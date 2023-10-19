Canadian prime minister calls reported Israeli strike on hospital ‘unacceptable’

A top-ranking competitive swimmer and former Central Bucks East High School student died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on New Road in Northampton, a family friend confirmed Monday.

Marcus Papanikolaou , 17, of Buckingham, recently committed to attending Penn State and planned to train for the Olympics in the near future, said Dmitriy Kichin, of Doylestown.

Papanikolaou is survived by his parents, Pete and Christina Papanikolaou, his younger brother Maximus, his grandparents Simizar and Ivan and Vasiliki and George, according to an online obituary from the Sannutti Funeral Home.

A viewing will be held on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church located at 6501 Bustleton Ave. in Philadelphia. Papanikolaou will be interred at All Saints Cemetery at 291 Durham Road in Newtown Township.

Kichin created a GoFundMe page for the family that had reached $19,230 as of early Tuesday afternoon.

“A parent can never plan for the loss of a child, and no one can even imagine the pain they are in,” Kichin said. “We are asking for donations to help this loving family with funeral expenses and to help them manage their necessary life expenditures over the next few months so they can stay home as they grieve the loss of their son and continue to provide for and support his brother.”

Papanikolaou made his mark at Central Bucks East and beyond

Papanikolaou had been training to be a swimmer since he was 8, according to Filimonov Aleksandr, head coach of the BeFirst Swim Team.

“As a coach, I learned many things from him. I was amazed by his concentration and calmness before the start. He calmed me down more than I did him,” Aleksandr said in a Facebook post recently.

Sports tracking websites like SwimCloud and SwimmingRank rated Papanikolaou’s times at events among some of the highest in Pennsylvania and beyond.

Papanikolaou placed first in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 51.97 seconds at the Eastern Zone Senior Championships at the Burt Flickenger Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York, in early August.

Papanikolaou’s name appears at least 10 times in Courier Times and Intelligencer sports section over the past few years, being named one of the “top 20 boys swimmers to watch” in 2022 after an impressive sophomore season of wins at regional and state championships.

Aleksandr, an international swim champ, called Papanikolaou “the top swimmer in America.”

“(Papanikolaou) will forever remain a champion and an example for all young athletes,” Aleksandr said.

Between his training, education and “being a teenager,” Kichin said Papanikolaou was always eager to help a small busisness his family runs.

“This boy, this teenagaer, he would show up to help his dad with his small business and never once did he utter a word of complaint.”

Kichin did not name the business.

Papanikolaou spent the last year as home-school student to focus on training, with several universities across the country courting him, Kichin said.

Ultimately, Papanikolaou chose Penn State to stay close to his family, Kichin said.

“Our hearts go out to Marcus Papanikolaou’s family, friends and loved ones. He was a tremendous young man and will be missed by many in the swimming community,” Penn State head coach Tim Murphy said Wednesday. “Even though he did not have a chance to begin his Penn State career, he will always be part of our program.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Former Central Bucks swimmer and Penn State commit killed in crash