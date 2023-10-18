News
Another Twist In Lauren Boebert Theater Moment Emerges
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s naughty night at the theater has yielded yet more intrigue after Politico reported Sunday that the Colorado Republican spent hundreds of dollars at her date’s bar months earlier.
Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Colorado, hosted Boebert’s campaign as guests in late July, according to a recent campaign finance filing cited by Politico.
The revelation adds credence to reports that Boebert and the proprietor Quinn Gallagher, who were booted from a “Beetlejuice” performance in September for disruptive antics, were in a longer relationship than a first date, as Boebert had hinted. Hooch is a gay-friendly inn that hosts drag shows, which have been an issue for Boebert and other conservatives.
A drag queen who worked at a Hooch show early in 2023 scoffed at the notion that Boebert and Gallagher were just getting to know each other at the theater performance, and said they had been seeing each other for months.
Boebert and Gallagher were ejected from the Denver theater after vaping, talking and groping each other during the show.
Boebert initially denied the accusations, but surveillance footage forced her to make apologies and excuses.
“I was a little too eccentric. I am very known for having an animated personality ― maybe overtly animated personality,” the right-winger told One America News Network.
The $317.48 campaign expense at Hooch was marked down as “event catering,” Politico said.
Hope everyone had fun!
“Meeting with donors and covering their food and beverage costs at a popular local establishment of their choosing is a standard campaign procedure,” Boebert campaign manager Drew Sexton told HuffPost on Monday.
Boebert said she and Gallagher stopped dating after the incident, and suggested it was in part because Gallagher is reportedly a Democrat.
Pillars of Creation Seen In 4K Via James Webb Space Telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has observed the iconic Pillars of Creation and the view is spectacular! Travel 6,500 light-years away in this zoom into the epic new imagery. Also, see a comparison with the Hubble Space Telescope’s view. Credit: Space.com | NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI, ESO, NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, T.A.Rector, B.A.Wolpa, ESA/Hubble, J. DePasquale, A. Koekemoer, A. Pagan, N. Bartmann, M. Zamani | edited by Steve Spaleta
A Tesla owner says his ‘heart missed a beat’ when he received a $21,000 bill after the battery was damaged by rain
-
A couple said they got a bill for £17,374, or about $21,000, after their Tesla broke down.
-
One of the owners, Johnny Bacigalupo, told Edinburgh Live the bill was “absolutely obscene.”
-
They said a Tesla customer-support rep told them the battery was “damaged due to water ingress.”
A Tesla owner said he was “flabbergasted” when he and his partner were hit with a hefty bill to fix their electric vehicle.
Johnny Bacigalupo and Rob Hussey told the Scottish news outlet Edinburgh Live they were billed £17,374, or about $21,000, to fix their Tesla after its battery was damaged by rain last week.
“I honestly can’t believe that this has happened. When I first got the call, I thought we would get a bill for £500 or £1,000,” Bacigalupo told Edinburgh Live. “When they said over 17 grand — it’s absolutely obscene. My heart missed a beat, honestly.”
Elon Musk said in 2019 that it could cost $5,000 to $7,000 to replace a Tesla battery, but J.D. Power reported the figures were different in 2023. Recurrent, which reports on EV battery health, said battery replacement could cost anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000.
Bacigalupo and Hussey said that after being unable to start their vehicle and arranging to have it delivered to Tesla Edinburgh by a collection firm, they received a call Wednesday informing them that the battery was “damaged due to water ingress.”
They said they were told the eight-year warranty didn’t cover this and were asked whether they wanted to proceed with a repair costing about £17,500.
“Did I wish to proceed? I was flabbergasted and couldn’t really find my words,” Bacigalupo told Edinburgh Live, adding that he asked the Tesla representative how the couple was at fault.
The outlet said it verified the bill via correspondence between Tesla and the couple and had seen an email from Tesla customer relations saying it was investigating the complaint.
A similar incident occurred last year when a Canadian Tesla owner was told it would cost $26,000 to get a replacement battery for his vehicle, Fox Business reported.
The owner, Mario Zelaya, shared his experience in a TikTok video and said he was locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died. Zelaya said he eventually sold his Tesla after he spent $30 getting replacement ownership papers that were locked in the vehicle.
EV batteries can deteriorate at various rates depending on numerous factors, including how they were charged and the environment in which the vehicle was driven.
Tesla Europe didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.
Correction: October 17, 2023 — An earlier version of this story misstated the price range Elon Musk gave for replacing a Tesla battery module. It was $5,000 to $7,000, not $5,000 to $10,000.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon just told the investing world
This is The Takeaway from today’s Morning Brief, which you can sign up to receive in your inbox every morning along with:
I was sitting in a Washington, D.C., hotel room for the start of bank earnings last Friday morning, a.k.a. the official beginning of earnings season.
I had my normal earnings day routine in full effect: Three large iced coffees nearby, a digital notebook, a pair of headphones, soft-to-the-touch Lululemon clothing, and a story template open and ready to rock.
There were three things I wanted to learn from the big banks: 1) charge-off trends (we cover a lot of retail names here at Yahoo Finance), 2) the state of the deal market, and 3) commentary around Wall Street hiring trends.
I proceeded to open up the JPMorgan earnings release. Per usual, I combed through the numbers along the left rail of the first page. Then, per usual, I focused on the box on the bottom right of the page for the latest commentary from its CEO Jamie Dimon.
This comment from Dimon immediately popped out: “This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades.”
“Wow, that is pretty intense from Jamie,” I said to myself. “Never heard that tone from him before — what does it mean to the average investor?”
With that comment right there from Dimon, the complexion of this earnings season has dramatically changed. The approach to investing in the market has changed into year-end, I think.
One sentence by the most powerful CEO in the game today. And when he says something like that it warrants a new way of thinking by investors.
Dimon followed up on this thread on the earnings call: “My caution is that we are facing so many uncertainties out there, you just got to be very cautious.” He added he is concerned about government debt levels and inflation, two topics he has focused on in various venues in recent months.
You may be asking yourself why, several days later, I am still harping on these comments.
Here’s why.
The most powerful CEO in the world with the biggest network and the best information is using all of that to put forth guidance to his various stakeholders and followers. Dimon in no way takes making a statement like that lightly. He knows the gravity of his words.
But then, in reality, Dimon is quite correct in his assessment.
The Israel-Hamas war continues to play out on a grand stage worldwide, injecting fresh geopolitical uncertainties. The Ukraine-Russia war rages. All of this has ties back to China and resurfaces our contentious relationship with that country.
The US House of Representatives is a flat-out mess that is making the country look bad again.
There is still a chance of a mid-November government shutdown. Inflation is stubborn and rate hikes continue to permeate the economy. Government debt levels are crazy and getting crazier.
Now if you follow the Warren Buffett style of investing, then none of this stuff matters. You buy stocks deemed attractively valued and shuffle along for the next 75 years drinking Coca-Cola.
Not everyone subscribes to that approach, though, and many are trying to live for today by investing in the markets or other assets. To that end, it feels appropriate to have more caution on asset allocation in the near term until some of the aforementioned issues cool down. Besides, stock valuations aren’t exactly cheap.
It often pays to listen to smart people in investing, and Dimon is obviously one of the smartest people in the room.
In case you were wondering, I got my charge-off answer.
On JPM’s media call, CFO Jeremy Barnum (another smart exec) told me he isn’t seeing “acute pain” in consumers from higher interest rates. It was a fair response but I think one that suggests those retailers we follow here at Yahoo Finance will report tepid third quarter results.
Hey, I am pretty smart, too.
Brian Sozzi is Yahoo Finance’s Executive Editor. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn. Tips on deals, mergers, activist situations, or anything else? Email [email protected].
Click here for in-depth analysis of the latest stock market news and events moving stock prices.
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
