‘This is a very, very significant deposit’
When you hear the term “valuable metal,” your mind may go straight to gold or silver. But a recent discovery proves that the true goldmine is a major cache of lithium — and it may be closer to home than you’d think.
Why is lithium valuable?
Lithium is a critical metal used for the creation of EV batteries.
Since the reserves of this metal are so limited, manufacturers have used recycled batteries to supplement their lithium needs and ensure there is enough for EV battery manufacturing.
The limited amount of lithium and other metals needed for the batteries, like cobalt and nickel, can create a bottleneck in generating new batteries.
Why is this lithium cache important?
The newly discovered lithium deposit is believed to be one of the world’s most significant and available sources of lithium — and it’s located in the United States.
The McDermitt Caldera, on the border of Oregon and Nevada, is estimated to hold between 22 and 44 million tons of the metal, according to Futurism. This makes global leader Bolivia’s 23 million tons encased in salt flats look less significant.
“If you believe their back-of-the-envelope estimation, this is a very, very significant deposit of lithium,” Anouk Borst, a geologist at KU Leuven University, told Chemistry World. “It could change the dynamics of lithium globally, in terms of price, security of supply, and geopolitics.”
Unlike other global sources of lithium, which is often stored in brine or hard rocks, a good source of this deposit’s lithium is encased in clays and claystones.
The location of the clay-rich sedimentary material relative to the Earth’s surface makes removal of the metal easier and significantly cheaper than other global stores.
How will this impact the renewable energy economy?
This massive jackpot of lithium has the potential to catapult the United States into becoming even more of a critical player than it is in the global renewable energy economy.
Since lithium is currently a metal in short supply (and was listed on the 2022 United States Geological Survey’s list of “critical minerals” essential to the country’s economy and national security), having major stores of it can speed up the production of batteries and potentially make it more affordable for manufacturers and consumers alike.
It may also make manufacturing EVs more practical than breaking ground to extract oil, coal, and gas to power the dirty-energy economy.
In addition, mining the clay-encased mineral should create less environmental damage than other lithium extraction methods.
Since most of the lithium stores are concentrated in part of the Thacker Pass in Nevada, it will reduce the amount of land that needs to be disturbed for mining. This can reduce negative environmental impacts, like surface pollution.
The mining operation has also had its fair share of controversy. Indigenous groups, who have claim over parts of the deposit, and conservationists have voiced their concerns with the environmental and cultural impacts of the program.
Advocates have argued that the ecological drawbacks of mining lithium are needed to produce “clean energy” batteries and rapidly decarbonize the economy. However, a district court denied the appeals in July 2023, and the project has since broken ground.
Russian regular troops are literally done
As Andrii Biletskyi, the commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, said, Russian forces have become more powerful in the field of radio-electronic warfare and drones and have plenty of high-quality artillery, but the regular ground forces of the Russian Federation are actually an obsolete component.
Source: Biletskyi in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda
Quote: “The regular ground forces of Russia, the component that tries the hardest, which is always the infantry, are literally done.
I’m not boasting, I do not consider Russia a simple enemy, or our victory guaranteed and final, I do not say we should relax. But what, from my point of view, happened?
This invasion began in February 2022, when they threw a small group, in fact, from 154,000 to 186,000… They thought that this was going to be a military-police operation, that they would run so far that everyone would put their hands up, and in fact, the operation would turn into an operation of instilling their order, and disarmament, as it seemed to them.
It didn’t work out that way. The war, for obvious reasons, did not go according to their scenario. Instead of quickly understanding this, starting to mobilise the population, conscripting them into the army or, on the contrary, taking the steps they took later (escape from Kyiv, escape from Kharkiv), they instead shouted: go forward, go forward, go forward. And they completely worn out their staff. They just wore them through like sandpaper – to nothing.”
Details: As Biletskyi said, the Russians no longer have a sergeant corps or junior officers with experience. That is, those who get to the front after shortened courses either become disabled or die very quickly. The Russians do not gain experience, they do not become more professional.
Quote: “I observe the same thing all the time: the ground forces of the Russian Federation, especially in such components as infantry, tanks, and armoured vehicles, are consistently bad. Since the summer of last year, they have been consistently fighting poorly. And they can’t do anything about it, and I don’t think they will.
That is, they are growing in other directions: they have become much more powerful in terms of EW, and in unmanned systems, the artillery is of sufficient quality. Aircraft began to be used many times more effectively. But this component is dead, and it will remain so.”
US releases asylum seekers on the streets. Some suburbs bear the burden
By Daniel Trotta
OCEANSIDE, California (Reuters) -Overwhelmed by record numbers of asylum seekers from around the world, U.S. border officials have released thousands of migrants on streets in the San Diego area the past month, including about 1,400 in the beach town of Oceanside.
Twice a day, Customs and Border Protection vans or buses drop off asylum seekers at the transit center in Oceanside, a city of 172,000 about 50 miles (80 km) north of the border, say humanitarian organizations and volunteers who welcome the migrants and help them reach destinations elsewhere in the U.S.
They are among some 18,500 people released on the street in the San Diego area since Sept. 13, according to local government officials and legal and humanitarian organizations that have been in contact with CBP.
CBP said in a statement to Reuters that when non-governmental organizations that normally receive migrants are over capacity, the Border Patrol coordinates with local governments to identify “alternate safe locations where migrants can conveniently access transportation services or accommodations.”
Most of the street releases take place in San Ysidro, the district of San Diego that borders the Mexican city of Tijuana, but they also take place in suburbs such as Oceanside and El Cajon, just east of San Diego.
The arrivals farther from the border show how communities in different parts of the United States can find themselves directly involved in the immigration crisis. Local leaders are clamoring for more federal funds to help absorb the migrants, while the political debate over immigration is certain to intensify ahead of presidential and congressional elections in November 2024.
“California has an overwhelming amount of the homeless crisis. Now we’re dealing with the burden of the migrant crisis. Do we displace our homeless? I’m not displacing our homeless. The federal government needs to address this,” said Ryan Keim, Oceanside’s deputy mayor.
U.S. Representative Mike Levin, a Democrat whose district includes Oceanside, said in an email to constituents the street releases were “deeply concerning” and that he was fighting for more funding to “provide critical relief for our district.” He did not respond to an interview request from Reuters.
Last week the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a $3 million plan using available federal money to create a formal service center to receive all migrants released on the street in the county. Once operational, it would replace the makeshift operation cobbled together in the parking lot of a San Ysidro train station.
Oceanside had been operating a makeshift operation out of a city parking garage next to a transit station where the migrants are released. With the county attempting to consolidate services in one location, the city of Oceanside and the nonprofit group leading the effort, Interfaith Community Services, said on Tuesday they are now relocating migrants dropped there to San Ysidro.
The makeshift service centers help orient migrants who often have no idea where they are when they are released. The centers also provide services such as finding temporary shelter and booking airline flights to unite with family and sponsors elsewhere in the U.S.
Last week, about 65 men, largely from the West African country of Guinea, arrived in Oceanside. Each had a manila envelope containing their notice to appear in immigration court at locations around the country. Most were bound for New York City or Columbus, Ohio.
Finally reaching the United States after long, arduous journeys, many of the migrants bypassed offerings of bottled water, fresh fruit and snacks and headed to tables of phone chargers so they could connect with family back home.
U.S. border officers picked up more than 204,000 migrants in the San Diego sector in the 11 months through August, up 27% from the same period of the previous year. Many of the new arrivals are seeking asylum status, which requires they prove they need protection from persecution in their home country. Asylum immigration courts are granting fewer than 15% of petitions.
‘WE CAN’T HELP YOU’
When Iranian asylum seeker Hanieh Sadat Siadati arrived on Oct. 8, she said the American border officer dropped her at the Oceanside transit center with the words: “We can’t help you, just go.”
Siadati, 34, said she faced police repression in Iran for taking part in street protests in which she and other women removed their hijabs. She said she arrived scared and crying after a three-month journey that included a flight from Iran to Brazil and an overland expedition through nine more countries.
Once in Oceanside, volunteers “helped me and I thought, ‘I’m saved. Thank God,'” said Siadati, who now volunteers at the center while awaiting her immigration court hearing.
Asylum seekers typically turn themselves in to U.S. officials at the U.S.-Mexican border and are assigned a notice to appear in immigration court. Sometimes border officials will try to coordinate releases with nonprofit agencies that can help them get to their destinations, but with capacity overflowing, they are being released farther afield and in greater numbers.
The releases are now happening multiple times a day, leaving an average of nearly 600 people a day on the streets in the San Diego area, according to Immigrant Defenders Law Center.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; editing by Donna Bryson, Cynthia Osterman and David Gregorio)
Hamas releases video of 21-year-old hostage Mia Shem
Hamas has released what is believed to be the first video of an Israeli hostage kidnapped during its surprise incursion on Oct. 7.
“Hi, I’m Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I’m in Gaza,” the young woman says in Hebrew, according to The Jerusalem Post. “I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot; I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital [in Gaza] for 3 hours.”
The video, which was posted on Hamas’s Telegram channel on Monday, shows Shem apparently receiving medical treatment to her right arm.
“They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please,” she pleads.
The video’s caption says Shem was captured on the first day of the attack, dubbed the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle. She was among thousands of young Israelis attending the Supernova music festival outside Re’im when Hamas fighters swept in, killing at least 260 people.
Shem’s aunt told Israeli media that they’re thankful to know she is alive, The Post reported.
“This is a very significant step, and we want our girl at home,” her aunt said. “We demand that the countries of the free world make sure that she return to us.”
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel ground invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly cross-border attack.
Israeli forces have positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished neighborhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel.
Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
More than 4,000 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza since Hamas launched its bloody rampage and almost 200 Israelis, including children, were taken hostage.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
