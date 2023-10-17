News
Republicans are mad one of them said the quiet part out loud
With just over a year to go until the 2024 elections, Republicans are beginning to realize that the abortion issue won’t just go away. The GOP has faced a political quandary ever since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, opened the door to abortion bans, which red states started to enact immediately. On one hand, abortion bans are wildly unpopular, and have only gotten more so as we hear horror stories about women being seriously injured or forced to carry dying babies to term. On the other hand, Republicans don’t want to just give up on their long-standing dream of using forced childbirth to punish women for having sex.
To square this impossible circle, Republicans have relied on their favorite strategy: Relentless dishonesty. Lots of pseudo-compassionate noises about women’s pain, while insisting that their sadistic impulses are “pro-life.” They pretend to support hypothetical exceptions to abortion bans, which for the most part do not apply in actual reality. They make weak attempts to rebrand their agenda as “pro-baby.” They feign support for contraception access while supporting organizations that actively work to demolish viable birth control.
The president of the most powerful conservative legal group in the country says banning birth control is at the top of his wishlist:
“We are on a winning trajectory…It may be that the day will come when people say the birth-control pill was a mistake.”https://t.co/9PNU0MVAI1
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 4, 2023
That is, most Republicans most of the time are on board with the lying-through-our-teeth strategy. But not all! Meet New Jersey state Sen. Edward Durr, a truck driver-turned-politician who has a habit of saying the quiet parts out loud.
“A woman does have a choice! Keep her legs closed,” Durr wrote in a 2020 Facebook post, in which he also called a pro-choice woman an “idiot.” He also “liked” a post that called for “spaying women like dogs.”
Democrats in New Jersey are pouring a lot of money into making sure that voters know about these Facebook comments. One Democratic PAC spent more than $500,000 on a TV ad tying Durr to other New Jersey Republicans by name. Another sent out a mailer highlighting his comments.
Got a political advert in the mail today about extreme state senator for NJ about womens reproduction rights…” A woman does have a choice.Keep her legs closed!” NJ state senator Ed Durr .. I know who I’m NOT voting for!😡 pic.twitter.com/JYNI81FaEd
— Dawn Calabrese (@dawnkencal) September 18, 2023
Republicans in New Jersey are crying foul, claiming that this is oh, so unfair. State Sen. Vince Polistina, who’s named in the Democratic ads, called them “political hack jobs” and claimed they’re “lying to voters.” Another group of Republicans issued a joint statement saying that Durr’s statements were “offensive and unacceptable” and “don’t represent us or what we believe in any way.”
It’s true that New Jersey Republicans have the luxury of mostly avoiding the issue, which doesn’t come up too often in their largely Democratic state. But their claims that they’re miles away Durr’s views don’t measure up to the evidence. Polistina, for instance, voted against two bills that would protect New Jersey abortion providers from legal persecution if they serve patients from out of state. The other Garden State Republicans complaining about this are tougher to pin down — no doubt on purpose — but would only commit to saying that they support exceptions from a possible abortion ban “for victims of rape or incest, or in case of a serious health risk.”
The difference between Durr and most other Republicans is about surface-level rhetoric, not actual substance. That’s demonstrated by the routine invocation of “rape exceptions.” Making an exception for rape is just a more polite way of saying “shut your legs,” since the implication is any woman who consents to sex deserves to run the risk of forced childbirth. And as reproductive health experts routinely point out, these “exceptions” are often meaningless in practice. Even if you’re legally entitled to an abortion under those circumstances, you can’t get one if all the competent providers have been run out of the state.
Durr’s viewpoint may not be uttered in public very often, but it’s at the foundation of the entire anti-abortion movement. Former Texas Solicitor General Jonathan Mitchell admitted as much about his state’s abortion ban, which he played a major role in writing. In a 2021 Supreme Court brief defending that law, Mitchell wrote, “Women can ‘control their reproductive lives’ without access to abortion; they can do so by refraining from sexual intercourse.” He condemned pro-choice court decisions for accepting the view that “women (and men) should have the right to freely engage to sexual intercourse.”
Mitchell included that parenthetical “and men” to put a pseudo-egalitarian gloss on this puritanical crackdown, but his actual behavior suggests he’s a big fan of the sexual double standard, or worse. Right now, he’s representing a man named Marcus Silva, who is using the Texas abortion ban to sue friends of his former wife, apparently because they helped her leave him. Court filings suggest that Silva threatened to report his wife to police for having an abortion if she didn’t submit to him “mind, body and soul.” Other documents indicate that Silva tried to coerce her into having sex with him and doing his laundry, saying he’d drop the lawsuit in exchange. It sure sounds like Jonathan Mitchell believes women have no right to control their own bodies.
Earlier this month, Audrey Dutton of ProPublica published a story about abortion laws in Idaho, which illustrates how dishonest compassion-shaped words about pregnancy are when they come from the mouths of Republicans. Gov. Brad Little signed a near-total abortion ban in the state soon after the Dobbs decision, and talked a big game about much he and other Republicans would do to take care of the little ladies they were forcing to have babies.
“We absolutely must come together like never before to support women and teens facing unexpected or unwanted pregnancies,” Little said, adding that “local and state government must stand ready to lift them up and help them and their families with access to adoption services, health care, financial and food assistance, counseling and treatment, and family planning.”
Readers will not be surprised to learn that every word of that high-minded promise was a lie. Instead, Idaho Republicans have eagerly seized on every possible chance of persecuting and undermining young mothers and their children.
Idaho banned abortion. Then, it:
▪️ turned down $36 million in federal grants to support child care
▪️ disbanded a mortality review committee (making it the only state without one)
▪️ refused to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage@audreydutton @propublicahttps://t.co/oJsRTafmE2
— Ken Armstrong (@bykenarmstrong) October 3, 2023
This isn’t about some principled division, where Republicans are “pro-life” but also favor “small government.” Depriving women of support after they give birth is part of the same misogynist program that motivates abortion bans. Poverty is part of the punishment they are inflicting on women. Once a woman has sex, there’s really no limit to the pain that Republicans believe is her just deserts. Bleeding out from an untreated miscarriage, losing a job, delivering a baby to watch it die on the table, struggling to feed young children, being stuck in an abusive relationship: They understand perfectly well that these are among the likely outcomes of forced childbirth for women.
But of course, making women suffer is, and always has been, the point. Ed Durr’s only mistake was saying so out loud.
Malaysia does not agree with Western pressure to condemn Hamas
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia does not agree with Western pressure to condemn Palestinian militant group Hamas, Prime Minister said on Monday, amid widespread outrage over this month’s deadly attack on southern Israel.
Western and European countries have repeatedly asked Malaysia to condemn Hamas in meetings, Anwar said, without providing details.
“I said that we, as a policy, have a relationship with Hamas from before and this will continue,” Anwar told parliament.
“As such, we don’t agree with their pressuring attitude, as Hamas too won in Gaza freely through elections and Gazans chose them to lead.”
Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and has advocated for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. It does not have a diplomatic relations with Israel.
Top Hamas leaders in the past have often visited Malaysia and met with its premiers. Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2013 defied Israel’s blockade on Gaza, crossing into the Palestinian enclave following an invitation from Hamas.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)
‘One of the greatest climate villains’
announced in September that he would step down as chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp.
The Australian’s impact on the media landscape since the 1950s has had far-reaching and damaging consequences.
Speaking to the Guardian, climate scientist at Australian National University Joëlle Gergis said: “It’s hard to think of another person who has single-handedly done more to muddy the public’s understanding of climate change.”
Other scientists did not give Murdoch particularly glowing reviews upon the news of his decision to hand over control of the media empire to his son, Lachlan.
Climate scientist and University of Pennsylvania professor Michael Mann added, per the Guardian: “He has wielded his global media empire as a cudgel to sow confusion and doubt about the science and the solutions. He will go down in history as one of the greatest climate villains.”
Murdoch’s role in climate science denial is nothing new. In 2013, the Australian Centre for Independent Journalism studied 602 articles across 10 newspapers in Australia and found that 32% either dismissed or questioned whether human activity was responsible for global heating.
The findings were summarized by the Guardian, and the contribution of Murdoch’s News Corp to that figure was shocking.
The Guardian said that 97% of comment pieces in the Herald Sun, under Murdoch’s media empire, published climate-skeptic views. Syndicated columnist Andrew Bolt was responsible for a number of these articles, with similar work also published in The Advertiser, NT News, and Daily Telegraph.
Murdoch was also criticized for inaccurate statements regarding climate science in the past; a 2014 Sky News interview contained misguided comments, as reported by the Guardian.
The Conversation has detailed several troubling or inaccurate stories News Corp pushed in Australia as part of a Mission Zero 2050 campaign, which was supposed to encourage the country to move toward a net-zero future.
There were articles about how renewable sources are an unreliable source of power, while another praised Australia’s coal industry as cleaner than coal industries in most other countries.
“He’s a true villain on a global scale,” one Redditor said of Murdoch when commenting on the Guardian’s unflattering review of his climate impact during his career.
“This dude will be responsible for the deaths of millions,” added another.
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean authorities cited the risk of Chinese economic retaliation when they charged marine technology firm SI Innotec last year with violating trade laws for its work on Taiwan’s new military submarine program, according to a police document seen by Reuters and two people familiar with the matter.
In a Feb. 17, 2022 affidavit to a judge seeking the arrest of SI Innotec executive director Park Mal-sik, police said authorities feared a repeat of the sweeping sanctions imposed by Beijing in 2016, after Seoul decided to install THAAD, a U.S. anti-missile system. China agreed to lift those measures in late 2017.
The affidavit said SI Innotec’s deal to supply Taiwan with submarine manufacturing equipment “directly impacts the overall security of South Korea” and police, who had consulted with the country’s arms sales regulator, were “concerned about a crisis similar to a second THAAD deployment, such as economic retaliation”.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA)regulator had told an unidentified subcontractor that the government had “export concerns” regarding Taiwan, and “takes a very cautious stance” on such approvals, the affidavit said.
The judge ordered Park’s arrest on Feb. 28 on grounds that he posed a flight risk and might destroy evidence, according to a person familiar with the matter.
In the sealed affidavit reviewed by Reuters, police cited China’s furious reaction in a 2021 Reuters report about defence contractors and experts from South Korea and six other countries working on Taiwan’s submarine program.
SI Innotec, which was fined in August 2022, and Park, who received a suspended prison sentence, deny wrongdoing and have appealed. Through a company lawyer, Park declined comment.
In a sign of a broader crackdown, two other South Korean companies that allegedly supplied Taiwan were also charged in November with breaking trade laws, and one of their chief executives was accused of industrial espionage, according to court records and four people familiar with the matter.
The identities of defence engineering subcontractors Keumha Naval Technology (KHNT) and S2&K, and the charges facing the co-defendants in their closed-door trial, have not been previously reported. Reuters could not determine if geopolitical tensions were discussed in those ongoing proceedings.
A KHNT official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to media, confirmed an ongoing criminal case. The company declined further comment. S2&K had no comment.
Amid rising military tensions with China, Taiwan unveiled its first homegrown submarine on Sept. 28 in the southern port city of Kaohsiung. The vessel will soon enter sea trials.
The SI Innotec affidavit and interviews with seven people with military, shipbuilding and legal ties show how political considerations about an economic rupture with China, Seoul’s largest trading partner, have weighed on South Korea’s investigations into the three companies. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing legal proceedings with national security implications.
Seoul’s foreign ministry was “completely against” KHNT’s work with Taiwan and signalled its disapproval to DAPA, according to a person familiar with the subcontractor.
The affidavit said many firms with submarine expertise avoided helping Taiwan because they did not expect government approval given the risk of “bigger damage to (the) economy than benefits”, including a possible Chinese ban on South Korean exports.
Police declined to comment, citing national security concerns. The prosecutors’ office that charged the three subcontractors declined to comment on ongoing legal proceedings. Reuters attempted to reach then-president Moon Jae-in through the office of a former aide. The office referred questions to the foreign ministry.
The foreign ministry said it was aware the trials were underway and referred detailed questions to DAPA. DAPA said it follows the law when making decisions on exports, but had no further comment.
A police investigator, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing legal matters, said that there was no pressure from Moon’s liberal government, which left office in May 2022, to get tough on SI Innotec.
Reuters could not determine whether Beijing pressured Seoul to clamp down on the companies.
Asked by Reuters for comment, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of “colluding with external forces”. The spokesperson did not address a question on whether Beijing pressed Seoul about the subcontractors.
Beijing told Reuters in 2021 that countries involved in Taiwan’s project were “playing with fire”.
Taiwan’s foreign and defence ministries had no comment.
Seoul has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei and has avoided arming the democratically ruled island over which China claims sovereignty, even as its companies ink weapons deals with other Asian neighbours.
FOREIGN EXPERTISE
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen initiated the Indigenous Defense Submarine program in 2016.
The new vessels, which complement two delivered by the Netherlands in the 1980s, are a “strategic deterrent” that make it more challenging for China to project naval power in the Pacific, the Taiwanese admiral leading the project told an internal briefing in September.
Many military experts say that an expanded Taiwanese submarine fleet could complicate a potential invasion by Beijing. U.S. officials, however, warn that such assets should not come at the expense of smaller weapons that would help Taiwan wage “asymmetrical warfare” against China’s far-larger arsenal.
Taiwan drew on the expertise of retired South Korean naval officers – including managers at SI Innotec and KHNT – who are not required by defence ministry regulations to seek permission before working overseas.
SI Innotec is accused of violating the Foreign Trade Act, which requires DAPA’s approval to transfer abroad many “strategic goods” for military use.
The regulator is also tasked with promoting exports, a role that requires officials to make hard decisions on otherwise profitable deals that might irk China, said four people familiar with the criminal cases.
In 2019, SI Innotec agreed a deal with Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC to supply and install $12 million in welding and assembly equipment for submarine pressure hull manufacturing, according to contracts presented at trial.
The equipment was not designed solely for military purposes and did not involve sensitive technology, SI Innotec told Reuters.
SI Innotec said the contract, at CSBC’s request, listed the equipment’s primary use as for wind power generation. It told Reuters it is “customary” for dual-use equipment contracts to be “signed for industrial use, not exposing military use” and Taiwanese clients are discreet about defence work.
CSBC, which leads construction for the submarines, has an offshore wind power business. It declined to comment on its contracts.
In April 2020, DAPA suggested SI Innotec check with it whether the equipment could be categorized as military goods and require export approval, according to court documents.
In response to Reuters questions, the subcontractor said it told DAPA it was exporting dual-use goods, which can undergo a self-certification process that the regulator does not oversee. The results of that self certification showed export approval was not needed and DAPA was informed, SI Innotec said.
In August 2022, the Changwon District Court fined SI Innotec 14 billion won ($10.42 million).
“The accused were fully aware that the subject equipment would be used to manufacture a military submarine”, the court ruled.
SI Innotec said police designated its equipment as military goods after a “subjective and opaque” consultation with DAPA reliant on “limited data”. It said it had “strong doubts” about whether its exports would be considered military grade if they had not been sent to Taiwan.
SI Innotec CEO Park Moo-sik — who was not personally charged — continues to work in Taiwan on the project, said two people familiar with his movements. He declined comment through a company lawyer.
QUESTION OF PERMISSION
KHNT and its chief executive, retired naval officer Yang Hyang-kweon, are alleged to have illicitly transferred a submarine component to Taiwan, said two people familiar with the subcontractor’s agreement.
Yang – who did not respond to requests for comment – was detained last year and released on bail in March, court records show.
The component was related to a torpedo launching tube, according to two people familiar with KHNT’s work. KHNT’s co-defendant, S2&K, specializes in such systems.
KHNT initially went through DAPA’s process, according to three people familiar with the matter. But it received no response when it wanted to send detailed designs and went ahead to meet a deadline, two of the people said.
It was at this point that Seoul’s foreign ministry told DAPA it disapproved of the deal, one of them said.
“There are many things that South Korea can help Taiwan with but can’t in reality”, said defence diplomacy researcher Cho Hyeon Gyu, who served as military attache in Taipei and Beijing. Relations with China and the difficulty of secretly supporting Taiwan severely narrowed Seoul’s ability to help, he added.
($1 = 1,343.1000 won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard and Faith Hung in Taipei, and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Katerina Ang and Josh Smith)
