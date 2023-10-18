News
‘Sexual study parties’ allegedly hosted by Farmington basketball coach, spark investigation
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) – Study parties turned sexual – according to sources close to the alleged victims – of a boys basketball coach at Farmington High School.
The illicit and potentially criminal behavior allegedly happened at the coach’s home in Detroit.
One male student reports the sleepovers – took a sick and twisted turn when in one instance the coach was standing over one of the kids, naked.
Detroit police are investigating – telling FOX 2 News it is being handled by its Special Victims Unit. They are calling these allegations of sexual assaults – plural.
A spokesperson with DPD says SVU has “conducted a number of forensic interviews and conducted careful analysis of physical evidence.”
FOX 2 is not naming the coach because as of now, no formal charges have been filed.
Farmington Public Schools said in a statement, “Upon receiving notice of the allegation, the third party coach was immediately terminated and issued a No Trespass notice banning him from all Farmington Public Schools’ facilities and events.
“The case has been turned over to law enforcement while our administrative team is conducting an internal investigation.”
“Once is too much, that’s the way I feel about this,” said Anetra Gaines.
Gaines, a therapist, says the facts laid out so far, is pretty textbook for how sexual predators use their positions to prey.
“Kids are told that teachers and coaches and people inside their school are safe people to talk to,” she said. “Some people unfortunately use that against the kid.”
It’s impactful, and telling that multiple children have spoken out – especially given the dynamics of the victims and suspect, all being males.
“Teenagers typically, especially male teenagers, don’t really wanna talk about a lot of things,” Gaines said. “And they don’t want to be seen as weak, and they don’t want to be misconstrued as something that they’re not.”
Mexican official confirms cartel gunmen forced a dozen tanker trucks to dump gasoline at gunpoint
A Mexican official on Monday confirmed a shocking video that emerged over the weekend of cartel gunmen forcing the drivers of about a dozen tanker trucks to dump their entire loads of gasoline into a field.
The official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name, said the incident occurred last week in the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, and was under investigation.
The official said the gunmen had apparently forced the truck drivers to line their parked vehicles up on a dirt road to dump their cargo.
Asked about the videos, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged “there is resistance from criminals” in the area, long known for cartel violence, adding that “We continue to confront them.”
In the video, a presumed member of the cartel can be heard mentioning the Gulf cartel faction known as The Scorpions, and saying all trucks carrying gasoline would suffer the same fate unless “they get in line,” or pay protection money to the gang.
In the video, open valves on the bottom of the tankers could be seen spewing gasoline like fire hoses, as armed men looked on.
“This is going to happen to all the grasshoppers,” a man’s voice can be heard saying, an apparent reference to Mexican gang slang that compares those who “jump” through a cartel’s territory to the hoppy insects.
Criminals in the border state of Tamaulipas have long drilled into state-owned pipelines to steal fuel, but now an even more complex situation is taking place.
Because of cross-border price differentials, it is sometimes profitable to import gasoline from Texas and sell it in Mexican border cities in Tamaulipas. López Obrador’s administration has long complained that many of the truckers mislabel their cargo to avoid import tariffs.
Others legally import U.S. gasoline, a practice the Mexican government dislikes because it reduces sales for the state-owned oil company.
“We are there to protect the citizens of Tamaulipas, so they don’t have to buy stolen or smuggled fuel,” López Obrador said Monday.
But the Gulf drug cartel apparently demands money from both legal importers and those who seek to avoid paying import duties.
One businessman who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals said the gang is demanding a payment of $500 per truck even to allow legally imported gasoline through the city of Matamoros, an important border crossing.
The businessman added that Tamaulipas authorities often provide escorts for tanker trucks precisely to prevent such attacks.
It was the latest instance of lawlessness in Matamoros, where in March four Americans were shot at and abducted by a drug gang. The Americans were found days later, two dead, one wounded and without physical injuries.
____
Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company’s future is at stake
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford on Monday called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
In a rare speech coming during contract talks in the company’s hometown of Dearborn, Michigan, Ford said high labor costs could limit spending on developing new vehicles and investing in factories.
“It’s the absolute lifeblood of our company. And if we lose it, we will lose to the competition. America loses. Many jobs will be lost,” said the great-grandson of company founder .
The company, he said, builds more vehicles in America and has more United Auto Workers employees than any company, which has increased its costs in a highly competitive industry.
Ford has 57,000 UAW workers compared with 46,000 at GM and 43,000 at Stellantis. “Many of our competitors moved jobs to Mexico as we added jobs here in the U.S.,” Ford said.
The company is near an impasse with the United Auto Workers union, which walked out in targeted strikes at all three Detroit automakers on Sept. 15,
Last week 8,700 union members walked out at the largest and most profitable Ford plant in the world, the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.
Ford said the strike at the Kentucky plant is harming tens of thousands of Americans who work for parts suppliers and Ford dealers. The strike also could cause a fragile parts supply base to collapse, he said. “If it continues, it will have a major impact on the American economy and devastate local communities,” he said.
Bill Ford, only the fourth family member to lead the 120-year-old company, said he has watched other countries lose their auto industries, then all of their manufacturing base. He said strong American manufacturing is essential for national security.
“We need to come together to bring an end to this acrimonious round of talks,” Ford said. “I still believe in a bright future — one that we can build together. I still believe the automobile industry is a major force for good in our country. We will continue to be there when America needs us most.”
Last week, after the Kentucky strike began, a top Ford executive said on a conference call with reporters that Ford had reached the limit in how much it was willing to spend to end the strike.
UAW President Shawn Fain said that Bill Ford knows he can settle the strike by calling CEO Jim Farley and telling him “to stop playing games and get a deal done.”
He threatened to strike and close Ford’s Rouge truck complex in Dearborn. “It’s not the UAW and Ford against foreign automakers. It’s autoworkers everywhere against corporate greed,” Fain said in a statement.
At the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, west of Detroit, few workers are on the picket lines Monday afternoon said they listened to Ford’s speech.
When told what Ford said about investing in the future, line worker Steve Applebee said he agreed. “I get that,” he said. “I can see both sides.”
But he also said Ford is paying CEO Farley $21 million per year when starting pay for Ford factory workers is up only about $3 per hour from when he started with the company 31 years ago.
Ford’s offer of a 23% general wage increase barely covers inflation over the last three or four years, said Applebee, 59.
Carlos Hollins 47, of Detroit, who just started with Ford in July and is at the low end of the pay scale, said workers gave up raises in 2008 when Ford and the others were in financial trouble. They were promised that concessions would be restored when the company recovered.
“We shouldn’t have to suffer, especially for the retirees,” he said. “They need to pay us what we deserve.”
The union has said retirees haven’t received a pension increase for at least a decade.
Hollins said workers should get everything they are asking for, and Ford has enough money to pay it.
The speech from Ford arrives with the entire auto industry making a historic and expensive shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.
Fain has said Ford and crosstown rivals General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are making billions in profits, and that workers should get a share. He says the workers should be repaid for sacrificing general pay raises, cost of living adjustments and agreeing to lower wage tiers to keep the companies afloat during the Great Recession.
The union began striking at targeted factories after its contracts with the companies expired. It started picketing one assembly plant from each company, but that has since spread to 38 parts warehouses at GM and Jeep maker Stellantis. The UAW later added another assembly plant at both GM and Ford and on Wednesday, Fain made the surprise announcement that the union would walk out at the Kentucky plant, which makes Super Duty pickups and large Ford and Lincoln SUVs.
About 34,000 of the union’s 146,000 employees at all three automakers are now on strike.
The seemingly widening labor rift suggests Ford and the union may be in for a lengthy strike that could cost the company and its workers billions of dollars.
The union has said Ford’s general wage offer is up to 23% over four years and that it has reinstated cost of living raises. GM and Stellantis were at 20%. But Fain said none is high enough.
Exonerated Broward man imprisoned for 16 years killed by Georgia deputy
An exonerated man who spent over 16 years behind bars after being wrongfully convicted of a violent crime in Broward County was shot and killed by a Georgia deputy during a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said.
Leonard Allan Cure, 53, was the first person to be exonerated by the Conviction Review Unit of the Broward State Attorney’s Office. Now, he’s being mourned by those who helped him get out of prison.
Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor said Monday in a statement he was devastated after hearing the news.
“The Leonard we knew was a smart, funny and kind person,” Pryor said. “After he was freed and exonerated by our office, he visited prosecutors at our office and participated in training to help our staff do their jobs in the fairest and most thorough way possible.”
At about 7:30 a.m., a Camden County deputy stopped Cure as he was driving on Interstate 95, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Cure complied with the officer’s commands, including getting out of the car, the Georgia state agency noted, until police told him he was under arrest.
“After not complying with the deputy’s requests, the deputy tased Cure,” the GBI said.
Police say Cure then “assaulted” the deputy, who subsequently “used the Taser for a second time and an ASP baton.”
“However, Cure still did not comply,” the GBI said. “The deputy pulled out his gun and shot Cure.”
According to the Georgia state agency, paramedics treated Cure, but he later died.
In a Tuesday email, GBI Special Agent Stacy Carson told the Miami Herald that “Cure was pulled over and placed under arrest for reckless driving and speeding.”
“There is video footage but it is not being released at this time,” she said.
Pryor said Cure was working toward buying a house and going to college, something that he will never get to do.
“He had been working a job in security, he was hoping to go to college and wanted to work in broadcast radio production, he was buying his first home,” Pryor said.
Innocence Project of Florida Executive Director Seth Miller, whose organization collaborated with the Conviction Review Unit to get justice for Cure, said his team is also devastated.
“The Innocence Project of Florida mourns Lenny’s loss,” Miller said in statement late Monday night. “We will do all we can to support Lenny’s family and all who knew him and loved him.”
According to Miller, Cure had visited his mother in South Florida and was driving to his home outside of Atlanta when he was detained, shot and killed by a deputy.
A wrongful conviction
Cure was arrested in November 2003 for the robbery of a Walgreens drug store in Dania Beach. As a result, he was convicted of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a gun the following year. Cure, who was in his 30s at the time, got sentenced to life imprisonment — spending more than 16 years incarcerated.
“At the time of his arrest, Lenny had a job and close family members, including his mother and brother,” Miller said.
Broward’s Conviction Review Unit, founded in 2019 to give additional oversight to cases that warrant a second look, issued a 14-page memorandum in April 2020 recommending the modification of Cure’s sentence to allow for his immediate release from prison as they investigated further. After a few weeks, the Circuit Court for the 17th Judicial Circuit modified Cure’s sentence to time served. He was released soon after.
“During this collaborative reinvestigation, the CRU determined that documentary evidence, in the form of an ATM receipt, proved that Lenny was miles away from the crime scene at the time of the robbery,” Miller said. “The reinvestigation also concluded that a photo array shown to one of the victims contained multiple photos of Lenny and was therefore an unreliable, suggestive identification procedure.”
In October 2020, the review unit concluded the case against Cure “is so weak that it gives rise to a reasonable doubt as to his culpability — and that he’s most likely innocent.” And in December of that same year, the court vacated Cure’s judgment and sentence.
He was officially exonerated days later. In June of this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a claims bill granting Cure $817,000 in compensation for his wrongful conviction.
After his exoneration, Cure reconnected with his family and started a new life in Georgia, according to Miller. Cure had held down a steady job since his exoneration and was in the process of buying a home of his own after receiving compensation.
“Sadly, his life was tragically cut short today,” Miller said.
