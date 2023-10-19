News
Farmington High School assistant coaches knew about ‘sexual study parties’; three terminated
DETROIT (FOX 2) – The Farmington School District has announced three assistant coaches within the basketball program have been terminated after learning they were aware of inappropriate interactions between a boy’s basketball coach and members of the team.
The basketball coach, who was terminated immediately after the school district learned of the policy, has not been named. The three assistant coaches were also not identified but the district said they were terminated on Tuesday.
According to police, the coach would host study slumber parties at his home in Detroit. According to one player, the coach was standing over one of the kids, naked. Detroit police are investigating – telling FOX 2 News it is being handled by its Special Victims Unit. They are calling these allegations of sexual assaults – plural.
On Tuesday, the school district said, through the course of the investigation, it learned three other coaches within the program were aware of the interactions between the JV coach and student-athletes but chose not to report them. All three have now been terminated.
The district was clear to point out that the other three cloches were not accused of improper conduct with the players – but that they did not report the incidents, as required based on their position within the school district.
No charges have been filed against the coach, as of yet.
Farmington Public Schools said in a statement on Monday, “Upon receiving notice of the allegation, the third party coach was immediately terminated and issued a No Trespass notice banning him from all Farmington Public Schools’ facilities and events.
“The case has been turned over to law enforcement while our administrative team is conducting an internal investigation.”
‘Dragon’-like creature found perched high on rocky peak in Laos. It’s a new species
A “dragon”-like creature climbed near the top of a rocky peak in Laos. The animal’s coloring blended seamlessly into the surrounding patchwork of sunlight and shadows.
Well, almost seamlessly.
A scientist was on a bird watching expedition in Khammouane Province in August 2022 when they spotted an “unusual”-looking lizard on the nearby karst rocks, according to a study published Oct. 10 in the journal Zoological Research.
Soon after, a tour guide leading tourists through a zip line course spotted another of these “unusual” lizards, and researchers captured it, the study said. Intrigued, researchers surveyed the area’s limestone karst rocks and captured a second similar-looking lizard.
Taking a closer look, researchers realized they’d discovered a new species: Laodracon carsticola, or the Khammouane karst dragon.
The Khammouane karst dragon is considered “medium-sized,” reaching about 1 foot in length, the study said. It has a “triangular” head, “long and slender” appendages, “bluish-gray” eyes and roughly textured scales.
Photos show the Khammouane karst dragon. Its body is black with a few larger white bands on its back and speckles of white across the rest of its head and limbs. Its belly and a spot under its throat are tinged blue.
A photo shows the well-camouflaged lizard perched on a rock. When still, researchers said these lizards “become almost invisible in the mosaic of sharp shadows and light spots and are difficult to spot unless they start moving.”
Khammouane karst dragons were seen climbing or sitting atop rocky peaks between about 160 feet to 230 feet up, the study said. Locals described the lizards as “rare,” most active in the afternoon and entirely restricted to the rocks.
The new species has so far only been found in one karst formation in Khammouane Province, the study said. This central province is about 260 miles southeast of the capital, Vientiane, and borders Vietnam to the east and Thailand to the west.
Reptile surveys in karst habitats of Khammouane Province have been ongoing for 15 years, according to the study.
The new species “likely evaded earlier discovery due to its very specific habitat preferences of living high on hardly accessible steep karst pinnacles,” researchers said. The construction of a nearby elevated walkway and zip line course also “likely aided the chances of observing this unique (lizard) species.”
Researchers named the new species after its preferred habitat. “Carsticola” is a combination of the German word for limestone, “karst,” and the Latin word for resident, “cola,” the study said.
The new species was identified by its DNA and physical features including its scale texture and pattern, body shape and coloring, the study said. Researchers identified the Khammouane karst dragon as part of a new genus: Laodracon, or the Laos karst dragons.
The research team included Saly Sitthivong, Peter Brakels, Santi Xayyasith, Nathanaël Maury, Sabira Idiiatullina, Parinya Pawangkhanant, Kai Wang, Tan Van Nguyen and Nikolay Poyarkov.
Creature with ‘large’ mouth and pointy teeth found in ocean depths. It’s a new species
‘Large’ river creature with color-changing ability found in India. It’s a new species
‘Large’ 8-eyed creature with ‘wiggly’ genitalia found on trees. It’s a new species
‘When You Get To My Age, You’ll Really Measure Your Success By How Many Of The People You Want To Have Love You Actually Do Love You’ — Some Of The Richest People Find ‘Nobody In The World Loves Them’
At age 93, legendary investor Warren Buffett has amassed more than an impressive investment portfolio; he’s also a treasure trove of life wisdom.
While he’s most famous for his uncanny ability to pick stocks and evaluate companies, his sagacity extends beyond the financial realm. Known as the Oracle of Omaha, Buffett offers insights that delve into the essence of life and human relationships, particularly when it comes to the nuanced subject of love. In a telling exchange with students, Buffett provides what may be considered his most invaluable asset yet — his perspective on love as the ultimate measure of success in life.
In a talk with Georgia Tech students, Buffett was asked to reflect on his greatest successes and failures. His answer was unexpectedly distant from his financial exploits. He stated, “When you get to my age, you’ll really measure your success in life by how many of the people you want to have love you actually do love you.”
Expanding on this, he acknowledged that he knows people who have amassed fortunes yet are essentially bankrupt in the realm of love. “I know people who have a lot of money … but the truth is that nobody in the world loves them … that’s the ultimate test of how you have lived your life.”
Buffett didn’t just stop at identifying the problem; he also offered a solution. “The trouble with love is that you can’t buy it. The only way to get love is to be lovable. The more you give love away, the more you get.”
These lines encapsulate Buffett’s philosophy on love, highlighting its reciprocity. For him, love is an investment where the principal currency is not money but qualities like kindness, understanding and generosity.
These philosophies on love are reflected in various aspects of Buffett’s life, including his marriages. His relationship with his late first wife, Susan Thompson Buffett, had a foundation of mutual respect and love, even sustaining a friendship after their separation. His second marriage to Astrid Menks in 2006 has been described as grounded in a similar framework of genuine affection and shared values.
The billionaire’s philanthropic efforts, notably his significant commitments to charitable organizations through the Giving Pledge, can also be seen as an extension of his philosophy on love. By pledging to give away the vast majority of his wealth, Buffett practices what he preaches — the idea that “the more you give love away, the more you get.”
Buffett famously plans to give his children “enough money so that they would feel they could do anything but not so much that they could do nothing.” It’s a form of love that empowers rather than stifles.
Just as he believes that “the more you give love away, the more you get,” investing in the right startups offers the opportunity for exponential returns, both financially and socially. When investors put their capital into startups — whether they focus on healthcare innovations, sustainable housing solutions or groundbreaking artificial intelligence — they’re doing more than backing a vision. They’re investing in the potential to change lives, perhaps even the fabric of society itself.
The most valuable investments are those that make the world a better place and in which the return is measured not in dollars and cents but in the enduring currency of love and positive change. Just as Buffett invests in companies with long-term value, anyone can invest in relationships and opportunities that have the potential to uplift and transform. That may be the ultimate test of a life well lived.
This article Warren Buffett On Life’s Ultimate Test: ‘When You Get To My Age, You’ll Really Measure Your Success By How Many Of The People You Want To Have Love You Actually Do Love You’ — Some Of The Richest People Find ‘Nobody In The World Loves Them’ originally appeared on Benzinga.com
We toured the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, which can house 75 aircraft (but doesn’t have urinals)
-
The USS Gerald R. Ford is the world’s largest aircraft carrier.
-
It is the first of the Ford-class carriers and the most technologically advanced carrier to date.
-
The US has sent the carrier toward Israel to deter any potential escalation in the ongoing conflict.
The USS Gerald R. Ford is the US Navy’s newest and largest aircraft carrier — in fact, it’s the world’s largest.
Commissioned in July 2017, it is the first of the Ford-class carriers, which are more technologically advanced than Nimitz-class carriers.
It has an improved hull design and weapons stowage, a new weapons elevator, more space on the flight deck, a new electromagnetic-powered aircraft-launch system, three times the electrical-generation capacity of any previous carrier, and a lot more.
The USS Gerald R. Ford launched on its first deployment in 2023 to the Mediterranean. The carrier and its strike force are en route toward Israel to provide support after an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed 1,400 people.
Israel responded with a series of airstrikes on Gaza and most recently issued an evacuation order over the weekend, ordering 1.1 million people out of northern Gaza within a 24-hour deadline. The counter-attack from Israel has killed nearly 3,000 Palestinian people and injured more than 10,000 in Gaza, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
As of October 10, 2023, the USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike force have arrived in the east Mediterranean Sea to “deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war,” according to a statement from the US Central Command.
Take a look inside the supercarrier when it was docked in Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk in 2017.
We first saw the USS Gerald R. Ford from shore as it was stationed at a harbor in Naval Station Norfolk. The Ford stands about 134 feet tall.
It was docked next to the USS George W. Bush, seen below, as well as the USS Truman and USS Lincoln.
US Navy spokesman Corey Todd Jones, who showed us around the Ford, led us past a security checkpoint, which we were not allowed to photograph, to the entrance seen below.
The entrance led to a massive hangar bay, where aircraft are stored when not in use.
This short video below gives a better look.
This is one of the advanced weapons elevators, which connect to the flight deck and allows sailors to move ordnance from the magazines to the aircrafts.
We were not allowed to photograph down the elevator because it’s classified, but you can read more about the elevators here.
A statue of former President Gerald R. Ford — the carrier’s namesake — stands in the hangar bay. Ford served as a navigation officer on the USS Monterey during World War II. His shipmates credited him with saving the ship during a bad storm, Jones said.
Jones said that a large wave almost washed Ford overboard the Monterey, but his foot got caught on a drain, preventing him from going over. The drain is immortalized in the statue.
Jones then took us up to the flight deck, which is 256 feet wide and 1,092 feet long.
And this short video shows the flight deck from the other side.
There weren’t any aircraft on the flight deck except for the “dud” seen below, an F/18 Hornet that has been stripped of its engine and components. It’s now used by the signalmen to practice flight deck operations and moving aircrafts.
The afterburners have been stripped.
Here’s a closer look of the hollowed-out engine.
This E-2C Hawkeye flew over us outside of Norfolk Naval Station earlier in the day. Hawkeyes are US spy planes that are often assigned to carriers.
Carriers are always assigned a Carrier Air Wing, which generally consists of about nine squadrons and five different kinds of the following aircraft.
Read more about the Carrier Air Wings here.
This compartment, which can be raised and lowered, is called the Integrated Catapult Control System or “bubble.” Officers in here launch the jets after getting the all clear from the signalmen.
There are a number of Bomb Jettison Ramps, or emergency evacuation “chutes,” which sailors can use to offload misfired ordnance.
These shoots were added to carriers after the 1967 fire aboard the USS Forrestal. The Forrestal was in the Gulf of Tonkin when an F-4 Phantom misfired a rocket, resulting in a huge fire that killed more than 100 sailors.
The sides of the flight deck can be rather perilous as it completely drops off into open waters on most sides.
The Ford is also equipped with multiple Sea Sparrows, which are short-range antiaircraft and missile systems.
As well as Rolling Airframe Missile systems.
Here’s another angle of the RAM.
There are also Close-In Weapons Systems aboard, but they were covered up.
From here, Jones took us up in the tower.
We entered the flight-deck control, where the handling officer manages the arrangement of aircraft. This task is done on computers now, which we weren’t allowed to photograph, but it used to be done on this “Ouija board,” still used as a backup.
When notable people visit the Ford, like President Donald Trump, they often autograph US currency, which are then placed along the borders of the Ouija board.
We then went up to the bridge, where the ship is navigated.
The Ford is powered by two nuclear reactors that can bring it to speeds of over 30 mph.
This is the lead helm, which controls the speed and steering. It’s all digital, but there’s an actual steering wheel below for back up.
The navigation officer sits next to the chart table. The ship is navigated digitally and with the paper charts, Jones said.
This two-minute video shows Jones explaining more about the Bridge and its devices.
We also got a great view of the Truman and Lincoln carriers from the bridge.
At this point, we had been onboard for a couple hours and our time was up. But on the way out, we saw one of the bathrooms. And it’s true: The Ford doesn’t have urinals.
You can read more about why the Ford doesn’t have urinals here.
Read the original article on Business Insider
