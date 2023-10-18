News
Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to draw new legislative boundaries over Republican objections
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic voters in Wisconsin hoping to undo Republican-drawn legislative district maps told the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court on Monday that it should create new maps by March — forcing every lawmaker to stand for election under redrawn lines in 2024.
“The current maps are unsalvageable,” attorneys for the voters argued.
But Republicans who control the Legislature countered that Democrats were exercising “raw political power” and trying to take advantage of the new liberal majority on the court to overturn its 2021 ruling that adopted the current maps.
“A change in this Court’s membership cannot justify overturning that precedent,” attorneys for the Legislature wrote in legal filings. Oral arguments are set for Nov. 21.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has intervened on the side of voters asking the court to toss out the Republican-drawn maps, widely seen as among the most gerrymandered in the country, and draw new ones ahead of the 2024 election.
Republicans have been in majority control of both the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly since 2011. During that time, they have enacted a wide range of conservative priorities. They have all but eliminated collective bargaining for public workers, and since 2019 they’ve been a block on Evers’ agenda. Republicans are also just two seats short of a supermajority that would allow them to overturn Evers’ vetoes.
New maps favoring Democrats would weaken Republicans’ grip on legislative power, which they have also used in the Senate to fire Evers appointees and to threaten impeachment of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and the state’s elections leader.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos continues to threaten impeachment of Protasiewicz after she refused to step down from the redistricting case. Impeachment has drawn bipartisan opposition and two former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices, asked by Vos to investigate the possibility, told him it was not warranted. Vos last week suggested he would pursue impeachment if Protasiewicz votes to throw out the Republican maps.
Republicans have argued Protasiewicz has pre-judged the case based on comments she made during the campaign calling the current maps “unfair” and “rigged.”
Those comments “invited” the filing of the current lawsuit, the Legislature argued in its latest filing with the Supreme Court. If Protasiewicz overturns the court’s earlier ruling adopting the Republican-drawn map, that will be evidence of unconstitutional “prejudgment and bias,” the Legislature argued.
Protasiewicz, in her decision not to recuse from the case, said that while stating her opinion about the maps, she never made a promise or pledge about how she would rule on the case.
The redistricting lawsuit, filed the day after Protasiewicz joined the court in August and flipped majority control to 4-3 for liberals, asks that all 132 state lawmakers be up for election next year in newly drawn districts. In Senate districts that are midway through a four-year term in 2024, there would be a special election, with the winners serving two years. The regular four-year cycle would resume again in 2026.
The Legislature argued that the court should give it time to draw new maps and not rush to enact something any sooner than the 2026 election.
Wisconsin’s redistricting case centers on whether the current districts are not contiguous and if they violate the Wisconsin Constitution’s separation of powers doctrine.
The majority of current legislative districts — 54 out of 99 in the Assembly and 21 out of 33 in the Senate — violate the state constitution’s contiguity requirement, attorneys challenging the maps argued Monday.
That makes Wisconsin an outlier nationally, with 46 other states having no noncontiguous districts, and Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Tennessee having a total of nine noncontiguous districts, attorneys argued.
Wisconsin’s redistricting laws, backed up by state and federal court rulings over the past 50 years, have permitted districts under certain circumstances to be noncontiguous, attorneys for the Legislature argued. Even if the court decided to address the issue, it could only affect alleged areas where districts aren’t contiguous and not upend existing district lines, Republicans argued.
Those seeking new maps contend that the Supreme Court violated the separation of powers doctrine when it adopted the Republican-drawn map that Evers had previously vetoed, “improperly seizing powers for itself the Constitution assigns to other branches.”
The legislative electoral maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 cemented the party’s majorities, which now stand at 64-35 in the Assembly and a 22-11 supermajority in the Senate. Republicans adopted maps last year that were similar to the existing ones.
Wisconsin’s Assembly districts rank among the most gerrymandered nationally, with Republicans routinely winning far more seats than would be expected based on their average share of the vote, according to an Associated Press analysis.
FTX execs blew through $8B — testimony reveals how
Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives spent $8 billion worth of customer funds on real estate, venture capital investments, campaign donations, endorsement deals and even a sports stadium, according to testimony from former senior FTX executive Nishad Singh.
Singh’s testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went.
Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda’s books as a result of a coding error that “prevented the correct accounting” of user deposits by around $8 billion.
Singh’s testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried’s inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia. While Wang and Ellison have pled guilty, each witness has pointed to Bankman-Fried as the orchestrator of fraud and money laundering.
Singh said that even after learning about the hole, “implicitly and explicitly, I green-lit transactions that I knew must have been digging the hole deeper and therefore coming from customer funds.”
Singh went on to describe Bankman-Fried’s spending as “excessive.” He said that he often learned about large spends after the fact and that his expressions of concern weren’t taken seriously.
“I also would express that I felt kind of embarrassed or ashamed of how much it all reeked of excess and flashiness,” said Singh. “It didn’t align with what I thought we were building a company for.”
Where the money went
Prosecutor Nicolas Roos and Singh went through spreadsheets detailing different ways Alameda spent the $8 billion in customer funds. Singh testified that Bankman-Fried was “in general the one making the final decision on investments and investment team decisions as a whole.”
In addition to going over a $1 billion on Genesis Digital Assets, a crypto mining firm in Kazakhstan, and $500 million on Anthropic, an AI company focused on safety, the prosecution focused on Alameda’s $200 million investment into K5 Global, a venture firm led by investor Michael Kives who is known for his extensive network.
That network seemed to deeply impress Bankman-Fried. After attending a Super Bowl party hosted by K5 in Los Angeles, the former crypto mogul told Singh that he had met “the most impressive collection of people he ever had in one location.” Faces at the party included Hillary Clinton, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Kendall and Kris Jenner and Kate Hudson.
Bankman-Fried had proposed a term sheet to Singh and Wang one night that laid out hundreds of millions of dollars of onuses to Kives and Bryan Baum, co-founder and managing partner of K5. The sheet also proposed up to $1 billion long-term capital to give to the VC firm, according to Singh.
“We can get from them essentially infinite connections,” wrote Bankman-Fried in a letter to FTX leadership that was shared at Monday’s trial. “I think that if we asked them to arrange a dinner with us, Elon, Obama, Rihanna and Zuckerberg in a month, they would probably succeed.”
Singh said he expressed concern about partnering with K5 and giving them such substantial funds, which would be “really toxic to FTX and Alameda culture.” He said that “politicking and social climbing was not going to be rewarded, and here we were rewarding people in exorbitant amounts.”
The former FTX executive suggested that Bankman-Fried use his own money, not FTX’s, to make some of these investments. Those protestations didn’t yield results, according to the spreadsheet, which showed the K5 deal went through Alameda’s venture arm.
Bankman-Fried also believed that endorsement deals and even “unpaid partnerships with celebrities” would help increase FTX’s influence to propel its success, said Singh.
To that end, about $205 million of that $8 billion chunk was spent renaming the Miami Heat stadium to FTX Arena. Another $150 million was spent to endorse the MLB. Other items on a spreadsheet shown to the jury show FTX paid out $1.13 billion in exchange for endorsements from basketball player Steph Curry; video game developer Riot; Seinfeld writer Larry David, who endorsed FTX in a Super Bowl ad; football star Tom Brady; and model Gisele Bündchen, with whom FTX was coordinating on some philanthropic efforts, according to Singh.
Singh’s testimony also revealed a range of properties that had been purchased with the funds, including a $30 million penthouse in the Bahamas that Singh said was “too ostentatious.”
Bankman-Fried has also donated tens of millions to election campaigns.
The former FTX executive, who also went to high school with Bankman-Fried and was a close friend of his brother, testified that he expressed concern about the company’s spending, but was usually blown off.
Singh recalled one instance where Bankman-Fried got visibly angry with him and said that people like him were “sowing seeds of doubt in the company decisions” and were “the real insidious problem here.”
“It was pretty humiliating,” said Singh.
Where did this $8 billion hole come from?
Singh’s testimony aligned with Yedidia’s that states in June 2022, the executives learned that Alameda owed $8 billion worth of FTX customer money after Ellison shared a Google Doc displaying the “extremely negative” balance.
Singh told the court this hole was due to a bug that Yedidia accidentally introduced into the system in 2021. The bug “prevented correct accounting for [email protected]’s balances on specific types of withdrawals,” said Singh. [email protected] was an internal accounting system that recorded user deposits.
On top of this, Singh testified that he built out systems on FTX that gave Alameda “special privileges” not afforded to other users. A feature called “allow negative” let Alameda trade, borrow and withdraw FTX funds in excess of its balance and collateral amounts, according to Singh. He testified that he coded an initial version of the feature in 2019 at Bankman-Fried and Wang’s advisement.
A later version of this code allowed Alameda to borrow from FTX without having its collateral liquidated. In effect, it could “withdraw money that it didn’t have,” meaning it could “lose money” that “belonged to customers,” Singh said.
By June 2022, Alameda had built up its own $2.7 billion deficit on the FTX platform.
“This seemed like a real abuse of a feature that until this point I believe was serving FTX, not hurting it,” said Singh.
Alameda at this point also owed $8 billion in user funds to FTX that it no longer had on hand. In total, the negative account balance and accounting bug contributed to a $11 billion hole on FTX’s balance sheet, Singh testified.
‘Sexual study parties’ allegedly hosted by Farmington basketball coach, spark investigation
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) – Study parties turned sexual – according to sources close to the alleged victims – of a boys basketball coach at Farmington High School.
The illicit and potentially criminal behavior allegedly happened at the coach’s home in Detroit.
One male student reports the sleepovers – took a sick and twisted turn when in one instance the coach was standing over one of the kids, naked.
Detroit police are investigating – telling FOX 2 News it is being handled by its Special Victims Unit. They are calling these allegations of sexual assaults – plural.
A spokesperson with DPD says SVU has “conducted a number of forensic interviews and conducted careful analysis of physical evidence.”
FOX 2 is not naming the coach because as of now, no formal charges have been filed.
Farmington Public Schools said in a statement, “Upon receiving notice of the allegation, the third party coach was immediately terminated and issued a No Trespass notice banning him from all Farmington Public Schools’ facilities and events.
“The case has been turned over to law enforcement while our administrative team is conducting an internal investigation.”
“Once is too much, that’s the way I feel about this,” said Anetra Gaines.
Gaines, a therapist, says the facts laid out so far, is pretty textbook for how sexual predators use their positions to prey.
“Kids are told that teachers and coaches and people inside their school are safe people to talk to,” she said. “Some people unfortunately use that against the kid.”
It’s impactful, and telling that multiple children have spoken out – especially given the dynamics of the victims and suspect, all being males.
“Teenagers typically, especially male teenagers, don’t really wanna talk about a lot of things,” Gaines said. “And they don’t want to be seen as weak, and they don’t want to be misconstrued as something that they’re not.”
Mexican official confirms cartel gunmen forced a dozen tanker trucks to dump gasoline at gunpoint
A Mexican official on Monday confirmed a shocking video that emerged over the weekend of cartel gunmen forcing the drivers of about a dozen tanker trucks to dump their entire loads of gasoline into a field.
The official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name, said the incident occurred last week in the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, and was under investigation.
The official said the gunmen had apparently forced the truck drivers to line their parked vehicles up on a dirt road to dump their cargo.
Asked about the videos, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged “there is resistance from criminals” in the area, long known for cartel violence, adding that “We continue to confront them.”
In the video, a presumed member of the cartel can be heard mentioning the Gulf cartel faction known as The Scorpions, and saying all trucks carrying gasoline would suffer the same fate unless “they get in line,” or pay protection money to the gang.
In the video, open valves on the bottom of the tankers could be seen spewing gasoline like fire hoses, as armed men looked on.
“This is going to happen to all the grasshoppers,” a man’s voice can be heard saying, an apparent reference to Mexican gang slang that compares those who “jump” through a cartel’s territory to the hoppy insects.
Criminals in the border state of Tamaulipas have long drilled into state-owned pipelines to steal fuel, but now an even more complex situation is taking place.
Because of cross-border price differentials, it is sometimes profitable to import gasoline from Texas and sell it in Mexican border cities in Tamaulipas. López Obrador’s administration has long complained that many of the truckers mislabel their cargo to avoid import tariffs.
Others legally import U.S. gasoline, a practice the Mexican government dislikes because it reduces sales for the state-owned oil company.
“We are there to protect the citizens of Tamaulipas, so they don’t have to buy stolen or smuggled fuel,” López Obrador said Monday.
But the Gulf drug cartel apparently demands money from both legal importers and those who seek to avoid paying import duties.
One businessman who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals said the gang is demanding a payment of $500 per truck even to allow legally imported gasoline through the city of Matamoros, an important border crossing.
The businessman added that Tamaulipas authorities often provide escorts for tanker trucks precisely to prevent such attacks.
It was the latest instance of lawlessness in Matamoros, where in March four Americans were shot at and abducted by a drug gang. The Americans were found days later, two dead, one wounded and without physical injuries.
Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america
