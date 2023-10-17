News
Leopard’s purr is giving Ukraine’s tank troops an element of surprise
In the best traditions of the German automotive industry, it is precision-engineered to outclass the competition. Yet at 62 tons and 32ft long, the Leopard tank perhaps lacks the understated grace of an Audi or BMW.
Not so, according to the soldiers of Ukraine’s 21st Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade, who used one on a night-time ambush near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast last month.
In their noisy, rattly old-Soviet-era tanks, the enemy would have heard them coming from quite literally a mile away. But with the Leopard’s engine not much louder than a diesel van, they were able to creep up almost unnoticed.
“We were able to get about 200 metres from the Russian lines before we attacked,” said Commander Vitali, of the Brigade’s Third Tank Squad, who has been using the Leopard since the summer.
“You couldn’t do that with our older tanks, because you can hear them from two or three kilometres away – they make a lot of noise.”
‘Generally a much better tank’
The Leopard’s gentle purr is just one of many advantages of the tank, 70 of which have been donated by Nato to Ukraine for use in its ongoing counter-offensive. Britain has also supplied 14 Challenger tanks, but the Leopard is in use in greater quantities as Ukraine’s European allies have far more to spare.
Comdr Vitali and his comrades received their Leopards after attending a Nato training course in Europe, where a programme that would normally take 18 months was condensed into just nine weeks.
“I have driven tanks before, but my comrades haven’t – I think the tutors were quite impressed that we mastered how to use it in that time,” he said.
The Leopard has a top speed of around 42mph and comes with a 120mm gun, capable of punching through two feet of steel armour at a mile and a half. While the models supplied to Ukraine date back the 1990s, it is considered more than a match for the Soviet-built tanks that make up the bulk of the Russian arsenal, with a more accurate gun.
“It’s generally a much better tank – easier to drive and handle, and much better protected inside,” Comdr Vitali added. “We haven’t been hit by anything yet, but if we do, we stand a much better chance of surviving.”
Still, the Leopard’s presence in Ukraine has not been quite the showpiece gesture of support that the West intended it to be.
First, Germany was reluctant to allow them to be used at all, for fear it would heighten tensions with Moscow, and only changed its mind after pressure from Ukraine’s other backers.
Hopes that they would be an instant game-changer were also dashed during the counter-offensive’s opening weeks, when several Leopards hit landmines in the so-called “Surovikin Line”, the 80-mile network of Russian defences south of Zaporizhzhia.
There have also been questions over their reliability: some have spent years sitting in storage in Europe, and have developed technical faults after time in combat.
However, their fundamental toughness has been proved. Thanks to their enhanced armour, crews whose Leopards have been hit by landmines or Russian drones have generally also survived.
“Given the choice, I would always prefer to use a Leopard now rather than the older tanks we had before,” said Comdr Vitali.
Military analysts believe the Leopard has not yet had the chance to fully show its claws on the battlefield. It will come into its own, they predict, if and when Ukraine’s forces breach the Surovikin Line and push into the open ground beyond, which is much more suited to tank warfare.
Combat, though, is also about the art of making do, and many Ukrainian units continue to fight in tanks dating back to the Brezhnev era or before. Commander Oleksandr, with Ukraine’s 93rd Brigade near Bakhmut, uses a Soviet-era T64.
It might seem like a Trabant compared to Comdr Vitali’s Porsche. But it has had updates over the years, is simpler to use – and, crucially, is the tank he is used to fighting in.
“The Russians use these older tanks too, so we’re not at a disadvantage,” he said. “And anyway, a tank is just a machine. What’s important is your skill in using it, not how modern it is.”
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.
Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, police say
CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois landlord accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old Muslim boy and seriously wounding his mother was charged with a hate crime after police and relatives said he singled out the victims because of their faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.
In recent days, police in U.S. cities and federal authorities have been on high alert for violence driven by antisemitic or Islamophobic sentiments. FBI officials, along with Jewish and Muslim groups, have reported an increase of hateful and threatening rhetoric.
In the Chicago-area case, officers found the 32-year-old woman and boy late Saturday morning at a home in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.
Relatives and a Muslim civil liberties and advocacy group identified the slain boy as the wounded woman’s son.
The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman had multiple stab wounds and was expected to survive, according to the statement. An autopsy on the child showed he had been stabbed dozens of times.
“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis,” the sheriff’s statement said.
According to the Will County sheriff’s office, the woman had called 911 to report that her landlord had attacked her with a knife, adding she then ran into a bathroom and continued to fight him off.
The man suspected in the attack was found Saturday outside the home and “sitting upright outside on the ground near the driveway of the residence” with a cut on his forehead, authorities said.
Joseph M. Czuba, 71, of Plainfield was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crimes and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. WLS-TV reported that Czuba was scheduled for an initial hearing on Monday afternoon at the county courthouse in Joliet, according to the Will County State’s Attorney Office.
Attempts to reach Czuba or a family member were unsuccessful Sunday. His home phone number was unlisted. Messages left for possible relatives in online records and on social media were not immediately returned. The sheriff’s office and county public defender’s office did not immediately return messages about Czuba’s legal representation.
Authorities did not release the names of the two victims.
But the boy’s paternal uncle, Yousef Hannon, spoke at a news conference Sunday hosted by the Chicago chapter Council on American-Islamic Relations where the boy’s father was in attendance. There the boy was identified as Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian American boy who recently had turned 6. The organization identified the other victim as the boy’s mother.
“We are not animals, we are humans. We want people to see us as humans, to feel us as humans, to deal with us as humans, because this is what we are,” said Hannon, a Palestinian American who emigrated to the U.S. in 1999 to work, including as a public school teacher.
The Muslim civil liberties organization called the crime “our worst nightmare” and part of a disturbing spike in hate calls and emails since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. The group cited text messages exchanged among family members that showed the attacker had made disparaging remarks about Muslims.
“Palestinians basically, again, with their hearts broken over what’s happening to their people,” said Ahmed Rehab, the group’s executive director, “have to also worry about the immediate safety of life and limb living here in this most free of democracies in the world.”
In response to the increased threats, the Illinois State Police are communicating with federal law-enforcement and reaching out to Muslim communities and religious leaders to offer support, according to a Sunday press release from Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker.
“To take a six-year-old child’s life in the name of bigotry is nothing short of evil,” Pritzker said. “Wadea should be heading to school in the morning. Instead, his parents will wake up without their son. This wasn’t just a murder — it was a hate crime. And every single Illinoisan — including our Muslim, Jewish, and Palestinian neighbors — deserves to live free from the threat of such evil.”
President Joe Biden echoed that sentiment Sunday, saying in a statement: “This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are.”
The Justice Department opened a hate crime investigation into the events leading up to the attack, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.
FBI Director Chris Wray said on a call with reporters Sunday that the FBI is also moving quickly to mitigate the threats.
A senior FBI official who spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Bureau said the majority of the threats that the FBI has responded to were not judged to be credible, adding that the FBI takes them all seriously nonetheless.
The official also said that agents have been encouraged to be “aggressive” and proactive in communicating over the last week with faith-based leaders. The official said the purpose is not to make anyone feel targeted but rather to ask clerics and others to report to law enforcement anything that seems suspicious.
___
Associated Press reporters Jesse Bedayn in Denver and Eric Tucker in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.
What causes erectile dysfunction? Experts on what ED is and how to treat it
Blood flow is often blamed when it comes to erectile dysfunction, but a new medical review suggests that treatment plans shouldn’t ignore what’s also happening psychologically.
According to a recent article published in the journal Current Directions in Psychological Science, personality traits and mental health issues are among the risk factors associated with ED. However, the authors point out, researchers tend to bypass the psychological aspects of this condition in order to concentrate on the physical causes and their treatments.
ED is a common problem that happens to men of all ages. The review states that the condition affects 20% of men under the age of 30, 25% of men in their 30s, 40% of men in their 40s, 60% of men over the age of 50 and 80% of men after their 60th birthday. A medical article published in the International Journal of Impotence Research predicts that 322 million males around the world will be dealing with ED by 2025.
Here’s what causes erectile dysfunction, the psychological effects of the condition and how it’s typically treated.
What are the physical causes of ED?
The Urology Care Foundation defines ED as trouble getting or keeping an erection that is firm enough to have sexual intercourse. Although several factors can cause or contribute to symptoms of ED, it tends to be a symptom of another health-related condition.
“In many cases, ED is primarily a blood flow issue,” Dr. Jagan Kansal, a urologist and founder of Down There Urology, a center for men’s sexual health and male fertility, tells Yahoo Life. “I’ll tell men, ‘Anything that will affect your general health in terms of blood flow can affect your penis.’”
That’s because the penis contains microscopic arteries and veins, explains Kansal. So cardiovascular conditions, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease and blood vessel disease, or type 2 diabetes can lead to ED. “This explains why ED can be an early sign of heart disease, because these microscopic arteries get attacked first, and then it will occur in the heart later on in life,” he says.
Other health issues can result in ED, such as chronic kidney disease, multiple sclerosis and Peyronie’s disease, along with injury to the penis, pelvis, prostate, spinal cord or bladder. Treatments for prostate or bladder cancer, including chemotherapy, radiation and surgery, can also lead to ED, according to the National Institutes of Health.
“The nervous system plays a vital role in erectile function, so any damage or disruptions to the nerves involved can impair erectile function,” Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist and fellowship-trained robotic surgeon with Orlando Health Medical Group Urology, tells Yahoo Life. “Additionally, age, the obesity epidemic and lifestyle choices, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, as well as certain medications, can also contribute to ED.”
Cleveland Clinic reports that ED can also be a side effect of prescription drugs for anxiety, depression, blood pressure, seizures, Parkinson’s disease and cancer.
What are the psychological causes of ED?
Physical health is only part of the equation when it comes to what causes ED. Both Kansal and Brahmbhatt agree that psychological factors play a pivotal role in weak erections. “Stress, anxiety and depression can directly impact erectile function by hindering sexual arousal,” says Brahmbhatt. Stress can elevate cortisol levels and increase nervous system activity that can disrupt the complex erectile processes, according to the study authors in the latest research article.
“Furthermore, ED can instigate a self-perpetuating cycle of anxiety and performance pressure,” says Brahmbhatt. “Personality traits, such as perfectionism or high anxiety, might also predispose an individual to experience ED or exacerbate existing issues.”
Kansal refers to this occurrence as a snowball effect. “I use a little humor with my patients and say to them that once they start thinking about their penis, it’s not going to work,” he explains. And whether the psychological issues lead to ED or vice versa depends on the patient. “Either way, I think most guys have some degree of psychological ED, and it usually turns into a vicious cycle,” adds Kansal.
In fact, Brahmbhatt believes the largest culprit of psychological ED stems from men’s high levels of expectations after watching adult films. “The reality is it’s all produced content,” he stresses.
What are the best ways to treat ED?
Brahmbhatt says improving unhealthy habits is important. “First and foremost, nothing beats proactive lifestyle changes,” he says. “Getting regular exercise, eating a balanced diet and abstaining from smoking and limiting alcohol can be foundational in managing — and preventing — ED.”
Other treatment options include devices (such as vacuum erection devices), surgery (penile implants), testosterone replacement therapy (available as a gel, injection, patch and pellet) and prescription medications that help increase blood flow in the penis. “Surprisingly, treatments for ED over the last 20 to 30 years have not changed dramatically,” notes Kansal. “But today people know about Cialis and the little blue pill known as Viagra.”
Both he and Brahmbhatt add that generic versions of the oral medications have been extremely helpful. “More men have started taking them — and likely more at a younger age — simply because of the accessibility and affordability,” says Kansal.
While the recent medical review found that psychological treatments for ED tend to be an afterthought, both doctors said that communication about the condition is more open than in the past. “ED has become much more mainstream, and people are talking about it,” says Kansal.
In fact, Brahmbhatt points out that “the reason we are seeing more younger men asking for help with erections may be because men — and society — are more openly talking about sex. From Tinder to open access porn, a discussion on sex is less intimidating in this day and age.”
Psychological counseling or sex therapy can be beneficial, especially when ED has an emotional component, explains Brahmbhatt. “Engaging with a psychologist can provide valuable insights and strategies to manage psychological stress related to ED.”
Not only does Kansal recommend therapy to his patients dealing with ED, but his urology practice has also partnered with sex therapists. “Even though it might feel uncomfortable at first to talk about such things, keep in mind these people are trained medical professionals who specialize in sexual health. You won’t go wrong by at least speaking with one.”
Experts also suggest not to shy away from discussing any concerns with your partner. “Open dialogue with a partner about ED, and the associated emotional burden, can be a crucial step in fostering a supportive relationship with open communication,” says Brahmbhatt.
Kansal agrees, saying that normalizing talking about erectile dysfunction so it’s “not a taboo subject can be powerful for guys. And I think we have started to do that as a society.”
Trudeau faces heat for Israel-Hamas war statement
is facing criticism on social media following his latest statement on the Israel-Hamas war.
Over the weekend, the Canadian prime minister released a message about the conflict in the Gaza Strip, noting Canada “stands firmly” with both Israelis and Palestinians and their right to live “without fear.”
“Canada is deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” Trudeau began in his statement. “We are working closely with allies and partners in the region to do everything we can to support affected Canadian citizens, including assistance departing from Gaza, the West Bank and Israel as quickly and safely as possible.
“The rapid and unimpeded access of relief via a humanitarian corridor is essential to address the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza. International law, including humanitarian and human rights law, must be respected. … The loss of civilian life is deeply disturbing, and our heartfelt condolences are with all those whose families and communities have been affected. Canadians and people around the world must be steadfast in our support for the protection of civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian.”
Users on X — previously known as Twitter — were quick to call out the Liberal Party leader, referencing that following Hamas’ incursion on Israel on Oct. 7, he stated “Canada stands with Israel.”
Some people also took aim at the prime minister’s passive voice in his statement, with many calling on Trudeau to condemn Israel’s retaliation against Hamas and its destruction on Gaza.
International law is NOT being respected. Civilians, journalists, humanitarian workers, and medical personnel, have been directly targeted in Israeli airstrikes, while Israel’s siege is using starvation as a weapon. Condemn Israel for these war crimes and demand a ceasefire now! https://t.co/T6BlSGJBpK pic.twitter.com/iChAjkuwuL
— Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (@CJPME) October 15, 2023
Who caused this “dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip”?
These messages of concern and sympathy are performative and meaningless.
If you really cared, you’d grow a spine and condemn Israel for their attacks on innocent civilians but manhood and honor are not in your… https://t.co/plFw9friEb
— Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) October 15, 2023
Western politicians — after cheering the dehumanisation of Palestinians for the past 07 days — are now expressing their concerns for Gaza and human rights.
730 children have been killed in Gaza. You have blood on your hands, Justin Trudeau. https://t.co/yvhxGgO7Ps
— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 15, 2023
Now some western politicians suddenly seem to have woken up to the obscene nature of what Israel is doing to Gaza but of course, there isn’t a single mention of the perpetrator, as if Palestinians die, occupy, besiege and bomb themselves. https://t.co/xoZyAKlWId
— AHMED | أحمد (@ASE) October 15, 2023
After Biden, here’s another war criminal shedding crocodiles tears after backing Israel’s occupation for decades and supplying them weapons. Just 2 days ago, he was asserting Israel’s “right to defence”, a euphemism for genocide in Gaza. Now he’s “deeply concerned” it seems. https://t.co/asoTheRljv
— Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) October 15, 2023
Trudeau’s statement comes after the family of an Israeli-Canadian woman, 22-year-old Shir Georgy, announced her death on Saturday, along with government officials confirming the death of a fifth Canadian on Sunday.
Since Hamas’ incursion in Israel on Oct. 7, more than 3,600 people have died and up to 10,000 have been injured.
Israeli forces, along with a growing number of U.S. warships, have positioned themselves along Gaza’s border in a looming offensive in what Israel said is a broad campaign to dismantle Hamas. It’s estimated 300,000 troops have massed and are prepared to push into Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “demolish” Hamas, adding that the show of unity “sends a clear message to the nation, the enemy and the world.”
