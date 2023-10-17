News
A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires
WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles and Kathleen Moore are about to have their day in the Supreme Court over a $15,000 tax bill they contend is unconstitutional.
The couple from Redmond, Washington, claim they had to pay the money because of their investment in an Indian company from which, as Charles Moore, 62, said in a sworn statement, they “have never received a distribution, dividend, or other payment.”
But significant parts of the story they have told to reach this point seem at odds with public records.
The Moores are the public face of a high court case backed by business and conservative political interests that could call into question other parts of the U.S. tax code and rule out a much-discussed but never-enacted tax on wealth. The case is set for arguments on Dec. 5.
The Moores are the latest example of plaintiffs whose lawsuits seem to simply be exercising their legal rights, but whose cases are backed by others with enormous amounts of money or a consequential social issue at stake. The Moores sought help from the anti-regulatory Competitive Enterprise Institute.
Underscoring the case’s importance at a recent Heritage Foundation event, lawyer Paul Clement said, “The constitutionality of a wealth tax may well be decided in the context of this case.”
Details of the Moores’ involvement with the company, initially called KisanKraft Machine Tools Private Limited, were first reported by Tax Notes, which caters to tax professionals. The public documents are filings with the Indian government.
At issue in the case is a provision of the 2017 tax bill enacted by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed by then-President Donald Trump. The law applies to companies that are owned by Americans, but do their business in foreign countries. It imposes a one-time tax on investors’ shares of profits that have not been passed along to them, in order to offset other tax benefits. The measure is expected to generate $340 billion in tax revenues.
The Moores, along with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and conservative think tanks, contend that the provision violates the 16th Amendment, which allows the federal government to impose an income tax on Americans.
The $15,000 tax bill was for the Moores’ share of KisanKraft’s profits.
“If you haven’t received any income, how can you be required to pay income taxes?” Charles Moore asks in a video posted by the Competitive Enterprise Institute.
But far from being a passive investor with no influence over the company, Moore, who worked at Microsoft during his career in software development, served on KisanKraft’s board of directors for five years.
“The story the Moores told about Charles’ involvement with KisanKraft is directly at odds with the fiduciary responsibilities of an individual holding a board seat for an Indian company,” Mindy Herzfeld, a professor of tax practice at the University of Florida law school, wrote in Tax Notes.
And there are other indications of Moore’s more extensive involvement with KisanKraft than his testimony indicated. The company paid for his travel to India four times and he made at least two investments beyond the $40,000 stake he put up in 2006.
Moore also was prepared to invest an another roughly $250,000. That money was ultimately returned by KisanKraft, along with 12% interest.
One other inconsistency is that while the Moores say they jointly invested the money, only Charles Moore’s name appears in company documents.
The couple and their lawyers did not disclose any of that information in legal filings in three different federal courts, including the Supreme Court.
“The original declaration on which the case is built is full of lies,” said Reuven Avi-Yonah, an international tax expert at the University of Michigan law school.
In a brief conversation with The Associated Press, Kathleen Moore said she and her husband would not discuss the case and referred questions to their lawyers. Andrew Grossman, the Moore’s lead attorney, did not respond to messages seeking comment.
The omissions, along with the Moores’ failure to take advantage of other legal options that would have deferred, if not eliminated, their tax liability make Avi-Yonah and other experts in international tax law suspect the case was manufactured to get at a larger issue, the tax on billionaires that has been proposed by some prominent Democrats but never enacted.
A wealth tax would apply not to the incomes of the very richest Americans, but their assets, like stock holdings, that now only get taxed when they are sold.
“There really was no reason for the court to take it on, other than to send a signal to warn off the Congress from passing a billionaire tax,” said Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.
Other provisions of the tax code could be upended by the court’s decision, including measures relating to partnerships, limited liability companies and other business formations, Rosenthal said.
Changes to those provisions also could affect some justices’ finances.
Chief Justice John Roberts holds a one-eighth interest worth up to $15,000 in an Irish partnership that owns a cottage in county Limerick, Ireland, and Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni, owns a limited liability company that generated between $50,000 and $100,000 in income last year from Nebraska real estate, according to the justices’ financial disclosure forms.
Two other recent Supreme Court cases advanced by conservative interests also raised questions about whether facts had been manipulated to get the disputes in front of the court. One of those involved a wedding website designer in Colorado who did not want to work with same-sex couples and a public high school football coach in Washington who wanted to pray on the field.
Rosenthal said that “the ugly facts matter” and that the justices could return the Moores’ case to a lower court without ruling on it.
Charles Moore said in his sworn statement that he agreed to invest in the company that was being formed by his friend and former colleague at Microsoft, Ravindra “Ravi” Kumar Agrawal, because he liked the business plan and trusted his friend.
“Moreover, I thought KisanKraft was formed for a noble purpose and had the potential to improve the lives of small and marginal farmers in India,” Moore said.
The case had already kicked up ethical questions. Senate Democrats had asked Justice Samuel Alito to step aside from the case because of his interactions with David Rivkin, another lawyer who also is representing the Moores. The Democrats said Alito had cast doubt on his ability to judge the case fairly because he sat for four hours of Wall Street Journal opinion page interviews with an editor at the newspaper and Rivkin.
Alito rejected the demands in a four-page statement issued by the court in which he said there “is no valid reason” for his recusal.
___
Associated Press writer Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.
___
This story has been corrected to reflect that Mindy Herzfeld is a professor of tax practice at the University of Florida law school, not director of the master’s program in international tax.
An Arab paramedic who treated Israelis injured by Hamas militants is remembered as a hero
When Hamas unleashed its attack on thousands of Jews attending a music festival in southern Israel earlier this month, an Israeli Arab paramedic insisted on staying at the scene to try to save lives.
In the end, he gave his own.
Awad Darawshe was 23, single, handsome — but he wasn’t at the Tribe of Nova festival to dance. He worked for Yossi Ambulances and was among a team of paramedics assigned to work the festival in a tent on the site’s periphery.
He was killed when Hamas militants slipped undetected into Israel from the Gaza Strip and butchered their way through the festival crowd and into nearby villages, settlements and kibbutzim.
Shortly after dawn on Oct. 7, rockets pierced the skies. Grenades went off. Gunfire ricocheted everywhere. Injured, bleeding revelers raced to the paramedics’ station. But the chaos quickly escalated. As the scope of the Hamas attack became clear, the station’s leader ordered the paramedics to evacuate.
Darawshe refused to leave. He was shot to death while bandaging one of the injured.
Days later, after his body was identified, the surviving paramedics told Darawshe’s family why he had chosen to stay. He felt that, as an Arab, he could somehow mediate with the attackers.
“He said, ‘No, I’m not leaving. I speak Arabic, I think I can manage,’” said his cousin, Mohammad Darawshe, who spoke to The Associated Press by telephone from his home in northern Israel.
That fateful decision has left the Darawshe family reeling with sorrow, their only comfort the bravery of Awad’s actions.
“He brought us a lot of pain, he brought us a lot of agony, he brought us a lot of sorrow,” his cousin said. “But he also brought us a lot of pride — because he chose to stay with his mission until the last moment.”
A funeral was held Friday in Iksal, a small Arab-majority village about 3 miles (5 kilometers) southeast of Nazareth. Several thousand mourners attended.
The Darawshe family has lived in Iksal for generations. They are part of Israel’s Palestinian Arab minority that makes up about 20% of the population. They are the descendants of Palestinians who stayed in the country after the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. Unlike Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, they are full citizens of Israel, but they face widespread discrimination. Tensions between them and Jewish Israelis flare repeatedly, particularly in times of war.
The festival attack left at least 260 Israelis dead and an undetermined number were taken hostage. In Saturday’s brutal attack by Hamas, more than 1,300 Israelis were killed altogether, the worst massacre in the country’s history. Israel declared war on Hamas the following day. As of Sunday, the conflict has also left more than 2,300 Palestinians dead and the Middle East on the precipice of a wider conflagration.
Darawshe’s death was confirmed by the Israeli Foreign Ministry in social media posts, which said Hamas not only killed Darawshe but stole his ambulance and drove it to Gaza.
“A hero,” the Foreign Ministry said of Darawshe. “May his memory be a blessing.”
Mohammad Darawshe is the director of strategy at the Givat Haviva Center for Shared Society, an organization that works to bridge the gap between Israel’s Jewish and Arab citizens — the ethos of the Darawshe family for which Awad made the ultimate sacrifice.
“We are very proud of his actions,” Mohammad Darawshe said. “This is what we would expect from him and what we expect from everyone in our family — to be human, to stay human and to die human.”
___
Sampson reported from Atlanta.
News
‘One of the best things I’ve seen all year’
Approaching wild animals is not only obnoxious but also dangerous. We can hope these two “tourons” — tourists + morons — learned their lesson.
The popular Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram account shared a scary and maddening encounter between two humans and a moose in Big Sky, Montana earlier this year with its more than 401,000 followers.
The person who shot the video lit into the irresponsible nimrods with expletive after expletive, but the attention-seekers continued their misconduct.
When one got too close, the moose turned and went after the perpetrators. The tourons were not identified.
“That’s how they learn,” one user commented.
Two people behind the recording noted the huge creature was a wild animal.
“Let it be wild,” one said.
The other said it was likely “getting scared.”
Moose are common in one of the Treasure State’s tourism hotspots, and visitors should always give them the respect they deserve.
Moose — an Algonquin word that means “twig eater” — injure more people than any other wild animal in the Americas. They are the largest member of the deer family and can run 35 miles per hour.
There are about 300,000 moose in the United States, and they are the tallest mammals in North America.
Wild animals should never be approached, and that is especially true with such large creatures. Maintaining a safe distance is vital.
“Unlike most wildlife that will typically run away if approached, moose will stand their ground and often charge if they feel threatened,” according to Colorado Outdoors.
Pets should be kept on short leashes, people should yield to moose on trails and roads, and moose and other wild animals should not be fed.
The National Park Service advises paying close attention to your surroundings and being extra cautious around cow moose with calves.
Commenters on the Instagram post noted the blockheads got what was coming to them.
“Moose one, idiots 0!!!” one said.
“The best part is when people like this get served thousands of dollars in fines for harassing wildlife,” someone wrote.
Of course, it would have been better for the tourons to follow the rules in the first place or listen when they were told to stop and warned of the danger. Even putting out food for wild animals can cause problems.
Still, it did feel like instant karma to watch this moose prove that taunting wildlife is not smart. (It’s unclear what happened after the video ended; the person credited for capturing it said they were “uncertain” if the tourons were injured, at least suggesting they escaped.)
“I’ve been watching this on repeat, and it’s one of the best things I’ve seen all year,” one commenter said. “Team moose!”
Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.
News
Putin says suggestions of U.S. war against Russia and China are nonsense
By Guy Faulconbridge
MOSCOW (Reuters) – said on Sunday that suggestions the United States should prepare for a war against Russia and China were nonsense, and warned the West that any war against Russia would be on a whole different level to the conflict in Ukraine.
A bipartisan panel appointed by the U.S. Congress said on Thursday that Washington must prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Moscow and Beijing by expanding its conventional forces, strengthening alliances and enhancing its nuclear weapons modernization programme.
Putin, who is to visit China this week, said the United States had stoked tensions with Beijing by building the “AUKUS” security alliance of U.S., Australia and Britain and that Russia and China were not building a military alliance.
Putin told Kremlin reporter Pavel Zarubin in a clip published on Sunday that thoughts of war between Russia and the United States were unhealthy but that if people were making such thoughts public they could not but cause concern to Moscow.
“I don’t think these are healthy thoughts in the minds of healthy people, because to say that the United States is preparing for war with Russia, well we are all preparing for war because we follow the ancient principle: if you want peace, get ready for war,” Putin said in a clip posted on Telegram.
“But we want peace,” Putin said with a chuckle. “Moreover, to fight with both Russia and China, it is nonsense – I don’t think it is serious. I think they are just scaring each other.”
The deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and Russia, the world’s biggest nuclear power, is one of the most intriguing geopolitical developments of recent years – and one the West is watching with anxiety.
The United States casts China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat while U.S. President Joe Biden argues that this century will be defined by an existential contest with between democracies and autocracies.
Putin cautioned that if the United States fought against Russia then it would be very different to the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin calls a special military operation.
“And if they want to fight with Russia then it will be a completely different war – it will not be carrying out a special military operation,” Putin said. “Look at the Middle East – is that a special military operation – can you compare them?”
“If we talk about a war between great nuclear powers, then it would be a completely different story. I don’t think that people in their right minds can think about such a thing, but if such a thought does come to them then it can only cause us to be wary.”
The United States says that both Russia and China are modernising their nuclear weapons arsenals and that China will likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current pace of nuclear buildup.
Putin controls around 5,889 nuclear warheads as of 2023, compared with 5,244 controlled by Biden, according to the Federation of American Scientists. Of those, Russia has about 1,674 deployed strategic nuclear warheads while the United States has 1,670.
(Editing by William Mallard and Hugh Lawson)
