Hundreds rally to support NYC father arrested for protecting son from violent attack
Around 300 community members, including parents, rallied against bullying after a father was arrested for protecting his 13-year-old son from a violent attack.
The assault: The incident began with a scuffle over a basketball game in Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 28. Brian, the 13-year-old boy, was with friends when an argument between his friends and another group of students, including two brothers, occurred over a game. The two brothers attempted to join the game and called a family member for support, leading to the arrival of Hassan Saab, a 24-year-old man, who brutally assaulted Brian.
Video footage captured Saab punching and kicking the teen as he lay on the ground, while another bystander attempted to intervene. According to police, Brian said that Saab kicked him in the head, resulting in his head hitting a fence. Another 13-year-old boy stated that Saab had punched him in the chest and neck, causing pain and redness. After the alleged assault, Saab reportedly left the scene in a black sedan.
Saab shows up to Brian’s house: Two days later, Saab showed up to Brian’s doorstep with a group armed with baseball bats yelling anti-Asian slurs, according to Brian’s father, Ting Duo Lei. Lei reportedly armed himself with a shovel and broom, resulting in a violent confrontation.
Lei claimed that Saab struck him over the head with the weapon, causing a laceration. He was transported to the Lutheran Medical Center for treatment.
Arrests and charges: Saab faces charges that include assault, criminal possession of a weapon, acting in a manner injurious to a child, disorderly conduct and harassment. Lei was also charged with assault after Saab reported that he had been hit with a shovel, causing bruising to his right arm.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
The rally: On Wednesday, hundreds filled the streets in Bay Ridge outside of P.S. 264 in support of the Lei family. Community members are calling for the charges against Lei to be dropped, for maximum charges against Saab and for the students involved to be expelled.
They also emphasized the need to address anti-Asian attacks, with concerns that the case is not being investigated as a hate crime. Local leaders and parents are demanding the safety of children and a quality education in schools.
“Today it happened to their family, but tomorrow it could happen to my family,” said Jim Zhen, a father from Williamsburg, according to the New York Post.
State senator’s support: State Senator Iwen Chu has pledged support for Brian’s family, emphasizing that children’s safety cannot be compromised.
“One thing needs to be very clear — our children’s safety cannot be compromised,” Chu said. “This behavior needs to face the consequences.”
Saab and his lawyer have not provided immediate comment on the situation.
Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X on October 15, that it had struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon.
This footage, released by the IAF, shows the moment a projectile strikes infrastructure west of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.
The IAF added that the strike was in retaliation to Hezbollah attacks that were carried out on Sunday morning.
According to local news, there were no reports of injuries or deaths. Credit: Israeli Air Force via Storyful
Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras along the Lebanese border as tension soars
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said Monday it has started destroying surveillance cameras on several Israeli army posts along the border as tension rose following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.
Hezbollah’s military media arm released a video showing snipers shooting at and destroying surveillance cameras placed on five points along the Lebanon-Israel border including one outside the Israeli town of Metula.
The militant group appears to want to prevent the Israeli army from monitoring movements on the Lebanese side of the border after days of fire exchange that left at least seven people dead, including four Hezbollah fighters, on the Lebanese side.
Since the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group on southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and troops, tension has been on the rise along the Lebanon-Israel border. Hezbollah fighters fired anti-tank missiles on Israeli army positions and Israeli troops shelled border areas on the Lebanese side of the border.
Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in the summer of 2006. Israel considers the Iran-backed Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has around 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.
There are concerns that the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah could join the war with Israel. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden warned other players in the Middle East not to join the conflict and has sent American warships to the region and vowed full support for Israel.
Hezbollah legislator Hassan Fadlallah said Sunday that the group is ready for all possibilities adding, “we don’t want to reveal what the next step is.” He said Hezbollah’s next step “is tied to what is going on in Gaza.”
France’s top diplomat Monday said the tense situation along the Lebanon-Israel border is “worrying and dangerous” and urged restraint, following meetings with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker Nabih Berri, and army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun.
“We are here to reaffirm our relationship and support to Lebanon and say it is unacceptable for any side or group to slide into war or what is happening in Gaza,” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at a news conference at the French Embassy’s Pine Residence in Beirut.
Mikati’s office said in a statement following his meeting with Colonna that she endorsed an Egyptian proposal to hold a meeting of Arab leaders and permanent member states of the U.N. Security Council to find a solution to prevent an escalation in the war that has thus far killed thousands of Palestinians and Israelis.
“I am leaving the region, convinced that the vortex that threatens it can be avoided through cooperative and determined action,” Colonna said on X, formerly Twitter.
Mikati said the country’s politically-paralyzed government has been scrambling to ease tensions along its southern border with Israel and avoid dragging the tiny country into a new war. His press office said in a statement Monday that he has been holding calls with top officials and leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Turkey, Qatar and a handful of other regional and international governments.
Earlier Monday, the Israeli military ordered people living in 28 communities near the Lebanese border to evacuate. The military order affects communities that are within two kilometers (1.2 miles) of the border.
Hezbollah has said the increased strikes were a warning and don’t mean the group has decided to go to war.
The World Health Organization said Monday it has sent two shipments of medical supplies to Beirut in preparation for potential escalation along the Lebanon-Israel border.
Iran says US already ‘militarily involved’ in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
DUBAI (Reuters) – The United States is already heavily involved in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and must be held to account, an Iranian official said on Monday.
The U.S. is bolstering its firepower in the Middle East in response to war between its ally Israel and the Iranian-backed Palestinian militants Hamas amid fears of regional spillover.
Asked if Tehran would engage if the U.S. weighed in, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said: “Iran considers that the United States is already militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.”
“The crimes of the Zionist regime are carried out with the support of the United States and Washington must be held accountable,” he added at a news conference.
The newest U.S. aircraft carrier – also the world’s largest – is already in the eastern Mediterranean and is due to be joined by a second U.S. aircraft carrier in coming days.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the aircraft carriers are not a provocation but a deterrence.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
