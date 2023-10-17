News
Hamas critique removed from Palestinians’ Abbas comments on Israel attack
(Reuters) -The Palestinian Authority’s official news agency published comments on Sunday by that criticized Hamas over its actions but later removed reference to the militant group without providing an explanation.
The comments, published by WAFA on its website, came during a phone call between Abbas and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The two discussed Israel’s bombardment of Gaza following Hamas’ deadly rampage through Israeli cities.
The original WAFA report on Abbas’ call included the line: “The president also stressed that Hamas’ policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people, and the policies, programs and decisions of the (Palestine Liberation Organization) represent the Palestinian people as their sole legitimate representative.”
Several hours later, the phrase was adjusted to read: “The president also stressed that the policies, programs, and decisions of the PLO represent the Palestinian people as their sole legitimate representative, and not the policies of any other organization.”
It was not immediately clear why the reference to Hamas was removed. There was no immediate comment by Abbas’ office or by WAFA. Hamas had no immediate comment.
Abbas’ Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He has long been opposed to Hamas, which seized control of Gaza in 2007 and ousted Fatah party forces loyal to Abbas. Years of reconciliation talks between the rivals have failed to reach a breakthrough.
Abbas also heads the PLO, the umbrella group that represented the Palestinians in past U.S.-sponsored peace talks with Israel.
During his call with Maduro, Abbas “affirmed his rejection of the killing of civilians on both sides and called for the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees,” the WAFA report said.
(Reporting by Rami Ayyub with additional reporting by Hatem Maher and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Deepa Babington, Lisa Shumaker and Sonali Paul)
Here’s How Much Your 2024 Social Security Increase Would Have Been If Joe Biden Had His Way
The numbers are in. To be specific, one number that matters tremendously to retirees is in. On Thursday, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced the amount of the “raise” that Social Security recipients will get next year.
Beginning in January, Social Security benefits will go up by 3.2%. But Joe Biden would like to see the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) calculated using a different method. Here’s how much your 2024 Social Security increase would have been if Biden had his way.
How Biden would like to change Social Security
In 2020, then-candidate Biden campaigned for president on a platform that included several proposed changes to Social Security. The biggest one in terms of preventing future benefit cuts was to increase the payroll tax cap to $400,000. He also supported several benefit increases. For example, he wanted to set the guaranteed minimum benefit to at least 125% of the federal poverty level.
Biden’s sole proposal about COLAs was to change the inflation metric used in the calculation. Currently, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) is used. His presidential campaign platform called for this metric to be replaced by the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E).
The CPI-E is similar to the CPI-W in that it measures the changes in prices of products and services. However, it focuses on price changes based on spending patterns for Americans ages 62 and above. In particular, the metric gives more weight to healthcare costs, which are a major concern for older Americans.
What the 2024 Social Security COLA would have been
We don’t have to imagine what next year’s Social Security COLA might have been if the CPI-E was used instead of the CPI-W. It’s pretty easy to run the numbers for ourselves.
To determine the 2024 COLA of 3.2%, SSA compared the average CPI-W for the third quarter of 2023 against the average CPI-W for the third quarter of 2022. We only need to perform a similar calculation swapping out CPI-E in place of CPI-W to find out what the COLA would be if Biden’s 2020 proposal was in effect.
Based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average CPI-E for the third quarter of 2022 was 320.934. The average CPI-E for the third quarter of 2023 was 333.882 — a 4% year-over-year increase.
If Biden had his way, retirees would receive a 4% COLA in 2024 instead of a 3.2% increase. To paraphrase a comment he made that received a lot of attention when he was vice president during the Obama administration, that’s “a big deal.”
Not a pipedream
Unfortunately, these kinds of what-if scenarios don’t help retirees cope with inflation that remains higher than they would like. Although Biden included a proposal to revise the COLA calculation in his 2020 platform, he hasn’t pushed for the change during his time in the White House. There’s no guarantee that he would have been able to win enough support in Congress to actually implement the change even if he had fought hard for it.
However, replacing the CPI-W with the CPI-E isn’t a pipedream. A survey conducted by the University of Maryland’s Program for Public Consultation (PPC) in 2022 found that 59% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans supported using an inflation metric that reflects the spending patterns of the elderly to calculate Social Security COLAs.
The main knock against using the CPI-E is that it could make Social Security’s financial challenges only worse. The PPC calculated that the proposal would increase the looming Social Security shortfall by 12%.
To have any chance at gaining enough political support to revise the COLA calculation would likely require a package including other changes to increase revenue for the beleaguered federal program. Such major reforms just might be on the way within the next few years as the clock ticks down until Social Security’s trust funds run out of money.
Teens Laugh After Crashing Kia Into Los Angeles Storefront
Read the full story on The Auto Wire
They know the system is a joke.
Some teenagers were pursued last week by police in a Kia Soul believed to have been stolen. During the chase, the suspects crashed the vehicle through a flower shop storefront, then slowly emerged and were arrested. Video taken by OnSceneTV shows the teenagers smiling and laughing during their arrests, not to mention flashing hand signs. Clearly, these kids know the system is a joke.
Watch a 12-year-old lead police on a chase that ends in a big crash here.
We’re not poking fun at the Los Angeles Police Department, although it has its fair share of problems. Instead, the big problem in Los Angeles and far too many cities resides in the district attorney’s office. George Gascon and his team have cut sweetheart deals for not only car thieves but even violent offenders, like the guy who used a stolen car to run over a mother and her baby, then got sent to essentially a summer camp as a joke of a punishment.
It seems most of these kids know next to nothing if not absolutely nothing will happen to them. If only the owner of the flower shop were so lucky. After all, even in more aggressive jurisdictions minors are treated lightly compared to adults, although in some they would be facing some fairly stiff consequences for something like this. But in places with a limp noodle district attorney, they might be let go with a warning and be able to turn around and sue the officers for tightening the handcuffs too much. We’re only slightly joking.
Most of these kids seem quite familiar with the process of getting arrested, even if they’re not horribly good at knowing the difference between their left and right. One without being told crosses his legs at the ankles after laying on the ground, interlacing his fingers behind his head. It’s almost like this process is routine or something.
Sadly, there’s a good chance this Kia Soul has been stolen, maybe even by these kids and that they’ve stolen other vehicles. While some kids are worrying about which game to play with friends online or getting into a good career field, others are more concerned with stealing property, having fun at other people’s expense, documenting it all on social media, then laughing when the consequences are a joke. It’s a game to far too many kids and even adults, which is why car theft and other crimes have become such a rampant problem in so many areas.
Putin and Russians change rhetoric on Russian offensive on Avdiivka – ISW
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noticed that the Russians, including their dictator , have changed their rhetoric about the Russian army’s offensive on the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast and “temper expectations” about their advance.
Source: ISW report
Details: Analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin may be trying to reduce expectations of a significant Russian advance around Avdiivka.
In an interview with Russian state-controlled TV, Putin claimed that Russian troops were conducting “active defence” on the Avdiivka, Kupiansk and Zaporizhzhia fronts.
Experts believe that Putin’s description of Russian offensive operations near Avdiivka as “active defence” rather than “active combat operations” may be an attempt to reduce expectations of a significant Russian advance.
“Russian forces are unlikely to make significant breakthroughs or cut off Ukrainian forces in the settlement in the near term, and potential advances at scale would likely require a significant and protracted commitment of personnel and materiel,” the reports stated.
The ISW reports that the Russian information space, in general, is also tempering its initial optimism about the prospects for Russian offensive operations around Avdiivka.
The review noted that Russian troops pursued the offensive operations aimed at encircling Avdiivka on 15 October but have not made any further progress so far amid a likely slowdown in Russian operations in the area.
Both Ukrainian military observers and Russian sources said Russian troops had failed to achieve the desired hasty breakthrough and faced heavy casualties and likely a slower-than-expected pace of advance.
However, Russian troops are likely to carry on their offensive at this reduced pace in the near term and remain a threat to Ukrainian forces in the area, although they are unlikely to achieve a decisive breakthrough or encircle Avdiivka.
Analysts also point out that the slowdown in Russian offensive operations may result from a temporary adjustment to the tactical situation, and the Russians may intensify their attempts to surround Avdiivka in the coming days.
To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 15 October:
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin may be trying to temper expectations of significant Russian advances around Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.
-
The Russian information space writ large is also metering its initial optimism about the prospects of Russian offensive operations around Avdiivka.
-
Russian forces continued offensive operations aimed at encircling Avdiivka on 15 October but have yet to make further gains amid a likely decreasing tempo of Russian operations in the area.
-
Russian forces will likely continue offensive operations at this decreased tempo in the near term, however, and will remain a threat to Ukrainian forces in the area despite being unlikely to achieve a decisive breakthrough or encircle Avdiivka at this time.
-
Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhia Oblast on 15 October and slightly advanced south of Bakhmut.
-
Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area, and in western Zaporizhia Oblast on 15 October and advanced in some areas.
-
The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) is sending a reportedly Kremlin-affiliated priest to Crimea, likely as part of continued Russian efforts to persecute religious communities in occupied Ukraine.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.
