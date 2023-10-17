News
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean authorities cited the risk of Chinese economic retaliation when they charged marine technology firm SI Innotec last year with violating trade laws for its work on Taiwan’s new military submarine program, according to a police document seen by Reuters and two people familiar with the matter.
In a Feb. 17, 2022 affidavit to a judge seeking the arrest of SI Innotec executive director Park Mal-sik, police said authorities feared a repeat of the sweeping sanctions imposed by Beijing in 2016, after Seoul decided to install THAAD, a U.S. anti-missile system. China agreed to lift those measures in late 2017.
The affidavit said SI Innotec’s deal to supply Taiwan with submarine manufacturing equipment “directly impacts the overall security of South Korea” and police, who had consulted with the country’s arms sales regulator, were “concerned about a crisis similar to a second THAAD deployment, such as economic retaliation”.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA)regulator had told an unidentified subcontractor that the government had “export concerns” regarding Taiwan, and “takes a very cautious stance” on such approvals, the affidavit said.
The judge ordered Park’s arrest on Feb. 28 on grounds that he posed a flight risk and might destroy evidence, according to a person familiar with the matter.
In the sealed affidavit reviewed by Reuters, police cited China’s furious reaction in a 2021 Reuters report about defence contractors and experts from South Korea and six other countries working on Taiwan’s submarine program.
SI Innotec, which was fined in August 2022, and Park, who received a suspended prison sentence, deny wrongdoing and have appealed. Through a company lawyer, Park declined comment.
In a sign of a broader crackdown, two other South Korean companies that allegedly supplied Taiwan were also charged in November with breaking trade laws, and one of their chief executives was accused of industrial espionage, according to court records and four people familiar with the matter.
The identities of defence engineering subcontractors Keumha Naval Technology (KHNT) and S2&K, and the charges facing the co-defendants in their closed-door trial, have not been previously reported. Reuters could not determine if geopolitical tensions were discussed in those ongoing proceedings.
A KHNT official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to media, confirmed an ongoing criminal case. The company declined further comment. S2&K had no comment.
Amid rising military tensions with China, Taiwan unveiled its first homegrown submarine on Sept. 28 in the southern port city of Kaohsiung. The vessel will soon enter sea trials.
The SI Innotec affidavit and interviews with seven people with military, shipbuilding and legal ties show how political considerations about an economic rupture with China, Seoul’s largest trading partner, have weighed on South Korea’s investigations into the three companies. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing legal proceedings with national security implications.
Seoul’s foreign ministry was “completely against” KHNT’s work with Taiwan and signalled its disapproval to DAPA, according to a person familiar with the subcontractor.
The affidavit said many firms with submarine expertise avoided helping Taiwan because they did not expect government approval given the risk of “bigger damage to (the) economy than benefits”, including a possible Chinese ban on South Korean exports.
Police declined to comment, citing national security concerns. The prosecutors’ office that charged the three subcontractors declined to comment on ongoing legal proceedings. Reuters attempted to reach then-president Moon Jae-in through the office of a former aide. The office referred questions to the foreign ministry.
The foreign ministry said it was aware the trials were underway and referred detailed questions to DAPA. DAPA said it follows the law when making decisions on exports, but had no further comment.
A police investigator, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing legal matters, said that there was no pressure from Moon’s liberal government, which left office in May 2022, to get tough on SI Innotec.
Reuters could not determine whether Beijing pressured Seoul to clamp down on the companies.
Asked by Reuters for comment, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of “colluding with external forces”. The spokesperson did not address a question on whether Beijing pressed Seoul about the subcontractors.
Beijing told Reuters in 2021 that countries involved in Taiwan’s project were “playing with fire”.
Taiwan’s foreign and defence ministries had no comment.
Seoul has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei and has avoided arming the democratically ruled island over which China claims sovereignty, even as its companies ink weapons deals with other Asian neighbours.
FOREIGN EXPERTISE
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen initiated the Indigenous Defense Submarine program in 2016.
The new vessels, which complement two delivered by the Netherlands in the 1980s, are a “strategic deterrent” that make it more challenging for China to project naval power in the Pacific, the Taiwanese admiral leading the project told an internal briefing in September.
Many military experts say that an expanded Taiwanese submarine fleet could complicate a potential invasion by Beijing. U.S. officials, however, warn that such assets should not come at the expense of smaller weapons that would help Taiwan wage “asymmetrical warfare” against China’s far-larger arsenal.
Taiwan drew on the expertise of retired South Korean naval officers – including managers at SI Innotec and KHNT – who are not required by defence ministry regulations to seek permission before working overseas.
SI Innotec is accused of violating the Foreign Trade Act, which requires DAPA’s approval to transfer abroad many “strategic goods” for military use.
The regulator is also tasked with promoting exports, a role that requires officials to make hard decisions on otherwise profitable deals that might irk China, said four people familiar with the criminal cases.
In 2019, SI Innotec agreed a deal with Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC to supply and install $12 million in welding and assembly equipment for submarine pressure hull manufacturing, according to contracts presented at trial.
The equipment was not designed solely for military purposes and did not involve sensitive technology, SI Innotec told Reuters.
SI Innotec said the contract, at CSBC’s request, listed the equipment’s primary use as for wind power generation. It told Reuters it is “customary” for dual-use equipment contracts to be “signed for industrial use, not exposing military use” and Taiwanese clients are discreet about defence work.
CSBC, which leads construction for the submarines, has an offshore wind power business. It declined to comment on its contracts.
In April 2020, DAPA suggested SI Innotec check with it whether the equipment could be categorized as military goods and require export approval, according to court documents.
In response to Reuters questions, the subcontractor said it told DAPA it was exporting dual-use goods, which can undergo a self-certification process that the regulator does not oversee. The results of that self certification showed export approval was not needed and DAPA was informed, SI Innotec said.
In August 2022, the Changwon District Court fined SI Innotec 14 billion won ($10.42 million).
“The accused were fully aware that the subject equipment would be used to manufacture a military submarine”, the court ruled.
SI Innotec said police designated its equipment as military goods after a “subjective and opaque” consultation with DAPA reliant on “limited data”. It said it had “strong doubts” about whether its exports would be considered military grade if they had not been sent to Taiwan.
SI Innotec CEO Park Moo-sik — who was not personally charged — continues to work in Taiwan on the project, said two people familiar with his movements. He declined comment through a company lawyer.
QUESTION OF PERMISSION
KHNT and its chief executive, retired naval officer Yang Hyang-kweon, are alleged to have illicitly transferred a submarine component to Taiwan, said two people familiar with the subcontractor’s agreement.
Yang – who did not respond to requests for comment – was detained last year and released on bail in March, court records show.
The component was related to a torpedo launching tube, according to two people familiar with KHNT’s work. KHNT’s co-defendant, S2&K, specializes in such systems.
KHNT initially went through DAPA’s process, according to three people familiar with the matter. But it received no response when it wanted to send detailed designs and went ahead to meet a deadline, two of the people said.
It was at this point that Seoul’s foreign ministry told DAPA it disapproved of the deal, one of them said.
“There are many things that South Korea can help Taiwan with but can’t in reality”, said defence diplomacy researcher Cho Hyeon Gyu, who served as military attache in Taipei and Beijing. Relations with China and the difficulty of secretly supporting Taiwan severely narrowed Seoul’s ability to help, he added.
($1 = 1,343.1000 won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard and Faith Hung in Taipei, and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Katerina Ang and Josh Smith)
News
IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking How You Leave Assets to Heirs
Managing your taxes can be one of the most complex aspects of estate planning and a new IRS rule change continues that trend. The rule, published at the end of March, changes how the step-up in basis applies to assets held in an irrevocable trust. If you need help interpreting the IRS rule change or setting up your estate, consider speaking with a financial advisor.
What Is a Step-Up in Basis?
When someone inherits an asset with unrealized capital gains, the basis of the asset resets or “steps up,” to the current fair market value, wiping out any tax liability for the previously unrealized capital gains.
For example, if you purchased stock for $100,000 more than a year ago and sold it now for $250,000, you would pay capital gains tax on the $150,000 profit above the original basis of $100,000. If you inherit that stock, however, your new basis steps up to $250,000 and you’ll pay tax only if you sell the stock for more than that amount.
To protect their assets, many people place them in an irrevocable trust, which means they lose all ownership rights to the assets. Instead, the trust becomes the owner of the assets for the benefit of the trust’s beneficiaries.
How IRS Rule Change Impacts Irrevocable Trusts
Previously, the IRS granted the step-up in basis for assets in an irrevocable trust but the new ruling – Rev. Rul. 2023-2 – changes that. Unless the assets are included in the taxable estate of the original owner (or “grantor”), the basis doesn’t reset. To get the step-up in basis, the assets in the irrevocable trust now must be included in the taxable estate at the time of the grantor’s death.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is that because of the $12.92 million per-person exclusion in 2023 ($25.84 million for married couples), few estates in the United States pay even a portion of the estate tax.
In 2021, 6,158 estates were required to file estate tax returns, with just 2,584 of them (42%) paying any tax at all. By including the irrevocable trust assets in the taxable estate, heirs who are the beneficiaries of the trust will dodge the tax hit and receive the step-up in basis. However, that situation could change for some people in 2026 when the estate tax exemption limit reverts to the 2017 amount of $5 million, adjusted for inflation.
Why would someone be using an irrevocable trust? A typical reason is to remove assets from your ownership in order to qualify for Medicaid nursing home assistance. A parent could place a home worth $500,000 into the trust, qualify for Medicaid but, by including the home in their taxable estate, then pass the property on to their children tax-free at a basis of $500,000.
Bottom Line
Anyone using an irrevocable trust should be reviewing their estate plan to make sure it complies with the updated IRS rule and preserve the step-up in basis for assets that the trust will pass on to their heirs. Building a sufficient estate plan is also something that most people should try to have in place in order to limit issues for their family down the road.
Financial Planning Tips
-
A financial advisor can help you make sense of important rule changes so your financial plan stays on track. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
-
Life insurance can play a vital role in the financial planning process so that your loved ones are protected in the event that something happens to you. SmartAsset has a life insurance tool specifically designed to help you determine how much coverage you need.
Photo credit: ©iStock.com/shapecharge, ©iStock.com/kate_sept2004
The post Want to Leave Assets to Heirs? IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking Your Irrevocable Trust appeared first on SmartReads CMS – SmartAsset.
News
Philippines demands China halt “dangerous and offensive” actions in S.C. Sea
MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippine military has demanded China stop “dangerous and offensive” actions in the South China Sea, after a Chinese navy ship shadowed and attempted to cut off a Philippine navy vessel conducting a resupply mission late last week.
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel came as close as 350 yards (metres) as it tried to cross in front of the Philippine ship near Thitu island, Manila’s biggest and most strategically important outpost in the South China Sea, according to Philippines armed forces chief Romeo Brawner.
“These dangerous and offensive manoeuvres by China’s PLAN not only risk collision but also directly endanger the lives of maritime personnel from both sides,” Brawner said in a statement on Sunday.
China on Monday claimed sovereignty and defended its presence near Thitu, which is calls as Zhongye Island.
“The Philippine side’s illegal occupation of Zhongye Island has seriously violated China’s sovereignty,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press conference on Monday. “It is reasonable and lawful for Chinese warships to patrol the waters near Zhongye Island.”
It was the latest in a series of attempts by China to monitor and block Philippine resupply missions to personnel in Manila-occupied features in the South China Sea.
China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, through which more than $3 trillion of trade passes each year.
Ties between Manila and Beijing have soured since Philippine pursued closer ties with Washington, in sharp contrast to the pro-China stance of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who sought to court billions of dollars of investment from Beijing.
Marcos, however, has maintained pursuing economic relations with China is important, and his government is sending a representative to China’s third Belt and Road Forum this week.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Additional Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Gerry Doyle)
News
Tapper cuts off Haley for blaming Biden for House not having Speaker
CNN’s shut down GOP presidential candidate for blaming President Biden for the House being unable to elect a new Republican Speaker after Rep. ’s (R-Calif.) unprecedented ouster.
Tapper asked Haley on “State of the Union” if Rep. Austin Scott’s (R-Ga.) remarks on the House Speakership election were accurate when he said the Speakerless House makes the Republicans “look like a bunch of idiots.” Haley began her response by criticizing the Biden administration before Tapper jumped in to interrupt, saying that the turmoil in Congress was not at the hands of the president.
“Well, I’ll tell you what’s right is. Under the Biden administration, we’ve seen chaos within —” she said before Tapper interjected.
“You can’t blame that on Biden. You can’t blame this on Biden,” Tapper said.
“Well, you have to let me finish,” Haley said. “We have seen chaos with inflation. We’ve seen chaos with the lack of transparency in education. We’ve seen chaos on the border. We’ve seen chaos with crime on the streets, and now we’re seeing chaos around the world.”
“What I’m saying is you can’t fix Democrat chaos with Republican chaos. They need to get it together. They need to get in a room and figure out who this is going to be and come out unified. That’s what Republicans need to do. This is not a good look. This is not good for our country. We saw what happened to Israel when they were distracted,” she continued.
Close
Thank you for signing up!
Subscribe to more newsletters here
The latest in politics and policy. Direct to your inbox. Sign up for the Morning Report newsletter
The House voted to oust McCarthy from the top leadership post nearly two weeks ago. Since then, the House has been in disarray as House Republicans struggle to come to a consensus on who their new leader should be.
After Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) took his name out of the running last week following the GOP conference’s vote to nominate him, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was put forward by the conference. It’s unclear whether he would have enough support on the House floor to be elected as Speaker.
Updated 12:52 p.m.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking How You Leave Assets to Heirs
Philippines demands China halt “dangerous and offensive” actions in S.C. Sea
Tapper cuts off Haley for blaming Biden for House not having Speaker
Hamas critique removed from Palestinians’ Abbas comments on Israel attack
Here’s How Much Your 2024 Social Security Increase Would Have Been If Joe Biden Had His Way
Teens Laugh After Crashing Kia Into Los Angeles Storefront
Putin and Russians change rhetoric on Russian offensive on Avdiivka – ISW
Leopard’s purr is giving Ukraine’s tank troops an element of surprise
Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, police say
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Interesting Articles
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking How You Leave Assets to Heirs
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Philippines demands China halt “dangerous and offensive” actions in S.C. Sea
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp MANILA...
Tapper cuts off Haley for blaming Biden for House not having Speaker
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp CNN’s...
Hamas critique removed from Palestinians’ Abbas comments on Israel attack
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp (Reuters)...
Here’s How Much Your 2024 Social Security Increase Would Have Been If Joe Biden Had His Way
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Teens Laugh After Crashing Kia Into Los Angeles Storefront
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Read...
Putin and Russians change rhetoric on Russian offensive on Avdiivka – ISW
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Analysts...
Leopard’s purr is giving Ukraine’s tank troops an element of surprise
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp In...
Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, police say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp CHICAGO...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News7 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News4 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News6 days ago
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
-
News5 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News3 days ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News3 days ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
-
News7 days ago
Utah teen drifts over median before crashing head-on into two cars, dashcam video shows