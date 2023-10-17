News
Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, police say
CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois landlord accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old Muslim boy and seriously wounding his mother was charged with a hate crime after police and relatives said he singled out the victims because of their faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.
In recent days, police in U.S. cities and federal authorities have been on high alert for violence driven by antisemitic or Islamophobic sentiments. FBI officials, along with Jewish and Muslim groups, have reported an increase of hateful and threatening rhetoric.
In the Chicago-area case, officers found the 32-year-old woman and boy late Saturday morning at a home in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.
Relatives and a Muslim civil liberties and advocacy group identified the slain boy as the wounded woman’s son.
The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman had multiple stab wounds and was expected to survive, according to the statement. An autopsy on the child showed he had been stabbed dozens of times.
“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis,” the sheriff’s statement said.
According to the Will County sheriff’s office, the woman had called 911 to report that her landlord had attacked her with a knife, adding she then ran into a bathroom and continued to fight him off.
The man suspected in the attack was found Saturday outside the home and “sitting upright outside on the ground near the driveway of the residence” with a cut on his forehead, authorities said.
Joseph M. Czuba, 71, of Plainfield was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crimes and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. WLS-TV reported that Czuba was scheduled for an initial hearing on Monday afternoon at the county courthouse in Joliet, according to the Will County State’s Attorney Office.
Attempts to reach Czuba or a family member were unsuccessful Sunday. His home phone number was unlisted. Messages left for possible relatives in online records and on social media were not immediately returned. The sheriff’s office and county public defender’s office did not immediately return messages about Czuba’s legal representation.
Authorities did not release the names of the two victims.
But the boy’s paternal uncle, Yousef Hannon, spoke at a news conference Sunday hosted by the Chicago chapter Council on American-Islamic Relations where the boy’s father was in attendance. There the boy was identified as Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian American boy who recently had turned 6. The organization identified the other victim as the boy’s mother.
“We are not animals, we are humans. We want people to see us as humans, to feel us as humans, to deal with us as humans, because this is what we are,” said Hannon, a Palestinian American who emigrated to the U.S. in 1999 to work, including as a public school teacher.
The Muslim civil liberties organization called the crime “our worst nightmare” and part of a disturbing spike in hate calls and emails since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. The group cited text messages exchanged among family members that showed the attacker had made disparaging remarks about Muslims.
“Palestinians basically, again, with their hearts broken over what’s happening to their people,” said Ahmed Rehab, the group’s executive director, “have to also worry about the immediate safety of life and limb living here in this most free of democracies in the world.”
In response to the increased threats, the Illinois State Police are communicating with federal law-enforcement and reaching out to Muslim communities and religious leaders to offer support, according to a Sunday press release from Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker.
“To take a six-year-old child’s life in the name of bigotry is nothing short of evil,” Pritzker said. “Wadea should be heading to school in the morning. Instead, his parents will wake up without their son. This wasn’t just a murder — it was a hate crime. And every single Illinoisan — including our Muslim, Jewish, and Palestinian neighbors — deserves to live free from the threat of such evil.”
President Joe Biden echoed that sentiment Sunday, saying in a statement: “This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are.”
The Justice Department opened a hate crime investigation into the events leading up to the attack, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.
FBI Director Chris Wray said on a call with reporters Sunday that the FBI is also moving quickly to mitigate the threats.
A senior FBI official who spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Bureau said the majority of the threats that the FBI has responded to were not judged to be credible, adding that the FBI takes them all seriously nonetheless.
The official also said that agents have been encouraged to be “aggressive” and proactive in communicating over the last week with faith-based leaders. The official said the purpose is not to make anyone feel targeted but rather to ask clerics and others to report to law enforcement anything that seems suspicious.
___
Associated Press reporters Jesse Bedayn in Denver and Eric Tucker in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.
News
What causes erectile dysfunction? Experts on what ED is and how to treat it
Blood flow is often blamed when it comes to erectile dysfunction, but a new medical review suggests that treatment plans shouldn’t ignore what’s also happening psychologically.
According to a recent article published in the journal Current Directions in Psychological Science, personality traits and mental health issues are among the risk factors associated with ED. However, the authors point out, researchers tend to bypass the psychological aspects of this condition in order to concentrate on the physical causes and their treatments.
ED is a common problem that happens to men of all ages. The review states that the condition affects 20% of men under the age of 30, 25% of men in their 30s, 40% of men in their 40s, 60% of men over the age of 50 and 80% of men after their 60th birthday. A medical article published in the International Journal of Impotence Research predicts that 322 million males around the world will be dealing with ED by 2025.
Here’s what causes erectile dysfunction, the psychological effects of the condition and how it’s typically treated.
What are the physical causes of ED?
The Urology Care Foundation defines ED as trouble getting or keeping an erection that is firm enough to have sexual intercourse. Although several factors can cause or contribute to symptoms of ED, it tends to be a symptom of another health-related condition.
“In many cases, ED is primarily a blood flow issue,” Dr. Jagan Kansal, a urologist and founder of Down There Urology, a center for men’s sexual health and male fertility, tells Yahoo Life. “I’ll tell men, ‘Anything that will affect your general health in terms of blood flow can affect your penis.’”
That’s because the penis contains microscopic arteries and veins, explains Kansal. So cardiovascular conditions, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease and blood vessel disease, or type 2 diabetes can lead to ED. “This explains why ED can be an early sign of heart disease, because these microscopic arteries get attacked first, and then it will occur in the heart later on in life,” he says.
Other health issues can result in ED, such as chronic kidney disease, multiple sclerosis and Peyronie’s disease, along with injury to the penis, pelvis, prostate, spinal cord or bladder. Treatments for prostate or bladder cancer, including chemotherapy, radiation and surgery, can also lead to ED, according to the National Institutes of Health.
“The nervous system plays a vital role in erectile function, so any damage or disruptions to the nerves involved can impair erectile function,” Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist and fellowship-trained robotic surgeon with Orlando Health Medical Group Urology, tells Yahoo Life. “Additionally, age, the obesity epidemic and lifestyle choices, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, as well as certain medications, can also contribute to ED.”
Cleveland Clinic reports that ED can also be a side effect of prescription drugs for anxiety, depression, blood pressure, seizures, Parkinson’s disease and cancer.
What are the psychological causes of ED?
Physical health is only part of the equation when it comes to what causes ED. Both Kansal and Brahmbhatt agree that psychological factors play a pivotal role in weak erections. “Stress, anxiety and depression can directly impact erectile function by hindering sexual arousal,” says Brahmbhatt. Stress can elevate cortisol levels and increase nervous system activity that can disrupt the complex erectile processes, according to the study authors in the latest research article.
“Furthermore, ED can instigate a self-perpetuating cycle of anxiety and performance pressure,” says Brahmbhatt. “Personality traits, such as perfectionism or high anxiety, might also predispose an individual to experience ED or exacerbate existing issues.”
Kansal refers to this occurrence as a snowball effect. “I use a little humor with my patients and say to them that once they start thinking about their penis, it’s not going to work,” he explains. And whether the psychological issues lead to ED or vice versa depends on the patient. “Either way, I think most guys have some degree of psychological ED, and it usually turns into a vicious cycle,” adds Kansal.
In fact, Brahmbhatt believes the largest culprit of psychological ED stems from men’s high levels of expectations after watching adult films. “The reality is it’s all produced content,” he stresses.
What are the best ways to treat ED?
Brahmbhatt says improving unhealthy habits is important. “First and foremost, nothing beats proactive lifestyle changes,” he says. “Getting regular exercise, eating a balanced diet and abstaining from smoking and limiting alcohol can be foundational in managing — and preventing — ED.”
Other treatment options include devices (such as vacuum erection devices), surgery (penile implants), testosterone replacement therapy (available as a gel, injection, patch and pellet) and prescription medications that help increase blood flow in the penis. “Surprisingly, treatments for ED over the last 20 to 30 years have not changed dramatically,” notes Kansal. “But today people know about Cialis and the little blue pill known as Viagra.”
Both he and Brahmbhatt add that generic versions of the oral medications have been extremely helpful. “More men have started taking them — and likely more at a younger age — simply because of the accessibility and affordability,” says Kansal.
While the recent medical review found that psychological treatments for ED tend to be an afterthought, both doctors said that communication about the condition is more open than in the past. “ED has become much more mainstream, and people are talking about it,” says Kansal.
In fact, Brahmbhatt points out that “the reason we are seeing more younger men asking for help with erections may be because men — and society — are more openly talking about sex. From Tinder to open access porn, a discussion on sex is less intimidating in this day and age.”
Psychological counseling or sex therapy can be beneficial, especially when ED has an emotional component, explains Brahmbhatt. “Engaging with a psychologist can provide valuable insights and strategies to manage psychological stress related to ED.”
Not only does Kansal recommend therapy to his patients dealing with ED, but his urology practice has also partnered with sex therapists. “Even though it might feel uncomfortable at first to talk about such things, keep in mind these people are trained medical professionals who specialize in sexual health. You won’t go wrong by at least speaking with one.”
Experts also suggest not to shy away from discussing any concerns with your partner. “Open dialogue with a partner about ED, and the associated emotional burden, can be a crucial step in fostering a supportive relationship with open communication,” says Brahmbhatt.
Kansal agrees, saying that normalizing talking about erectile dysfunction so it’s “not a taboo subject can be powerful for guys. And I think we have started to do that as a society.”
News
Trudeau faces heat for Israel-Hamas war statement
is facing criticism on social media following his latest statement on the Israel-Hamas war.
Over the weekend, the Canadian prime minister released a message about the conflict in the Gaza Strip, noting Canada “stands firmly” with both Israelis and Palestinians and their right to live “without fear.”
“Canada is deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” Trudeau began in his statement. “We are working closely with allies and partners in the region to do everything we can to support affected Canadian citizens, including assistance departing from Gaza, the West Bank and Israel as quickly and safely as possible.
“The rapid and unimpeded access of relief via a humanitarian corridor is essential to address the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza. International law, including humanitarian and human rights law, must be respected. … The loss of civilian life is deeply disturbing, and our heartfelt condolences are with all those whose families and communities have been affected. Canadians and people around the world must be steadfast in our support for the protection of civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian.”
Users on X — previously known as Twitter — were quick to call out the Liberal Party leader, referencing that following Hamas’ incursion on Israel on Oct. 7, he stated “Canada stands with Israel.”
Some people also took aim at the prime minister’s passive voice in his statement, with many calling on Trudeau to condemn Israel’s retaliation against Hamas and its destruction on Gaza.
International law is NOT being respected. Civilians, journalists, humanitarian workers, and medical personnel, have been directly targeted in Israeli airstrikes, while Israel’s siege is using starvation as a weapon. Condemn Israel for these war crimes and demand a ceasefire now! https://t.co/T6BlSGJBpK pic.twitter.com/iChAjkuwuL
— Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (@CJPME) October 15, 2023
Who caused this “dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip”?
These messages of concern and sympathy are performative and meaningless.
If you really cared, you’d grow a spine and condemn Israel for their attacks on innocent civilians but manhood and honor are not in your… https://t.co/plFw9friEb
— Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) October 15, 2023
Western politicians — after cheering the dehumanisation of Palestinians for the past 07 days — are now expressing their concerns for Gaza and human rights.
730 children have been killed in Gaza. You have blood on your hands, Justin Trudeau. https://t.co/yvhxGgO7Ps
— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 15, 2023
Now some western politicians suddenly seem to have woken up to the obscene nature of what Israel is doing to Gaza but of course, there isn’t a single mention of the perpetrator, as if Palestinians die, occupy, besiege and bomb themselves. https://t.co/xoZyAKlWId
— AHMED | أحمد (@ASE) October 15, 2023
After Biden, here’s another war criminal shedding crocodiles tears after backing Israel’s occupation for decades and supplying them weapons. Just 2 days ago, he was asserting Israel’s “right to defence”, a euphemism for genocide in Gaza. Now he’s “deeply concerned” it seems. https://t.co/asoTheRljv
— Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) October 15, 2023
Trudeau’s statement comes after the family of an Israeli-Canadian woman, 22-year-old Shir Georgy, announced her death on Saturday, along with government officials confirming the death of a fifth Canadian on Sunday.
Since Hamas’ incursion in Israel on Oct. 7, more than 3,600 people have died and up to 10,000 have been injured.
Israeli forces, along with a growing number of U.S. warships, have positioned themselves along Gaza’s border in a looming offensive in what Israel said is a broad campaign to dismantle Hamas. It’s estimated 300,000 troops have massed and are prepared to push into Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “demolish” Hamas, adding that the show of unity “sends a clear message to the nation, the enemy and the world.”
News
We talked to 100 people about their experiences in solitary confinement – this is what we learned
The United States leads the world in its use of solitary confinement, locking away in isolation more of its population than any other country.
Every day, up to 48,000 inmates – or around 4% of the incarcerated population – are locked in some form of solitary confinement in detention centers, jails and prisons across the U.S.
Some spend months – or even years – at a time in isolation, only being allowed out a few times a week for a 10-minute shower or a short exercise period in an outdoor dog run. And it doesn’t only affect prisoners. Up to 20,000 other people are affected as well – working as correctional staff or providing mental health services or other programming.
Over three summers, we interviewed people who were confined or employed in solitary confinement units to better understand what it is like from both sides of the bars. The interviews form the basis of “Way Down in the Hole,” a book published on Oct. 14, 2022.
In the course of our research, we spent hundreds of hours in solitary confinement units in facilities in a mid-Atlantic Rust Belt state. We conducted in-depth interviews with 75 prisoners and 25 staff members – including both civilian staff and prison officers.
This is what we learned from the interviews. Names have been changed to protect identities.
Solitary confinement is dehumanizing
Everyone we interviewed, both prisoners and officers alike, told us that solitary confinement is like being locked away out of sight, out of mind, and that the consequences on their physical and mental health were significant, and often stripped away their humanity.
Locked in a cell about the size of a mall parking space, prisoners are confined 23 hours a day with virtually no human interaction other than to be subjected to strip searches and have their hands cuffed and their feet shackled. They eat, sleep, meditate, study and exercise just inches away from where they defecate.
One prisoner, an avid reader we will call Scholar, spoke to us nine months into his stay in solitary confinement. “All human privileges are gone; they treat you like a dog. They bring you food, they throw it to you, you shower in a cage, you exercise in a cage. Just because I’m wearing orange [the color of the jumpsuit for incarcerated people confined in solitary] doesn’t mean I’m not human.”
His experience isn’t an isolated one. Marina, who has been confined in solitary for more than a decade, remarked: “I’m treated like I’m in a zoo … I’m being treated like an animal. I feel lost and forgotten.”
Correctional officer Travis, who has worked in solitary confinement for 12 years, expresses a similar sentiment. “You don’t realize how stressful it is inside the walls,” he said. “You feel like an inmate. Inmates are running institutions and you have to do things to take care of them, and no one is taking care of us.”
Solitary confinement breeds racial resentment
Prisons are disproportionately filled with Black and Hispanic people, and solitary confinement is even more intensely racialized.
Black men comprise around 13% of the male population, yet make up nearly 40% of the incarcerated population and 45% of those locked in solitary confinement.
Meanwhile, in many states, including where we conducted our research, most prisons are built in rural communities that are overwhelmingly white. As a result, many corrections staff members – who tend to be drawn from the local population – are white. In hundreds of hours of observation in seven different prisons, we did not see more than a handful of corrections staff who were nonwhite. Yet the majority of people we saw in solitary confinement and whom we interviewed were Black or Hispanic.
In our conversations, guards certainly spoke to the resentment they felt toward prisoners in general and those in solitary in particular.
From their perspective, prisoners have better living conditions than the victims of their crime or the people who staff prisons.
“Inmates get TVs, tablets, kiosks, email; victims get nothing. They don’t get their family member back,” corrections officer Bunker said. “I lived in a bunker in Iraq for a year, and these guys have a better commode … not made of wood that they don’t have to burn.”
Because prisoners in solitary are locked up 23 hours a day, every daily need must be met by an officer. Officers hand deliver and pick up meal trays three times a day. Toilet paper is dispensed twice a week. Prisoners must be escorted to showers and the yard and even to therapy sessions. And before each and every movement out of cell, they must be strip searched, handcuffed and shackled. We watched officers do this for hundreds of hours, and it’s exhausting for the guards. Under these circumstances – and given the relatively low pay guards receive – it is easy to see how resentment builds up.
An officer we call Porter said: “I have an elderly family member who had to give up their house to get a medical procedure, and the inmates get the best medical care for US. I knew a guy on death row that got chemo. Imagine that … paying to keep a guy alive just to kill him!”
And, because staff members are almost all white and the prisoners are disproportionately Black, this resentment becomes racialized. Scholar told us the prison he is incarcerated in is “one of the most racist prisons. [The guards] have no problem calling us ‘n*****.’”
And yet, some prisoners choose solitary
Despite the dehumanizing conditions of solitary confinement and the resentment it breeds, we met many prisoners who actively sought out solitary – and staff members who opted to guard those prisoners.
Many corrections staff preferred to work in solitary confinement units for a variety of reasons. Some preferred the pace of the work; some lived for the adrenaline rush of a cell extraction. Others told us that compared to other jobs available in their community, working in solitary was more interesting.
An officer we call Bezos who worked at an Amazon fulfillment center before starting at the prison summed it up: “I could warehouse boxes or warehouse people; people are more interesting.”
Perhaps more surprising, many prisoners also told us they chose solitary.
Some requested solitary confinement for their own safety, to avoid gang violence or the threat of sexual assault by other prisoners or retaliation for debts they owed on the inside or on the outside. Those placed in “administrative custody” – that is, they are placed in solitary not for punishment but for safety – said they experienced fewer restrictions than those who were sent to solitary confinement as punishment.
But many prisoners we interviewed deliberately committed misconducts, such as refusing a guard’s order, as a way of deliberately getting sent to solitary confinement by way of punishment. It was seen by some as a way to control one aspect of their lives.
Others endured the dehumanization of solitary confinement simply to be moved from one housing unit to another or to another prison all together. They did this to be closer to home – which would allow their families more opportunities to visit – or to a prison that had more programming, such as education classes or treatment.
A prisoner we call Fifty committed a misconduct that he knew would get him sentenced to the supermax facility in the state, despite it being known as one of the most racist prisons in the system and one of the hardest places to do time.
The reason, as Fifty explained, was that it kept him isolated from the man who killed his brother. Fifty worried that if tempted, he might kill the man and spend the rest of his life in prison.
The move was successful. Fifty was paroled just a few months after we met him, directly from solitary confinement to the streets of a major U.S. city.
A system in which no one wins
The picture that emerges from the interviews is one of a system that doesn’t serve the prison population or those employed to guard them.
People who spend time in solitary confinement are more likely to die sooner after their release – as are officers, who also have one of the highest rates of divorce. There is also no evidence that confinement acts as a deterrent or is in any way rehabilitative.
Any amount of time in solitary confinement can cause declines in mental health. Many people placed in solitary confinement find they end up back in prison after they are released because they are unable to function or because they haven’t learned tools that help them stay out of trouble.
And, because of the prisoner to staff ratios and individual cells, the cost of holding someone in solitary confinement is around three times that of the general prison population.
From our interviews, the overarching takeaway is it is a system in which no one wins and everyone loses.
This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. The Conversation has a variety of fascinating free newsletters.
It was written by: Angela Hattery, University of Delaware and Earl Smith, University of Delaware.
Read more:
The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, police say
What causes erectile dysfunction? Experts on what ED is and how to treat it
Trudeau faces heat for Israel-Hamas war statement
We talked to 100 people about their experiences in solitary confinement – this is what we learned
Factbox-US aircraft carriers – What they bring to the Middle East
Israel says not interested in war with Hezbollah
Child rights advocates ask why state left slain 5-year-old Kansas girl in a clearly unstable home
A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires
An Arab paramedic who treated Israelis injured by Hamas militants is remembered as a hero
‘One of the best things I’ve seen all year’
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Interesting Articles
Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, police say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp CHICAGO...
What causes erectile dysfunction? Experts on what ED is and how to treat it
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Blood...
Trudeau faces heat for Israel-Hamas war statement
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Justin...
We talked to 100 people about their experiences in solitary confinement – this is what we learned
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Factbox-US aircraft carriers – What they bring to the Middle East
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp WASHINGTON...
Israel says not interested in war with Hezbollah
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp JERUSALEM...
Child rights advocates ask why state left slain 5-year-old Kansas girl in a clearly unstable home
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp TOPEKA,...
A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp WASHINGTON...
An Arab paramedic who treated Israelis injured by Hamas militants is remembered as a hero
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp When...
‘One of the best things I’ve seen all year’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Approaching...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News6 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News7 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News3 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News5 days ago
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
-
News5 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News3 days ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News3 days ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice