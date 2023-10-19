Blockchain
iOS vs Android: Key Differences in Designing Native iOS and Android Apps
iOS and Android account for around 95% of the global mobile app market, with Android having a majority of the share. With such a massive market, opportunities for boosting brands and businesses are endless.
It is one reason why startups and enterprises are keen on investing in native mobile app development. Additionally, apps are a way to increase user engagement with your brand and tackle customer service issues swiftly and deftly.
Native Android and iOS apps, however, differ in more than just their market share and user base. From the programming language to the user interface, the native APIs, and more, all are significant factors that contribute to the differences between the two platforms.
If you’re developing a native app for iOS and Android, then here are some variances you should know:
App Icons
One of the fundamental differences you can spot between an iOS and Android native app is its icon. Icons are the distinct identity of a brand or application that differentiates it from other similar apps in the market.
In iOS app development, designers create icons in square shapes that are later rounded off at the corners. Apple encourages the use of flattened images to ensure clarity and transparency in the icon design. In a nutshell, since all icons have a similar shape, the square is the canvas for all designers.
On the other hand, Android app development allows a little more flexibility in icon design. Android recommends Material Guidelines for icons, but most designers do not follow them strictly. Developers can use paper shadows, an array of colors, and a transparent background, meaning Android app icons can take on any shape or form that fits the area.
App Navigation
Navigation is the primary difference in designing native apps for Android and iOS. From the buttons to the in-app navigation, various factors exist that separate the two platforms. Let’s dig deeper to understand how it affects app development:
· In-App Navigation Pattern
With the differences in device configuration, the UI of iOS and Android apps differ significantly in the way users navigate within an app.
Android apps feature an in-app navigation bar with a back button and refresh button. It allows a flawless user experience as the users can switch from one screen to the next with ease.
In iOS app development, however, a native app does not have in-built navigation. Instead, it has a screen-specific button at the top. Additionally, the only way to go back is to swipe the screen to the right. Keeping these technicalities in mind is essential for affordable web and app developers to provide a smooth user experience for the users.
· Home Button
The home button is another significant feature that differentiates the iOS and Android app design. Where the Android device has three buttons for convenience of users, iPhones only offer one button for global navigation.
The separate buttons enable users to switch screens or back out of an app anytime, without depending on the in-app button. iOS users, on the other hand, need an in-app button to go back, or they’ll be stuck on one screen.
Therefore, when designing the app UI for iOS, in particular, designers need to integrate proper navigation features within the app.
· Navigation Bar/ In-App Tab
The navigation bar is another navigation element that differs in Android and iOS apps. However, it is one factor that deals more with the position of the menu bar than the navigation.
In native Android apps, the menu tab is on the left side of the screen hidden in a drawer feature that users can access via a button on the top. The drawer holds all the options of an application that a user would need.
Contrarily, iOS apps feature navigation bars at the bottom of the screen in an app, rarely at the top, but never as a side drawer. Additionally, all the tabs are always visible on the open app screen.
Button Designs
The buttons within an app also differ for iOS and Android apps. The Material Design Guidelines offers two options for Android apps, flat and raised. Additionally, the font is capitalized in Android, but title case in iOS. Android buttons also have a shadow effect that gives them depth, a feature that is absent in iOS app buttons.
One example of button design is the vastly different CTA button in all Android apps and iOS apps:
· Call-to-Action Button
The action button represents the primary purpose of an application, like composing an email or posting updates on social apps. In iOS and Android, the CTA button is also a significant difference between Android and iOS apps.
While both platforms feature an action button, the position and design differ for iOS and Android apps. iOS apps are integrated with a more central CTA button in the middle of the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen or at the top-right corner if the navigation bar is on the top.
Contrarily, the Android apps have an analogous design for action buttons – floating action buttons on the right-bottom corner of the app.
Which Platform is the Best for You?
Apart from the variances in design, other factors also play a role in the development of iOS and Android apps. From the cost of the platform to the language the developers use, all elements contribute to their differences.
The screen resolution, the individual features of an app, its visual and style elements, are significant factors, and each characteristic contributes to the user experience. Therefore, it is essential that development agencies, like Applify Labs, consider all design elements and their effectiveness when designing native apps.
Author Bio
Haziqa Ishtiaq is a Digital Content Producer at Applify Labs, a software development agency headquartered in Florida, U.S.A. She has a passion for writing and has expertise on Blockchain, AI, marketing strategies, and more.
Worldwide Telecom Conferences in 2020
Topics within this season agendas in telecom include; Blockchain, IoT, 5G, AI, VOIP, digital transformation, telco clouds, process automation, network security, internet infrastructure strategy, telco-as-a-service, data monetization, WISPs, and a lot more. Looking to go to or exhibit at global conventions and trade shows? Here’s the list:
Telco Conferences and Events in 2020:
The telecom community does not have any lack of conferences and events. If you love expanding your horizons, interested in telecom and so are keen to travel to some telecom event this year. This blog is for you.
1. GITEX Global 2020
GITEX Global 2020
GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) is an annual consumer computer and electronics show, exhibition, and seminar that takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Event Details:
- Date: 27 SEPT – 1 OCT 2020
- Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE
- Website:
- Cost: Free & Paid
- Attendees: 100, 000+
- Exhibitors: 4,500+
- Countries: 140+
The GITEX exhibit includes an incredibly specialized audience. The consumer participants include tech enthusiasts, IT professionals, students, and consumers in addition to traders.
In the beginning, the event occupied an in the Dubai World Trade Centre and was launched as GITE in 1981. With the launch of MacWorld at the 1988 show, GITEX (the X had been added by today) now enlarged to two halls of the exhibition center. At present, it has acquired the entire DWTC complex, currently consisting of 10 exhibition halls comprising a million feet of exhibition space.
2. MWC Barcelona 2020
MWC Barcelona 2020
The GSMA MWC series (officially called Mobile World Congress) is the world’s most significant exhibition for the cellular industry and incorporates a thought-leadership conference featuring prominent executives representing global cellular operators, device manufacturers, technology suppliers, and vendors.
Event Details:
- Date: 24-27 February 2020
- Location: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
- Website: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/
- Cost: Paid
- Exhibition Pass – €799
- New Topic Pass – €1,699
- Silver Pass – €2,199
- Gold Pass – €2,699
- Platinum Pass – €4,999
- Attendees: N/A
- Exhibitors: Google, Facebook, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, T-Mobile, Microsoft, Qualcomm, NTT DoCoMo, SAP, MI Nokia, Verizon, Vodafone, IBM, HP, Ericsson, Cisco, MacAfee and more.
- Keynote Speakers:
- Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business
- Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud
- Steve Mollenkopf, CEO, Qualcomm Inc.
- CP Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra
- Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMware
- And many more.
3. International Wireless Communications Expo
International Wireless Communications Expo
IWCE 2020 is the communications expo that offers lots of chances to expand your expertise and discover technologies in wireless communications.
Event Details:
- Date: March 30 – APRIL 3, 2020
- Location: Las Vegas Convention Center. Las Vegas, NV
- Website:
- Cost: Free
- Attendees: 6,500+
- Exhibitors: 400 from 57 countries
- Speakers:
- Jeffrey Johnson, CEO (Western Fire Chiefs Association)
- Bryan Wiens, Senior Product Manager, Cloud Services, InterTalk Critical Information Systems
- John Manning, Architect, Public Safety & National Security, Microsoft
- Tony Bardo, Assistant VP, Gov. Solutions, Hughes Network Systems
- And many more.
4. 5G Expo Global 2020
5G Expo Global 2020
Founded from the enterprise technology seminar series, the 5G event is co-located affair together with Blockchain Expo, the IoT Tech Expo, Big & AI Data Expo, and cyber-security & Cloud Expo.
Event Details:
- Date: 17-18 MARCH 2020
- Venue: Olympia London, UK
- Website: https://5gexpo.net/global/
- Cost: Free
- Attendees: 26,000
- Exhibitors: 950+
- 1500+ Speakers: 56% director level and above
- Participant Organizations: Nokia, Vodafone, O2, Samsung, BBC, BT Sport, Nokia Smart Internet Lab, FC Barcelona, Accenture, Cisco, Toshiba, and more.
5. M3AAWG (48th General Meeting) – 2020
M3AAWG (48th General Meeting) – 2020
M3AAWG meetings are an exceptional opportunity to go over the most current in anti-abuse, together with professionals in a focused environment of boards and sessions.
Event Details:
- Date: February 17-20, 2020
- Location: Fairmont Hotel, San Francisco, CA
- Website: https://www.m3aawg.org/
- Cost: N/A
- Attendees: 100 – 500 delegates approx.
- Exhibitors: 10 – 50 approx.
- Keynote Speakers:
- Alex Bobotek, M3AAWG Co-Chairman, Mobile, (AT&T Lead of Messaging Anti-Abuse Architecture and Strategy)
- Michael O’Reirdan, M3AAWG Co-Chairman, Malware, (Comcast, Engineering Fellow)
- Suresh Ramasubramanian M3AAWG Member, (IBM, Architect, Antispam and Compliance at IBM’s SmartCloud iNotes)
- Kevin Sullivan, M3AAWG Member, (Microsoft, Principal Security Strategist, Microsoft Global Security Strategy and Diplomacy team)
- And many more.
Chinese phone manufacturer ZTE canceled its Mobile World Congress press conference due to travel concerns over coronavirus. Just a few hours after, LG announced that it would also be skipping MWC 2020.
GSMA, MWC’s organizers, are currently following coronavirus developments closely, and they will put measures as a way to help confine any virus outbreak.
I believe they will take some strict criteria. Considering an example In GITEX 2018, to improve the registration process, identity verification technology from Mitek was used to verify the identities of the more than 100,000 attendees. Which clearly states that they are going to spend a lot more insecurity and measure to avoid mishappening this year.
So Are You Excited To Attend?
Interested in hearing industry leaders discuss subjects and sharing their use cases? There are certainly plenty of telecom events out there organized every year around the world, but it’s challenging to find the perfect one!
At trade shows, you have opportunities to adopt new innovative solutions for the organization to talk with exhibitors and learn more about the potential for enterprise technology.
The list and the data are curated and brought to you by the Ideacom of central North Carolina. A nationwide telecommunications company with over 60 years of experience, dedicated to collaborating with companies to manage their core business by improving communications.
Disclaimer: This list is not all-inclusive, and Ideacom or author is not associated with any of the events listed. *Rates subject to change and provided as a courtesy only. No responsibility will be taken for inaccurate rates. The logo belongs to their respective owners, and the pictures taken are modified for use.
The Evolution and Future of the iGaming Industry
Technology has been advancing in leaps and bounds since the past decade. With proficient and formidable interfaces, the iGaming industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors. According to the trend analysis research conducted by the Transparency Market Research, the industry would grow to a whopping value of US $100 billion at the end of 2024. The sector made records in 2016 by setting a market value of approximately US $41.68 billion. In spite of battles with the governments of several countries, the growth of the industry is unhindered and diversified.
What is iGaming?
iGaming or online gaming is playing games or betting on the outcome of a game over the Internet. iGaming is not just limited to sports betting like the NFL but also extends to online casinos where players wager bets on games such as Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, etc.
The most popular gaming hubs are in Malta, Gibraltar, and the UK. The revenue and market size of the industry is currently at par with the global film and music industry or maybe more.
Evolution of the iGaming industry
Games, sports, and competitions have been a part of human history. Unsurprisingly, the advancement of technology meant that gaming also changed course to create a prominent presence on PCs, smartphones, and tablets. As innovation and interfaces upgrade, the accessibility and creativity expectations of iGaming are also above the normal gaming levels.
Present-day gaming
Thus, the tech-savvy generation of gamers and players insists on mobile-friendly, uncomplicated, quality games. Improved mobile hardware and powerful graphics create an atmosphere of intense competition for perfection.
For gaming operators of online casinos, this demand laid out by the gamers aggrandises the competition. The expectation is that they should give gaming deliverables, which replicates the environment of land casinos. Players also insist on secure and SSL encrypted gaming websites. Hence, online game developers may devise secure platforms without compromising with the look and feel of the game.
Future of the iGaming industry
With the aspiration of addressing the needs of the tech-savvy players, online game operators, and even the most significant search engines are leveraging the interest. Have you heard of Google Stadia? It is an online stadium where gamers can play, compete, cheer, and do all the other gaming activities as if they were in a land-based casino. In a few years, we may just have an online Olympics.
Two popular gaming options and what you can expect in the future
Augmented casinos
The augmented reality equipped casinos give players a 360-degree experience of an online casino. They harmonise with realism remarkably – a simple turn by the player can reveal the casino staff data, table details, other game details, etc.
However, augmented reality is under development, currently. Players still require additional accessories such as special glasses or headsets for a complete experience.
Blockchain casinos and cryptocurrencies
Some advanced gaming platforms also incorporate digital currencies and their underlying technology, Blockchain. Some popular options used by iGaming platforms as viable and prompt payment methods are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and BitcoinCash.
There is general speculation that Blockchain Technology is the next phase of iGaming. Its resistance to data modification and problem-solving capabilities is the key to a future beckoning for online casinos.
Final thoughts
The brick and mortar casinos continue to remain the favourite choices of the previous generation. However, With Gen-Z players and gamers, online casino and iGaming with intelligent technology are game-changers. Days of visiting a land casino would slowly start diminishing. Players can play their favourite game from the comfort of their homes with better gaming experience. Players and betting fanatics can plunge into a game of their choice anytime and from anywhere, thanks to iGaming and Internet of Things of IoT. It is an inevitable truth that with space-age level technology, the gaming experience and interfaces are only bound to get better.
Nonetheless, with online casinos being an unregulated sector, gamers are advised caution.
Regardless of interface or gaming varieties choose online casinos that are:
- Authorised and licensed by gaming commissions
- Reliable with a happy share of winners
- Offer a variety of payment options
- Ensure data encryption
- Do not have low withdrawal limits, long cashout periods, and restrictions on non-bonus cash.
- Prompt customer desk.
Players should run an adequate background check of the gaming platform before signing up.
Where Technology Trends Could Be Heading in 2020
The technical world stays to increase exponentially and, by means of such, it can be hard to foresee trends without your guesses being out of date as momentarily as you finish them. It is, hence, important to monitor wisely how the technical world changes even if nearly these technology trends take you off guard. Here are fearsome to expect out for in 2020.
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality
VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) can every now and then be confused. At the same time as VR submerges a handler in a digital world, AR just improves that world. AR and VR are presently winning over gaming manufacturing and are possible to head into the betting industry in the near upcoming. At current, Oculus, Samsung and Google allow gamers to stage into another world done by VR, whether it be betting in a no Deal or Deal Gaming house, or rushing down the evil peoples in your shooting games.
Games likePokemon Go – which has amused millions of operators international – use Augmented reality and it has been a massive money-turner. Certainly,Pokemon Go finished $1.4 billion in 2019without help.
AR and VR may be dissimilar ideas, but they have unbelievable potential – utmost of which is presently unused. AR and VR also have the ability to penetrate industry areas such as education, entertainment and marketing and really take the technology
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is really a frightening thought. Computer systems that duplicate human intellect and complete purposes both accurately and faster than people are only a current miracle. Nonetheless, it embodies the accomplishments of technology as an entire.
AI is attractive over the globe, pretty accurately. AI is not only for the client, though. patterns, decision, Images and speech-making can now be predicted due to the production of AI, but the idea can also plan trains and even expand the effectiveness of dealings with money-saving errands. This technology trend is highly anticipated in the upcoming future.
Machine Learning is similarly a main part of AI; the detection of understandings and information patterns are educated, in spite of not being automated to do so. And, it’s surely a profitable market with forecasts that, by 2022, the Mechanism Learning market will knock out the $9bn spot.
Edge Computing
Keeping processing localand traffic in an offer to limit potential is what edge computing is usually up to do. Edge computing does what it pronounces on the container – it functions “on the edge,” nearer to where calculating essentially occurs. This emphasis on the edge originates from the essential for the IoT classifications to source disconnected and dispersed skills into the globe of Internet of things.
Excellently, distant locations with incomplete or no connectivity to a central site can be assisted with edge computing. The idea is clever to progression time-searching data for these sites, giving them entree to before useless networks. Also, by 2025, this marketplace is anticipated to reach closely $16.55bn.
Blockchain
Security is the term of the game for blockchain. Net handlers can trace their resources to wherever they came from as well as giving those handlers the skill to cooperate securely in an ever-increasing digital world. Due to the appearances of this ‘chain’, information can only be additional rather than changed with dealings not requiring a supervisor.
Unfortunate scalability is presently holding blockchain back from understanding its latency, but that is expected to be a technology trend that will change in the upcoming future as hope, slide and worth exchanges take place in businesses. This is true mainly for gambling sites where hope is often absent and hard to create.
5G Network
5G is the uninterrupted buzzword in the technology community. It’s being addressed as the latest industrial uprising, and supporters are around every turn to advocate for the speediness and new abilities it will provide.
The trend to watch within 5G is how the carriers and phone producersremain to invest in, and successfully roll on sale, 5G structure into their phones and networks, respectively. Also, consider just how a signal that can be as fast as Wi-Fi can allow your solutions and products.
Conclusion
Technology is making progress day by day. Every year there is another technological enhancement and new products that improve our lives. These technologies will bring more facilities and business options that will completely change the way of living in this world in the upcoming years.
