward and Russian casualties were “continuing to rise”.
(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk, Ron Popeski and Maria Starkova; Editing by Helen Popper and Daniel Wallis)
Judge punishes Rudy Giuliani for flagrant disregard of court orders
The judge presiding over the upcoming damages trial against said Friday she will tell jurors that the former Trump lawyer intentionally hid financial documents and other records in defiance of court orders.
In a five-page ruling, U.S. District Judge said the move was necessary given “Giuliani’s continued and flagrant disregard of this Court’s August 30 Order that he produce financial-related documents concerning his personal and his businesses’ past and present assets” and other pertinent information.
That means jurors deciding how much Giuliani should pay two Georgia election workers he defamed will be told they can assume the worst about why the former New York City mayor has failed to turn over the court-ordered records.
“The jury will be instructed that it must, when determining an appropriate sum of compensatory, presumed, and punitive damages, infer that defendant Giuliani was intentionally trying to hide relevant discovery about the Giuliani Businesses’ finances for the purpose of shielding his assets from discovery and artificially deflating his net worth,” the judge wrote.
Additionally, Giuliani and his lawyer will be prohibited “from making any argument, or introducing any evidence, stating or suggesting that he is insolvent, bankrupt, judgment proof, or otherwise unable to defend himself” since he failed to hand over evidence that would show that’s true, the judge wrote.
Giuliani’s attorney and spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The ruling is the second in two months where the judge has blasted Giuliani for repeatedly failing to follow court orders and rules in the defamation lawsuit that was brought against him by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss.
While promoting his client and then-President Donald Trump’s false claims of a rigged 2020 election, Giuliani repeatedly — and falsely — accused Freeman and Moss of election fraud in Fulton County.
Giuliani had claimed the two were “passing around USB ports like they were vials of heroin or cocaine” as they were counting votes. A report published by the House Jan. 6 committee found that they were passing a ginger mint.
Both Freeman and Moss received death threats because of the false accusations.
In August, Howell ruled that Giuliani was liable for defaming the election workers over his repeated refusal to turn over certain documents. The judge then scheduled a Dec. 11 trial for damages, and ordered him to turn over financial information and documents to her lawyers. The trial will be held in Washington, D.C.
In a filing last month, Freeman’s attorneys said Giuliani “failed to take any of the actions” ordered by the court, including turning over $89,000 in legal fees.
“Consistent with his prior track record in this matter, Giuliani failed to file any response,” the judge wrote.
Friday’s ruling comes as Giuliani faces increased legal and financial problems. He’s been charged criminally in the Fulton County racketeering case with Trump and more than a dozen others. All but one of the 19 defendants has pleaded not guilty.
Giuliani’s also being sued by his former lawyers, who allege he owes them about $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees. Giuliani has called the bill excessive.
He also owes the IRS almost $550,000 in unpaid federal taxes. Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman said last week that he “has a formal agreement with the IRS to pay off the liability.”
This article was originally published on NBCNews.com
People Are Sharing The Signs That Immediately Show Someone Wasn’t Raised Right, And We Need To Talk About It
Recently, Twitter user @yeezyree asked: “What immediately tells you that a person wasn’t raised right?”
The responses ranged from everyday courtesy, like being kind to customer service workers, to deeper character flaws, like disrespecting their mother or children. So, let’s get into the most common replies:
1.
2.
3.
4.
Not having any bare minimum respect for others. Like mistreating waitresses, not tipping, not saying excuse me, or Thankyou. Not having ANY common courtesy whatsoever. https://t.co/eLaYsQx2xF
— Dyani🌱🦋 (@jaleeceee) September 10, 2023
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
cursing at or being disrespectful to your mother is just unnecessary to me. that’s a huge character flaw that I cannot look pass.
— Tara Baby 💋 (@comingoutmybody) September 9, 2023
10.
Having kids only to neglect or abandon them.
— Efi Chéri (@yeezyree) September 7, 2023
11.
Their reaction when you tell them “no” to the simplest thing.
— 😍Justbribaby😍 (@Justbribaby1) September 7, 2023
12.
13.
Taking videos of random people on the street
— Rhodesgf🧞♀️💕 (@Dazzleeee_) September 8, 2023
14.
15.
16. And lastly:
For me it’s definitely people that litter .People that find cruelty funny .Leaving shopping carts in non practical locations when they can easily just return it .Putting empty cartons back in the fridge . Lack of self awareness . Or not understanding the concept of personal…
— Efi Chéri (@yeezyree) September 7, 2023
What signs show you that someone wasn’t raised right? Let me know in the comments!
