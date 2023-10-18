News
Hawaii Figured Out How To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft, Why Hasn’t Your State?
Hawaii doesn’t need many of these anymore.
The catalytic converter working to clean up the exhaust gasses from your car is a prime target for criminals as it can be worth as much as $1,500 at a scrapyard. As such, its theft is a common crime that hits motorists in almost every state, except Hawaii which has implemented a new law to stamp out the crime.
A new law has come into force in Hawaii this year that’s targeting catalytic converter thefts across the island state. To do this, the law has clamped down on the sale of catalytic converters, as well as the theft of the part itself, according to a report from local news outlet KRON 4.
“I did maybe a couple this year. Before, I would do at least two or three a month,” said Mark Yamauchi, owner of Yama’s Auto Care.
And the evidence is more than just anecdotal, as the Honolulu Police Department has the stats to back up the drop in catalytic converter thefts. According to figures shared by KRON 4, there were 1,602 and 2,008 reports of theft in 2022 and 2021 respectively. In contrast, there have been just 119 reports of the theft so far in 2023.
The theft of catalytic converters is rampant in most states, however, with Jalopnik’s own Erik Shilling falling victim to the crime just last year. So, can the rest of the U.S. learn from Hawaii to stop poor Jalopnik writers from falling victim to this crime in the future?
Well, it turns out that Hawaii isn’t alone in its approach to catalytic converter theft. States like Arkansas, South Carolina, and Texas also require scrap merchants to keep a track of where their catalytic converters come from. Additionally, Minnesota has gone so far as to create a dedicated Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Program, which has the sole responsibility of investigating and prosecuting the crime.
Hopefully as these programs take hold, the U.S. will be able to cut the number of catalytic converters stole each year, which was estimated at being more than 150,000 in 2022.
News
Trump returns to his civil fraud trial, hears an employee and an appraiser testify against him
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump returned Tuesday to the civil fraud trial that imperils his real estate empire, watching and deploring the case as an employee and an outside appraiser testified that his company essentially put a thumb on the scale when sizing up his properties’ value.
Incensed by a case that disputes his net worth and could strip him of such signature holdings as Trump Tower, the former president is due to testify later in the trial. But he chose to attend the first three days and came back Tuesday to observe — and to protest his treatment to the news cameras waiting outside the Manhattan courtroom.
Star witness Michael Cohen, a onetime Trump fixer now turned foe, postponed his scheduled testimony because of a health problem.
Instead, Trump company accountant Donna Kidder testified that she was told to make some assumptions favorable to the firm on internal financial spreadsheets. Outside appraiser Doug Larson said he didn’t suggest or condone a former Trump Organization comptroller’s methods of valuing properties.
“It doesn’t make sense,” Larson said of the way the ex-controller reached a $287.6 million value for a prominent Trump-owned retail space in 2013.
Trump, outside court, reiterated his insistence that he’s done nothing wrong and that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit is a political vendetta designed to drag down his 2024 presidential campaign as he leads the Republican field.
“We built a great company — a lot of cash, it’s got a lot of great assets, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world,” Trump said outside the courtroom. He dismissed the case as “a disgrace,” the legal system as “corrupt” and the Democratic attorney general as a “radical lunatic.”
James’ lawsuit alleges that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and inflating his net worth on his financial statements.
“Mr. Trump may lie, but numbers don’t lie,” she said after court.
“He can call me names, he can engage in distractions,” she said, but “his entire empire was built on nothing but lies and on sinking sand.”
Trump says his assets were actually undervalued and maintains that disclaimers on his financial statements amounted to telling banks and other recipients to check out his numbers themselves.
Larson, a real estate brokerage executive and certified appraiser, assessed Trump properties for lenders. He was taken aback when told on the stand that he was repeatedly cited as an outside expert in former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney ’s valuation spreadsheets.
“It’s inappropriate and inaccurate,” Larson testified. “I should have been told, and an appraisal should have been ordered.”
When it came to valuing a storefront formerly known as Niketown, McConney relied on rates of return for a different type of property, rather than for comparable retail space, Larson testified. He also said he appraised a Trump-owned Wall Street building at $540 million in 2015, while McConney valued it at $735.4 million on Trump’s financial statement.
In cross-examining Larson, Trump lawyer Lazaro Fields asked whether anything “prevents President Trump, as a real estate developer, from valuing his own properties.”
“I don’t know. I wouldn’t know,” Larson responded. Asked again, Larson said: “Not that I know of.”
Kidder, the Trump company accountant, testified that as she filled out spreadsheets documenting the value of a Trump-owned Wall Street office building, then-finance chief Allen Weisselberg told her to act as if the skyscraper would be fully leased by a certain date, even if some space was currently vacant. For a Park Avenue residential tower, she was told to project that unsold units “would all sell out” in a certain timeframe.
Kidder said she wasn’t aware that those assumptions would be used to improve Trump’s bottom line on financial statements that helped his company make deals and get financing and insurance.
Trump lawyer Christopher Kise objected to what he deemed “very granular” testimony from Kidder, who also alluded to a prior Trump tangle with New York state’s lawyers.
In explaining a spreadsheet, she noted an entry about a $12 million loan to pay a $25 million settlement of lawsuits from former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and others over the now-defunct Trump University real estate seminar program.
Judge Arthur Engoron is hearing the current case without a jury. The suit was brought under a state law that doesn’t allow for one.
Trump has repeatedly criticized both the statute and the judge, a Democrat. The ex-president said Tuesday that he had come to like and respect Engoron but believed that Democrats were “pushing him around like a pinball.”
After Trump maligned a key court staffer on social media during the trial’s first days, the judge ordered him to delete the post and issued a limited gag order, warning participants in the case not to smear members of his staff.
In a pretrial decision last month, Engoron resolved the case’s top claim, ruling that Trump and his company committed years of fraud by exaggerating his asset values and net worth on his financial statements.
As punishment, Engoron ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future oversight of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in question. An appeals court has since blocked enforcement of that aspect of the ruling for now.
The trial concerns the suit’s remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.
News
Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to draw new legislative boundaries over Republican objections
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic voters in Wisconsin hoping to undo Republican-drawn legislative district maps told the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court on Monday that it should create new maps by March — forcing every lawmaker to stand for election under redrawn lines in 2024.
“The current maps are unsalvageable,” attorneys for the voters argued.
But Republicans who control the Legislature countered that Democrats were exercising “raw political power” and trying to take advantage of the new liberal majority on the court to overturn its 2021 ruling that adopted the current maps.
“A change in this Court’s membership cannot justify overturning that precedent,” attorneys for the Legislature wrote in legal filings. Oral arguments are set for Nov. 21.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has intervened on the side of voters asking the court to toss out the Republican-drawn maps, widely seen as among the most gerrymandered in the country, and draw new ones ahead of the 2024 election.
Republicans have been in majority control of both the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly since 2011. During that time, they have enacted a wide range of conservative priorities. They have all but eliminated collective bargaining for public workers, and since 2019 they’ve been a block on Evers’ agenda. Republicans are also just two seats short of a supermajority that would allow them to overturn Evers’ vetoes.
New maps favoring Democrats would weaken Republicans’ grip on legislative power, which they have also used in the Senate to fire Evers appointees and to threaten impeachment of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and the state’s elections leader.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos continues to threaten impeachment of Protasiewicz after she refused to step down from the redistricting case. Impeachment has drawn bipartisan opposition and two former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices, asked by Vos to investigate the possibility, told him it was not warranted. Vos last week suggested he would pursue impeachment if Protasiewicz votes to throw out the Republican maps.
Republicans have argued Protasiewicz has pre-judged the case based on comments she made during the campaign calling the current maps “unfair” and “rigged.”
Those comments “invited” the filing of the current lawsuit, the Legislature argued in its latest filing with the Supreme Court. If Protasiewicz overturns the court’s earlier ruling adopting the Republican-drawn map, that will be evidence of unconstitutional “prejudgment and bias,” the Legislature argued.
Protasiewicz, in her decision not to recuse from the case, said that while stating her opinion about the maps, she never made a promise or pledge about how she would rule on the case.
The redistricting lawsuit, filed the day after Protasiewicz joined the court in August and flipped majority control to 4-3 for liberals, asks that all 132 state lawmakers be up for election next year in newly drawn districts. In Senate districts that are midway through a four-year term in 2024, there would be a special election, with the winners serving two years. The regular four-year cycle would resume again in 2026.
The Legislature argued that the court should give it time to draw new maps and not rush to enact something any sooner than the 2026 election.
Wisconsin’s redistricting case centers on whether the current districts are not contiguous and if they violate the Wisconsin Constitution’s separation of powers doctrine.
The majority of current legislative districts — 54 out of 99 in the Assembly and 21 out of 33 in the Senate — violate the state constitution’s contiguity requirement, attorneys challenging the maps argued Monday.
That makes Wisconsin an outlier nationally, with 46 other states having no noncontiguous districts, and Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Tennessee having a total of nine noncontiguous districts, attorneys argued.
Wisconsin’s redistricting laws, backed up by state and federal court rulings over the past 50 years, have permitted districts under certain circumstances to be noncontiguous, attorneys for the Legislature argued. Even if the court decided to address the issue, it could only affect alleged areas where districts aren’t contiguous and not upend existing district lines, Republicans argued.
Those seeking new maps contend that the Supreme Court violated the separation of powers doctrine when it adopted the Republican-drawn map that Evers had previously vetoed, “improperly seizing powers for itself the Constitution assigns to other branches.”
The legislative electoral maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 cemented the party’s majorities, which now stand at 64-35 in the Assembly and a 22-11 supermajority in the Senate. Republicans adopted maps last year that were similar to the existing ones.
Wisconsin’s Assembly districts rank among the most gerrymandered nationally, with Republicans routinely winning far more seats than would be expected based on their average share of the vote, according to an Associated Press analysis.
News
FTX execs blew through $8B — testimony reveals how
Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives spent $8 billion worth of customer funds on real estate, venture capital investments, campaign donations, endorsement deals and even a sports stadium, according to testimony from former senior FTX executive Nishad Singh.
Singh’s testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went.
Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda’s books as a result of a coding error that “prevented the correct accounting” of user deposits by around $8 billion.
Singh’s testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried’s inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia. While Wang and Ellison have pled guilty, each witness has pointed to Bankman-Fried as the orchestrator of fraud and money laundering.
Singh said that even after learning about the hole, “implicitly and explicitly, I green-lit transactions that I knew must have been digging the hole deeper and therefore coming from customer funds.”
Singh went on to describe Bankman-Fried’s spending as “excessive.” He said that he often learned about large spends after the fact and that his expressions of concern weren’t taken seriously.
“I also would express that I felt kind of embarrassed or ashamed of how much it all reeked of excess and flashiness,” said Singh. “It didn’t align with what I thought we were building a company for.”
Where the money went
Prosecutor Nicolas Roos and Singh went through spreadsheets detailing different ways Alameda spent the $8 billion in customer funds. Singh testified that Bankman-Fried was “in general the one making the final decision on investments and investment team decisions as a whole.”
In addition to going over a $1 billion on Genesis Digital Assets, a crypto mining firm in Kazakhstan, and $500 million on Anthropic, an AI company focused on safety, the prosecution focused on Alameda’s $200 million investment into K5 Global, a venture firm led by investor Michael Kives who is known for his extensive network.
That network seemed to deeply impress Bankman-Fried. After attending a Super Bowl party hosted by K5 in Los Angeles, the former crypto mogul told Singh that he had met “the most impressive collection of people he ever had in one location.” Faces at the party included Hillary Clinton, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Kendall and Kris Jenner and Kate Hudson.
Bankman-Fried had proposed a term sheet to Singh and Wang one night that laid out hundreds of millions of dollars of onuses to Kives and Bryan Baum, co-founder and managing partner of K5. The sheet also proposed up to $1 billion long-term capital to give to the VC firm, according to Singh.
“We can get from them essentially infinite connections,” wrote Bankman-Fried in a letter to FTX leadership that was shared at Monday’s trial. “I think that if we asked them to arrange a dinner with us, Elon, Obama, Rihanna and Zuckerberg in a month, they would probably succeed.”
Singh said he expressed concern about partnering with K5 and giving them such substantial funds, which would be “really toxic to FTX and Alameda culture.” He said that “politicking and social climbing was not going to be rewarded, and here we were rewarding people in exorbitant amounts.”
The former FTX executive suggested that Bankman-Fried use his own money, not FTX’s, to make some of these investments. Those protestations didn’t yield results, according to the spreadsheet, which showed the K5 deal went through Alameda’s venture arm.
Bankman-Fried also believed that endorsement deals and even “unpaid partnerships with celebrities” would help increase FTX’s influence to propel its success, said Singh.
To that end, about $205 million of that $8 billion chunk was spent renaming the Miami Heat stadium to FTX Arena. Another $150 million was spent to endorse the MLB. Other items on a spreadsheet shown to the jury show FTX paid out $1.13 billion in exchange for endorsements from basketball player Steph Curry; video game developer Riot; Seinfeld writer Larry David, who endorsed FTX in a Super Bowl ad; football star Tom Brady; and model Gisele Bündchen, with whom FTX was coordinating on some philanthropic efforts, according to Singh.
Singh’s testimony also revealed a range of properties that had been purchased with the funds, including a $30 million penthouse in the Bahamas that Singh said was “too ostentatious.”
Bankman-Fried has also donated tens of millions to election campaigns.
The former FTX executive, who also went to high school with Bankman-Fried and was a close friend of his brother, testified that he expressed concern about the company’s spending, but was usually blown off.
Singh recalled one instance where Bankman-Fried got visibly angry with him and said that people like him were “sowing seeds of doubt in the company decisions” and were “the real insidious problem here.”
“It was pretty humiliating,” said Singh.
Where did this $8 billion hole come from?
Singh’s testimony aligned with Yedidia’s that states in June 2022, the executives learned that Alameda owed $8 billion worth of FTX customer money after Ellison shared a Google Doc displaying the “extremely negative” balance.
Singh told the court this hole was due to a bug that Yedidia accidentally introduced into the system in 2021. The bug “prevented correct accounting for [email protected]’s balances on specific types of withdrawals,” said Singh. [email protected] was an internal accounting system that recorded user deposits.
On top of this, Singh testified that he built out systems on FTX that gave Alameda “special privileges” not afforded to other users. A feature called “allow negative” let Alameda trade, borrow and withdraw FTX funds in excess of its balance and collateral amounts, according to Singh. He testified that he coded an initial version of the feature in 2019 at Bankman-Fried and Wang’s advisement.
A later version of this code allowed Alameda to borrow from FTX without having its collateral liquidated. In effect, it could “withdraw money that it didn’t have,” meaning it could “lose money” that “belonged to customers,” Singh said.
By June 2022, Alameda had built up its own $2.7 billion deficit on the FTX platform.
“This seemed like a real abuse of a feature that until this point I believe was serving FTX, not hurting it,” said Singh.
Alameda at this point also owed $8 billion in user funds to FTX that it no longer had on hand. In total, the negative account balance and accounting bug contributed to a $11 billion hole on FTX’s balance sheet, Singh testified.
