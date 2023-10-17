News
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon just told the investing world
I was sitting in a Washington, D.C., hotel room for the start of bank earnings last Friday morning, a.k.a. the official beginning of earnings season.
I had my normal earnings day routine in full effect: Three large iced coffees nearby, a digital notebook, a pair of headphones, soft-to-the-touch Lululemon clothing, and a story template open and ready to rock.
There were three things I wanted to learn from the big banks: 1) charge-off trends (we cover a lot of retail names here at Yahoo Finance), 2) the state of the deal market, and 3) commentary around Wall Street hiring trends.
I proceeded to open up the JPMorgan earnings release. Per usual, I combed through the numbers along the left rail of the first page. Then, per usual, I focused on the box on the bottom right of the page for the latest commentary from its CEO Jamie Dimon.
This comment from Dimon immediately popped out: “This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades.”
“Wow, that is pretty intense from Jamie,” I said to myself. “Never heard that tone from him before — what does it mean to the average investor?”
With that comment right there from Dimon, the complexion of this earnings season has dramatically changed. The approach to investing in the market has changed into year-end, I think.
One sentence by the most powerful CEO in the game today. And when he says something like that it warrants a new way of thinking by investors.
Dimon followed up on this thread on the earnings call: “My caution is that we are facing so many uncertainties out there, you just got to be very cautious.” He added he is concerned about government debt levels and inflation, two topics he has focused on in various venues in recent months.
You may be asking yourself why, several days later, I am still harping on these comments.
Here’s why.
The most powerful CEO in the world with the biggest network and the best information is using all of that to put forth guidance to his various stakeholders and followers. Dimon in no way takes making a statement like that lightly. He knows the gravity of his words.
But then, in reality, Dimon is quite correct in his assessment.
The Israel-Hamas war continues to play out on a grand stage worldwide, injecting fresh geopolitical uncertainties. The Ukraine-Russia war rages. All of this has ties back to China and resurfaces our contentious relationship with that country.
The US House of Representatives is a flat-out mess that is making the country look bad again.
There is still a chance of a mid-November government shutdown. Inflation is stubborn and rate hikes continue to permeate the economy. Government debt levels are crazy and getting crazier.
Now if you follow the Warren Buffett style of investing, then none of this stuff matters. You buy stocks deemed attractively valued and shuffle along for the next 75 years drinking Coca-Cola.
Not everyone subscribes to that approach, though, and many are trying to live for today by investing in the markets or other assets. To that end, it feels appropriate to have more caution on asset allocation in the near term until some of the aforementioned issues cool down. Besides, stock valuations aren’t exactly cheap.
It often pays to listen to smart people in investing, and Dimon is obviously one of the smartest people in the room.
In case you were wondering, I got my charge-off answer.
On JPM’s media call, CFO Jeremy Barnum (another smart exec) told me he isn’t seeing “acute pain” in consumers from higher interest rates. It was a fair response but I think one that suggests those retailers we follow here at Yahoo Finance will report tepid third quarter results.
Hey, I am pretty smart, too.
Brian Sozzi is Yahoo Finance's Executive Editor.
Republicans are mad one of them said the quiet part out loud
With just over a year to go until the 2024 elections, Republicans are beginning to realize that the abortion issue won’t just go away. The GOP has faced a political quandary ever since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, opened the door to abortion bans, which red states started to enact immediately. On one hand, abortion bans are wildly unpopular, and have only gotten more so as we hear horror stories about women being seriously injured or forced to carry dying babies to term. On the other hand, Republicans don’t want to just give up on their long-standing dream of using forced childbirth to punish women for having sex.
To square this impossible circle, Republicans have relied on their favorite strategy: Relentless dishonesty. Lots of pseudo-compassionate noises about women’s pain, while insisting that their sadistic impulses are “pro-life.” They pretend to support hypothetical exceptions to abortion bans, which for the most part do not apply in actual reality. They make weak attempts to rebrand their agenda as “pro-baby.” They feign support for contraception access while supporting organizations that actively work to demolish viable birth control.
The president of the most powerful conservative legal group in the country says banning birth control is at the top of his wishlist:
“We are on a winning trajectory…It may be that the day will come when people say the birth-control pill was a mistake.”https://t.co/9PNU0MVAI1
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 4, 2023
That is, most Republicans most of the time are on board with the lying-through-our-teeth strategy. But not all! Meet New Jersey state Sen. Edward Durr, a truck driver-turned-politician who has a habit of saying the quiet parts out loud.
“A woman does have a choice! Keep her legs closed,” Durr wrote in a 2020 Facebook post, in which he also called a pro-choice woman an “idiot.” He also “liked” a post that called for “spaying women like dogs.”
Democrats in New Jersey are pouring a lot of money into making sure that voters know about these Facebook comments. One Democratic PAC spent more than $500,000 on a TV ad tying Durr to other New Jersey Republicans by name. Another sent out a mailer highlighting his comments.
Got a political advert in the mail today about extreme state senator for NJ about womens reproduction rights…” A woman does have a choice.Keep her legs closed!” NJ state senator Ed Durr .. I know who I’m NOT voting for!😡 pic.twitter.com/JYNI81FaEd
— Dawn Calabrese (@dawnkencal) September 18, 2023
Republicans in New Jersey are crying foul, claiming that this is oh, so unfair. State Sen. Vince Polistina, who’s named in the Democratic ads, called them “political hack jobs” and claimed they’re “lying to voters.” Another group of Republicans issued a joint statement saying that Durr’s statements were “offensive and unacceptable” and “don’t represent us or what we believe in any way.”
It’s true that New Jersey Republicans have the luxury of mostly avoiding the issue, which doesn’t come up too often in their largely Democratic state. But their claims that they’re miles away Durr’s views don’t measure up to the evidence. Polistina, for instance, voted against two bills that would protect New Jersey abortion providers from legal persecution if they serve patients from out of state. The other Garden State Republicans complaining about this are tougher to pin down — no doubt on purpose — but would only commit to saying that they support exceptions from a possible abortion ban “for victims of rape or incest, or in case of a serious health risk.”
The difference between Durr and most other Republicans is about surface-level rhetoric, not actual substance. That’s demonstrated by the routine invocation of “rape exceptions.” Making an exception for rape is just a more polite way of saying “shut your legs,” since the implication is any woman who consents to sex deserves to run the risk of forced childbirth. And as reproductive health experts routinely point out, these “exceptions” are often meaningless in practice. Even if you’re legally entitled to an abortion under those circumstances, you can’t get one if all the competent providers have been run out of the state.
Durr’s viewpoint may not be uttered in public very often, but it’s at the foundation of the entire anti-abortion movement. Former Texas Solicitor General Jonathan Mitchell admitted as much about his state’s abortion ban, which he played a major role in writing. In a 2021 Supreme Court brief defending that law, Mitchell wrote, “Women can ‘control their reproductive lives’ without access to abortion; they can do so by refraining from sexual intercourse.” He condemned pro-choice court decisions for accepting the view that “women (and men) should have the right to freely engage to sexual intercourse.”
Mitchell included that parenthetical “and men” to put a pseudo-egalitarian gloss on this puritanical crackdown, but his actual behavior suggests he’s a big fan of the sexual double standard, or worse. Right now, he’s representing a man named Marcus Silva, who is using the Texas abortion ban to sue friends of his former wife, apparently because they helped her leave him. Court filings suggest that Silva threatened to report his wife to police for having an abortion if she didn’t submit to him “mind, body and soul.” Other documents indicate that Silva tried to coerce her into having sex with him and doing his laundry, saying he’d drop the lawsuit in exchange. It sure sounds like Jonathan Mitchell believes women have no right to control their own bodies.
Earlier this month, Audrey Dutton of ProPublica published a story about abortion laws in Idaho, which illustrates how dishonest compassion-shaped words about pregnancy are when they come from the mouths of Republicans. Gov. Brad Little signed a near-total abortion ban in the state soon after the Dobbs decision, and talked a big game about much he and other Republicans would do to take care of the little ladies they were forcing to have babies.
“We absolutely must come together like never before to support women and teens facing unexpected or unwanted pregnancies,” Little said, adding that “local and state government must stand ready to lift them up and help them and their families with access to adoption services, health care, financial and food assistance, counseling and treatment, and family planning.”
Readers will not be surprised to learn that every word of that high-minded promise was a lie. Instead, Idaho Republicans have eagerly seized on every possible chance of persecuting and undermining young mothers and their children.
Idaho banned abortion. Then, it:
▪️ turned down $36 million in federal grants to support child care
▪️ disbanded a mortality review committee (making it the only state without one)
▪️ refused to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage@audreydutton @propublicahttps://t.co/oJsRTafmE2
— Ken Armstrong (@bykenarmstrong) October 3, 2023
This isn’t about some principled division, where Republicans are “pro-life” but also favor “small government.” Depriving women of support after they give birth is part of the same misogynist program that motivates abortion bans. Poverty is part of the punishment they are inflicting on women. Once a woman has sex, there’s really no limit to the pain that Republicans believe is her just deserts. Bleeding out from an untreated miscarriage, losing a job, delivering a baby to watch it die on the table, struggling to feed young children, being stuck in an abusive relationship: They understand perfectly well that these are among the likely outcomes of forced childbirth for women.
But of course, making women suffer is, and always has been, the point. Ed Durr’s only mistake was saying so out loud.
Malaysia does not agree with Western pressure to condemn Hamas
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia does not agree with Western pressure to condemn Palestinian militant group Hamas, Prime Minister said on Monday, amid widespread outrage over this month’s deadly attack on southern Israel.
Western and European countries have repeatedly asked Malaysia to condemn Hamas in meetings, Anwar said, without providing details.
“I said that we, as a policy, have a relationship with Hamas from before and this will continue,” Anwar told parliament.
“As such, we don’t agree with their pressuring attitude, as Hamas too won in Gaza freely through elections and Gazans chose them to lead.”
Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and has advocated for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. It does not have a diplomatic relations with Israel.
Top Hamas leaders in the past have often visited Malaysia and met with its premiers. Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2013 defied Israel’s blockade on Gaza, crossing into the Palestinian enclave following an invitation from Hamas.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)
‘One of the greatest climate villains’
announced in September that he would step down as chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp.
The Australian’s impact on the media landscape since the 1950s has had far-reaching and damaging consequences.
Speaking to the Guardian, climate scientist at Australian National University Joëlle Gergis said: “It’s hard to think of another person who has single-handedly done more to muddy the public’s understanding of climate change.”
Other scientists did not give Murdoch particularly glowing reviews upon the news of his decision to hand over control of the media empire to his son, Lachlan.
Climate scientist and University of Pennsylvania professor Michael Mann added, per the Guardian: “He has wielded his global media empire as a cudgel to sow confusion and doubt about the science and the solutions. He will go down in history as one of the greatest climate villains.”
Murdoch’s role in climate science denial is nothing new. In 2013, the Australian Centre for Independent Journalism studied 602 articles across 10 newspapers in Australia and found that 32% either dismissed or questioned whether human activity was responsible for global heating.
The findings were summarized by the Guardian, and the contribution of Murdoch’s News Corp to that figure was shocking.
The Guardian said that 97% of comment pieces in the Herald Sun, under Murdoch’s media empire, published climate-skeptic views. Syndicated columnist Andrew Bolt was responsible for a number of these articles, with similar work also published in The Advertiser, NT News, and Daily Telegraph.
Murdoch was also criticized for inaccurate statements regarding climate science in the past; a 2014 Sky News interview contained misguided comments, as reported by the Guardian.
The Conversation has detailed several troubling or inaccurate stories News Corp pushed in Australia as part of a Mission Zero 2050 campaign, which was supposed to encourage the country to move toward a net-zero future.
There were articles about how renewable sources are an unreliable source of power, while another praised Australia’s coal industry as cleaner than coal industries in most other countries.
“He’s a true villain on a global scale,” one Redditor said of Murdoch when commenting on the Guardian’s unflattering review of his climate impact during his career.
“This dude will be responsible for the deaths of millions,” added another.
