Connect with us

News

IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking How You Leave Assets to Heirs

Published

41 seconds ago

on

By

IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking How You Leave Assets to Heirs

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

A couple signs a series of documents setting up an irrevocable trust.

Managing your taxes can be one of the most complex aspects of estate planning and a new IRS rule change continues that trend. The rule, published at the end of March, changes how the step-up in basis applies to assets held in an irrevocable trust. If you need help interpreting the IRS rule change or setting up your estate, consider speaking with a financial advisor.

What Is a Step-Up in Basis?

When someone inherits an asset with unrealized capital gains, the basis of the asset resets or “steps up,” to the current fair market value, wiping out any tax liability for the previously unrealized capital gains.

For example, if you purchased stock for $100,000 more than a year ago and sold it now for $250,000, you would pay capital gains tax on the $150,000 profit above the original basis of $100,000. If you inherit that stock, however, your new basis steps up to $250,000 and you’ll pay tax only if you sell the stock for more than that amount.

To protect their assets, many people place them in an irrevocable trust, which means they lose all ownership rights to the assets. Instead, the trust becomes the owner of the assets for the benefit of the trust’s beneficiaries.

How IRS Rule Change Impacts Irrevocable Trusts

Previously, the IRS granted the step-up in basis for assets in an irrevocable trust but the new ruling – Rev. Rul. 2023-2 – changes that. Unless the assets are included in the taxable estate of the original owner (or “grantor”), the basis doesn’t reset. To get the step-up in basis, the assets in the irrevocable trust now must be included in the taxable estate at the time of the grantor’s death.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is that because of the $12.92 million per-person exclusion in 2023 ($25.84 million for married couples), few estates in the United States pay even a portion of the estate tax.

In 2021, 6,158 estates were required to file estate tax returns, with just 2,584 of them (42%) paying any tax at all. By including the irrevocable trust assets in the taxable estate, heirs who are the beneficiaries of the trust will dodge the tax hit and receive the step-up in basis. However, that situation could change for some people in 2026 when the estate tax exemption limit reverts to the 2017 amount of $5 million, adjusted for inflation.

Why would someone be using an irrevocable trust? A typical reason is to remove assets from your ownership in order to qualify for Medicaid nursing home assistance. A parent could place a home worth $500,000 into the trust, qualify for Medicaid but, by including the home in their taxable estate, then pass the property on to their children tax-free at a basis of $500,000.

Bottom Line

Woman discusses her estate plan with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Woman discusses her estate plan with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Anyone using an irrevocable trust should be reviewing their estate plan to make sure it complies with the updated IRS rule and preserve the step-up in basis for assets that the trust will pass on to their heirs. Building a sufficient estate plan is also something that most people should try to have in place in order to limit issues for their family down the road.

Financial Planning Tips

  • A financial advisor can help you make sense of important rule changes so your financial plan stays on track. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Life insurance can play a vital role in the financial planning process so that your loved ones are protected in the event that something happens to you. SmartAsset has a life insurance tool specifically designed to help you determine how much coverage you need.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/shapecharge, ©iStock.com/kate_sept2004

The post Want to Leave Assets to Heirs? IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking Your Irrevocable Trust appeared first on SmartReads CMS – SmartAsset.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Philippines demands China halt “dangerous and offensive” actions in S.C. Sea

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2023

By

Philippines demands China halt "dangerous and offensive" actions in S.C. Sea

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippine military has demanded China stop “dangerous and offensive” actions in the South China Sea, after a Chinese navy ship shadowed and attempted to cut off a Philippine navy vessel conducting a resupply mission late last week.

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel came as close as 350 yards (metres) as it tried to cross in front of the Philippine ship near Thitu island, Manila’s biggest and most strategically important outpost in the South China Sea, according to Philippines armed forces chief Romeo Brawner.

“These dangerous and offensive manoeuvres by China’s PLAN not only risk collision but also directly endanger the lives of maritime personnel from both sides,” Brawner said in a statement on Sunday.

China on Monday claimed sovereignty and defended its presence near Thitu, which is calls as Zhongye Island.

“The Philippine side’s illegal occupation of Zhongye Island has seriously violated China’s sovereignty,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press conference on Monday. “It is reasonable and lawful for Chinese warships to patrol the waters near Zhongye Island.”

It was the latest in a series of attempts by China to monitor and block Philippine resupply missions to personnel in Manila-occupied features in the South China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, through which more than $3 trillion of trade passes each year.

Ties between Manila and Beijing have soured since Philippine pursued closer ties with Washington, in sharp contrast to the pro-China stance of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who sought to court billions of dollars of investment from Beijing.

Marcos, however, has maintained pursuing economic relations with China is important, and his government is sending a representative to China’s third Belt and Road Forum this week.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Additional Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Tapper cuts off Haley for blaming Biden for House not having Speaker

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 17, 2023

By

The Hill

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

CNN’s shut down GOP presidential candidate for blaming President Biden for the House being unable to elect a new Republican Speaker after Rep. ’s (R-Calif.) unprecedented ouster.

Tapper asked Haley on “State of the Union” if Rep. Austin Scott’s (R-Ga.) remarks on the House Speakership election were accurate when he said the Speakerless House makes the Republicans “look like a bunch of idiots.” Haley began her response by criticizing the Biden administration before Tapper jumped in to interrupt, saying that the turmoil in Congress was not at the hands of the president.

“Well, I’ll tell you what’s right is. Under the Biden administration, we’ve seen chaos within —” she said before Tapper interjected.

“You can’t blame that on Biden. You can’t blame this on Biden,” Tapper said.

“Well, you have to let me finish,” Haley said. “We have seen chaos with inflation. We’ve seen chaos with the lack of transparency in education. We’ve seen chaos on the border. We’ve seen chaos with crime on the streets, and now we’re seeing chaos around the world.”

“What I’m saying is you can’t fix Democrat chaos with Republican chaos. They need to get it together. They need to get in a room and figure out who this is going to be and come out unified. That’s what Republicans need to do. This is not a good look. This is not good for our country. We saw what happened to Israel when they were distracted,” she continued.

Thank you for signing up!

Subscribe to more newsletters here

The latest in politics and policy. Direct to your inbox. Sign up for the Morning Report newsletter

The House voted to oust McCarthy from the top leadership post nearly two weeks ago. Since then, the House has been in disarray as House Republicans struggle to come to a consensus on who their new leader should be.

After Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) took his name out of the running last week following the GOP conference’s vote to nominate him, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was put forward by the conference. It’s unclear whether he would have enough support on the House floor to be elected as Speaker.

Updated 12:52 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Hamas critique removed from Palestinians’ Abbas comments on Israel attack

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 17, 2023

By

Hamas critique removed from Palestinians' Abbas comments on Israel attack

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

(Reuters) -The Palestinian Authority’s official news agency published comments on Sunday by that criticized Hamas over its actions but later removed reference to the militant group without providing an explanation.

The comments, published by WAFA on its website, came during a phone call between Abbas and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The two discussed Israel’s bombardment of Gaza following Hamas’ deadly rampage through Israeli cities.

The original WAFA report on Abbas’ call included the line: “The president also stressed that Hamas’ policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people, and the policies, programs and decisions of the (Palestine Liberation Organization) represent the Palestinian people as their sole legitimate representative.”

Several hours later, the phrase was adjusted to read: “The president also stressed that the policies, programs, and decisions of the PLO represent the Palestinian people as their sole legitimate representative, and not the policies of any other organization.”

It was not immediately clear why the reference to Hamas was removed. There was no immediate comment by Abbas’ office or by WAFA. Hamas had no immediate comment.

Abbas’ Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He has long been opposed to Hamas, which seized control of Gaza in 2007 and ousted Fatah party forces loyal to Abbas. Years of reconciliation talks between the rivals have failed to reach a breakthrough.

Abbas also heads the PLO, the umbrella group that represented the Palestinians in past U.S.-sponsored peace talks with Israel.

During his call with Maduro, Abbas “affirmed his rejection of the killing of civilians on both sides and called for the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees,” the WAFA report said.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub with additional reporting by Hatem Maher and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Deepa Babington, Lisa Shumaker and Sonali Paul)

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking How You Leave Assets to Heirs IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking How You Leave Assets to Heirs
News41 seconds ago

IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking How You Leave Assets to Heirs

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Philippines demands China halt "dangerous and offensive" actions in S.C. Sea Philippines demands China halt "dangerous and offensive" actions in S.C. Sea
News1 hour ago

Philippines demands China halt “dangerous and offensive” actions in S.C. Sea

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp MANILA...
The Hill The Hill
News2 hours ago

Tapper cuts off Haley for blaming Biden for House not having Speaker

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp CNN’s...
Hamas critique removed from Palestinians' Abbas comments on Israel attack Hamas critique removed from Palestinians' Abbas comments on Israel attack
News3 hours ago

Hamas critique removed from Palestinians’ Abbas comments on Israel attack

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp (Reuters)...
Here's How Much Your 2024 Social Security Increase Would Have Been If Joe Biden Had His Way Here's How Much Your 2024 Social Security Increase Would Have Been If Joe Biden Had His Way
News4 hours ago

Here’s How Much Your 2024 Social Security Increase Would Have Been If Joe Biden Had His Way

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Teens Laugh After Crashing Kia Into Los Angeles Storefront Teens Laugh After Crashing Kia Into Los Angeles Storefront
News5 hours ago

Teens Laugh After Crashing Kia Into Los Angeles Storefront

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Read...
Putin and Russians change rhetoric on Russian offensive on Avdiivka – ISW Putin and Russians change rhetoric on Russian offensive on Avdiivka – ISW
News6 hours ago

Putin and Russians change rhetoric on Russian offensive on Avdiivka – ISW

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Analysts...
Leopard’s purr is giving Ukraine’s tank troops an element of surprise Leopard’s purr is giving Ukraine’s tank troops an element of surprise
News7 hours ago

Leopard’s purr is giving Ukraine’s tank troops an element of surprise

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp In...
Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, police say Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, police say
News8 hours ago

Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, police say

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp CHICAGO...
What causes erectile dysfunction? Experts on what ED is and how to treat it What causes erectile dysfunction? Experts on what ED is and how to treat it
News9 hours ago

What causes erectile dysfunction? Experts on what ED is and how to treat it

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Blood...

Trending