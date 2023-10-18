Connect with us

Iran says US already 'militarily involved' in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Published

30 seconds ago

on

By

Iran says US already 'militarily involved' in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United States is already heavily involved in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and must be held to account, an Iranian official said on Monday.

The U.S. is bolstering its firepower in the Middle East in response to war between its ally Israel and the Iranian-backed Palestinian militants Hamas amid fears of regional spillover.

Asked if Tehran would engage if the U.S. weighed in, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said: “Iran considers that the United States is already militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.”

“The crimes of the Zionist regime are carried out with the support of the United States and Washington must be held accountable,” he added at a news conference.

The newest U.S. aircraft carrier – also the world’s largest – is already in the eastern Mediterranean and is due to be joined by a second U.S. aircraft carrier in coming days.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the aircraft carriers are not a provocation but a deterrence.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Another Twist In Lauren Boebert Theater Moment Emerges

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2023

By

Another Twist In Lauren Boebert Theater Moment Emerges

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s naughty night at the theater has yielded yet more intrigue after Politico reported Sunday that the Colorado Republican spent hundreds of dollars at her date’s bar months earlier.

Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Colorado, hosted Boebert’s campaign as guests in late July, according to a recent campaign finance filing cited by Politico.

The revelation adds credence to reports that Boebert and the proprietor Quinn Gallagher, who were booted from a “Beetlejuice” performance in September for disruptive antics, were in a longer relationship than a first date, as Boebert had hinted. Hooch is a gay-friendly inn that hosts drag shows, which have been an issue for Boebert and other conservatives.

A drag queen who worked at a Hooch show early in 2023 scoffed at the notion that Boebert and Gallagher were just getting to know each other at the theater performance, and said they had been seeing each other for months.

Boebert and Gallagher were ejected from the Denver theater after vaping, talking and groping each other during the show.

Boebert initially denied the accusations, but surveillance footage forced her to make apologies and excuses.

“I was a little too eccentric. I am very known for having an animated personality ― maybe overtly animated personality,” the right-winger told One America News Network.

The $317.48 campaign expense at Hooch was marked down as “event catering,” Politico said.

Hope everyone had fun!

“Meeting with donors and covering their food and beverage costs at a popular local establishment of their choosing is a standard campaign procedure,” Boebert campaign manager Drew Sexton told HuffPost on Monday.

Boebert said she and Gallagher stopped dating after the incident, and suggested it was in part because Gallagher is reportedly a Democrat.

Pillars of Creation Seen In 4K Via James Webb Space Telescope

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2023

By

Pillars of Creation Seen In 4K Via James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has observed the iconic Pillars of Creation and the view is spectacular! Travel 6,500 light-years away in this zoom into the epic new imagery. Also, see a comparison with the Hubble Space Telescope’s view. Credit: Space.com | NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI, ESO, NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, T.A.Rector, B.A.Wolpa, ESA/Hubble, J. DePasquale, A. Koekemoer, A. Pagan, N. Bartmann, M. Zamani | edited by Steve Spaleta

A Tesla owner says his 'heart missed a beat' when he received a $21,000 bill after the battery was damaged by rain

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 17, 2023

By

A Tesla owner says his 'heart missed a beat' when he received a $21,000 bill after the battery was damaged by rain

  • A couple said they got a bill for £17,374, or about $21,000, after their Tesla broke down.

  • One of the owners, Johnny Bacigalupo, told Edinburgh Live the bill was “absolutely obscene.”

  • They said a Tesla customer-support rep told them the battery was “damaged due to water ingress.”

A Tesla owner said he was “flabbergasted” when he and his partner were hit with a hefty bill to fix their electric vehicle.

Johnny Bacigalupo and Rob Hussey told the Scottish news outlet Edinburgh Live they were billed £17,374, or about $21,000, to fix their Tesla after its battery was damaged by rain last week.

“I honestly can’t believe that this has happened. When I first got the call, I thought we would get a bill for £500 or £1,000,” Bacigalupo told Edinburgh Live. “When they said over 17 grand — it’s absolutely obscene. My heart missed a beat, honestly.”

Elon Musk said in 2019 that it could cost $5,000 to $7,000 to replace a Tesla battery, but J.D. Power reported the figures were different in 2023. Recurrent, which reports on EV battery health, said battery replacement could cost anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000.

Bacigalupo and Hussey said that after being unable to start their vehicle and arranging to have it delivered to Tesla Edinburgh by a collection firm, they received a call Wednesday informing them that the battery was “damaged due to water ingress.”

They said they were told the eight-year warranty didn’t cover this and were asked whether they wanted to proceed with a repair costing about £17,500.

“Did I wish to proceed? I was flabbergasted and couldn’t really find my words,” Bacigalupo told Edinburgh Live, adding that he asked the Tesla representative how the couple was at fault.

The outlet said it verified the bill via correspondence between Tesla and the couple and had seen an email from Tesla customer relations saying it was investigating the complaint.

A similar incident occurred last year when a Canadian Tesla owner was told it would cost $26,000 to get a replacement battery for his vehicle, Fox Business reported.

The owner, Mario Zelaya, shared his experience in a TikTok video and said he was locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died. Zelaya said he eventually sold his Tesla after he spent $30 getting replacement ownership papers that were locked in the vehicle.

EV batteries can deteriorate at various rates depending on numerous factors, including how they were charged and the environment in which the vehicle was driven.

Tesla Europe didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Correction: October 17, 2023 — An earlier version of this story misstated the price range Elon Musk gave for replacing a Tesla battery module. It was $5,000 to $7,000, not $5,000 to $10,000.

Read the original article on Business Insider

