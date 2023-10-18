News
What is delayed ejaculation? Here’s what you need to know about this little-talked about problem
While guys who climax too quickly, like the high school teen who can’t even get his pants off before it’s all over, is a well-known issue, there’s a flip side to that problem: being able to go and go and go without reaching orgasm, a condition known as delayed ejaculation.
There isn’t a lot of research on it, but a 2016 study estimated that between 1% and 4% of men experience delayed ejaculation all the time or when with a partner. The researchers also noted that it’s the “least studied and least understood of male sexual dysfunctions.”
Delayed ejaculation is the inability to climax within a reasonable amount of time. What’s reasonable varies for each person, but some experts cite needing more than 30 minutes of sexual stimulation to reach orgasm as a sign of a problem. There’s no need to get out a stopwatch; the real test of whether this is an issue is how often it’s happening and how you and your partner feel about it.
We rarely talk about men’s sexual health, and the feelings of failure that can come with not being able to climax mean we talk about this issue even less than others like premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction. Ignoring it, however, may trap couples in a cycle of anxiety that ends with one or both partners deciding it’s better to avoid sex altogether than have this happen again. Spoiler alert: It’s not.
Here are some ways to break that cycle.
Talk to your partner
Don’t let this become the elephant in the room — or in your bed. “Without talking about the issue, our minds are left to speculate and ruminate,” Ian Kerner, a sex therapist and author of She Comes First, tells Yahoo Life. “A partner may start to worry that maybe the person with DE is no longer attracted to them or is bored by the sex.”
Communication is crucial, and Kerner notes that how we address these subjects matters. “When having these sorts of conversations, always begin with how you’re feeling and your own vulnerability,” he says. “Start with ‘Hey, I’ve been feeling anxious.’ Generally talking about the elephant in the room is a relief and gets you on the same team.”
Rule out medical issues
Medical issues known to cause delayed ejaculation include low testosterone, spinal cord injuries and certain infections. DE can also be a side effect of common prescription drugs, such as antidepressants and blood pressure medications. A new study found that DE is associated with more underlying health issues — both physical, such as testicular dysfunction, and emotional, such as anxiety — than premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction.
Dr. Michael Eisenberg, a urologist at Stanford University, says that a health care provider can assess whether a medical problem is causing delayed ejaculation. “We will evaluate the timing of the condition, determine if it’s situational, assess hormones and determine underlying health conditions,” he tells Yahoo Life.
Change your routine
Delayed ejaculation can also be caused by desensitization of the penis. Dr. Jesse Mills, director of the UCLA Men’s Health Clinic, tells Yahoo Life that, like all other parts of our bodies, penises can lose sensitivity as we age. They can also get used to certain triggers: “The key to orgasm is friction,” Mills explains. “There’s no orifice as tight as a man’s own hand. If that’s what he’s used to, he may have sensitivity issues he has to overcome.”
Masturbation is good for you, but if you suspect desensitization, consider cutting back, especially when you’re expecting to have partnered sex soon.
Resetting your expectations can also help. Remember that penetrative sex isn’t everything. Just as many women need clitoral stimulation to orgasm, you may need something more intense as well. Consider adding some sex toys, such as a prostate massager or a vibrating sleeve, which can amp up your orgasm. There’s also nothing wrong with finishing using your own hands while your partner curls up next to you.
Find an expert
If you are still having trouble finishing, it may be time to see an expert, whether that’s a sexual medicine doctor or a sex therapist.
Mills is a member of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America, a group that includes urologists, gynecologists, neurologists and sex therapists. He says this is a great place to start, since the website can help you find providers in your area. The American Association of Sex Educators, Counselors and Therapists can also help you find a certified sex therapist near you. “Anybody that has specialized training and interest in sex can get the workup rolling,” he says.
A sexual medicine expert can also help couples who are dealing with DE while they are trying to get pregnant. Eisenberg says there are medical ways to assist with ejaculation or sperm extraction, which can help couples separate fertility issues and sexual concerns.
Sex is supposed to be pleasurable and relieve our stress, not cause it. If you’re having trouble reaching orgasm, talk to your partner and reach out to medical and mental health experts for help.
Martha Kempner is a writer and sexual health expert. She is the author of the weekly newsletter Sex on Wednesday.
News
A banker was fired after trying to expense 2 sandwiches, 2 pastas, and 2 coffees, and saying he ate everything himself — before later admitting he shared them with his partner
-
A Citibank employee tried to claim several dishes on expenses, saying he had eaten them all himself.
-
The banker later admitted he had shared the food with his partner and was fired by Citibank.
-
A judge ruled in the bank’s favor in a wrongful-dismissal lawsuit.
The banking giant Citibank has won an employment lawsuit against an employee who was fired after claiming expenses for food and drink for his partner during a business trip and misleading the bank about it.
The former analyst Szabolcs Fekete had sued the bank, accusing it of unfair dismissal after being fired last year for gross misconduct over the expenses claim. He initially said he had consumed two sandwiches, two pasta dishes, and two coffees by himself during a business trip to Amsterdam but later acknowledged his partner had shared some of the food.
In an email exchange with his supervisor, the Citibank employee said he had “checked the receipt and did not see anything out of order,” adding: “I was on the business trip by myself and I had 2 coffees as they were very small.”
In response, Fekete’s senior manager wrote that the receipt “appears to have two sandwiches, two coffees, and another drink,” going on to ask: “Are you advising that this was all consumed by you?”
Fekete said that this was the case and that all his expenses were within Citibank’s daily spending allowance, arguing he should not “have to justify my eating habits to this extent.”
The bank also questioned whether he had shared two dinners of pesto pasta and pasta Bolognese with his partner, but Fekete said this wasn’t the case.
He later admitted he had shared the food that he had expensed to his employer with his partner and was ultimately dismissed by the bank.
Fekete argued that there were mitigating factors, including that his grandmother had died recently and that he was on strong medication when he replied to the emails.
Judge Illing, presiding over the case, concluded that his dismissal was fair, as Fekete was not initially honest about the misclaimed expense.
“In considering the substantial merits of this case, I have found that this case is not about the sums of money involved,” he said.
“It is significant that the claimant did not make a full and frank disclosure at the first opportunity and that he did not answer questions directly.”
A spokesperson for Citibank told Insider: “We are pleased with the decision.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
News
Hundreds rally to support NYC father arrested for protecting son from violent attack
[Source]
Around 300 community members, including parents, rallied against bullying after a father was arrested for protecting his 13-year-old son from a violent attack.
The assault: The incident began with a scuffle over a basketball game in Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 28. Brian, the 13-year-old boy, was with friends when an argument between his friends and another group of students, including two brothers, occurred over a game. The two brothers attempted to join the game and called a family member for support, leading to the arrival of Hassan Saab, a 24-year-old man, who brutally assaulted Brian.
Video footage captured Saab punching and kicking the teen as he lay on the ground, while another bystander attempted to intervene. According to police, Brian said that Saab kicked him in the head, resulting in his head hitting a fence. Another 13-year-old boy stated that Saab had punched him in the chest and neck, causing pain and redness. After the alleged assault, Saab reportedly left the scene in a black sedan.
Saab shows up to Brian’s house: Two days later, Saab showed up to Brian’s doorstep with a group armed with baseball bats yelling anti-Asian slurs, according to Brian’s father, Ting Duo Lei. Lei reportedly armed himself with a shovel and broom, resulting in a violent confrontation.
More from NextShark: UConn Student’s ‘Chinese People Eat Bats’ TikTok Sparks Anger in the College Community
Lei claimed that Saab struck him over the head with the weapon, causing a laceration. He was transported to the Lutheran Medical Center for treatment.
Arrests and charges: Saab faces charges that include assault, criminal possession of a weapon, acting in a manner injurious to a child, disorderly conduct and harassment. Lei was also charged with assault after Saab reported that he had been hit with a shovel, causing bruising to his right arm.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
More from NextShark: Arrest warrant issued for man who attacked Filipino family at North Hollywood fast food drive-thru
The rally: On Wednesday, hundreds filled the streets in Bay Ridge outside of P.S. 264 in support of the Lei family. Community members are calling for the charges against Lei to be dropped, for maximum charges against Saab and for the students involved to be expelled.
They also emphasized the need to address anti-Asian attacks, with concerns that the case is not being investigated as a hate crime. Local leaders and parents are demanding the safety of children and a quality education in schools.
“Today it happened to their family, but tomorrow it could happen to my family,” said Jim Zhen, a father from Williamsburg, according to the New York Post.
More from NextShark: Japanese American author calls out Scholastic for asking her to cut ‘racism’ from kid’s book
State senator’s support: State Senator Iwen Chu has pledged support for Brian’s family, emphasizing that children’s safety cannot be compromised.
“One thing needs to be very clear — our children’s safety cannot be compromised,” Chu said. “This behavior needs to face the consequences.”
Saab and his lawyer have not provided immediate comment on the situation.
News
Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X on October 15, that it had struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon.
This footage, released by the IAF, shows the moment a projectile strikes infrastructure west of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.
The IAF added that the strike was in retaliation to Hezbollah attacks that were carried out on Sunday morning.
According to local news, there were no reports of injuries or deaths. Credit: Israeli Air Force via Storyful
Video Transcript
[NO AUDIO]
What is delayed ejaculation? Here’s what you need to know about this little-talked about problem
A banker was fired after trying to expense 2 sandwiches, 2 pastas, and 2 coffees, and saying he ate everything himself — before later admitting he shared them with his partner
Hundreds rally to support NYC father arrested for protecting son from violent attack
Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon
Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras along the Lebanese border as tension soars
Iran says US already ‘militarily involved’ in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Another Twist In Lauren Boebert Theater Moment Emerges
Pillars of Creation Seen In 4K Via James Webb Space Telescope
A Tesla owner says his ‘heart missed a beat’ when he received a $21,000 bill after the battery was damaged by rain
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon just told the investing world
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Interesting Articles
What is delayed ejaculation? Here’s what you need to know about this little-talked about problem
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp While...
A banker was fired after trying to expense 2 sandwiches, 2 pastas, and 2 coffees, and saying he ate everything himself — before later admitting he shared them with his partner
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Szabolcs...
Hundreds rally to support NYC father arrested for protecting son from violent attack
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp [Source]...
Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras along the Lebanese border as tension soars
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp BEIRUT...
Iran says US already ‘militarily involved’ in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp DUBAI...
Another Twist In Lauren Boebert Theater Moment Emerges
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Rep....
Pillars of Creation Seen In 4K Via James Webb Space Telescope
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
A Tesla owner says his ‘heart missed a beat’ when he received a $21,000 bill after the battery was damaged by rain
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon just told the investing world
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp This...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News4 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News6 days ago
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
-
News6 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News4 days ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News4 days ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
-
News13 hours ago
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
-
News7 days ago
Hamas’ attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North Korea