News
Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X on October 15, that it had struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon.
This footage, released by the IAF, shows the moment a projectile strikes infrastructure west of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.
The IAF added that the strike was in retaliation to Hezbollah attacks that were carried out on Sunday morning.
According to local news, there were no reports of injuries or deaths. Credit: Israeli Air Force via Storyful
Video Transcript
[NO AUDIO]
News
Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras along the Lebanese border as tension soars
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said Monday it has started destroying surveillance cameras on several Israeli army posts along the border as tension rose following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.
Hezbollah’s military media arm released a video showing snipers shooting at and destroying surveillance cameras placed on five points along the Lebanon-Israel border including one outside the Israeli town of Metula.
The militant group appears to want to prevent the Israeli army from monitoring movements on the Lebanese side of the border after days of fire exchange that left at least seven people dead, including four Hezbollah fighters, on the Lebanese side.
Since the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group on southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and troops, tension has been on the rise along the Lebanon-Israel border. Hezbollah fighters fired anti-tank missiles on Israeli army positions and Israeli troops shelled border areas on the Lebanese side of the border.
Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in the summer of 2006. Israel considers the Iran-backed Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has around 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.
There are concerns that the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah could join the war with Israel. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden warned other players in the Middle East not to join the conflict and has sent American warships to the region and vowed full support for Israel.
Hezbollah legislator Hassan Fadlallah said Sunday that the group is ready for all possibilities adding, “we don’t want to reveal what the next step is.” He said Hezbollah’s next step “is tied to what is going on in Gaza.”
France’s top diplomat Monday said the tense situation along the Lebanon-Israel border is “worrying and dangerous” and urged restraint, following meetings with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker Nabih Berri, and army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun.
“We are here to reaffirm our relationship and support to Lebanon and say it is unacceptable for any side or group to slide into war or what is happening in Gaza,” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at a news conference at the French Embassy’s Pine Residence in Beirut.
Mikati’s office said in a statement following his meeting with Colonna that she endorsed an Egyptian proposal to hold a meeting of Arab leaders and permanent member states of the U.N. Security Council to find a solution to prevent an escalation in the war that has thus far killed thousands of Palestinians and Israelis.
“I am leaving the region, convinced that the vortex that threatens it can be avoided through cooperative and determined action,” Colonna said on X, formerly Twitter.
Mikati said the country’s politically-paralyzed government has been scrambling to ease tensions along its southern border with Israel and avoid dragging the tiny country into a new war. His press office said in a statement Monday that he has been holding calls with top officials and leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Turkey, Qatar and a handful of other regional and international governments.
Earlier Monday, the Israeli military ordered people living in 28 communities near the Lebanese border to evacuate. The military order affects communities that are within two kilometers (1.2 miles) of the border.
Hezbollah has said the increased strikes were a warning and don’t mean the group has decided to go to war.
The World Health Organization said Monday it has sent two shipments of medical supplies to Beirut in preparation for potential escalation along the Lebanon-Israel border.
News
Iran says US already ‘militarily involved’ in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
DUBAI (Reuters) – The United States is already heavily involved in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and must be held to account, an Iranian official said on Monday.
The U.S. is bolstering its firepower in the Middle East in response to war between its ally Israel and the Iranian-backed Palestinian militants Hamas amid fears of regional spillover.
Asked if Tehran would engage if the U.S. weighed in, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said: “Iran considers that the United States is already militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.”
“The crimes of the Zionist regime are carried out with the support of the United States and Washington must be held accountable,” he added at a news conference.
The newest U.S. aircraft carrier – also the world’s largest – is already in the eastern Mediterranean and is due to be joined by a second U.S. aircraft carrier in coming days.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the aircraft carriers are not a provocation but a deterrence.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
News
Another Twist In Lauren Boebert Theater Moment Emerges
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s naughty night at the theater has yielded yet more intrigue after Politico reported Sunday that the Colorado Republican spent hundreds of dollars at her date’s bar months earlier.
Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Colorado, hosted Boebert’s campaign as guests in late July, according to a recent campaign finance filing cited by Politico.
The revelation adds credence to reports that Boebert and the proprietor Quinn Gallagher, who were booted from a “Beetlejuice” performance in September for disruptive antics, were in a longer relationship than a first date, as Boebert had hinted. Hooch is a gay-friendly inn that hosts drag shows, which have been an issue for Boebert and other conservatives.
A drag queen who worked at a Hooch show early in 2023 scoffed at the notion that Boebert and Gallagher were just getting to know each other at the theater performance, and said they had been seeing each other for months.
Boebert and Gallagher were ejected from the Denver theater after vaping, talking and groping each other during the show.
Boebert initially denied the accusations, but surveillance footage forced her to make apologies and excuses.
“I was a little too eccentric. I am very known for having an animated personality ― maybe overtly animated personality,” the right-winger told One America News Network.
The $317.48 campaign expense at Hooch was marked down as “event catering,” Politico said.
Hope everyone had fun!
“Meeting with donors and covering their food and beverage costs at a popular local establishment of their choosing is a standard campaign procedure,” Boebert campaign manager Drew Sexton told HuffPost on Monday.
Boebert said she and Gallagher stopped dating after the incident, and suggested it was in part because Gallagher is reportedly a Democrat.
