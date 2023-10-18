News
Exonerated Broward man imprisoned for 16 years killed by Georgia deputy
An exonerated man who spent over 16 years behind bars after being wrongfully convicted of a violent crime in Broward County was shot and killed by a Georgia deputy during a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said.
Leonard Allan Cure, 53, was the first person to be exonerated by the Conviction Review Unit of the Broward State Attorney’s Office. Now, he’s being mourned by those who helped him get out of prison.
Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor said Monday in a statement he was devastated after hearing the news.
“The Leonard we knew was a smart, funny and kind person,” Pryor said. “After he was freed and exonerated by our office, he visited prosecutors at our office and participated in training to help our staff do their jobs in the fairest and most thorough way possible.”
At about 7:30 a.m., a Camden County deputy stopped Cure as he was driving on Interstate 95, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Cure complied with the officer’s commands, including getting out of the car, the Georgia state agency noted, until police told him he was under arrest.
“After not complying with the deputy’s requests, the deputy tased Cure,” the GBI said.
Police say Cure then “assaulted” the deputy, who subsequently “used the Taser for a second time and an ASP baton.”
“However, Cure still did not comply,” the GBI said. “The deputy pulled out his gun and shot Cure.”
According to the Georgia state agency, paramedics treated Cure, but he later died.
In a Tuesday email, GBI Special Agent Stacy Carson told the Miami Herald that “Cure was pulled over and placed under arrest for reckless driving and speeding.”
“There is video footage but it is not being released at this time,” she said.
Pryor said Cure was working toward buying a house and going to college, something that he will never get to do.
“He had been working a job in security, he was hoping to go to college and wanted to work in broadcast radio production, he was buying his first home,” Pryor said.
Innocence Project of Florida Executive Director Seth Miller, whose organization collaborated with the Conviction Review Unit to get justice for Cure, said his team is also devastated.
“The Innocence Project of Florida mourns Lenny’s loss,” Miller said in statement late Monday night. “We will do all we can to support Lenny’s family and all who knew him and loved him.”
According to Miller, Cure had visited his mother in South Florida and was driving to his home outside of Atlanta when he was detained, shot and killed by a deputy.
A wrongful conviction
Cure was arrested in November 2003 for the robbery of a Walgreens drug store in Dania Beach. As a result, he was convicted of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a gun the following year. Cure, who was in his 30s at the time, got sentenced to life imprisonment — spending more than 16 years incarcerated.
“At the time of his arrest, Lenny had a job and close family members, including his mother and brother,” Miller said.
Broward’s Conviction Review Unit, founded in 2019 to give additional oversight to cases that warrant a second look, issued a 14-page memorandum in April 2020 recommending the modification of Cure’s sentence to allow for his immediate release from prison as they investigated further. After a few weeks, the Circuit Court for the 17th Judicial Circuit modified Cure’s sentence to time served. He was released soon after.
“During this collaborative reinvestigation, the CRU determined that documentary evidence, in the form of an ATM receipt, proved that Lenny was miles away from the crime scene at the time of the robbery,” Miller said. “The reinvestigation also concluded that a photo array shown to one of the victims contained multiple photos of Lenny and was therefore an unreliable, suggestive identification procedure.”
In October 2020, the review unit concluded the case against Cure “is so weak that it gives rise to a reasonable doubt as to his culpability — and that he’s most likely innocent.” And in December of that same year, the court vacated Cure’s judgment and sentence.
He was officially exonerated days later. In June of this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a claims bill granting Cure $817,000 in compensation for his wrongful conviction.
After his exoneration, Cure reconnected with his family and started a new life in Georgia, according to Miller. Cure had held down a steady job since his exoneration and was in the process of buying a home of his own after receiving compensation.
“Sadly, his life was tragically cut short today,” Miller said.
LinkedIn employees discovered a mysterious list of around 500 names over the weekend. On Monday, workers said those on the list were laid off.
-
Some workers at LinkedIn found their names on an internal list a day before they were laid off.
-
Two workers told Insider the list caused a stir as workers tried to figure out if they were on it.
-
LinkedIn announced it had laid off more than 600 employees on Monday.
Some LinkedIn workers worried they were about to be laid off after a mysterious internal list of about 500 employees was discovered to be accessible by anyone at the company.
Hours later, workers who had seen their name on the list had their worst fears confirmed — they were laid off, two LinkedIn workers told Insider.
A LinkedIn worker posted Sunday night on Blind, an anonymous job-posting site that verifies workers’ employment using their company email, about a potential “kill list,” as the worker described it, of employees that would be impacted by an upcoming layoffs.
Rumors began to swirl within the company after the worker’s post, two employees told Insider.
The LinkedIn worker who posted to Blind noticed a new list, called “OctoberUpdate,” had been created by the company’s human resources team on LinkedIn’s GroupID tool, a third-party system that allows workers to add themselves and others to teams and can be used to create group calendar events or email chains, the two employees said.
“I was getting texts from everybody, all my friends,” one of the LinkedIn workers told Insider. “Everybody was calling and saying ‘Hey, check GroupID.'”
The LinkedIn worker said the list included hundreds of people, including a friend who later learned on Monday that they had been included in the layoffs round. Insider was unable to independently confirm the full list of names on the list to check if all had been impacted by the layoffs.
A LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed to Insider that the company uses GroupID “to create and manage distribution lists.”
The spokesperson said that LinkedIn is “committed to ensuring all impacted employees are treated with care and respect” with regards to the layoffs.
The GroupID list was deleted the same day after dozens of workers took to the company’s internal channel to ask management about the list, but management did not comment on the list, the worker told Insider. Even though it had been deleted, LinkedIn workers could still see the history of the list, including the names on it, the worker said.
The larger GroupID tool also became inaccessible to LinkedIn staff on Sunday, two workers said.
“We’ve heard that you may be experiencing issues accessing Go/GroupID,” said an email sent around 4 a.m. on Monday from the company’s internal communications team that was viewed by Insider. “We’re looking into it and appreciate your patience as we work through the issue. There is no ETA at the moment.”
It is unclear why the internal tool went down. The two LinkedIn workers told Insider that initially the tool was slow to load on Sunday night when they checked it and they suspected there were too many workers trying to access the tool at once.
“It took like 20 minutes for the tool to load,” one LinkedIn worker said, adding that the tool is typically not one that a worker uses every day, but it usually reserved for setting up or joining different groups. “It felt like everyone at the company was looking at that list at once.”
LinkedIn confirmed the job cuts in a press release on Monday after it sent a company wide email announcing over 600 employees would be impacted by layoffs, including a reduction in 563 roles across its R&D divisions.
In the email sent to employees on Monday morning, which was seen by Insider, representatives of the professional networking platform said the company “did not expect to share this important update.” Staff were told in the email to expect to receive another email within an hour to find out whether they had been laid off. The employees who were notified they had been laid off were told to attend a meeting where they were walked through the logistics of leaving the company, a LinkedIn worker said.
Do you work for LinkedIn or have insight to share? Reach out to the reporters from a non-work email at [email protected] and [email protected]
Read the original article on Business Insider
What is delayed ejaculation? Here’s what you need to know about this little-talked about problem
While guys who climax too quickly, like the high school teen who can’t even get his pants off before it’s all over, is a well-known issue, there’s a flip side to that problem: being able to go and go and go without reaching orgasm, a condition known as delayed ejaculation.
There isn’t a lot of research on it, but a 2016 study estimated that between 1% and 4% of men experience delayed ejaculation all the time or when with a partner. The researchers also noted that it’s the “least studied and least understood of male sexual dysfunctions.”
Delayed ejaculation is the inability to climax within a reasonable amount of time. What’s reasonable varies for each person, but some experts cite needing more than 30 minutes of sexual stimulation to reach orgasm as a sign of a problem. There’s no need to get out a stopwatch; the real test of whether this is an issue is how often it’s happening and how you and your partner feel about it.
We rarely talk about men’s sexual health, and the feelings of failure that can come with not being able to climax mean we talk about this issue even less than others like premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction. Ignoring it, however, may trap couples in a cycle of anxiety that ends with one or both partners deciding it’s better to avoid sex altogether than have this happen again. Spoiler alert: It’s not.
Here are some ways to break that cycle.
Talk to your partner
Don’t let this become the elephant in the room — or in your bed. “Without talking about the issue, our minds are left to speculate and ruminate,” Ian Kerner, a sex therapist and author of She Comes First, tells Yahoo Life. “A partner may start to worry that maybe the person with DE is no longer attracted to them or is bored by the sex.”
Communication is crucial, and Kerner notes that how we address these subjects matters. “When having these sorts of conversations, always begin with how you’re feeling and your own vulnerability,” he says. “Start with ‘Hey, I’ve been feeling anxious.’ Generally talking about the elephant in the room is a relief and gets you on the same team.”
Rule out medical issues
Medical issues known to cause delayed ejaculation include low testosterone, spinal cord injuries and certain infections. DE can also be a side effect of common prescription drugs, such as antidepressants and blood pressure medications. A new study found that DE is associated with more underlying health issues — both physical, such as testicular dysfunction, and emotional, such as anxiety — than premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction.
Dr. Michael Eisenberg, a urologist at Stanford University, says that a health care provider can assess whether a medical problem is causing delayed ejaculation. “We will evaluate the timing of the condition, determine if it’s situational, assess hormones and determine underlying health conditions,” he tells Yahoo Life.
Change your routine
Delayed ejaculation can also be caused by desensitization of the penis. Dr. Jesse Mills, director of the UCLA Men’s Health Clinic, tells Yahoo Life that, like all other parts of our bodies, penises can lose sensitivity as we age. They can also get used to certain triggers: “The key to orgasm is friction,” Mills explains. “There’s no orifice as tight as a man’s own hand. If that’s what he’s used to, he may have sensitivity issues he has to overcome.”
Masturbation is good for you, but if you suspect desensitization, consider cutting back, especially when you’re expecting to have partnered sex soon.
Resetting your expectations can also help. Remember that penetrative sex isn’t everything. Just as many women need clitoral stimulation to orgasm, you may need something more intense as well. Consider adding some sex toys, such as a prostate massager or a vibrating sleeve, which can amp up your orgasm. There’s also nothing wrong with finishing using your own hands while your partner curls up next to you.
Find an expert
If you are still having trouble finishing, it may be time to see an expert, whether that’s a sexual medicine doctor or a sex therapist.
Mills is a member of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America, a group that includes urologists, gynecologists, neurologists and sex therapists. He says this is a great place to start, since the website can help you find providers in your area. The American Association of Sex Educators, Counselors and Therapists can also help you find a certified sex therapist near you. “Anybody that has specialized training and interest in sex can get the workup rolling,” he says.
A sexual medicine expert can also help couples who are dealing with DE while they are trying to get pregnant. Eisenberg says there are medical ways to assist with ejaculation or sperm extraction, which can help couples separate fertility issues and sexual concerns.
Sex is supposed to be pleasurable and relieve our stress, not cause it. If you’re having trouble reaching orgasm, talk to your partner and reach out to medical and mental health experts for help.
Martha Kempner is a writer and sexual health expert. She is the author of the weekly newsletter Sex on Wednesday.
A banker was fired after trying to expense 2 sandwiches, 2 pastas, and 2 coffees, and saying he ate everything himself — before later admitting he shared them with his partner
-
A Citibank employee tried to claim several dishes on expenses, saying he had eaten them all himself.
-
The banker later admitted he had shared the food with his partner and was fired by Citibank.
-
A judge ruled in the bank’s favor in a wrongful-dismissal lawsuit.
The banking giant Citibank has won an employment lawsuit against an employee who was fired after claiming expenses for food and drink for his partner during a business trip and misleading the bank about it.
The former analyst Szabolcs Fekete had sued the bank, accusing it of unfair dismissal after being fired last year for gross misconduct over the expenses claim. He initially said he had consumed two sandwiches, two pasta dishes, and two coffees by himself during a business trip to Amsterdam but later acknowledged his partner had shared some of the food.
In an email exchange with his supervisor, the Citibank employee said he had “checked the receipt and did not see anything out of order,” adding: “I was on the business trip by myself and I had 2 coffees as they were very small.”
In response, Fekete’s senior manager wrote that the receipt “appears to have two sandwiches, two coffees, and another drink,” going on to ask: “Are you advising that this was all consumed by you?”
Fekete said that this was the case and that all his expenses were within Citibank’s daily spending allowance, arguing he should not “have to justify my eating habits to this extent.”
The bank also questioned whether he had shared two dinners of pesto pasta and pasta Bolognese with his partner, but Fekete said this wasn’t the case.
He later admitted he had shared the food that he had expensed to his employer with his partner and was ultimately dismissed by the bank.
Fekete argued that there were mitigating factors, including that his grandmother had died recently and that he was on strong medication when he replied to the emails.
Judge Illing, presiding over the case, concluded that his dismissal was fair, as Fekete was not initially honest about the misclaimed expense.
“In considering the substantial merits of this case, I have found that this case is not about the sums of money involved,” he said.
“It is significant that the claimant did not make a full and frank disclosure at the first opportunity and that he did not answer questions directly.”
A spokesperson for Citibank told Insider: “We are pleased with the decision.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
