FTX execs blew through $8B — testimony reveals how
Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives spent $8 billion worth of customer funds on real estate, venture capital investments, campaign donations, endorsement deals and even a sports stadium, according to testimony from former senior FTX executive Nishad Singh.
Singh’s testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went.
Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda’s books as a result of a coding error that “prevented the correct accounting” of user deposits by around $8 billion.
Singh’s testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried’s inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia. While Wang and Ellison have pled guilty, each witness has pointed to Bankman-Fried as the orchestrator of fraud and money laundering.
Singh said that even after learning about the hole, “implicitly and explicitly, I green-lit transactions that I knew must have been digging the hole deeper and therefore coming from customer funds.”
Singh went on to describe Bankman-Fried’s spending as “excessive.” He said that he often learned about large spends after the fact and that his expressions of concern weren’t taken seriously.
“I also would express that I felt kind of embarrassed or ashamed of how much it all reeked of excess and flashiness,” said Singh. “It didn’t align with what I thought we were building a company for.”
Where the money went
Prosecutor Nicolas Roos and Singh went through spreadsheets detailing different ways Alameda spent the $8 billion in customer funds. Singh testified that Bankman-Fried was “in general the one making the final decision on investments and investment team decisions as a whole.”
In addition to going over a $1 billion on Genesis Digital Assets, a crypto mining firm in Kazakhstan, and $500 million on Anthropic, an AI company focused on safety, the prosecution focused on Alameda’s $200 million investment into K5 Global, a venture firm led by investor Michael Kives who is known for his extensive network.
That network seemed to deeply impress Bankman-Fried. After attending a Super Bowl party hosted by K5 in Los Angeles, the former crypto mogul told Singh that he had met “the most impressive collection of people he ever had in one location.” Faces at the party included Hillary Clinton, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Kendall and Kris Jenner and Kate Hudson.
Bankman-Fried had proposed a term sheet to Singh and Wang one night that laid out hundreds of millions of dollars of onuses to Kives and Bryan Baum, co-founder and managing partner of K5. The sheet also proposed up to $1 billion long-term capital to give to the VC firm, according to Singh.
“We can get from them essentially infinite connections,” wrote Bankman-Fried in a letter to FTX leadership that was shared at Monday’s trial. “I think that if we asked them to arrange a dinner with us, Elon, Obama, Rihanna and Zuckerberg in a month, they would probably succeed.”
Singh said he expressed concern about partnering with K5 and giving them such substantial funds, which would be “really toxic to FTX and Alameda culture.” He said that “politicking and social climbing was not going to be rewarded, and here we were rewarding people in exorbitant amounts.”
The former FTX executive suggested that Bankman-Fried use his own money, not FTX’s, to make some of these investments. Those protestations didn’t yield results, according to the spreadsheet, which showed the K5 deal went through Alameda’s venture arm.
Bankman-Fried also believed that endorsement deals and even “unpaid partnerships with celebrities” would help increase FTX’s influence to propel its success, said Singh.
To that end, about $205 million of that $8 billion chunk was spent renaming the Miami Heat stadium to FTX Arena. Another $150 million was spent to endorse the MLB. Other items on a spreadsheet shown to the jury show FTX paid out $1.13 billion in exchange for endorsements from basketball player Steph Curry; video game developer Riot; Seinfeld writer Larry David, who endorsed FTX in a Super Bowl ad; football star Tom Brady; and model Gisele Bündchen, with whom FTX was coordinating on some philanthropic efforts, according to Singh.
Singh’s testimony also revealed a range of properties that had been purchased with the funds, including a $30 million penthouse in the Bahamas that Singh said was “too ostentatious.”
Bankman-Fried has also donated tens of millions to election campaigns.
The former FTX executive, who also went to high school with Bankman-Fried and was a close friend of his brother, testified that he expressed concern about the company’s spending, but was usually blown off.
Singh recalled one instance where Bankman-Fried got visibly angry with him and said that people like him were “sowing seeds of doubt in the company decisions” and were “the real insidious problem here.”
“It was pretty humiliating,” said Singh.
Where did this $8 billion hole come from?
Singh’s testimony aligned with Yedidia’s that states in June 2022, the executives learned that Alameda owed $8 billion worth of FTX customer money after Ellison shared a Google Doc displaying the “extremely negative” balance.
Singh told the court this hole was due to a bug that Yedidia accidentally introduced into the system in 2021. The bug “prevented correct accounting for [email protected]’s balances on specific types of withdrawals,” said Singh. [email protected] was an internal accounting system that recorded user deposits.
On top of this, Singh testified that he built out systems on FTX that gave Alameda “special privileges” not afforded to other users. A feature called “allow negative” let Alameda trade, borrow and withdraw FTX funds in excess of its balance and collateral amounts, according to Singh. He testified that he coded an initial version of the feature in 2019 at Bankman-Fried and Wang’s advisement.
A later version of this code allowed Alameda to borrow from FTX without having its collateral liquidated. In effect, it could “withdraw money that it didn’t have,” meaning it could “lose money” that “belonged to customers,” Singh said.
By June 2022, Alameda had built up its own $2.7 billion deficit on the FTX platform.
“This seemed like a real abuse of a feature that until this point I believe was serving FTX, not hurting it,” said Singh.
Alameda at this point also owed $8 billion in user funds to FTX that it no longer had on hand. In total, the negative account balance and accounting bug contributed to a $11 billion hole on FTX’s balance sheet, Singh testified.
‘Sexual study parties’ allegedly hosted by Farmington basketball coach, spark investigation
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) – Study parties turned sexual – according to sources close to the alleged victims – of a boys basketball coach at Farmington High School.
The illicit and potentially criminal behavior allegedly happened at the coach’s home in Detroit.
One male student reports the sleepovers – took a sick and twisted turn when in one instance the coach was standing over one of the kids, naked.
Detroit police are investigating – telling FOX 2 News it is being handled by its Special Victims Unit. They are calling these allegations of sexual assaults – plural.
A spokesperson with DPD says SVU has “conducted a number of forensic interviews and conducted careful analysis of physical evidence.”
FOX 2 is not naming the coach because as of now, no formal charges have been filed.
Farmington Public Schools said in a statement, “Upon receiving notice of the allegation, the third party coach was immediately terminated and issued a No Trespass notice banning him from all Farmington Public Schools’ facilities and events.
“The case has been turned over to law enforcement while our administrative team is conducting an internal investigation.”
“Once is too much, that’s the way I feel about this,” said Anetra Gaines.
Gaines, a therapist, says the facts laid out so far, is pretty textbook for how sexual predators use their positions to prey.
“Kids are told that teachers and coaches and people inside their school are safe people to talk to,” she said. “Some people unfortunately use that against the kid.”
It’s impactful, and telling that multiple children have spoken out – especially given the dynamics of the victims and suspect, all being males.
“Teenagers typically, especially male teenagers, don’t really wanna talk about a lot of things,” Gaines said. “And they don’t want to be seen as weak, and they don’t want to be misconstrued as something that they’re not.”
Mexican official confirms cartel gunmen forced a dozen tanker trucks to dump gasoline at gunpoint
A Mexican official on Monday confirmed a shocking video that emerged over the weekend of cartel gunmen forcing the drivers of about a dozen tanker trucks to dump their entire loads of gasoline into a field.
The official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name, said the incident occurred last week in the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, and was under investigation.
The official said the gunmen had apparently forced the truck drivers to line their parked vehicles up on a dirt road to dump their cargo.
Asked about the videos, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged “there is resistance from criminals” in the area, long known for cartel violence, adding that “We continue to confront them.”
In the video, a presumed member of the cartel can be heard mentioning the Gulf cartel faction known as The Scorpions, and saying all trucks carrying gasoline would suffer the same fate unless “they get in line,” or pay protection money to the gang.
In the video, open valves on the bottom of the tankers could be seen spewing gasoline like fire hoses, as armed men looked on.
“This is going to happen to all the grasshoppers,” a man’s voice can be heard saying, an apparent reference to Mexican gang slang that compares those who “jump” through a cartel’s territory to the hoppy insects.
Criminals in the border state of Tamaulipas have long drilled into state-owned pipelines to steal fuel, but now an even more complex situation is taking place.
Because of cross-border price differentials, it is sometimes profitable to import gasoline from Texas and sell it in Mexican border cities in Tamaulipas. López Obrador’s administration has long complained that many of the truckers mislabel their cargo to avoid import tariffs.
Others legally import U.S. gasoline, a practice the Mexican government dislikes because it reduces sales for the state-owned oil company.
“We are there to protect the citizens of Tamaulipas, so they don’t have to buy stolen or smuggled fuel,” López Obrador said Monday.
But the Gulf drug cartel apparently demands money from both legal importers and those who seek to avoid paying import duties.
One businessman who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals said the gang is demanding a payment of $500 per truck even to allow legally imported gasoline through the city of Matamoros, an important border crossing.
The businessman added that Tamaulipas authorities often provide escorts for tanker trucks precisely to prevent such attacks.
It was the latest instance of lawlessness in Matamoros, where in March four Americans were shot at and abducted by a drug gang. The Americans were found days later, two dead, one wounded and without physical injuries.
____
Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company’s future is at stake
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford on Monday called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
In a rare speech coming during contract talks in the company’s hometown of Dearborn, Michigan, Ford said high labor costs could limit spending on developing new vehicles and investing in factories.
“It’s the absolute lifeblood of our company. And if we lose it, we will lose to the competition. America loses. Many jobs will be lost,” said the great-grandson of company founder .
The company, he said, builds more vehicles in America and has more United Auto Workers employees than any company, which has increased its costs in a highly competitive industry.
Ford has 57,000 UAW workers compared with 46,000 at GM and 43,000 at Stellantis. “Many of our competitors moved jobs to Mexico as we added jobs here in the U.S.,” Ford said.
The company is near an impasse with the United Auto Workers union, which walked out in targeted strikes at all three Detroit automakers on Sept. 15,
Last week 8,700 union members walked out at the largest and most profitable Ford plant in the world, the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.
Ford said the strike at the Kentucky plant is harming tens of thousands of Americans who work for parts suppliers and Ford dealers. The strike also could cause a fragile parts supply base to collapse, he said. “If it continues, it will have a major impact on the American economy and devastate local communities,” he said.
Bill Ford, only the fourth family member to lead the 120-year-old company, said he has watched other countries lose their auto industries, then all of their manufacturing base. He said strong American manufacturing is essential for national security.
“We need to come together to bring an end to this acrimonious round of talks,” Ford said. “I still believe in a bright future — one that we can build together. I still believe the automobile industry is a major force for good in our country. We will continue to be there when America needs us most.”
Last week, after the Kentucky strike began, a top Ford executive said on a conference call with reporters that Ford had reached the limit in how much it was willing to spend to end the strike.
UAW President Shawn Fain said that Bill Ford knows he can settle the strike by calling CEO Jim Farley and telling him “to stop playing games and get a deal done.”
He threatened to strike and close Ford’s Rouge truck complex in Dearborn. “It’s not the UAW and Ford against foreign automakers. It’s autoworkers everywhere against corporate greed,” Fain said in a statement.
At the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, west of Detroit, few workers are on the picket lines Monday afternoon said they listened to Ford’s speech.
When told what Ford said about investing in the future, line worker Steve Applebee said he agreed. “I get that,” he said. “I can see both sides.”
But he also said Ford is paying CEO Farley $21 million per year when starting pay for Ford factory workers is up only about $3 per hour from when he started with the company 31 years ago.
Ford’s offer of a 23% general wage increase barely covers inflation over the last three or four years, said Applebee, 59.
Carlos Hollins 47, of Detroit, who just started with Ford in July and is at the low end of the pay scale, said workers gave up raises in 2008 when Ford and the others were in financial trouble. They were promised that concessions would be restored when the company recovered.
“We shouldn’t have to suffer, especially for the retirees,” he said. “They need to pay us what we deserve.”
The union has said retirees haven’t received a pension increase for at least a decade.
Hollins said workers should get everything they are asking for, and Ford has enough money to pay it.
The speech from Ford arrives with the entire auto industry making a historic and expensive shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.
Fain has said Ford and crosstown rivals General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are making billions in profits, and that workers should get a share. He says the workers should be repaid for sacrificing general pay raises, cost of living adjustments and agreeing to lower wage tiers to keep the companies afloat during the Great Recession.
The union began striking at targeted factories after its contracts with the companies expired. It started picketing one assembly plant from each company, but that has since spread to 38 parts warehouses at GM and Jeep maker Stellantis. The UAW later added another assembly plant at both GM and Ford and on Wednesday, Fain made the surprise announcement that the union would walk out at the Kentucky plant, which makes Super Duty pickups and large Ford and Lincoln SUVs.
About 34,000 of the union’s 146,000 employees at all three automakers are now on strike.
The seemingly widening labor rift suggests Ford and the union may be in for a lengthy strike that could cost the company and its workers billions of dollars.
The union has said Ford’s general wage offer is up to 23% over four years and that it has reinstated cost of living raises. GM and Stellantis were at 20%. But Fain said none is high enough.
