Footage Shows Hamas in Southern Gaza Ahead of Attacks on Kerem Shalom
Footage taken from a Hamas militant’s bodycam emerged on Monday, October 16, showing fighters driving through the streets of Shokat as Sufi, in southern Gaza.
Other bodycam footage taken from the same militant is described as showing the same group entering Israel through a hole in the border fence. Video verified by Storyful also shows the group attacking a kibbutz at Kerem Shalom, after entering through the same hole in the border fence.
According to local Israeli news, security forces in Kerem Shalom managed to repel the Hamas fighters for several hours before reinforcements from the Israeli Defence Force arrived.
In another clip shared widely online, the same militant whose bodycam footage this video was taken from is shot and collapses to the ground. Credit: Al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful
I Sat Next To A Gun ‘Fanatic’ On A Plane. When I Told Him What My Job Is, Things Got Interesting.
“I doubt I could’ve changed Rick’s views, even if we’d talk for an entire international flight,” the author writes.
On a recent flight, I found myself seated next to a man I’ll call Rick, who was keen for conversation.
We established that we are both lawyers. Rick works for the government, and I explained that I lead a gun violence prevention organization. Rick took that as an invitation to talk about guns.
A self-described “2A [Second Amendment] fanatic” from Texas, Rick grew up with guns and today owns more than 40 firearms. He considers himself a collector, and many of his guns are antiques — he’s not interested in assault-style firearms — and he makes his own ammunition from recycled casings. In short, Rick is a gun guy, and I was interested in his views on gun violence.
Rick offered that he has family in Uvalde, where 19 elementary school students and two educators were murdered in a mass shooting last year. He declared that, despite his staunch pro-gun views, he felt that “something needs to be done.”
Seeing an opening, I asked Rick what he believed should be done. He wondered aloud about psychological testing for gun buyers but concluded that that would be too challenging to administer.
I asked what he thought about “red flag” laws that allow for temporary removal of firearms when a gun owner is determined to pose a risk for harming themself or others. Rick didn’t support these types of laws because he doesn’t trust the process.
Efforts to tackle military and veteran suicide by addressing access to firearms? No, he sees suicide as an individual decision.
What about limits on gun ownership for those with a history of domestic violence? Rick had mentioned that his legal work included handling sexual assault cases, so this seemed like low-hanging fruit. But again, Rick was not on board. He felt there were too many cases in which women falsely accused their partners of domestic abuse.
So, although Rick was saddened by recent mass shootings, he couldn’t conjure what could be done to prevent them or offer any tangible ways to address, much less reform, our country’s gun culture.
In addition to being a gun guy, Rick is also a father. He was quick to tell me that he stores his guns in safes because he doesn’t want his kids to access them. In his own way, Rick is trying to be part of the solution, and I told him as much. But though Rick deserves credit for practicing secure firearm storage, many gun owners do not.
Researchers have found thatthe majority of gun owners do not lock up all of their weapons. And studies have shown thatnearly 40% of parents in homes with guns believe their kids can’t access a gun, but the kids can. Suicide rates arefour times higher for children and teens in homes with guns. Homicides and unintentional shootings are more likely in these homes, too.
Rick was intelligent, well-spoken and rational, and I enjoyed talking with him. But our conversation provides a real-world example of why we should be skeptical of the idea that gun violence will be solved by finding common ground with gun owners. I doubt I could’ve changed Rick’s views, even if we’d talked for an entire international flight.
To be sure, Rick doesn’t speak for all gun owners. Most gun owners do support some legislative action, though they often disagree on how much. Still, he echoed the pessimism of many gun owners and non-owners alike when he told me that our gun culture would never change.
Many years ago as a young lawyer, I worked to keep low-income families in their homes on the West Side of Chicago. Though my clients were grateful to be housed, many also told me that they were hesitant to sit on their front porches or send their children to the park because of the threat of gun violence. Their experiences inspired me to devote my career to addressing gun violence.
As a lawyer, I was trained to follow facts and evidence. I take that approach to my work in gun violence, too. In this case, the evidence is clear: Where there are more guns, there’s more gun violence.
And though the movement to end gun violence has grown immensely in the two decades that I’ve been involved in this work, there’s a problem: Gun violence has gone up, not down, since the early 2000s.
What Rick and others may not realize is that modern gun culture is actually quite new. Twenty years ago, most Americans knew that having a gun made them less safe and household gun ownership was on the decline. Today, most people have bought into the myth that a gun makes them safer ― and that misconception is driving up gun use and, in turn, gun violence.
Taking on that myth is why I foundedProject Unloaded, where we reach young people with the facts on gun violence through social media campaigns and community partnerships, and empower them to change the narrative on this issue. Because where there are more guns, there is more gun violence, not less. And history demonstrates that culture change often begins with young people armed with the facts.
Adults are unlikely to change their coffee order, let alone their attitudes on a topic like guns, as my conversation with Rick proved. Young people, by contrast, are open to shifting their views and behaviors after learning about the issue.
Two decades ago, nearly a quarter of teens smoked cigarettes. Today, less than 3% of teens do ― a generational shift sparked by large-scale cultural campaigns designed to empower them with information on the risks. Similarly, when we expose teens to the facts on using guns, they become less interested in having one.
When our flight landed, Rick and I wished each other well. In the days following our flight, I continued to reflect on our conversation. Like many gun owners, Rick felt that something must change and was deeply concerned about America’s gun violence crisis. But until we confront the basic truth that more guns make us less safe, we’ll continue to be stuck in a cycle of more gun violence and heartbreak.
Note: Names and some details have been changed to protect the privacy of individuals in this essay.
Nina Vinik is the founder and executive director of Project Unloaded, an organization using cultural campaigns to inspire the next generation to choose not to own guns. Prior to founding Project Unloaded, Vinik spent two decades working in gun violence prevention. She lives in Chicago.
‘This is a very, very significant deposit’
When you hear the term “valuable metal,” your mind may go straight to gold or silver. But a recent discovery proves that the true goldmine is a major cache of lithium — and it may be closer to home than you’d think.
Why is lithium valuable?
Lithium is a critical metal used for the creation of EV batteries.
Since the reserves of this metal are so limited, manufacturers have used recycled batteries to supplement their lithium needs and ensure there is enough for EV battery manufacturing.
The limited amount of lithium and other metals needed for the batteries, like cobalt and nickel, can create a bottleneck in generating new batteries.
Why is this lithium cache important?
The newly discovered lithium deposit is believed to be one of the world’s most significant and available sources of lithium — and it’s located in the United States.
The McDermitt Caldera, on the border of Oregon and Nevada, is estimated to hold between 22 and 44 million tons of the metal, according to Futurism. This makes global leader Bolivia’s 23 million tons encased in salt flats look less significant.
“If you believe their back-of-the-envelope estimation, this is a very, very significant deposit of lithium,” Anouk Borst, a geologist at KU Leuven University, told Chemistry World. “It could change the dynamics of lithium globally, in terms of price, security of supply, and geopolitics.”
Unlike other global sources of lithium, which is often stored in brine or hard rocks, a good source of this deposit’s lithium is encased in clays and claystones.
The location of the clay-rich sedimentary material relative to the Earth’s surface makes removal of the metal easier and significantly cheaper than other global stores.
How will this impact the renewable energy economy?
This massive jackpot of lithium has the potential to catapult the United States into becoming even more of a critical player than it is in the global renewable energy economy.
Since lithium is currently a metal in short supply (and was listed on the 2022 United States Geological Survey’s list of “critical minerals” essential to the country’s economy and national security), having major stores of it can speed up the production of batteries and potentially make it more affordable for manufacturers and consumers alike.
It may also make manufacturing EVs more practical than breaking ground to extract oil, coal, and gas to power the dirty-energy economy.
In addition, mining the clay-encased mineral should create less environmental damage than other lithium extraction methods.
Since most of the lithium stores are concentrated in part of the Thacker Pass in Nevada, it will reduce the amount of land that needs to be disturbed for mining. This can reduce negative environmental impacts, like surface pollution.
The mining operation has also had its fair share of controversy. Indigenous groups, who have claim over parts of the deposit, and conservationists have voiced their concerns with the environmental and cultural impacts of the program.
Advocates have argued that the ecological drawbacks of mining lithium are needed to produce “clean energy” batteries and rapidly decarbonize the economy. However, a district court denied the appeals in July 2023, and the project has since broken ground.
Russian regular troops are literally done
As Andrii Biletskyi, the commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, said, Russian forces have become more powerful in the field of radio-electronic warfare and drones and have plenty of high-quality artillery, but the regular ground forces of the Russian Federation are actually an obsolete component.
Source: Biletskyi in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda
Quote: “The regular ground forces of Russia, the component that tries the hardest, which is always the infantry, are literally done.
I’m not boasting, I do not consider Russia a simple enemy, or our victory guaranteed and final, I do not say we should relax. But what, from my point of view, happened?
This invasion began in February 2022, when they threw a small group, in fact, from 154,000 to 186,000… They thought that this was going to be a military-police operation, that they would run so far that everyone would put their hands up, and in fact, the operation would turn into an operation of instilling their order, and disarmament, as it seemed to them.
It didn’t work out that way. The war, for obvious reasons, did not go according to their scenario. Instead of quickly understanding this, starting to mobilise the population, conscripting them into the army or, on the contrary, taking the steps they took later (escape from Kyiv, escape from Kharkiv), they instead shouted: go forward, go forward, go forward. And they completely worn out their staff. They just wore them through like sandpaper – to nothing.”
Details: As Biletskyi said, the Russians no longer have a sergeant corps or junior officers with experience. That is, those who get to the front after shortened courses either become disabled or die very quickly. The Russians do not gain experience, they do not become more professional.
Quote: “I observe the same thing all the time: the ground forces of the Russian Federation, especially in such components as infantry, tanks, and armoured vehicles, are consistently bad. Since the summer of last year, they have been consistently fighting poorly. And they can’t do anything about it, and I don’t think they will.
That is, they are growing in other directions: they have become much more powerful in terms of EW, and in unmanned systems, the artillery is of sufficient quality. Aircraft began to be used many times more effectively. But this component is dead, and it will remain so.”
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
