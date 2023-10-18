News
Hamas releases video of 21-year-old hostage Mia Shem
Hamas has released what is believed to be the first video of an Israeli hostage kidnapped during its surprise incursion on Oct. 7.
“Hi, I’m Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I’m in Gaza,” the young woman says in Hebrew, according to The Jerusalem Post. “I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot; I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital [in Gaza] for 3 hours.”
The video, which was posted on Hamas’s Telegram channel on Monday, shows Shem apparently receiving medical treatment to her right arm.
“They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please,” she pleads.
The video’s caption says Shem was captured on the first day of the attack, dubbed the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle. She was among thousands of young Israelis attending the Supernova music festival outside Re’im when Hamas fighters swept in, killing at least 260 people.
Shem’s aunt told Israeli media that they’re thankful to know she is alive, The Post reported.
“This is a very significant step, and we want our girl at home,” her aunt said. “We demand that the countries of the free world make sure that she return to us.”
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel ground invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly cross-border attack.
Israeli forces have positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished neighborhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel.
Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
More than 4,000 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza since Hamas launched its bloody rampage and almost 200 Israelis, including children, were taken hostage.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
News
Trump scheduled to be questioned in lawsuits from ex-FBI employees who sent negative texts about him
WASHINGTON (AP) — is scheduled to be questioned under oath Tuesday as part of lawsuits from two former FBI employees who provoked the former president’s outrage after sending each other pejorative text messages about him.
Peter Strzok, who was a lead agent in the FBI’s investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, has alleged in a lawsuit against the Justice Department that he was wrongfully fired for exercising his First Amendment rights when he and a colleague traded anti-Trump text messages in the weeks before he became president.
Lisa Page, the FBI lawyer who texted with Strzok and had also been assigned to the Russia investigation, has sued as well, alleging that the Justice Department violated her privacy by disclosing copies of her messages with Strzok to members of the news media. She voluntarily resigned from the FBI in May 2018, and Strzok was fired several months after that.
Both allege that the Justice Department acted under unrelenting pressure from Trump, who repeatedly lambasted the pair on social media, publicly championed Strzok’s firing and accused him of “treason.” Lawyers for the two hope to be able to prove as part of their suits that Trump’s verbal tirades and appeals for action wrongly influenced the Justice Department’s punitive actions.
The Justice Department had sought to block the deposition of Trump as unnecessary, citing testimony from other witnesses who’d already been interviewed in the lawsuits that Trump had no impact on the decision to fire Strzok.
The department in court filings, for instance, has pointed to an interview with former FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich in which he said he made the decision to fire Strzok on his own, and that he did not recall FBI Director Chris Wray ever telling him about any meeting with Trump in which the president pressured him about Strzok.
But both U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson and a federal appeals court rebuffed the Justice Department, permitting a two-hour deposition to move forward.
The deposition had been scheduled to take place at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate, but was moved to New York, where Trump was scheduled to be present in court this week for an ongoing civil fraud trial. It is set to unfold as Trump contends with four different criminal cases ranging from allegations of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to illegally hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
The text messages — in which Strzok and Page disparaged Trump as an “idiot” and “loathsome human” and called the prospect of a Trump victory “terrifying” — were discovered by the Justice Department inspector general’s office — as it scrutinized the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state.
Strzok was a lead agent in that probe as well, and he notes in his lawsuit that the inspector general found no evidence that political bias tainted the email investigation. The text messages, which were disclosed to Justice Department leadership after being discovered by the inspector general, resulted in Strzok being removed from the special counsel team conducting the Trump-Russia investigation. The inspector general identified numerous flaws with that probe but did not find find evidence of partisan bias.
In his 2020 book, “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump,” Strzok expressed measured regret for the text messages and the impact they had on the FBI.
“I deeply regret casually commenting about the things I observed in the headlines and behind the scenes, and I regret how effectively my words were weaponized to harm the Bureau and buttress absurd conspiracy theories about our vital work,” Strzok wrote.
But in an interview that year with The Associated Press, he also described the personal toll of the attacks from Trump.
“Being subjected to outrageous attacks up to and including by the president himself, which are full of lies and mischaracterizations and just crude and cruel, is horrible,” Strzok said. “There’s no way around it.”
News
Hawaii Figured Out How To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft, Why Hasn’t Your State?
Hawaii doesn’t need many of these anymore.
The catalytic converter working to clean up the exhaust gasses from your car is a prime target for criminals as it can be worth as much as $1,500 at a scrapyard. As such, its theft is a common crime that hits motorists in almost every state, except Hawaii which has implemented a new law to stamp out the crime.
A new law has come into force in Hawaii this year that’s targeting catalytic converter thefts across the island state. To do this, the law has clamped down on the sale of catalytic converters, as well as the theft of the part itself, according to a report from local news outlet KRON 4.
Read more
“I did maybe a couple this year. Before, I would do at least two or three a month,” said Mark Yamauchi, owner of Yama’s Auto Care.
And the evidence is more than just anecdotal, as the Honolulu Police Department has the stats to back up the drop in catalytic converter thefts. According to figures shared by KRON 4, there were 1,602 and 2,008 reports of theft in 2022 and 2021 respectively. In contrast, there have been just 119 reports of the theft so far in 2023.
The theft of catalytic converters is rampant in most states, however, with Jalopnik’s own Erik Shilling falling victim to the crime just last year. So, can the rest of the U.S. learn from Hawaii to stop poor Jalopnik writers from falling victim to this crime in the future?
Well, it turns out that Hawaii isn’t alone in its approach to catalytic converter theft. States like Arkansas, South Carolina, and Texas also require scrap merchants to keep a track of where their catalytic converters come from. Additionally, Minnesota has gone so far as to create a dedicated Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Program, which has the sole responsibility of investigating and prosecuting the crime.
Hopefully as these programs take hold, the U.S. will be able to cut the number of catalytic converters stole each year, which was estimated at being more than 150,000 in 2022.
News
Trump returns to his civil fraud trial, hears an employee and an appraiser testify against him
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump returned Tuesday to the civil fraud trial that imperils his real estate empire, watching and deploring the case as an employee and an outside appraiser testified that his company essentially put a thumb on the scale when sizing up his properties’ value.
Incensed by a case that disputes his net worth and could strip him of such signature holdings as Trump Tower, the former president is due to testify later in the trial. But he chose to attend the first three days and came back Tuesday to observe — and to protest his treatment to the news cameras waiting outside the Manhattan courtroom.
Star witness Michael Cohen, a onetime Trump fixer now turned foe, postponed his scheduled testimony because of a health problem.
Instead, Trump company accountant Donna Kidder testified that she was told to make some assumptions favorable to the firm on internal financial spreadsheets. Outside appraiser Doug Larson said he didn’t suggest or condone a former Trump Organization comptroller’s methods of valuing properties.
“It doesn’t make sense,” Larson said of the way the ex-controller reached a $287.6 million value for a prominent Trump-owned retail space in 2013.
Trump, outside court, reiterated his insistence that he’s done nothing wrong and that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit is a political vendetta designed to drag down his 2024 presidential campaign as he leads the Republican field.
“We built a great company — a lot of cash, it’s got a lot of great assets, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world,” Trump said outside the courtroom. He dismissed the case as “a disgrace,” the legal system as “corrupt” and the Democratic attorney general as a “radical lunatic.”
James’ lawsuit alleges that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and inflating his net worth on his financial statements.
“Mr. Trump may lie, but numbers don’t lie,” she said after court.
“He can call me names, he can engage in distractions,” she said, but “his entire empire was built on nothing but lies and on sinking sand.”
Trump says his assets were actually undervalued and maintains that disclaimers on his financial statements amounted to telling banks and other recipients to check out his numbers themselves.
Larson, a real estate brokerage executive and certified appraiser, assessed Trump properties for lenders. He was taken aback when told on the stand that he was repeatedly cited as an outside expert in former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney ’s valuation spreadsheets.
“It’s inappropriate and inaccurate,” Larson testified. “I should have been told, and an appraisal should have been ordered.”
When it came to valuing a storefront formerly known as Niketown, McConney relied on rates of return for a different type of property, rather than for comparable retail space, Larson testified. He also said he appraised a Trump-owned Wall Street building at $540 million in 2015, while McConney valued it at $735.4 million on Trump’s financial statement.
In cross-examining Larson, Trump lawyer Lazaro Fields asked whether anything “prevents President Trump, as a real estate developer, from valuing his own properties.”
“I don’t know. I wouldn’t know,” Larson responded. Asked again, Larson said: “Not that I know of.”
Kidder, the Trump company accountant, testified that as she filled out spreadsheets documenting the value of a Trump-owned Wall Street office building, then-finance chief Allen Weisselberg told her to act as if the skyscraper would be fully leased by a certain date, even if some space was currently vacant. For a Park Avenue residential tower, she was told to project that unsold units “would all sell out” in a certain timeframe.
Kidder said she wasn’t aware that those assumptions would be used to improve Trump’s bottom line on financial statements that helped his company make deals and get financing and insurance.
Trump lawyer Christopher Kise objected to what he deemed “very granular” testimony from Kidder, who also alluded to a prior Trump tangle with New York state’s lawyers.
In explaining a spreadsheet, she noted an entry about a $12 million loan to pay a $25 million settlement of lawsuits from former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and others over the now-defunct Trump University real estate seminar program.
Judge Arthur Engoron is hearing the current case without a jury. The suit was brought under a state law that doesn’t allow for one.
Trump has repeatedly criticized both the statute and the judge, a Democrat. The ex-president said Tuesday that he had come to like and respect Engoron but believed that Democrats were “pushing him around like a pinball.”
After Trump maligned a key court staffer on social media during the trial’s first days, the judge ordered him to delete the post and issued a limited gag order, warning participants in the case not to smear members of his staff.
In a pretrial decision last month, Engoron resolved the case’s top claim, ruling that Trump and his company committed years of fraud by exaggerating his asset values and net worth on his financial statements.
As punishment, Engoron ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future oversight of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in question. An appeals court has since blocked enforcement of that aspect of the ruling for now.
The trial concerns the suit’s remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.
