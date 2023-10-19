News
New poll shows Americans increasingly blame Republicans for dysfunction in Congress
As House Republicans continue to struggle to elect a new speaker, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Americans increasingly blame them more than Democrats for the dysfunction on Capitol Hill.
The survey of 1,675 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Oct. 12 to 16, found that a full two-thirds (66%) now say conservative Republicans deserve at least “some” blame for “the current gridlock in Washington” (up 7 points since January), while nearly as many (64%, up 11 points) say the same about moderate Republicans.
In contrast, there has been no change in the number of Americans who say progressive Democrats deserve at least some blame (57%), while the number who say moderate Democrats deserve at least some blame (52%, up 2 points) has barely budged.
By the same token, Americans were just 5 points more likely back in January — right after the GOP spent 15 tortured, tumultuous rounds of voting trying (and eventually, just barely managing) to elect former Speaker Kevin McCarthy — to blame Republicans (39%) rather than Democrats (34%) “the most” for D.C.’s ongoing paralysis.
Today, that gap has doubled to 10 points, with 42% of Americans now blaming Republicans the most versus just 32% blaming Democrats.
Republicans lukewarm on potential McCarthy replacements
Internally, there is little consensus among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents about who should replace the ousted McCarthy.
Less than half (41%) say Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the hard-line co-founder of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Jordan, who was nominated by his colleagues last week to be the party’s candidate for speaker, lost his first attempt to win the gavel on the House floor Tuesday after 20 Republicans voted for someone else.
However, even fewer say interim Speaker Patrick McHenry (3%) or Trump himself (14%) should be the next Speaker of the House. If “not sure” (33%) and “none of these” (9%) were one candidate, they would have more support than anyone else.
Few pay close attention to House speaker drama
This indecision stems in part from inattention. Just 19% of Republicans (and 17% of Americans overall) say they have been following the current House speaker election “very closely.”
Retrospective feelings about McCarthy are also rather lukewarm, with Republicans modestly but not overwhelmingly giving his performance as speaker a thumbs down (29% approve, 35% disapprove, 36% not sure) — and modestly but not overwhelmingly favoring his removal (37% approve, 27% disapprove, 36% not sure).
Yet there are signs that the GOP’s seemingly endless speaker drama has not been good for its brand. A full 63% of registered voters now say the GOP isn’t “paying enough attention to America’s real problems,” up from 59% in January, while even more say Republicans are more interested in scoring political points (64%) than passing legislation (22%). That 42-point margin is twice as large as the corresponding gap on the Democratic side (55% scoring political points, 34% passing legislation).
Perhaps as a result, approval of “the way Congress is doing its job” has declined significantly this year, falling to 12% from a previous high of 21% in February.
Nevertheless, partisan polarization remains the most powerful force in American politics. When asked “who you would vote for in the district where you live” if “an election for U.S. Congress were being held today,” 43% of voters say the Democratic Party candidate — and 43% say the Republican.
In February, Democrats had a 45% to 42% edge.
The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,675 U.S. adults interviewed online from Oct. 12 to 16, 2023. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, education, 2020 election turnout and presidential vote, baseline party identification and current voter registration status. Demographic weighting targets come from the 2019 American Community Survey. Baseline party identification is the respondent’s most recent answer given prior to March 15, 2022, and is weighted to the estimated distribution at that time (32% Democratic, 27% Republican). Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.7%.
News
Prosecutors to recharge Alec Baldwin for ‘Rust’ shooting
By Kanishka Singh and Andrew Hay
(Reuters) -New Mexico prosecutors on Tuesday said they intended to recharge actor with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer in 2021.
Baldwin’s case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said.
The move followed results of an independent forensic test that found Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger of a revolver he was rehearsing with for it to fire the live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director .
The finding was the same as a previous FBI test on the firearm.
“After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza,” Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a statement.
Baldwin has said he is not responsible for Hutchins’ death and he did not pull the trigger.
“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, lawyers for Baldwin, said in a statement.
The “30 Rock” actor was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter in January for Hutchins’ death, along with the movie’s chief weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez, who faces a 2024 trial.
The planned grand jury marked a setback for Baldwin after prosecutors dismissed charges against the actor in April after new evidence the gun he used might have been modified, allowing it to fire without the trigger being pulled.
Morrissey said if new testing of the gun showed it was working, she would recharge Baldwin.
Prosecutors often use grand juries as they are an easier means to prove probable cause and proceed to trial than filing a criminal complaint that can be probed by defense lawyers at a preliminary hearing, legal experts say.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexio; Editing by Donna Bryson, Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis)
Business
How to Find Best Hostess in 2020?
The most memorable feature of an event, party or restaurant may not be the quality of the food or even the décor but the impression created by the hostess. The hostess who greets visitors makes a powerful first impression and can make break your success. But finding the right hostess is something you don’t leave up to a chance. You want to do more than just collecting applications from teenagers and hire a random one, hoping he/she will be a stellar employee.
Finding the perfect hostess in Dubai takes a lot of effort and search. Here are some useful tips you can use to find the best hostess for your event.
Find one that’s kind, friendly, and caring
The very first rule of hiring a good hostess is to look for someone who friendly, caring and kind. They should be thoughtful and considerate for you to work with, and they will also make a great first impression on your guests. Since your hostess is the first person, installing them at the front will help make your guests feel welcome instantly.
Make ‘em smile
The thing that really gets your guest when enter in is an enormous smile from your hostess. Hire a person who walks and greets your guests with a 1000klw smile.
Bring out their personality
Hiring a hostess with a great personality is very important, after all, it is the hostess who has to deliver the bad news to the guests if there is an issue.
To learn more about your hostess’s personality, pay attention to how they respond to your questions. The person who is responsive, polite, and cheerful is the one you should hire. You can also ask them for a solution by putting them in a random situation and ask them what they will do in such a situation. Based on their reply can decide whether you should hire this person or not.
Ask strange questions
A hostess has to deal with strange questions and requests all the time. The best way to know if your hostess can handle weird and strange questions is by asking them strange questions yourself. You can ask some random questions like Is the food vegan verified? Where is the lift? What is the level of wi-fi radiation on the rooftop? If the response is satisfactory, you can decide whether to hire the candidate or not.
Calm under Pressure
Any event will have their stressful moments, especially when there are hundreds or thousands of people involved. An ideal hostess won’t be rattled under that kind of pressure. You want someone in your team who can keep their cool under heavy stress and convey calm to the guests waiting outside.
You can determine whether they can handle pressure or not by asking or putting them in a difficult situation. If you are satisfied with their answer, then you can go ahead and hire the hostess.
Get them talking
A hostess’s job relies mostly on communication, after all, there is nothing else for them to do except talk to your guests. Because the job involves a lot of talking, you want to make that the person you hire speaks fluently in the language that your guests will be speaking.
Determining fluency is easy. Just keep on talking with the candidate during the interview, and you will be able to identify whether the candidate has any communication issues or not.
Make sure they can amuse themselves
The other job of the hostess is to stand around. If you hire a hostess with a bright smile, and great communication skills but wanders away from her station because she is bored that is not going to work well for your business.
Ask your candidate directly about how they amuse themselves when they are bored of standing around and doing nothing. If they are making up a fake answer, then you should look for a different candidate.
Stand out from the crowd
The best way to select the best hostess is to have your pick from a big pool of talented people. And how do you get these potential hostesses banging down your doors and wanting to work for you? The answer is simple, offering great benefits, growth opportunities, and a supportive environment. When you offer perks to a person, they come running to your doors offering their skills for your benefit.
The truth is everyone is looking for a kind, talented, smiling, smart, and friendly hostess and there are not enough people with these skills to go around. So, it is best to give yourself an unfair hiring advantage to hire great and talented people will want to work for you.
How to
5 Biggest Inventions for Daily Life
Technology and development go hand in hand. We are living in the 21st century and it is unarguably the most advanced period of human civilization. Hundred years ago things which seemed to be unimaginable, because of technology are possible today. Humans have successfully landed on the Moon and Mars, and their ambitions have not died. The humans are now investing their time and money on more such projects. Also, because of the medical science, the life expectancy of a human has been increased.
Indeed, many significant inventions have changed human lives forever. But there are many inventions on which we are dependent on our daily lives and can’t expect to live without them now. Have you ever wondered about this? Check the list below.
Paper
Paper is one of the most important inventions of humans. Paper was invented sometime around the 2nd century BCE in China. The primary reason to invent the paper was to record something important and to convey messages. Today paper is used for several reasons. Be in the form of newspaper, to write something, reading books, wiping hands or as toilet paper, it has become a very part of our lives.
Vacuum Cleaner
Nobody loves an untidy environment. One of the best ways to clean up the mess is brooming. But brooming couldn’t solve all the problems. So, there was a requirement of something better than a broom. This gave Ives W. Mcgaffy motivation to invent the first manually powered cleaner that was based on principles of vacuum in 1868. That machine was quite light-weight and compact. Gradually developments took place in vacuum cleaners and today we have the finest vacuum cleaners. Although the best vacuum cleaners are a bit pricey the Dysan Black Friday Sale is perhaps a better option to grab the best deals for you.
Safety Razor
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Zac Efron, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, one thing is common among everyone is that they have truly justified how to sport a clean shave look. But to look exceptionally stunning in clean shave look all of the above-mentioned names require a safety razor. Before the invention of the safety razor, people used to shave with a single blade razor that was very difficult to use and most of the time would cut the skin. Thanks to Jean Jaques Perret who invented the first safety razor and made the lives of men easy and convenient. Later, in 1901 King Camp Gillette an American invented the first safety razor with removable blades and rest is the history.
Zipper
Another very significant invention made in contemporary times is the zipper. It is one of the most useful inventions by humans but the irony is that we don’t realize its importance. The initial use of zippers could be found in the clothes. It was used as a replacement for traditional hooks and buttons. The need for an easy method to tie the open spaces of clothes with a zipper was because the traditional buttons or hooks consumed a lot of time and their operation was also very difficult. The zipper reduced the time to close the same amount of area by almost 2 times. Moreover, the zipper had a very negligible chance to get opened on its own, unlike the buttons or hooks. And today we not only use the zipper for our clothes but our bags and covering clothes for different products as well.
Plastic
Technology has two sides, good and bad. This is perhaps one of those inventions that have made the human lives easier but at the same time tried to degrade the condition of humans like a parasite. But it is an invention and is used in our daily lives that is why it deserved a place on this list. We use plastic daily in one or the other form. Plastic has become a part of our lives.
Concluding
Technology’s primary motive was to serve human needs and to make human life easier and convenient as it was before the inventions. The technological developments that took place in the past 2 centuries have transformed human lives forever. Today, in the most complex geopolitical environment of human history, technology plays a very significant role in the soft power of any nation. Those who have access to technology are considered to be more powerful. This is precise because the development is directly proportional to the technology.
