News
Houston Power Couple Sentenced to a Combined 35 Years In Federal Workman’s Comp Fraud Scheme
A Houston power couple has been sentenced to a combined 35 years in federal prison after being convicted of fraud.
Now, one of the businesses that the duo once owned is fighting to divorce its good name from its headline-grabbing scandal
John Cruise and his wife, LaShonia Johnson, once jointly owned both the Phil & Derek’s Restaurant and Jazz Lounge and the Assurance Consolidated Pharmacy. The husband also owned the Injured Federal Workers Advocate Association (IFWAA). When the couple went down for running a scam through two of the businesses, the eatery, which had been a popular destination for African-Americans in the city, experienced struggle and had to assume new ownership.
Cruise and Johnson conspired with 11 other people in a complicated scheme to defraud the United States Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (DOL-OWCP) and TRICARE, a health care program for military personnel, by recruiting injured federal workers and claimants to join IFWAA in return for complimentary support in their workers’ compensation claims.
Trending Today:
The group siphoned almost $126 million in this effort.
The operation included one additional pharmacy owner, a physician, two pharmacists, and three patient recruiters. Four other defendants also were named by the Justice Department.
According to a press release from the Justice Department, “The defendants submitted false and fraudulent claims to the OWCP and TRICARE for prescriptions for compounded and other drugs prescribed to injured federal workers and members of the armed forces.”
“The defendants also paid kickbacks to patient recruiters and physicians to prescribe these drugs. The defendants chose the particular compounds and other drugs based not on the patients’ medical needs but in light of the amount of reimbursement for the drugs,” the statement added. “The drugs were then mailed to patients, even though the patients often never requested, wanted, or needed them.”
According to a newsletter from the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Labor, the operation overlapped multiple states from 2014 to 2018.
Cruise and Johnson were hit with the hardest sentences for their significant involvement in the scheme. Cruise received a 20-year prison term and was ordered to pay around $32 million in restitution. His wife, Johnson, was sentenced to 15 years and also required to pay $32 million in restitution, mirroring her husband’s penalty.
Many people took to social media to comment on the couple’s fate.
“One thing for certain, two things for sure. The feds gone catch up to you every time!” one social media user wrote.
“Hate to see it” and “Being a scammer ain’t worth it,” others said.
“This is completely sad, however, folks without melanin have been doing ish like this for years! I don’t respect anyone that has to abuse someone’s healthcare but we seem to get stiffer punishments,” wrote another.
Phil & Derek’s also launched a new campaign with the new owner.
Fans of the restaurant seem grateful that this soul food staple did not go under because its previous owners did.
“See, I was skeptical when I heard about the new management, but baby, we are coming this weekend!” one patron said.
“Just went and the food is still good. I’m still dreaming about that peach cobbler,” another wrote.
Read the original story here.
News
Ukraine’s new American missiles may have devastated the Russian airforce
While the world focuses on Gaza, and Putin visits his allies in China, we may be missing one of the most significant developments in the nearly two years of war in Ukraine.
Some weeks ago, the US Government confirmed that long-range precision artillery – the “Army Tactical Missile System”, or ATACMS – would be making its way to Ukraine’s armed forces.
Reports are now coming in of what appears to be a significant Ukrainian strike deep into occupied territory. Russian military bloggers are gloomily reporting that “one of the most serious blows of all time” has been dealt to the country’s air-force. If the strike – and the use of ATACMS – is confirmed, it will be a major development.
The airfields that have reportedly been targeted are deep behind the front-line, supposedly safe from attack. But the ATACMS system can strike targets with pinpoint accuracy at a range of up to 300kms. Not so safe after all.
We’ve already seen the havoc wreaked by the British Storm Shadow precision missile. Its range of 180kms has made the Black Sea fleet all but irrelevant, as it has had to scuttle back to ports deep in Russia. ATACMS now means that Russia will have to move its key air assets far back from the front lines. Its attack helicopters, which have done so much damage to the Ukrainian armoured forces, may now be out of range entirely.
Likewise, command posts will have to move so far back from the front-lines that they may become entirely ineffective in controlling the close battle. If the untrained, poorly armed and underfed conscripts in the trenches felt isolated before, their leaders will now be so far away that – to use the British army adage for absent commanders – they will have to send their washing forward.
Soldiers without leaders are rabbles, and these Russian rabbles don’t even want to fight. Without their leaders forcing them at gun point, they may not – particularly if they don’t have air cover and artillery support.
It won’t just be helicopters and jets receiving gifts this Christmas courtesy of ATACMS. Russian artillery and its precision guided missile systems may all now be in range. If the flow of battlefield intelligence from the US, UK and Nato continues, we can expect a long string of successful attacks on high value Russian targets.
This won’t just be a morale boost for the Ukrainian military. It could well take the brakes off the counter-offensive. If the Ukrainian tanks don’t have to worry about attacks from the air, they can push on with greater urgency, break through the remaining Russian lines, and steam into Crimea.
As Putin schmoozes with President Xi, and makes himself out as the “honest” broker in the Middle East, he may find that he needs to focus instead on saving his own skin. There have been many claims of “game-changers” in this most dreadful and unnecessary conflict, and of course no single piece of military hardware ever is. But the sum of the parts can change the game, and ATACMS is a very large and important piece in this nearly finished tactical jigsaw.
Without air superiority, Russian forces will be unable to manoeuvre, and without effective artillery they will be unable to continue to slow the advance of the Ukrainian tank formations. It may well be now that the “silver bullet” – the arrival of F-16 fighter jets – may not be required to defeat the Russian hordes, but instead to keep them on the Russian side of the border where they belong.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.
News
Footage Shows Hamas in Southern Gaza Ahead of Attacks on Kerem Shalom
Footage taken from a Hamas militant’s bodycam emerged on Monday, October 16, showing fighters driving through the streets of Shokat as Sufi, in southern Gaza.
Other bodycam footage taken from the same militant is described as showing the same group entering Israel through a hole in the border fence. Video verified by Storyful also shows the group attacking a kibbutz at Kerem Shalom, after entering through the same hole in the border fence.
According to local Israeli news, security forces in Kerem Shalom managed to repel the Hamas fighters for several hours before reinforcements from the Israeli Defence Force arrived.
In another clip shared widely online, the same militant whose bodycam footage this video was taken from is shot and collapses to the ground. Credit: Al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful
News
I Sat Next To A Gun ‘Fanatic’ On A Plane. When I Told Him What My Job Is, Things Got Interesting.
“I doubt I could’ve changed Rick’s views, even if we’d talk for an entire international flight,” the author writes.
On a recent flight, I found myself seated next to a man I’ll call Rick, who was keen for conversation.
We established that we are both lawyers. Rick works for the government, and I explained that I lead a gun violence prevention organization. Rick took that as an invitation to talk about guns.
A self-described “2A [Second Amendment] fanatic” from Texas, Rick grew up with guns and today owns more than 40 firearms. He considers himself a collector, and many of his guns are antiques — he’s not interested in assault-style firearms — and he makes his own ammunition from recycled casings. In short, Rick is a gun guy, and I was interested in his views on gun violence.
Rick offered that he has family in Uvalde, where 19 elementary school students and two educators were murdered in a mass shooting last year. He declared that, despite his staunch pro-gun views, he felt that “something needs to be done.”
Seeing an opening, I asked Rick what he believed should be done. He wondered aloud about psychological testing for gun buyers but concluded that that would be too challenging to administer.
I asked what he thought about “red flag” laws that allow for temporary removal of firearms when a gun owner is determined to pose a risk for harming themself or others. Rick didn’t support these types of laws because he doesn’t trust the process.
Efforts to tackle military and veteran suicide by addressing access to firearms? No, he sees suicide as an individual decision.
What about limits on gun ownership for those with a history of domestic violence? Rick had mentioned that his legal work included handling sexual assault cases, so this seemed like low-hanging fruit. But again, Rick was not on board. He felt there were too many cases in which women falsely accused their partners of domestic abuse.
So, although Rick was saddened by recent mass shootings, he couldn’t conjure what could be done to prevent them or offer any tangible ways to address, much less reform, our country’s gun culture.
In addition to being a gun guy, Rick is also a father. He was quick to tell me that he stores his guns in safes because he doesn’t want his kids to access them. In his own way, Rick is trying to be part of the solution, and I told him as much. But though Rick deserves credit for practicing secure firearm storage, many gun owners do not.
Researchers have found thatthe majority of gun owners do not lock up all of their weapons. And studies have shown thatnearly 40% of parents in homes with guns believe their kids can’t access a gun, but the kids can. Suicide rates arefour times higher for children and teens in homes with guns. Homicides and unintentional shootings are more likely in these homes, too.
Rick was intelligent, well-spoken and rational, and I enjoyed talking with him. But our conversation provides a real-world example of why we should be skeptical of the idea that gun violence will be solved by finding common ground with gun owners. I doubt I could’ve changed Rick’s views, even if we’d talked for an entire international flight.
To be sure, Rick doesn’t speak for all gun owners. Most gun owners do support some legislative action, though they often disagree on how much. Still, he echoed the pessimism of many gun owners and non-owners alike when he told me that our gun culture would never change.
Many years ago as a young lawyer, I worked to keep low-income families in their homes on the West Side of Chicago. Though my clients were grateful to be housed, many also told me that they were hesitant to sit on their front porches or send their children to the park because of the threat of gun violence. Their experiences inspired me to devote my career to addressing gun violence.
As a lawyer, I was trained to follow facts and evidence. I take that approach to my work in gun violence, too. In this case, the evidence is clear: Where there are more guns, there’s more gun violence.
And though the movement to end gun violence has grown immensely in the two decades that I’ve been involved in this work, there’s a problem: Gun violence has gone up, not down, since the early 2000s.
What Rick and others may not realize is that modern gun culture is actually quite new. Twenty years ago, most Americans knew that having a gun made them less safe and household gun ownership was on the decline. Today, most people have bought into the myth that a gun makes them safer ― and that misconception is driving up gun use and, in turn, gun violence.
Taking on that myth is why I foundedProject Unloaded, where we reach young people with the facts on gun violence through social media campaigns and community partnerships, and empower them to change the narrative on this issue. Because where there are more guns, there is more gun violence, not less. And history demonstrates that culture change often begins with young people armed with the facts.
Adults are unlikely to change their coffee order, let alone their attitudes on a topic like guns, as my conversation with Rick proved. Young people, by contrast, are open to shifting their views and behaviors after learning about the issue.
Two decades ago, nearly a quarter of teens smoked cigarettes. Today, less than 3% of teens do ― a generational shift sparked by large-scale cultural campaigns designed to empower them with information on the risks. Similarly, when we expose teens to the facts on using guns, they become less interested in having one.
When our flight landed, Rick and I wished each other well. In the days following our flight, I continued to reflect on our conversation. Like many gun owners, Rick felt that something must change and was deeply concerned about America’s gun violence crisis. But until we confront the basic truth that more guns make us less safe, we’ll continue to be stuck in a cycle of more gun violence and heartbreak.
Note: Names and some details have been changed to protect the privacy of individuals in this essay.
Nina Vinik is the founder and executive director of Project Unloaded, an organization using cultural campaigns to inspire the next generation to choose not to own guns. Prior to founding Project Unloaded, Vinik spent two decades working in gun violence prevention. She lives in Chicago.
Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch.
Related…
Houston Power Couple Sentenced to a Combined 35 Years In Federal Workman’s Comp Fraud Scheme
Ukraine’s new American missiles may have devastated the Russian airforce
Footage Shows Hamas in Southern Gaza Ahead of Attacks on Kerem Shalom
I Sat Next To A Gun ‘Fanatic’ On A Plane. When I Told Him What My Job Is, Things Got Interesting.
‘This is a very, very significant deposit’
Russian regular troops are literally done
US releases asylum seekers on the streets. Some suburbs bear the burden
Hamas releases video of 21-year-old hostage Mia Shem
Trump scheduled to be questioned in lawsuits from ex-FBI employees who sent negative texts about him
Hawaii Figured Out How To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft, Why Hasn’t Your State?
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
Houston Power Couple Sentenced to a Combined 35 Years In Federal Workman’s Comp Fraud Scheme
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Ukraine’s new American missiles may have devastated the Russian airforce
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp While...
Footage Shows Hamas in Southern Gaza Ahead of Attacks on Kerem Shalom
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Footage...
I Sat Next To A Gun ‘Fanatic’ On A Plane. When I Told Him What My Job Is, Things Got Interesting.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp “I...
‘This is a very, very significant deposit’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp When...
Russian regular troops are literally done
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp As...
US releases asylum seekers on the streets. Some suburbs bear the burden
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Hamas releases video of 21-year-old hostage Mia Shem
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Hamas...
Trump scheduled to be questioned in lawsuits from ex-FBI employees who sent negative texts about him
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp WASHINGTON...
Hawaii Figured Out How To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft, Why Hasn’t Your State?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Hawaii...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News5 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News6 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News5 days ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News5 days ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
-
News1 day ago
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
-
News5 days ago
See how much of the partial solar eclipse will be visible in your city
-
News6 days ago
Startup CEO says ‘the house of the future costs as much as a car’ — here’s how the company plans to make it happen