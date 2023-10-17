News
Child rights advocates ask why state left slain 5-year-old Kansas girl in a clearly unstable home
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Zoey Felix’s short life was filled with turbulence.
Before the 5-year-old Topeka girl was raped and killed, worried neighbors say they saw her wandering, dirty and hungry. Police were called to her home dozens of times. Teachers raised alarms when she missed preschool. Both parents alleged abuse. Zoey’s mom was jailed for a drunken car crash with Zoey in the front seat. State welfare officials were notified.
In September, Zoey and her father moved out, and neighbors believe they began camping in a nearby vacant lot. Weeks later, Zoey was killed — efforts to save her in a gas station parking lot were unsuccessful — and Mickel Cherry, a 25-year-old homeless man, was charged in her death.
Public anger over Zoey’s Oct. 2 death has focused on her parents. But child advocates are asking why police and the state’s embattled Department for Children and Families left the bubbly and curious girl in a dangerous environment.
“Our society’s collective failure to support and protect Zoey is heartbreaking and unconscionable,” said Shakti Belway, executive director at the National Center for Youth Law, which sued the state over problems with its child welfare system.
Cherry is charged with first-degree murder, rape and capital murder, and could face the death penalty. Cherry’s attorney, Mark Manna, of the Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit, has declined to comment. Cherry’s family didn’t respond to messages.
Authorities confirmed that Cherry once lived at the same address as Zoey, but he was homeless when he was arrested.
The Associated Press examined dozens of court records and police reports that paint an image of Zoey’s chaotic home environment.
Court records show her father had a protection-from-abuse order to keep Zoey’s mother away. The mother told the AP in a Facebook message that she was married to Zoey’s father but that he had temporary custody. She declined to respond to other questions.
“I can’t talk to you,” she wrote. “I’m sorry.”
Neither parent responded to phone messages, and a person who identified herself as a grandmother declined comment. Zoey’s father worked at the gas station where rescuers tried to save her life, but its manager and corporate owner also declined comment.
Police say their investigation is ongoing, but it’s not yet clear that anyone else will be charged.
Laura Howard, the top administrator for the Department for Children and Families, described Zoey’s case as “tragic” during an Oct. 4 legislative committee hearing, but didn’t elaborate. The agency has yet to release any information.
“How was that child not removed? It doesn’t make any sense,” said Mike Fonkert, deputy director of Kansas Appleseed, whose group also sued the state over its child welfare system.
On the block where Zoey had lived, neighbor Shaniqua Bradley said the girl took to calling her mom. Bradley and other neighbors said Zoey sometimes wore the same outfit for a week. They bathed her and gave her clean clothes. When water and electricity were cut off at Zoey’s house, she asked them for water or a place to cool off. Bradley washed the girl’s matted hair, fed her, and said she called child welfare.
Bradley, who has four kids of her own, said she asked Zoey’s mother if she could help in her care.
“I want to blame myself so much for it, because I continuously told everybody, like: ‘I don’t want to send her back home. Like, I want her mom to sign her over to me.’ But her mom would not,” Bradley said.
Court records show Zoey’s mother was convicted in Nevada of disorderly conduct and violated a protection-from-abuse order there before moving to Topeka, and police reports show Topeka officers were frequently at the family’s home.
The turbulence came to a head in July 2022, when Zoey’s mom called police to report a disturbance. Police returned later that day after Zoey’s teenage sister said her mother had overdosed and that Zoey was home. The report says the mother appeared healthy. Still, Zoey’s mother was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery against her husband. Released on bond, she was directed to have no contact with him.
At this point, both parents sought protection orders against each other, but a judge rejected the requests.
In August 2022, Zoey’s mother was arrested for domestic battery, with her teenage daughter listed as the victim.
Amid the turmoil, Zoey sometimes showed up to preschool dirty, without socks, underwear or a coat, said Sasha Camacho, a paraprofessional in Zoey’s class who notified the school social worker.
Then in November came news that Zoey would miss school because she had been in a crash. A criminal complaint accused Zoey’s mother of driving drunk with an open container — and Zoey — in her car. Prosecutors later subpoenaed hospital records for Zoey.
Zoey’s father obtained a protection-from-abuse order against his wife ordering her to stay away from him through the end of December 2023. The judge gave him custody of Zoey.
Zoey’s mother remained in jail through March of this year, and a judge referred the case to the state Department for Children and Families, court records show. Camacho said Zoey met with child welfare officers at least twice that fall. Dad took over caring for Zoey, but she missed a lot of preschool and in March stopped attending entirely, Camacho said.
That same month, Zoey’s mom pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery and driving under the influence, and was sentenced to probation. Aggravated child endangerment and two misdemeanor battery cases were dismissed.
The plea agreement said she could have no contact with Zoey and restricted her contact with her teenage daughter.
Court records show Zoey’s situation grew increasingly unstable when her father and his girlfriend were evicted from their apartment after falling behind on the rent. The couple broke up and neighbors said Zoey and her father moved back in with her mother, along with Cherry, a friend of Zoey’s teenage sister. Zoey’s mom called the police on July 22 to report that her husband had moved back in, despite his protection-from-abuse order.
The school district said Zoey didn’t attend kindergarten this fall.
Cherry’s presence heightened neighbors’ anxiety.
On Sept. 5, neighbor Desiree Myles called police, saying Zoey had been “home alone since yesterday with a strange man — there is no water or electricity at the home.” She said that when she asked Zoey who the man was, Zoey couldn’t tell her and didn’t know where her mother was.
City spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said officers confirmed there was no electricity and were told by Zoey’s father that she wasn’t living there. Spiker said officers met with Zoey, saw she was in “good spirits” and made a report to child welfare. The home was temporarily condemned.
Fonkert, of Kansas Appleseed, said it would be a “huge failure” if no one from child welfare followed up to establish where Zoey was living.
Police returned Sept. 19, and Bradley said she heard Zoey’s mom saying everyone had to leave. A police report said Zoey’s mother had shoved her teenage daughter, and an officer later stood outside as belongings were retrieved from the house.
Police reports do not explain where Zoey, her sister, her father and Cherry went, but neighbors said they were living in a makeshift camp among trees in the vacant lot.
Just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2, the first call — “5 yo unresponsive” — summoned emergency crews to the gas station.
A fire department incident report says Zoey’s father said her body was taken to him at the gas station, although it does not say by whom. A police report said a man and woman the same ages as Cherry and Zoey’s sister were present.
Emergency responders performed life-saving measures at the scene but Zoey was pronounced dead at a hospital. The police report doesn’t say how she died.
Crime scene tape surrounded a tent and tarp in the vacant lot, and a memorial for Zoey appeared nearby with flowers, balloons and toys.
“This is devastating,” said Sharon Williams, another neighbor who had called child welfare and has been answering her granddaughter’s haunting questions since her playmate died: “She asked, ‘Did Zoey go to heaven?’ And I said, ‘Yes, she did.’”
___
Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. AP news researchers Jennifer Farrar, Rhonda Shafner and Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.
A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires
WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles and Kathleen Moore are about to have their day in the Supreme Court over a $15,000 tax bill they contend is unconstitutional.
The couple from Redmond, Washington, claim they had to pay the money because of their investment in an Indian company from which, as Charles Moore, 62, said in a sworn statement, they “have never received a distribution, dividend, or other payment.”
But significant parts of the story they have told to reach this point seem at odds with public records.
The Moores are the public face of a high court case backed by business and conservative political interests that could call into question other parts of the U.S. tax code and rule out a much-discussed but never-enacted tax on wealth. The case is set for arguments on Dec. 5.
The Moores are the latest example of plaintiffs whose lawsuits seem to simply be exercising their legal rights, but whose cases are backed by others with enormous amounts of money or a consequential social issue at stake. The Moores sought help from the anti-regulatory Competitive Enterprise Institute.
Underscoring the case’s importance at a recent Heritage Foundation event, lawyer Paul Clement said, “The constitutionality of a wealth tax may well be decided in the context of this case.”
Details of the Moores’ involvement with the company, initially called KisanKraft Machine Tools Private Limited, were first reported by Tax Notes, which caters to tax professionals. The public documents are filings with the Indian government.
At issue in the case is a provision of the 2017 tax bill enacted by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed by then-President Donald Trump. The law applies to companies that are owned by Americans, but do their business in foreign countries. It imposes a one-time tax on investors’ shares of profits that have not been passed along to them, in order to offset other tax benefits. The measure is expected to generate $340 billion in tax revenues.
The Moores, along with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and conservative think tanks, contend that the provision violates the 16th Amendment, which allows the federal government to impose an income tax on Americans.
The $15,000 tax bill was for the Moores’ share of KisanKraft’s profits.
“If you haven’t received any income, how can you be required to pay income taxes?” Charles Moore asks in a video posted by the Competitive Enterprise Institute.
But far from being a passive investor with no influence over the company, Moore, who worked at Microsoft during his career in software development, served on KisanKraft’s board of directors for five years.
“The story the Moores told about Charles’ involvement with KisanKraft is directly at odds with the fiduciary responsibilities of an individual holding a board seat for an Indian company,” Mindy Herzfeld, a professor of tax practice at the University of Florida law school, wrote in Tax Notes.
And there are other indications of Moore’s more extensive involvement with KisanKraft than his testimony indicated. The company paid for his travel to India four times and he made at least two investments beyond the $40,000 stake he put up in 2006.
Moore also was prepared to invest an another roughly $250,000. That money was ultimately returned by KisanKraft, along with 12% interest.
One other inconsistency is that while the Moores say they jointly invested the money, only Charles Moore’s name appears in company documents.
The couple and their lawyers did not disclose any of that information in legal filings in three different federal courts, including the Supreme Court.
“The original declaration on which the case is built is full of lies,” said Reuven Avi-Yonah, an international tax expert at the University of Michigan law school.
In a brief conversation with The Associated Press, Kathleen Moore said she and her husband would not discuss the case and referred questions to their lawyers. Andrew Grossman, the Moore’s lead attorney, did not respond to messages seeking comment.
The omissions, along with the Moores’ failure to take advantage of other legal options that would have deferred, if not eliminated, their tax liability make Avi-Yonah and other experts in international tax law suspect the case was manufactured to get at a larger issue, the tax on billionaires that has been proposed by some prominent Democrats but never enacted.
A wealth tax would apply not to the incomes of the very richest Americans, but their assets, like stock holdings, that now only get taxed when they are sold.
“There really was no reason for the court to take it on, other than to send a signal to warn off the Congress from passing a billionaire tax,” said Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.
Other provisions of the tax code could be upended by the court’s decision, including measures relating to partnerships, limited liability companies and other business formations, Rosenthal said.
Changes to those provisions also could affect some justices’ finances.
Chief Justice John Roberts holds a one-eighth interest worth up to $15,000 in an Irish partnership that owns a cottage in county Limerick, Ireland, and Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni, owns a limited liability company that generated between $50,000 and $100,000 in income last year from Nebraska real estate, according to the justices’ financial disclosure forms.
Two other recent Supreme Court cases advanced by conservative interests also raised questions about whether facts had been manipulated to get the disputes in front of the court. One of those involved a wedding website designer in Colorado who did not want to work with same-sex couples and a public high school football coach in Washington who wanted to pray on the field.
Rosenthal said that “the ugly facts matter” and that the justices could return the Moores’ case to a lower court without ruling on it.
Charles Moore said in his sworn statement that he agreed to invest in the company that was being formed by his friend and former colleague at Microsoft, Ravindra “Ravi” Kumar Agrawal, because he liked the business plan and trusted his friend.
“Moreover, I thought KisanKraft was formed for a noble purpose and had the potential to improve the lives of small and marginal farmers in India,” Moore said.
The case had already kicked up ethical questions. Senate Democrats had asked Justice Samuel Alito to step aside from the case because of his interactions with David Rivkin, another lawyer who also is representing the Moores. The Democrats said Alito had cast doubt on his ability to judge the case fairly because he sat for four hours of Wall Street Journal opinion page interviews with an editor at the newspaper and Rivkin.
Alito rejected the demands in a four-page statement issued by the court in which he said there “is no valid reason” for his recusal.
___
Associated Press writer Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.
___
This story has been corrected to reflect that Mindy Herzfeld is a professor of tax practice at the University of Florida law school, not director of the master’s program in international tax.
An Arab paramedic who treated Israelis injured by Hamas militants is remembered as a hero
When Hamas unleashed its attack on thousands of Jews attending a music festival in southern Israel earlier this month, an Israeli Arab paramedic insisted on staying at the scene to try to save lives.
In the end, he gave his own.
Awad Darawshe was 23, single, handsome — but he wasn’t at the Tribe of Nova festival to dance. He worked for Yossi Ambulances and was among a team of paramedics assigned to work the festival in a tent on the site’s periphery.
He was killed when Hamas militants slipped undetected into Israel from the Gaza Strip and butchered their way through the festival crowd and into nearby villages, settlements and kibbutzim.
Shortly after dawn on Oct. 7, rockets pierced the skies. Grenades went off. Gunfire ricocheted everywhere. Injured, bleeding revelers raced to the paramedics’ station. But the chaos quickly escalated. As the scope of the Hamas attack became clear, the station’s leader ordered the paramedics to evacuate.
Darawshe refused to leave. He was shot to death while bandaging one of the injured.
Days later, after his body was identified, the surviving paramedics told Darawshe’s family why he had chosen to stay. He felt that, as an Arab, he could somehow mediate with the attackers.
“He said, ‘No, I’m not leaving. I speak Arabic, I think I can manage,’” said his cousin, Mohammad Darawshe, who spoke to The Associated Press by telephone from his home in northern Israel.
That fateful decision has left the Darawshe family reeling with sorrow, their only comfort the bravery of Awad’s actions.
“He brought us a lot of pain, he brought us a lot of agony, he brought us a lot of sorrow,” his cousin said. “But he also brought us a lot of pride — because he chose to stay with his mission until the last moment.”
A funeral was held Friday in Iksal, a small Arab-majority village about 3 miles (5 kilometers) southeast of Nazareth. Several thousand mourners attended.
The Darawshe family has lived in Iksal for generations. They are part of Israel’s Palestinian Arab minority that makes up about 20% of the population. They are the descendants of Palestinians who stayed in the country after the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. Unlike Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, they are full citizens of Israel, but they face widespread discrimination. Tensions between them and Jewish Israelis flare repeatedly, particularly in times of war.
The festival attack left at least 260 Israelis dead and an undetermined number were taken hostage. In Saturday’s brutal attack by Hamas, more than 1,300 Israelis were killed altogether, the worst massacre in the country’s history. Israel declared war on Hamas the following day. As of Sunday, the conflict has also left more than 2,300 Palestinians dead and the Middle East on the precipice of a wider conflagration.
Darawshe’s death was confirmed by the Israeli Foreign Ministry in social media posts, which said Hamas not only killed Darawshe but stole his ambulance and drove it to Gaza.
“A hero,” the Foreign Ministry said of Darawshe. “May his memory be a blessing.”
Mohammad Darawshe is the director of strategy at the Givat Haviva Center for Shared Society, an organization that works to bridge the gap between Israel’s Jewish and Arab citizens — the ethos of the Darawshe family for which Awad made the ultimate sacrifice.
“We are very proud of his actions,” Mohammad Darawshe said. “This is what we would expect from him and what we expect from everyone in our family — to be human, to stay human and to die human.”
___
Sampson reported from Atlanta.
‘One of the best things I’ve seen all year’
Approaching wild animals is not only obnoxious but also dangerous. We can hope these two “tourons” — tourists + morons — learned their lesson.
The popular Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram account shared a scary and maddening encounter between two humans and a moose in Big Sky, Montana earlier this year with its more than 401,000 followers.
The person who shot the video lit into the irresponsible nimrods with expletive after expletive, but the attention-seekers continued their misconduct.
When one got too close, the moose turned and went after the perpetrators. The tourons were not identified.
“That’s how they learn,” one user commented.
Two people behind the recording noted the huge creature was a wild animal.
“Let it be wild,” one said.
The other said it was likely “getting scared.”
Moose are common in one of the Treasure State’s tourism hotspots, and visitors should always give them the respect they deserve.
Moose — an Algonquin word that means “twig eater” — injure more people than any other wild animal in the Americas. They are the largest member of the deer family and can run 35 miles per hour.
There are about 300,000 moose in the United States, and they are the tallest mammals in North America.
Wild animals should never be approached, and that is especially true with such large creatures. Maintaining a safe distance is vital.
“Unlike most wildlife that will typically run away if approached, moose will stand their ground and often charge if they feel threatened,” according to Colorado Outdoors.
Pets should be kept on short leashes, people should yield to moose on trails and roads, and moose and other wild animals should not be fed.
The National Park Service advises paying close attention to your surroundings and being extra cautious around cow moose with calves.
Commenters on the Instagram post noted the blockheads got what was coming to them.
“Moose one, idiots 0!!!” one said.
“The best part is when people like this get served thousands of dollars in fines for harassing wildlife,” someone wrote.
Of course, it would have been better for the tourons to follow the rules in the first place or listen when they were told to stop and warned of the danger. Even putting out food for wild animals can cause problems.
Still, it did feel like instant karma to watch this moose prove that taunting wildlife is not smart. (It’s unclear what happened after the video ended; the person credited for capturing it said they were “uncertain” if the tourons were injured, at least suggesting they escaped.)
“I’ve been watching this on repeat, and it’s one of the best things I’ve seen all year,” one commenter said. “Team moose!”
