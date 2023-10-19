News
Canadian prime minister calls reported Israeli strike on hospital ‘unacceptable’
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister on Tuesday said a reported Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza was “horrific and absolutely unacceptable.”
Trudeau made his remarks when asked about the strike, which health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said had killed hundreds of people.
Canada has stressed that Israel must abide by international law as it strikes back against Hamas over attacks that killed more than 1,300 people.
“The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable … international law needs to be respected in this and in all cases. There are rules around wars and it’s not acceptable to hit a hospital,” Trudeau told reporters.
Israel’s military said it did not have any details on the reported bombing.
(This story has been corrected to clarify that PM Trudeau was reacting to reports of an Israeli strike, in the headline)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Rod Nickel)
News
Former Central Bucks student, top-ranked swimmer, 17, dies in Bucks County car crash
A top-ranking competitive swimmer and former Central Bucks East High School student died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on New Road in Northampton, a family friend confirmed Monday.
Marcus , 17, of Buckingham, recently committed to attending Penn State and planned to train for the Olympics in the near future, said Dmitriy Kichin, of Doylestown.
Papanikolaou is survived by his parents, Pete and Christina Papanikolaou, his younger brother Maximus, his grandparents Simizar and Ivan and Vasiliki and George, according to an online obituary from the Sannutti Funeral Home.
A viewing will be held on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church located at 6501 Bustleton Ave. in Philadelphia. Papanikolaou will be interred at All Saints Cemetery at 291 Durham Road in Newtown Township.
Kichin created a GoFundMe page for the family that had reached $19,230 as of early Tuesday afternoon.
“A parent can never plan for the loss of a child, and no one can even imagine the pain they are in,” Kichin said. “We are asking for donations to help this loving family with funeral expenses and to help them manage their necessary life expenditures over the next few months so they can stay home as they grieve the loss of their son and continue to provide for and support his brother.”
Papanikolaou made his mark at Central Bucks East and beyond
Papanikolaou had been training to be a swimmer since he was 8, according to Filimonov Aleksandr, head coach of the BeFirst Swim Team.
“As a coach, I learned many things from him. I was amazed by his concentration and calmness before the start. He calmed me down more than I did him,” Aleksandr said in a Facebook post recently.
Sports tracking websites like SwimCloud and SwimmingRank rated Papanikolaou’s times at events among some of the highest in Pennsylvania and beyond.
Papanikolaou placed first in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 51.97 seconds at the Eastern Zone Senior Championships at the Burt Flickenger Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York, in early August.
Papanikolaou’s name appears at least 10 times in Courier Times and Intelligencer sports section over the past few years, being named one of the “top 20 boys swimmers to watch” in 2022 after an impressive sophomore season of wins at regional and state championships.
Aleksandr, an international swim champ, called Papanikolaou “the top swimmer in America.”
“(Papanikolaou) will forever remain a champion and an example for all young athletes,” Aleksandr said.
Between his training, education and “being a teenager,” Kichin said Papanikolaou was always eager to help a small busisness his family runs.
“This boy, this teenagaer, he would show up to help his dad with his small business and never once did he utter a word of complaint.”
Kichin did not name the business.
Papanikolaou spent the last year as home-school student to focus on training, with several universities across the country courting him, Kichin said.
Ultimately, Papanikolaou chose Penn State to stay close to his family, Kichin said.
“Our hearts go out to Marcus Papanikolaou’s family, friends and loved ones. He was a tremendous young man and will be missed by many in the swimming community,” Penn State head coach Tim Murphy said Wednesday. “Even though he did not have a chance to begin his Penn State career, he will always be part of our program.”
This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Former Central Bucks swimmer and Penn State commit killed in crash
News
New poll shows Americans increasingly blame Republicans for dysfunction in Congress
As House Republicans continue to struggle to elect a new speaker, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Americans increasingly blame them more than Democrats for the dysfunction on Capitol Hill.
The survey of 1,675 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Oct. 12 to 16, found that a full two-thirds (66%) now say conservative Republicans deserve at least “some” blame for “the current gridlock in Washington” (up 7 points since January), while nearly as many (64%, up 11 points) say the same about moderate Republicans.
In contrast, there has been no change in the number of Americans who say progressive Democrats deserve at least some blame (57%), while the number who say moderate Democrats deserve at least some blame (52%, up 2 points) has barely budged.
By the same token, Americans were just 5 points more likely back in January — right after the GOP spent 15 tortured, tumultuous rounds of voting trying (and eventually, just barely managing) to elect former Speaker Kevin McCarthy — to blame Republicans (39%) rather than Democrats (34%) “the most” for D.C.’s ongoing paralysis.
Today, that gap has doubled to 10 points, with 42% of Americans now blaming Republicans the most versus just 32% blaming Democrats.
Republicans lukewarm on potential McCarthy replacements
Internally, there is little consensus among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents about who should replace the ousted McCarthy.
Less than half (41%) say Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the hard-line co-founder of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Jordan, who was nominated by his colleagues last week to be the party’s candidate for speaker, lost his first attempt to win the gavel on the House floor Tuesday after 20 Republicans voted for someone else.
Recommended reading
However, even fewer say interim Speaker Patrick McHenry (3%) or Trump himself (14%) should be the next Speaker of the House. If “not sure” (33%) and “none of these” (9%) were one candidate, they would have more support than anyone else.
Few pay close attention to House speaker drama
This indecision stems in part from inattention. Just 19% of Republicans (and 17% of Americans overall) say they have been following the current House speaker election “very closely.”
Retrospective feelings about McCarthy are also rather lukewarm, with Republicans modestly but not overwhelmingly giving his performance as speaker a thumbs down (29% approve, 35% disapprove, 36% not sure) — and modestly but not overwhelmingly favoring his removal (37% approve, 27% disapprove, 36% not sure).
Yet there are signs that the GOP’s seemingly endless speaker drama has not been good for its brand. A full 63% of registered voters now say the GOP isn’t “paying enough attention to America’s real problems,” up from 59% in January, while even more say Republicans are more interested in scoring political points (64%) than passing legislation (22%). That 42-point margin is twice as large as the corresponding gap on the Democratic side (55% scoring political points, 34% passing legislation).
Perhaps as a result, approval of “the way Congress is doing its job” has declined significantly this year, falling to 12% from a previous high of 21% in February.
Nevertheless, partisan polarization remains the most powerful force in American politics. When asked “who you would vote for in the district where you live” if “an election for U.S. Congress were being held today,” 43% of voters say the Democratic Party candidate — and 43% say the Republican.
In February, Democrats had a 45% to 42% edge.
____________
The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,675 U.S. adults interviewed online from Oct. 12 to 16, 2023. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, education, 2020 election turnout and presidential vote, baseline party identification and current voter registration status. Demographic weighting targets come from the 2019 American Community Survey. Baseline party identification is the respondent’s most recent answer given prior to March 15, 2022, and is weighted to the estimated distribution at that time (32% Democratic, 27% Republican). Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.7%.
News
Prosecutors to recharge Alec Baldwin for ‘Rust’ shooting
By Kanishka Singh and Andrew Hay
(Reuters) -New Mexico prosecutors on Tuesday said they intended to recharge actor with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer in 2021.
Baldwin’s case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said.
The move followed results of an independent forensic test that found Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger of a revolver he was rehearsing with for it to fire the live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director .
The finding was the same as a previous FBI test on the firearm.
“After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza,” Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a statement.
Baldwin has said he is not responsible for Hutchins’ death and he did not pull the trigger.
“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, lawyers for Baldwin, said in a statement.
The “30 Rock” actor was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter in January for Hutchins’ death, along with the movie’s chief weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez, who faces a 2024 trial.
The planned grand jury marked a setback for Baldwin after prosecutors dismissed charges against the actor in April after new evidence the gun he used might have been modified, allowing it to fire without the trigger being pulled.
Morrissey said if new testing of the gun showed it was working, she would recharge Baldwin.
Prosecutors often use grand juries as they are an easier means to prove probable cause and proceed to trial than filing a criminal complaint that can be probed by defense lawyers at a preliminary hearing, legal experts say.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexio; Editing by Donna Bryson, Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis)
Canadian prime minister calls reported Israeli strike on hospital ‘unacceptable’
Former Central Bucks student, top-ranked swimmer, 17, dies in Bucks County car crash
New poll shows Americans increasingly blame Republicans for dysfunction in Congress
Prosecutors to recharge Alec Baldwin for ‘Rust’ shooting
6 Top Reasons To Invest In Coupon Marketing in 2020
Cataract Surgery: Procedure, Recovery Time & Aftercare
Zomato Acquires Uber Eats Reason Behind The Deal or Failure of Uber Eats
Steps Of The Lending Process You Can And Should Automate In 2020
iOS vs Android: Key Differences in Designing Native iOS and Android Apps
6 Reasons to Choose a Power of Attorney
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
Canadian prime minister calls reported Israeli strike on hospital ‘unacceptable’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp OTTAWA...
Former Central Bucks student, top-ranked swimmer, 17, dies in Bucks County car crash
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
New poll shows Americans increasingly blame Republicans for dysfunction in Congress
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp As...
Prosecutors to recharge Alec Baldwin for ‘Rust’ shooting
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
6 Top Reasons To Invest In Coupon Marketing in 2020
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppCoupon marketing...
Cataract Surgery: Procedure, Recovery Time & Aftercare
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppA cataract...
Zomato Acquires Uber Eats Reason Behind The Deal or Failure of Uber Eats
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppOn January...
Steps Of The Lending Process You Can And Should Automate In 2020
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppThe lending...
iOS vs Android: Key Differences in Designing Native iOS and Android Apps
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppiOS and...
6 Reasons to Choose a Power of Attorney
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Trending
-
News7 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News6 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News5 days ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News5 days ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
-
News2 days ago
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
-
News6 days ago
Startup CEO says ‘the house of the future costs as much as a car’ — here’s how the company plans to make it happen
-
News5 days ago
See how much of the partial solar eclipse will be visible in your city
-
News3 days ago
This billionaire says the US will need to change Social Security, cut federal health insurance to deal with its worsening debt crisis — are you ready?