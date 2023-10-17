News
An Arab paramedic who treated Israelis injured by Hamas militants is remembered as a hero
When Hamas unleashed its attack on thousands of Jews attending a music festival in southern Israel earlier this month, an Israeli Arab paramedic insisted on staying at the scene to try to save lives.
In the end, he gave his own.
Awad Darawshe was 23, single, handsome — but he wasn’t at the Tribe of Nova festival to dance. He worked for Yossi Ambulances and was among a team of paramedics assigned to work the festival in a tent on the site’s periphery.
He was killed when Hamas militants slipped undetected into Israel from the Gaza Strip and butchered their way through the festival crowd and into nearby villages, settlements and kibbutzim.
Shortly after dawn on Oct. 7, rockets pierced the skies. Grenades went off. Gunfire ricocheted everywhere. Injured, bleeding revelers raced to the paramedics’ station. But the chaos quickly escalated. As the scope of the Hamas attack became clear, the station’s leader ordered the paramedics to evacuate.
Darawshe refused to leave. He was shot to death while bandaging one of the injured.
Days later, after his body was identified, the surviving paramedics told Darawshe’s family why he had chosen to stay. He felt that, as an Arab, he could somehow mediate with the attackers.
“He said, ‘No, I’m not leaving. I speak Arabic, I think I can manage,’” said his cousin, Mohammad Darawshe, who spoke to The Associated Press by telephone from his home in northern Israel.
That fateful decision has left the Darawshe family reeling with sorrow, their only comfort the bravery of Awad’s actions.
“He brought us a lot of pain, he brought us a lot of agony, he brought us a lot of sorrow,” his cousin said. “But he also brought us a lot of pride — because he chose to stay with his mission until the last moment.”
A funeral was held Friday in Iksal, a small Arab-majority village about 3 miles (5 kilometers) southeast of Nazareth. Several thousand mourners attended.
The Darawshe family has lived in Iksal for generations. They are part of Israel’s Palestinian Arab minority that makes up about 20% of the population. They are the descendants of Palestinians who stayed in the country after the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. Unlike Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, they are full citizens of Israel, but they face widespread discrimination. Tensions between them and Jewish Israelis flare repeatedly, particularly in times of war.
The festival attack left at least 260 Israelis dead and an undetermined number were taken hostage. In Saturday’s brutal attack by Hamas, more than 1,300 Israelis were killed altogether, the worst massacre in the country’s history. Israel declared war on Hamas the following day. As of Sunday, the conflict has also left more than 2,300 Palestinians dead and the Middle East on the precipice of a wider conflagration.
Darawshe’s death was confirmed by the Israeli Foreign Ministry in social media posts, which said Hamas not only killed Darawshe but stole his ambulance and drove it to Gaza.
“A hero,” the Foreign Ministry said of Darawshe. “May his memory be a blessing.”
Mohammad Darawshe is the director of strategy at the Givat Haviva Center for Shared Society, an organization that works to bridge the gap between Israel’s Jewish and Arab citizens — the ethos of the Darawshe family for which Awad made the ultimate sacrifice.
“We are very proud of his actions,” Mohammad Darawshe said. “This is what we would expect from him and what we expect from everyone in our family — to be human, to stay human and to die human.”
___
Sampson reported from Atlanta.
News
‘One of the best things I’ve seen all year’
Approaching wild animals is not only obnoxious but also dangerous. We can hope these two “tourons” — tourists + morons — learned their lesson.
The popular Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram account shared a scary and maddening encounter between two humans and a moose in Big Sky, Montana earlier this year with its more than 401,000 followers.
The person who shot the video lit into the irresponsible nimrods with expletive after expletive, but the attention-seekers continued their misconduct.
When one got too close, the moose turned and went after the perpetrators. The tourons were not identified.
“That’s how they learn,” one user commented.
Two people behind the recording noted the huge creature was a wild animal.
“Let it be wild,” one said.
The other said it was likely “getting scared.”
Moose are common in one of the Treasure State’s tourism hotspots, and visitors should always give them the respect they deserve.
Moose — an Algonquin word that means “twig eater” — injure more people than any other wild animal in the Americas. They are the largest member of the deer family and can run 35 miles per hour.
There are about 300,000 moose in the United States, and they are the tallest mammals in North America.
Wild animals should never be approached, and that is especially true with such large creatures. Maintaining a safe distance is vital.
“Unlike most wildlife that will typically run away if approached, moose will stand their ground and often charge if they feel threatened,” according to Colorado Outdoors.
Pets should be kept on short leashes, people should yield to moose on trails and roads, and moose and other wild animals should not be fed.
The National Park Service advises paying close attention to your surroundings and being extra cautious around cow moose with calves.
Commenters on the Instagram post noted the blockheads got what was coming to them.
“Moose one, idiots 0!!!” one said.
“The best part is when people like this get served thousands of dollars in fines for harassing wildlife,” someone wrote.
Of course, it would have been better for the tourons to follow the rules in the first place or listen when they were told to stop and warned of the danger. Even putting out food for wild animals can cause problems.
Still, it did feel like instant karma to watch this moose prove that taunting wildlife is not smart. (It’s unclear what happened after the video ended; the person credited for capturing it said they were “uncertain” if the tourons were injured, at least suggesting they escaped.)
“I’ve been watching this on repeat, and it’s one of the best things I’ve seen all year,” one commenter said. “Team moose!”
Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.
News
Putin says suggestions of U.S. war against Russia and China are nonsense
By Guy Faulconbridge
MOSCOW (Reuters) – said on Sunday that suggestions the United States should prepare for a war against Russia and China were nonsense, and warned the West that any war against Russia would be on a whole different level to the conflict in Ukraine.
A bipartisan panel appointed by the U.S. Congress said on Thursday that Washington must prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Moscow and Beijing by expanding its conventional forces, strengthening alliances and enhancing its nuclear weapons modernization programme.
Putin, who is to visit China this week, said the United States had stoked tensions with Beijing by building the “AUKUS” security alliance of U.S., Australia and Britain and that Russia and China were not building a military alliance.
Putin told Kremlin reporter Pavel Zarubin in a clip published on Sunday that thoughts of war between Russia and the United States were unhealthy but that if people were making such thoughts public they could not but cause concern to Moscow.
“I don’t think these are healthy thoughts in the minds of healthy people, because to say that the United States is preparing for war with Russia, well we are all preparing for war because we follow the ancient principle: if you want peace, get ready for war,” Putin said in a clip posted on Telegram.
“But we want peace,” Putin said with a chuckle. “Moreover, to fight with both Russia and China, it is nonsense – I don’t think it is serious. I think they are just scaring each other.”
The deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and Russia, the world’s biggest nuclear power, is one of the most intriguing geopolitical developments of recent years – and one the West is watching with anxiety.
The United States casts China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat while U.S. President Joe Biden argues that this century will be defined by an existential contest with between democracies and autocracies.
Putin cautioned that if the United States fought against Russia then it would be very different to the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin calls a special military operation.
“And if they want to fight with Russia then it will be a completely different war – it will not be carrying out a special military operation,” Putin said. “Look at the Middle East – is that a special military operation – can you compare them?”
“If we talk about a war between great nuclear powers, then it would be a completely different story. I don’t think that people in their right minds can think about such a thing, but if such a thought does come to them then it can only cause us to be wary.”
The United States says that both Russia and China are modernising their nuclear weapons arsenals and that China will likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current pace of nuclear buildup.
Putin controls around 5,889 nuclear warheads as of 2023, compared with 5,244 controlled by Biden, according to the Federation of American Scientists. Of those, Russia has about 1,674 deployed strategic nuclear warheads while the United States has 1,670.
(Editing by William Mallard and Hugh Lawson)
News
‘This has been a nightmare for 3 years’
Homeowners in Scottsdale, Arizona, had to resort to drastic legal action when their local HOA, called DC Ranch, refused to stop removing their beloved Sissoo trees, 12News reported.
There are hundreds of Sissoo trees in the Silverleaf Arcadia neighborhood. As homeowner Paul Petelin told the news station, “Everybody knew this was the tree neighborhood.”
Another resident, Barry Chasse, agreed. “That’s why our family moved here,” he said.
But according to a third homeowner, Tom La Porte, DC Ranch disagreed — and has been trying to remove all the trees since 2020. “This has been a nightmare for three years,” La Porte told 12News.
As La Porte explained, the HOA’s issue was the trees’ roots. Sissoo trees have a reputation for damaging pavement and plumbing, which are expensive to fix.
However, DC Ranch’s extreme reaction — removing all of the trees — didn’t sit well with many residents. As La Porte pointed out in a lawsuit he filed last year, the shade-giving, air-purifying, and valuable trees were part of the neighborhood’s original development plan.
La Porte also alleged that the HOA had failed in its duty to maintain the trees — one possible explanation for any damage the roots might be causing now.
Despite the ongoing resistance from many residents, DC Ranch pressed forward with removing the trees. Even when the parties were in negotiation to reach a middle ground, the trees were still being cut.
To put a stop to the destruction until a final decision could be reached, La Porte and others filed a temporary restraining order against DC Ranch. Under the terms of that order, the HOA couldn’t remove any more trees unless the owner of each individual tree agreed to it.
That worked until DC Ranch assessed a $3,000 fee for each of the community’s homeowners to pay for tree removal. The assessment included all of the owners who hadn’t had a tree removed and didn’t want to.
The La Portes planned to fight the charge with another lawsuit.
“I didn’t take my trees out. I don’t know why I should have to pay for anybody else.” Juli La Porte told 12News. “For me to have to pay for that is just not right.”
Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.
An Arab paramedic who treated Israelis injured by Hamas militants is remembered as a hero
‘One of the best things I’ve seen all year’
Putin says suggestions of U.S. war against Russia and China are nonsense
‘This has been a nightmare for 3 years’
Epstein Victim Who Testified Against Ghislaine Maxwell Has Died—and Her Family Wants Answers
Israel attacks Syrian international airport again
4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners
Iran warns of ‘far-reaching consequences’ if Israel not stopped
Canadian-Israeli woman missing since music festival attack now dead, family says
An American mom and daughter are missing in Israel. Their family says Hamas is holding them hostage
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
An Arab paramedic who treated Israelis injured by Hamas militants is remembered as a hero
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp When...
‘One of the best things I’ve seen all year’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Approaching...
Putin says suggestions of U.S. war against Russia and China are nonsense
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
‘This has been a nightmare for 3 years’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Homeowners...
Epstein Victim Who Testified Against Ghislaine Maxwell Has Died—and Her Family Wants Answers
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Carolyn...
Israel attacks Syrian international airport again
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp John...
Iran warns of ‘far-reaching consequences’ if Israel not stopped
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Canadian-Israeli woman missing since music festival attack now dead, family says
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
An American mom and daughter are missing in Israel. Their family says Hamas is holding them hostage
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp EVANSTON,...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News6 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News7 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News3 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News5 days ago
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
-
News4 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News3 days ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News3 days ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice